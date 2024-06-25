You are here

War on Gaza

Antisemitism rose more than 80 percent in Germany last year, watchdog says

Antisemitism rose more than 80 percent in Germany last year, watchdog says
Antisemitic incidents in Germany, from graffiti to attempted arson, rose around 83 percent last year, watchdog RIAS said on Tuesday, surging after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File)
Updated 25 June 2024
Reuters
Antisemitism rose more than 80 percent in Germany last year, watchdog says

Antisemitism rose more than 80 percent in Germany last year, watchdog says
  • While antisemitism has been on the rise worldwide, it is a particularly sensitive subject in Germany, where Jewish institutions are under heavy police protection
  • Anti-Muslim incidents registered in Germany also rose last year, the CLAIM network of NGOs monitoring Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred said
Updated 25 June 2024
Reuters
BERLIN: Antisemitic incidents in Germany, from graffiti to attempted arson, rose around 83 percent last year, watchdog RIAS said on Tuesday, surging after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Around half the 4,782 recorded antisemitic incidents were linked with anti-Israel activism, with many involving a relativization or denial of the Nazi Holocaust in which 6 million Jews were killed, RIAS said.
While antisemitism has been on the rise worldwide, it is a particularly sensitive subject in Germany, where Jewish institutions are under heavy police protection.
Critics including prominent Jewish-German intellectuals say this has led to German authorities and media failing to differentiate sufficiently between antisemitism and criticism of Israel and as a result curbing freedom of speech.
In the week after the Hamas-led attack, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated the idea of Israel’s security as a “reason of state” or matter of national interest for Germany.
In its antisemitism report, RIAS cited incidents such as the destruction of Israeli flags hung in solidarity with Israel after Oct. 7. In another incident, “Free Palestine from Zionists” was scrawled on a toilet door and the words “Save Israel” and Star of David scratched off.
Felix Klein, the government official charged with coordinating the fight against antisemitism, has said antisemitism was already on the rise before Oct. 7, in part driven by the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD).
The AfD has said Germany, which has a Jewish population of about 225,000, should move on from atoning for its past crimes, with members accused — and in some cases convicted — of using Nazi language.
Klein said many incidents since then could be traced back to Germany’s growing Muslim community, and urged Muslim associations to speak up more against this.
Anti-Muslim incidents registered in Germany also rose last year, the CLAIM network of NGOs monitoring Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred said on Monday.
Israel says around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages seized in the Oct. 7 attack. The Israeli offensive launched in retaliation in Gaza has killed more than 37,600 people, Palestinian health authorities say.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany antisemitism Anti-Muslim

Swiss Euro opponents Italy 'hate to lose', says Aebischer

Swiss Euro opponents Italy ‘hate to lose’, says Aebischer
Updated 6 sec ago
Swiss Euro opponents Italy ‘hate to lose’, says Aebischer

Swiss Euro opponents Italy ‘hate to lose’, says Aebischer
Updated 6 sec ago
Aebischer moved to Bologna from Young Boys Bern in 2022 and said his time with the Serie A side had given him an insight into the Italian football mindset.
“The Italians hate to lose”

STUTTGART, Germany: Switzerland midfielder Michel Aebischer said Euro 2024 last 16 opponents Italy “hate to lose” and said his side would be the underdog in Berlin on Saturday.
Switzerland had been on track to top their group but qualified second in Group A behind Germany after conceding a Niclas Fuellkrug header in injury time on Sunday.
Aebischer moved to Bologna from Young Boys Bern in 2022 and said his time with the Serie A side had given him an insight into the Italian football mindset.
“The Italians hate to lose,” he said.
“They are the reigning champions, they never give up... Italy are the favorite — there’s nothing more to say.”
After the group phase, several tournament favorites including Germany, Portugal, Spain and France are now on the other side of the draw to the Swiss.
The 27-year-old however dismissed suggestions Switzerland had an easy ride, with England potentially waiting for them in the quarter-finals.
“Of course, we saw that there are many big names in the other half of the table. But from the round of 16 onwards there are no easy opponents anyway.”
Aebischer said England “fell short of expectations” but added “I think they will improve now.”

French far-right leader Le Pen questions president's role as army chief ahead of parliament election

French far-right leader Le Pen questions president’s role as army chief ahead of parliament election
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AP
French far-right leader Le Pen questions president’s role as army chief ahead of parliament election

French far-right leader Le Pen questions president’s role as army chief ahead of parliament election
  • Le Pen has repeatedly said that Jordan Bardella, her protegee and her party’s star leader, will lead France’s next government if their party wins
  • She suggested in an interview that Bardella, 28, will also take over at least some decisions on France’s defense and its armed forces
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AP

NICE, France: With just three days to go until France’s landmark legislative election, the county’s far-right leader on Thursday raised the question of who would be in charge of the military if her party takes over the government after the two-round balloting.
The early elections are plunging France into uncharted territory, and political scientists are scrambling to interpret how exactly President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister who is hostile to most of his policies will share power if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally wins the majority in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.
Le Pen has repeatedly said that Jordan Bardella, her protegee and her party’s star leader, will lead France’s next government if their party wins. She suggested in an interview that Bardella, 28, will also take over at least some decisions on France’s defense and its armed forces. Macron has three years to serve out his final term as president.
Serving as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces “is an honorary title for the president since it’s the prime minister who actually pulls the strings,” Le Pen said in an interview with Le Télégramme newspaper published Thursday.
The French Constitution states that “the President of the Republic is the head of the armed forces” and that the head of state also “chairs the councils and higher committees of national defense.” However, the Constitution also states that “the prime minister is responsible for national defense.”
Constitutional experts say the exact role of prime minister in foreign policy and defense appears to be subject to interpretation.
France has nuclear weapons and its troops and military personnel have been deployed in many conflict zones around the world.
The last time France had a prime minister and a president from different parties, they broadly agreed on strategic matters of defense and foreign policy. But this time the power sharing concept known in France as “cohabitation” could be very different given the animosity between the far-right and the far-left politicians. Both blocs appear to deeply resent the business-friendly, centrist president.
On the issue of the country’s military command, political historian Jean Garrigues said that “the president is the head of the armed forces, (but) it’s the prime minister who has the armed forces at his disposal.”
In practice, he said this means that “if the president decided to send troops on the ground to Ukraine ... the prime minister would be able to block this decision.”
In March, Macron warned Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia and said Ukraine’s allies shouldn’t rule out sending Western troops into Ukraine to help the country against Russia’s aggression.
Le Pen is confident that her party, which has a history of racism and xenophobia, will be able to translate its stunning triumph at the elections for the European Parliament earlier this month into a victory at the upcoming legislative two-round vote in France.
The first round will take place on Sunday. The decisive second round is scheduled a week later, on July 7.
Polls show that the outcome of the early election remains uncertain amid a complex voting system and potential alliances. Macron is aligned against both the National Rally and the New Popular Front, a coalition of far- to center-left parties that includes France Unbowed of Jean Luc Melenchon.
If the National Rally gets the mandate from a majority of voters to form a new government, Le Pen said Bardella, who has no experience in governance, will aim to be firm but not hostile to the serving president.
“Jordan has no intention of picking a fight with (Macron), but he has set red lines,” Le Pen said. She added: “On Ukraine, the president will not be able to send troops.”

Topics: France Marine Le Pen French President Emmanuel Macron Far-right National Rally

Support for Farage's Reform UK party drops after Ukraine comments

Support for Farage’s Reform UK party drops after Ukraine comments
Updated 48 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Support for Farage’s Reform UK party drops after Ukraine comments

Support for Farage’s Reform UK party drops after Ukraine comments
  • The BMG Research opinion poll for the i newspaper, carried out June 24-26, put support for Reform on 16 percent, down from a record high of 19 percent last week
  • Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were on 20 percent, up from 19 percent previously
Updated 48 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Support for Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party has fallen ahead of a July 4 election, a poll showed on Thursday, after he said the West had provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The BMG Research opinion poll for the i newspaper, carried out June 24-26, put support for Reform on 16 percent, down from a record high of 19 percent last week. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were on 20 percent, up from 19 percent previously.
Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party remained far ahead on 42 percent.
In an interview with the BBC aired last Friday, Farage said he stood by previous comments that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a consequence of the eastward expansion of the European Union and NATO.
The remarks by Farage, one of the country’s most recognizable and divisive politicians, drew strong criticism across the British political spectrum, but he went on to repeat them again during campaigning this week.
Britain has been a vocal backer of Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion and polls taken earlier this year showed British public support also remained solid.
The dip in support for Reform could ease some of the pressure on the Conservatives after Farage’s surprise entry into the election race threatened to divert right-of-center votes away from Sunak’s party.
“This is a glimmer of hope for the Conservatives as the Reform surge appears to have stalled,” Rob Struthers, BMG Research Director said.
“However, the overall picture for Rishi Sunak remains extremely bleak ... Labour’s lead over the Conservatives remains above 20 points. This leaves little doubt that the Conservatives are fighting to avoid a near wipeout next week.”
Any hope that the Conservatives could narrow the gap on Labour in the final weeks has been tested after five Conservative Party officials, including two candidates, were investigated over bets on the timing of the election.
London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it was investigating “a small number of bets” made on the timing of the election, with possible offenses including Misconduct in a Public Office.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reform UK Nigel Farage British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation

Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AP
Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation

Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation
  • A lawyer for Harry said News Group Newspapers was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition”
  • The hearing is the latest in Harry’s battles against Britain’s biggest tabloids
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
AP

LONDON: An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid Thursday accused Prince Harry of engaging in “shocking” and “extraordinary” obfuscation by destroying evidence it was seeking in his lawsuit claiming that the newspaper violated his privacy by unlawfully snooping on him.
Attorney Anthony Hudson said at High Court that the Duke of Sussex had deliberately destroyed text messages with the ghostwriter who penned his bestselling memoir, “Spare.”
A lawyer for Harry said News Group Newspapers was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January.
“NGN’s tactical and sluggish approach to disclosure wholly undermines the deliberately sensational assertion that the claimant (Harry) has not properly carried out the disclosure exercise,” his attorney, David Sherborne, said in court papers. “This is untrue. In fact, the claimant has already made clear that he has conducted extensive searches, going above and beyond his obligations.”
Hudson said Harry had created an “obstacle course” to getting documents it was seeking from his former lawyer and staff when Harry was a working member of the royal family.
“If the claimant wanted his documents from his former solicitors’ or from the royal household ... he would have got them,” Hudson said.
The hearing is the latest in Harry’s battles against Britain’s biggest tabloids over alleged phone hacking and hiring private investigators to use unlawful measures to dig up dirt on him.
Harry is one of dozens of claimants, which had included actor Hugh Grant, alleging that between 1994 and 2016, News Group journalists violated their privacy through widespread unlawful activity that included intercepting voicemails, tapping phones, bugging cars and using deception to access confidential information.
The litigation grew out of a phone hacking scandal that erupted at NGN’s News of the World in 2011.
The judge in the case recently ruled that Harry couldn’t expand his lawsuit to add allegations that Rupert Murdoch, who was executive of the company that included NGN, was part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful activity.
NGN issued an unreserved apology in 2011 to victims of voicemail interception by the News of the World, which closed its doors after the scandal. NGN said it has settled 1,300 claims for its newspapers, though The Sun has never accepted liability.

Topics: Prince Harry the sun

Ukraine's president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises

Ukraine’s president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises
Updated 27 June 2024
AP
Ukraine’s president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises

Ukraine’s president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises
  • “We have to work on next steps,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in Brussels
  • He thanked countries that have promised equipment, weapons and ammunition, but underlined that “we need them urgently on the battlefield”
Updated 27 June 2024
AP

BRUSSELS: Ukraine’s president called on European Union leaders on Thursday to make good on their pledges to provide military equipment to his war-ravaged country, just days after the bloc launched membership talks with his government.
“We have to work on next steps,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in Brussels as he arrived to attend a summit of EU leaders. He said he and the leaders would discuss “the urgent things -– air defense, that is one.”
Zelensky thanked countries that have promised equipment, weapons and ammunition, but underlined that “we need them urgently on the battlefield.”
Russian forces are seeking to press their advantage in troop numbers and weaponry before Ukraine’s armed forces are bulked up by promised new Western military aid, some of which is trickling to the front line, analysts say.
The EU launched membership talks with Ukraine on Tuesday, a decade after Russian troops seized the Crimean Peninsula to deter the country from moving closer to the West, part of a chain of events that set the two neighbors on the path to war.
“We waited for this, a long period of time,” Zelensky said, thanking the EU for its approval.
The leaders are expected to sign a document of security commitments to Ukraine, which in essence encapsulates what the 27-nation bloc has been doing for the country in terms of financial, military and other assistance since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.
Several countries already have similar agreements with Ukraine, offering a long-term commitment to help Kyiv, including once its war with Russia is over. Zelensky and US President Joe Biden signed one such pact earlier this month which will run for the next decade.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU military equipment

