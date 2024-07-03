You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Sharkpedia

What We Are Reading Today: Sharkpedia
Author: Daniel Abel 

“Sharkpedia” is an entertaining and enlightening celebration of sharks featuring close to 100 entries, based on the latest knowledge and enriched by original illustrations.

Avoiding tired factoids, Daniel Abel gives new bite to essential information about sharks, including their adaptations as top predators, 450-million-year evolution, behavioral complexity, ecological importance, and existential threats.

