What We Are Reading Today: Sharkpedia

What We Are Reading Today: ‘You Can’t Screw This Up’

In the 2023 book “You Can’t Screw This Up: Why Eating Takeout, Enjoying Dessert, and Taking the Stress out of Dieting Leads to Weight Loss That Lasts,” Adam Bornstein, one of the most well-known health consultants in the game, offers realistic advice.

As the CEO and founder of Born Fitness, the former editorial director of livestrong.com and the fitness editor for Men’s Health Magazine, he has worked with celebrities such as LeBron James, Cindy Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We categorize health as a choice, and while you have a say in what you eat and how you exercise, the environment you live in and the endless options you’re given make it hard to see the real problems,” Bornstein writes. “There are dozens of diets, each offering differing opinions, which means you never really feel confident that you’re doing the right thing for your body.”

Bornstein emphasizes how the wellness industry, as it stands, has been feeding people negativity, and that a one-size-fits-all mentality won’t work. The book equips readers with tools that empower them to carve out their own path and personalize the takeaways to fit their lifestyles and goals.

He offers solutions such as a six-week plan that allows you to eat without counting calories and gives suggestions for take-out options from the top 50 most-visited restaurants in the US to make it easier for readers to select mindfully. He also includes 30 delicious, nutritious recipes that can be whipped up within 15 minutes, including indulgent but healthy versions of French toast sticks, sweet potato mac & cheese, and nachos.

The foreword, written by bodybuilder-turned actor-turned politician Schwarzenegger, who has known the author for a decade, is surprisingly thoughtful and self-aware while also being helpful.

“It’s frustrating to see so many plans built around fear and negative motivation,” Schwarzenegger writes. “When I look at the amount of shame and guilt, I’m not surprised that so many people have struggled to eat better and exercise consistently. As I sit and watch many people struggle to become healthier, I’m frustrated for them, because I see many people who want to change and are motivated to do so. No one has ever changed by beating themselves up. Change only comes from a positive vision.”