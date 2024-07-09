You are here

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends”. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
  • The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends”
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
BARCELONA: When Joan Monfort took photos of Lionel Messi with a baby for a charity calendar almost 17 years ago, he knew the long-haired young man would make it big in soccer.
He could not have imagined the little boy would as well.
The baby in the photos — which have gone viral — was none other than Lamine Yamal, the Spanish wunderkind, who at 16 is showing such promise that he’s already being compared to the greats. The youngest to have played for Spain, he became the youngest player ever in the ongoing European Championship in Germany.
One of the long-forgotten photos from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends.”
Monfort, 56, who works as a freelance photographer for The Associated Press and others, said the photo shoot took place in the visitors’ locker room at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the autumn of 2007, when Yamal was just a few months old.
Barcelona players posed with children and their families for a calendar as part of an annual charity drive by local newspaper Diario Sport and UNICEF. Monfort was in charge of the photo shoots — and it just so happened that Messi was paired with Yamal’s family. His mother, who is from Equatorial Guinea, is next to Messi and the baby in one of the photos.
“We made the calendar with the help of UNICEF. So UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in Mataró where Lamine’s family lived. They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barca player. And they won the raffle,” Monfort said.
It wasn’t an easy assignment, he recalled, mainly because Messi wasn’t sure how to interact with baby Lamine, who was in a plastic tub for the shoot.
“Messi is a pretty introverted guy, he’s shy,” Monfort said. “He was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself in another locker room with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it. It was complicated. He didn’t even know how to hold him at first.”
Messi was 20 at the time and already considered a big talent, but it would take a couple of years before he made his mark as the most outstanding player of his generation for Barcelona and Argentina.
Like Messi, Yamal has gone through Barcelona’s renowned La Masia youth academy. Despite his age, he’s been one of Spain’s best players at Euro 2024, where his team will play France in the semifinals on Tuesday. Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, the day before the final in Berlin.
Monfort, 56, had no idea it was Yamal in those photos from 2007 until a friend messaged him as they started trending online.
He’s had a long career as a sports photographer since 1991, following Barcelona around the world, but said he’s never experienced this level of excitement around any of his photos.
“It’s very exciting to be associated with something that has caused such a sensation,” he said. “To tell you the truth it’s a very nice feeling.”

River Seine to have flying taxi landing pad at Paris Olympics

River Seine to have flying taxi landing pad at Paris Olympics
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
  • The landing site will float on the Seine near the Austerlitz railway station in southeastern Paris
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: France’s government on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for construction of a floating landing pad on the River Seine for flying taxis set to be shown off during the Paris Olympics.
An official decree said that the pad “can be used until December 31, 2024” after months of suspense over whether the taxis would take to the air during the July 26 — August 11 Games.
The landing site will float on the Seine near the Austerlitz railway station in southeastern Paris.
Flights will be limited to two per hour, between 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and no more than 900 over the whole trial period “given the experimental nature” of the vehicles, the decree read.
Private firms involved in the flying taxi project include Paris airport operator ADP and Germany-based Volocopter.
Its “Volocity” two-seaters are fitted with 18 electric-powered rotors on a circular frame above the fuselage.
They hope to use the global draw of the Olympics to show that the technology can efficiently link “vertiport” take-off and landing sites.
While four vertiports — airports for vertical take-off and landing vehicles — have already been set up in the Paris suburbs, including one at Charles de Gaulle airport, the Austerlitz site will be the first within the city proper.
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles.
But many city officials in Paris have derided the plans as harmful to the environment.
People close to mayor Anne Hidalgo told AFP Tuesday that city hall would challenge the landing pad permit in court.
France’s national environment authority found that an impact assessment for the landing pad was “incomplete” on issues including noise pollution, energy consumption and greenhouse emissions.
Neither have the taxis been certified by the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) — meaning operators can only offer free demonstration flights during the Games.

Alec Baldwin goes on trial over fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin goes on trial over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
  • The Hollywood A-lister was pointing a prop gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a scene rehearsal when it fired a live round
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP

SANTA FE: Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial over the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of a Western movie begins Tuesday, with the selection of a jury who must decide if a “Rust” crew member’s death was his fault.
The Hollywood A-lister was pointing a prop gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a scene rehearsal when it fired a live round, killing her and wounding the movie’s director.
Baldwin, 66, says he did not know the gun was loaded and did not pull the trigger. Prosecutors say he acted recklessly on set and has repeatedly changed his story since the tragic events of October 2021.
Multiple attempts by Baldwin’s lawyers to have the case thrown out have failed. On Monday, the actor attended a final pre-trial hearing, taking detailed notes on a yellow pad that he stashed in a Barnes & Noble tote bag.
Jury selection begins Tuesday, with opening arguments expected Wednesday and the case in the southwestern state of New Mexico due to last around 10 days.
Due to the “30 Rock” actor’s immense fame, and the rarity of on-set deaths, the story has garnered global attention while sharply polarizing opinion.
Sympathetic observers view Baldwin as a victim who has been pursued by prosecutors in part due to his status as a celebrity and liberal darling.
Others see the death as the easily avoidable result of a movie star’s allegedly unpredictable and complacent behavior.
“To watch Mr.Baldwin’s conduct on the set of ‘Rust’ is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey has said.
If found guilty, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison. It is not yet known if he plans to take the stand in his defense.


Hutchins’s death occurred almost three years ago, during a rehearsal in a small chapel on the Bonanza Creek Ranch, on a sunny afternoon mid-way through the filming of “Rust.”
Baldwin was practicing a scene in which his character, an aging outlaw who has been cornered in the church by two marshals, draws his Colt six-shooter.
The actor says he was told the gun was safe, was instructed by Hutchins to aim the revolver in her direction, and did not pull the trigger.
Live bullets are in any case banned from movie sets, and Baldwin has said it was not his responsibility as an actor to check.
Filming of “Rust” was halted by the tragedy, but completed last year on location in Montana.
Earlier this year the film’s armorer was convicted of manslaughter in the same courthouse, and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Her trial revealed arguments the prosecution will likely level against Baldwin.
At the time, armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s defense lawyers said Baldwin “violated some of the most basic gun safety rules you can ever learn,” including never pointing a gun at a person unless you intend to fire it.
“Alec Baldwin’s conduct and his lack of gun safety inside that church on that day is something that he’s going to have to answer for,” responded Morrissey.
“Not with you and not today. That’ll be with another jury, on another day.”
That day has now arrived.
On Monday, Baldwin — dressed in a dark suit and striped tie, wearing thick-rimmed glasses and with his hair clipped short — observed as lawyers settled various pre-trial matters.
In a boost for the defense, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled prosecutors cannot argue Baldwin’s additional role as a producer on “Rust” makes him more culpable.
But the case finally arriving in court is already a victory for prosecutors, who have fended off multiple attempts to have it dismissed.
Among these, Baldwin’s lawyers said damage to the gun caused by an FBI testing lab meant the actor could not get a fair trial.
The FBI found the gun could not have fired without its trigger being pulled — a conclusion the defense say they were robbed of a chance to disprove.
The judge was not convinced, and ordered the trial to proceed.

Women gradually rise in Japanese politics but face deep challenges

Women gradually rise in Japanese politics but face deep challenges
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
  • Women make up about 30 percent of the Tokyo assembly, and their presence in town assemblies in urban areas is also growing
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

TOKYO: Eight years ago, Yuriko Koike became the first woman to lead Tokyo, beating her male predecessor. She won her third term as governor Sunday, and one of her closest rivals was a woman.
Multiple women competing for a top political office is still rare in Japan, which has a terrible global gender-equality ranking, but Koike’s win highlights a gradual rise in powerful female officials and a society more open to gender balance in politics. That said, even if a woman eventually becomes prime minister, politics here is still overwhelmingly dominated by men, and experts see a huge effort needed for equal representation.
“There are growing expectations for women to play a greater role in politics,” said parliamentarian Chinami Nishimura, a senior official with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. “In politics or parliament, which are still largely considered men’s work, it is extremely meaningful for women to show their presence and have our voices heard.”

Incumbent Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike celebrates after she was elected for Tokyo's gubernatorial election in Tokyo, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP)

Nishimura, who also heads the opposition party’s gender-equality promotion team, hopes to have women make up 30 percent of her party’s candidates in the next national election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party last year vowed to achieve 30 percent female representation within 10 years, and is working to recruit more female candidates.
Finding aspiring female candidates, however, isn’t easy. Women in Japan are still often expected to be in charge of childrearing, elderly care and other family responsibilities.
National parliamentarians are also expected to regularly travel between Tokyo and their home constituencies, which makes it especially difficult for female lawmakers trying to balance a career and family. Nishimura says former female colleagues have quit national politics and returned to local assemblies because of such demands.
Nishimura began her political career in her hometown Niigata’s prefectural assembly in 1999, the first woman to serve there in decades. The 53-member assembly now has five women.
A growing number of women are now seeking political careers, but they are still in the minority, especially in national politics where electoral decisions are largely determined by closed-door, male-dominated party politics, and outspoken women tend to be targets.
One of Koike’s top rivals was a woman, Renho, a veteran former parliamentarian who goes by one name and who finished third. Renho told reporters last month that she often saw headlines about the Tokyo governor’s race that trumpeted “A battle of dragon women.” “Would you use that kind of expression to describe a competition between male candidates?” she asked.
Koike, a stylish, media-savvy former television newscaster, was first elected to parliament in 1992 at age 40. She served in a number of key Cabinet posts, including as environment minister and defense chief, for the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party, before becoming Tokyo governor in 2016.
Renho, known for asking sharp questions in parliament, was born to a Japanese mother and Taiwanese father. A former model and newscaster, she was elected to parliament in 2004 and served as administrative reform minister in the government led by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.
Attacks on Renho’s aggressive image were a clear example of gender bias in a society that expects female candidates to be “motherly or cute,” said Chiyako Sato, a Mainichi Shimbun editorial writer and a commentator on politics.
Because of a small female presence in politics, powerful women tend to get excessive attention. Their presence in Tokyo governor’s election “conveyed a positive message that women can become political leaders, but a large amount of the noise about them also reflected Japan’s sad reality,” said Mari Miura, a Sophia University professor and expert on gender and politics.
For instance, a survey of national and local lawmakers in 2022 conducted by a civil group showed one-third of about 100 female respondents faced sexual harassment during election campaigns or at work.
Earlier this year, a gaffe-prone former prime minister, Taro Aso, was forced to apologize for describing Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, a woman, as capable but not beautiful.
Women make up about 30 percent of the Tokyo assembly, and their presence in town assemblies in urban areas is also growing. On average, female representation in more than 1,740 Japanese local assemblies doubled to 14.5 percent in 2021 from 20 years ago. There are growing calls for more female voices in politics.
But in rural areas, where more traditional gender roles are more usual, 226, or 13 percent of the total, had “zero women” assemblies last year, according to the Gender Equality Bureau of the Cabinet Office.
In parliament, where conservative Liberal Democrats have been in power almost uninterruptedly since the end of World War II, female representation in the lower house is 10.3 percent, putting Japan 163rd among 190 countries, according to a report by the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union in April.
In 1946, the figure wasn’t much different — only 8.4 percent — when a first group of 39 women were elected to parliament, according to the Gender Equality Bureau.
“There have been changes starting from regional politics, but the pace is too slow,” Sato said, proposing a mandatory quota for women.
One woman in a Cabinet of about 20 ministers was standard in the 1990s. Lately, two is usual. Maintaining an increased number of female ministers is a challenge because of a shortage of women with seniority. Women are also given limited leadership chances, which delays gender equality laws and policies.
“Because of the absence of leadership change, the metabolism is bad in Japan. Because of that, politics does not change despite changes in the public view,” Miura said.
Koike became the first female candidate to run in the LDP leadership race in 2008. Two others, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, ran in 2021 against Kishida.
Most recently, Kamikawa, the foreign minister, is seen as having a chance, because the LDP wants change as it struggles with dwindling support ratings and corruption scandals.
The winner, determined by a vote among LDP lawmakers and party members, automatically becomes prime minister because of the LDP’s dominance in parliament.
Under the Japanese system, however, having a female prime minister doesn’t necessarily mean progress in gender equality because of overwhelming male political influence. But it could be a crucial step forward, even if symbolic, said Sato, the political commentator.
“Having role models is very important ... to show gender equality and that women can also aim for a top job,” Sato said. “Women in politics are no longer expected to be wallflowers.”

 

'Ready to come out?' Scientists reemerge after year 'on Mars'

‘Ready to come out?’ Scientists reemerge after year ‘on Mars’
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
  • A year-long mission simulating life on Mars took place in 2015-2016 in a habitat in Hawaii, and although NASA participated in it, it was not at the helm
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The NASA astronaut knocks loudly three times on a what appears to be a nondescript door, and calls cheerfully: “You ready to come out?“
The reply is inaudible, but beneath his mask he appears to be grinning as he yanks the door open — and four scientists who have spent a year away from all other human contact, simulating a mission to Mars, spill out to cheers and applause.
Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Nathan Jones and team leader Kelly Haston have spent the past 378 days sealed inside the “Martian” habitat in Houston, Texas, part of NASA’s research into what it will take to put humans on the Red Planet.
They have been growing vegetables, conducting “Marswalks,” and operating under what NASA terms “additional stressors” — such as communication delays with “Earth,” including their families; isolation and confinement.
It’s the kind of experience that would make anyone who lived through pandemic lockdowns shudder — but all four were beaming as they reemerged Saturday, their hair slightly more unruly and their emotion apparent.
“Hello. It’s actually so wonderful just to be able to say hello to you,” Haston, a biologist, said with a laugh.
“I really hope I don’t cry standing up here in front of all of you,” Jones, an emergency room doctor, said as he took to the microphone — and nearly doing just that several moments later as he spotted his wife in the crowd.
The habitat, dubbed Mars Dune Alpha, is a 3D printed 1,700 square-foot (160 square-meter) facility, complete with bedrooms, a gym, common areas, and a vertical farm to grow food.
An outdoor area, separated by an airlock, is filled with red sand and is where the team donned suits to conduct their “Marswalks,” though it is still covered rather than being open air.
“They have spent more than a year in this habitat conducting crucial science, most of it nutrition-based and how that impacts their performace ... as we prepare to send people on to the Red Planet,” Steve Koerner, deputy director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, told the crowd.
“I’m very appreciative.”
This mission is the first of a series of three planned by NASA, grouped under the title CHAPEA — Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog.
A year-long mission simulating life on Mars took place in 2015-2016 in a habitat in Hawaii, and although NASA participated in it, it was not at the helm.
Under its Artemis program, America plans to send humans back to the Moon in order to learn how to live there long-term to help prepare a trip to Mars, sometime toward the end of the 2030s.
 

 

Cyclist fined after kissing his wife at Tour de France

Cyclist fined after kissing his wife at Tour de France
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
  • Celebrations went too far for the International Cycling Union race commissaries, responsible for imposing general rules during races
  • Julien Bernard stopped to hug and kiss his wife Margot, who had their child Charles in her arms at the time
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP

COLOMBEY-LES-DEUX-EGLISES, France: The friends and family of Julien Bernard gathered on a hillside to greet him as the Tour de France passed by his home during Friday’s stage in Burgundy giving him a welcome that authorities found a little too warm.
Celebrations went too far for the International Cycling Union race commissaries, responsible for imposing general rules during races.
While normally these rules concern answering the call of nature in public or deviating dangerously from one’s line, Friday’s offense was of a more festive nature.
With a huge crowd outside Nuits Saint Georges chanting the local boy’s name, he stopped to hug and kiss his wife Margot, who had their child Charles in her arms at the time.
“I’d been waiting for this moment since the route was announced last October,” he told local newspaper ‘Le Bien Public’.
“This kind of moment comes once in a lifetime and never mind if they fined me (200 Swiss francs).
The fine was explained as for behavior damaging to the image of the sport.
“My wife organized for everyone to come and see me at that point of the race and I wanted to show my gratitude and thank her for that,” explained the 32-year-old.
The authorities were more bothered by the behavior of his friends who whipped up the deep crowds threatening the security barrier and pushing forward with the locals cheering “Lalalala Julien Bernard.”
For the record, he came 61st on the day 3min 11sec down on winner Renco Evenepoel.

