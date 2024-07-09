You are here

China hits back at NATO's 'smears and attacks' ahead of summit

China hits back at NATO's 'smears and attacks' ahead of summit
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused China of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine on the eve of the bloc’s summit in Washington. (AFP)
China hits back at NATO's 'smears and attacks' ahead of summit

China hits back at NATO's 'smears and attacks' ahead of summit
  • China’s foreign ministry takes aim at the defense group, which was founded in 1949 to provide collective security against the Soviet Union
BEIJING: China lashed out at NATO’s “smears and attacks” on Tuesday after the defense alliance’s chief accused it of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine on the eve of a summit in Washington.
US President Joe Biden is hosting leaders of the 32-nation transatlantic alliance for three days from Tuesday, as well as the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of the 75th anniversary summit that their inclusion “demonstrates that our security is not regional, our security is global.”
“And that’s clearly demonstrated in the war in Ukraine where Iran, North Korea, China are supporting and enabling Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said on Monday, according to a NATO transcript.
China’s foreign ministry took aim at the defense group, which was founded in 1949 to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.
“NATO’s so-called security is at the expense of other countries’ security and its actions have brought extremely high security risks to the world and the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news conference in Beijing.
“China is firmly opposed to NATO’s smears and attacks on China, to its willingness to shift the blame onto others, as well as NATO’s use of China as an excuse to move eastward into the Asia-Pacific and stir up regional tensions,” he said.
NATO’s leaders are gathering in Washington in the shadow of setbacks in Ukraine and electoral headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic.
Biden is fighting for his political life after a disastrous debate against his Republican presidential rival, NATO skeptic Donald Trump.
The star of the summit is set to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is looking for firm signs of support even though NATO will not be extending his country an invitation to join the bloc.

UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown

UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
UN chief meets Pakistan's premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown

UN chief meets Pakistan's premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
  • Pakistan PM asked for help from UNHCR to repatriate the refugees in “a safe and dignified” manner
ISLAMABAD: The head of the UN refugee agency met the Pakistani prime minister Tuesday to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees living in uncertainty since Islamabad began a persistent anti-migrant crackdown last year.
Pakistan has long hosted an estimated 1.7 million Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. More than half a million others escaped Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021, with thousands waiting in Pakistan for resettlement in the United States and elsewhere. Since the widely criticized clampdown started in November, an estimated 600,000 Afghans have returned home.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday, spent two days meeting Afghan refugees. He posted on social media platform X: “I spent time with Afghan refugees whose resourcefulness is testimony to their strength — and to Pakistan’s long hospitality.” Grandi added that his visit aimed to “discuss how we can best support both amidst growing challenges.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif told the UN refugee agency head that Afghan refugees were treated with “exemplary respect and dignity” despite facing multiple challenges, according to a statement released by his office Tuesday. Sharif also urged the international community to “recognize the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population and demonstrate collective responsibility.”
The prime minister also asked for help from UNHCR to repatriate the refugees in “a safe and dignified” manner.
Also on Tuesday, Grandi met with Asif Durrani, the country’s special representative for Afghanistan. Durrani wrote on X that the two sides “expressed readiness to find a durable solution to the Afghan refugee problem, including their repatriation”.
Since the crackdown, the neighboring Taliban-led government said it set up a commission to deal with repatriated nationals and has criticized Islamabad’s actions.
Pakistan has also faced a surge in militant attacks on security forces and civilians alike, mostly blamed on Pakistani Taliban — a separate militant group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban— straining the ties between the two countries.

India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121

India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121
India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121

India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121
  • One of India’s worst stampedes in recent years took place after about a quarter of a million people flocked to listen to a self-styled guru
  • Preliminary findings of a panel investigating the incident held the event organizers responsible, saying they failed to meet conditions set for the gathering
LUCKNOW, India: Indian authorities have suspended six police and government officials after a stampede that killed 121 people last week, accusing them of “negligence” in handling the event featuring a Hindu preacher.
One of India’s worst stampedes in recent years took place after about a quarter of a million people flocked to listen to a self-styled guru, far in excess of the number of 80,000 authorities had permitted.
Tuesday’s preliminary findings of a panel investigating the incident held the event organizers responsible, saying they failed to meet conditions set for the gathering.
“The organizers obtained permission for the event by concealing facts,” the government of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh said in a statement, citing the findings of the panel it set up to look into the matter.
“They did not make adequate and smooth arrangements despite inviting an unexpected crowd, nor did they comply with the conditions set by the local administration.”
In response, A.P. Singh, a lawyer for the preacher, denied wrongdoing by organizers, saying they did not conceal anything from authorities, adding instead that the stampede was part of a conspiracy by “anti-social elements” whom he did not identify.
Police have arrested nine people involved in organizing the event, Singh said.
The government said the panel had not ruled out “the possibility of a major conspiracy behind the accident,” but it needed further investigation.
A senior district official in Hathras, the site of the incident, gave permission for the event without inspecting the venue, the state government added.
Local government and police officials did not take the event seriously and did not inform senior officials about it, the government said in its statement.
“They have been held responsible for negligence in performing their duties,” it added.
The crush happened when devotees ran after the preacher’s departing car, trampling over one another to seek his blessings and get a closer look at him.

UN: Taliban’s morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans

UN: Taliban’s morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans
UN: Taliban's morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans

UN: Taliban's morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans
  • Taliban set up a ministry for the ‘propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice’ after seizing power in 2021
  • Ministry’s role expanding into other areas of public life, including media monitoring and eradicating drug addiction
The Taliban’s morality police are contributing to a climate of fear and intimidation among Afghans, according to a UN report published Tuesday. Edicts and some of the methods used to enforce them constituted a violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the report said.
The Taliban set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” after seizing power in 2021.
Since then, the ministry has enforced decrees issued by the Taliban leadership that have a disproportionate impact on women and girls, like dress codes, segregated education and employment, and having a male guardian when they travel.
“The punishments attached to non-compliance with instructions and decrees are often arbitrary, severe and disproportionate,” said the report from the UN Mission in Afghanistan. “Sweeping bans with a discriminatory effect on women have been introduced. Human rights violations, as well as the unpredictability of enforcement measures, contribute to a climate of fear and intimidation among segments of the population.”
The mission said it documented at least 1,033 instances between August 2021 and March 2024 where ministry employees applied force during the implementation of orders, resulting in the violation of a person’s liberty, and physical and mental integrity.
“This includes the use of threats, arbitrary arrests and detentions, excessive use of force by de facto law enforcement officials and ill-treatment.” These instances mostly affected men, who were punished for allegedly violating Taliban orders or because their female relatives had breached them, according to the report.
It said the ministry’s role was expanding into other areas of public life, including media monitoring and eradicating drug addiction.
“Given the multiple issues outlined in the report, the position expressed by the de facto authorities that this oversight will be increasing and expanding gives cause for significant concern for all Afghans, especially women and girls,” said Fiona Frazer, the head of UNAMA’s Human Rights Service.
The ministry rejected the UN report, calling its findings false and contradictory.
“Decrees and relevant legal documents are issued to reform society and should have their implementation ensured,” the ministry said.
The mission’s report comes a week after a Taliban delegation traveled to Qatar to attend a UN-sponsored meeting on increasing engagement with Afghanistan amid the country’s economic challenges and humanitarian crises.
That meeting sparked anger from rights groups and activists because it excluded Afghan women and civil society.

Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave

Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave
Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave

Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave
TOKYO: Six people have died of heatstroke in Tokyo as Japan swelters under a rare rainy season heatwave, prompting authorities to issue a flurry of health warnings.
Over the weekend, the central Shizuoka region became the first in Japan to see the mercury reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) this year, far surpassing the 35-degree threshold classified by weather officials as “extremely hot.”
Such severe heat in the middle of Japan’s rainy season is “rather rare,” caused in part by a strong South Pacific high-pressure system, a weather agency official told AFP.
Temperatures also hit record highs near 40 degrees Celsius on Monday at observation posts in Tokyo and in the southern Wakayama region, according to local media.
The past few days have seen authorities issue heatstroke alerts in much of the country, urging residents to avoid exercising outside and to use air conditioning.
The capital logged three deaths linked to heatstroke on Saturday and three more on Monday, when the mercury hovered around 35 degrees Celsius at midday, according to the city’s medical examination office.
“Without the AC on, I find it difficult to survive,” Tokyo resident Sumiko Yamamoto, 75, told AFP, adding she feels “it’s gotten drastically hotter” since last year.
“Through the advice given on TV, I try to stay hydrated as much as possible. Because I’m old, I’m being careful not to collapse,” she said.
Heatstroke is particularly deadly in Japan, which has the second-oldest population in the world after Monaco.
Yamamoto’s age puts her in the demographic flagged by health experts as particularly vulnerable to heatstroke, along with infants and those living alone or who are too poor to afford air conditioning.
The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine on Monday warned of the rising death toll from heat exhaustion nationwide, which grew from just a few hundred per year two decades ago to around 1,500 in 2022.
The sheer number of fatalities suggests that heatstroke now poses a danger on par with that of “a major natural disaster,” the group said, warning against non-essential outings.
Tokyo business executive Mikio Nakahara, 67, says the difference between Tokyo 50 years ago and now is stark.
“Tokyo wasn’t as hot as it is now,” he told AFP.
But these days, “I try to work remotely as much as possible so I don’t have to go outside.”
With ever-hotter summers becoming the norm around the world, tourists like Ainhoa Sanchez, 29, aren’t too surprised by Tokyo’s temperatures.
“So the plan is going sightseeing a little bit. Drinking a lot of liquids. Maybe when we get too hot, we can get into a shop, look around, chill a bit and then go back to the street,” she told AFP.

No oil, no food: Damaged pipeline piles misery on South Sudan

No oil, no food: Damaged pipeline piles misery on South Sudan
No oil, no food: Damaged pipeline piles misery on South Sudan

No oil, no food: Damaged pipeline piles misery on South Sudan
  • The damaged pipeline was crucial for transporting South Sudan’s crude oil abroad, with petroleum exports traditionally accounting for about 90 percent of the impoverished country’s GDP
JUBA: At 75, Galiche Buwa has lived through civil wars, famine and natural disasters, but the South Sudanese widowed mother of four always managed to get by, thanks to her grocery business.
Now, however, even that standby is on shaky ground, as the oil-dependent nation’s economy reels from revenue losses following the rupture of a key pipeline in its war-torn neighbor Sudan in February.
The damaged pipeline was crucial for transporting South Sudan’s crude oil abroad, with petroleum exports traditionally accounting for about 90 percent of the impoverished country’s GDP.
The implications have been far-reaching, with inflation soaring as the value of the South Sudanese pound relative to the US dollar plunges on the black market, from 2,100 in March to 3,100 today.
The official rate slipped from around 1,100 in February to nearly 1,550 this month.
“Since the 1970s up to now I am still here, but these days we are suffering. Things are tough,” Buwa said as she glumly tended to her stall at the Konyo-Konyo market in the capital Juba.
“We are unable to buy stock, things are expensive... and prices keep rising every day,” she said, compelling her to purchase supplies on credit.
As wholesale costs shoot up, retail prices follow — a mug of maize sold by Buwa was worth 800 South Sudanese pounds in March, compared to 2,000 today, she said.
Teddy Aweye, a 28-year-old mother of two, said she was struggling to put food on the table, forcing her family to eat just one meal a day.
“You go to the market today, you get a price, and tomorrow you go back and you get a different price... I had to return home without buying anything,” Aweye told AFP.
“Life is really very difficult.”


It is a common refrain across Juba’s biggest market, where several traders told AFP they were racking up losses every day.
Abdulwahab Okwaki, a 61-year-old butcher, said his business was in crisis.
“A customer who used to (buy) one kilo is now taking half a kilo, and the one taking half a kilo now takes a quarter... and the one who was taking a quarter is not coming anymore,” he said.
The father of eight often loses money when he is unable to sell meat before it goes bad.
Many of his fellow butchers have simply quit, unable to make ends meet, he said.
Higher-end businesses have also taken a hit.
Harriet Gune, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, said her fashion boutique was losing customers.
“The more you increase prices for the items in the shop, the more you scare away clients,” she told AFP.
A pair of jeans that used to cost 25,000 South Sudanese pounds in March now sells for 35,000, she said, adding that she needed to raise prices “to be able to get enough money to order new stock.”


Even government officials are feeling the pinch.
In May, Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang told parliament that the government would struggle to pay salaries to lawmakers, military, police, civil servants and other officials because of a shortfall in revenues.
He said the country was losing about 70 percent of its oil revenues because of the pipeline rupture, which has affected exports of Nile blend crude and Dar blend crude.
“The production is only from Blocks 12, 14, and 58, which means there is only around 30 to 35 percent of the oil that is flowing,” he said.
South Sudan was in crisis even before the pipeline shutdown sent shock waves through its economy, with fears that long-anticipated elections, currently scheduled for December, will be delayed.
In addition to rampant corruption draining its coffers — with the ruling elite routinely accused of plunder — the country is very vulnerable to currency shocks, because it imports nearly everything, including agricultural produce.
The fighting in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023 has only exacerbated the situation, analysts say.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, forced millions to flee — including over 700,000 to South Sudan — and pushed Sudan to the brink of famine.
Economist and government adviser Abraham Maliet Mamer told AFP that South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in 2011, needed to plan ahead to secure its future.
“Our country is suffering. We have less money, we have fewer services, and our security is a problem,” he said, urging the government to build refineries and pipelines through other nations.
“Sudan will never be the same again. Until we develop alternatives... we will be having issues,” he warned.

