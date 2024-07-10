NATO begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine as Biden leads summit

You are here

Norway said on Jul. 10, 2024, it will donate six F-16 in the course of 2024 to Ukraine because Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against attacks from the air is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia. (AP/File)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
  • Biden committed a new air defense system for Kyiv and urged unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • The White House followed up Wednesday by saying that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
WASHINGTON: NATO allies announced Wednesday they had started the long-promised transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine as leaders meet for a summit in Washington clouded by political uncertainties in the United States.
With the pomp of the three-day gathering in the US capital, President Joe Biden is aiming to rally the West and also reassure US voters amid intense pre-election scrutiny on whether at 81 — six years older than the alliance — he remains fit for the job.
Kicking off events for the 32-nation alliance with a celebration Tuesday evening, Biden committed a new air defense system for Kyiv and urged unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the Ukraine invasion in 2022.
“Make no mistake. Ukraine can — and will — stop Putin,” Biden said in a forceful speech.
The White House followed up Wednesday by saying that Denmark and the Netherlands had begun sending F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Biden last year approved the key request by Ukraine, which wants advanced Western aircraft as it struggles to gain parity in the skies with Russia.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the F-16 transfer “concentrates Vladimir Putin’s mind on the fact that he will not outlast Ukraine, he will not outlast us and, if he persists, the damage that will continue to be done to Russia and its interests will only deepen.”
“The quickest way to get to peace is through a strong Ukraine,” Blinken said.
But Donald Trump, who is edging out Biden in recent polls, has mused about bringing a quick peace settlement by forcing Ukraine to surrender territory to Russia.
The Republican mogul has repeatedly questioned the utility of NATO — formed in 1949 as collective defense against Moscow — which he sees as an unfair burden on the United States.
On the eve of the summit, Russia fired a barrage of missiles on Ukraine, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was reduced to debris.
Biden invited to the summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who voiced gratitude for the F-16s which he said would better protect his country from such “brutal Russian attacks.”
The new aircraft will “bring just and lasting peace closer, demonstrating that terror must fail everywhere and at any time,” Zelensky wrote on social media.
The summit will look for ways to “Trump-proof” the alliance including by having NATO itself take over coordination of arms delivery from the United States.
Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has also sought a pledge to keep supplying arms at the same rate — some 40 billion euros ($43 billion) annually — that NATO members have been since Russia invaded.
“I expect that regardless of the outcome of the US elections, the US will remain a strong and staunch NATO ally,” Stoltenberg said as leaders gathered for the summit.
Biden has also invited four key Pacific partners — Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — as he seeks to increase NATO’s role in managing a rising China.
Ukraine wants firm assurances that it will one day join NATO, which considers an attack on any member an attack on all.
A NATO diplomat said negotiations had settled on wording of a statement that will voice support for Ukraine’s “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.”
Kyiv’s membership enjoys wide backing from Baltic and Eastern European nations still haunted by decades under the Soviet yoke.
But Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have led opposition, concerned that the alliance would effectively be entering war with nuclear-armed Russia as it occupies swathes of Ukraine.
Zelensky, who has achieved hero status in much of the West for his media-savvy defiance of Russia, voiced open annoyance at the last NATO summit in Lithuania at the failure to provide a clearer path to membership.
Other leaders attending the summit include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Putin’s closest partners in the West, who ahead of Washington went to Ukraine, Russia and China on a self-described peace mission criticized by Brussels and Washington.
Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will later welcome their counterparts for gala dinners around the Washington area, which is in the throes of a searing heat wave.
One new NATO leader is British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is visiting days after taking office in a landslide victory by his Labour Party.
He will meet both Biden and Zelensky and is expected to confirm Britain’s strong support for Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia has not taken control of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region

Ukraine says Russia has not taken control of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region
Updated 15 sec ago
Follow

Ukraine says Russia has not taken control of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region

Ukraine says Russia has not taken control of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region
Updated 15 sec ago
Military spokesperson said Yasnobrodivka is under the full control of the (Ukrainian) defense forces

KYIV: Ukrainian military on Wednesday denied reports that Russian forces had captured the village of Yasnobrodivka in the eastern Donetsk region, military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn was quoted as saying by Suspilne TV broadcaster.
“The published information does not correspond to reality: Yasnobrodivka is under the full control of the (Ukrainian) defense forces,” Voloshyn said.

UK police hunt crossbow attack suspect after three women killed

UK police hunt crossbow attack suspect after three women killed
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UK police hunt crossbow attack suspect after three women killed

UK police hunt crossbow attack suspect after three women killed
  • Kyle Clifford, 26, from north London, is wanted in connection with the deaths of the three women in the town of Bushey
  • Local police said officers were called to a house in the town where the three women were pronounced dead at the scene
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK police were searching Wednesday for a suspect who may have a crossbow after the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio racing commentator were killed in a suspected "targeted" attack.
Kyle Clifford, 26, from north London, is wanted in connection with the deaths of the three women in the town of Bushey, north of London, on Tuesday night.
The BBC confirmed on its news website that the victims were Carol Hunt, the 61-year-old wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters, aged 25 and 28.
Local police said officers were called to a house in the town where the three women were pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said armed officers and specialist search teams were involved in the manhunt, urging Clifford to contact police and warning the public not to approach him.
Simpson called it "a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used".
Interior minister Yvette Cooper called the deaths "truly shocking" and said she was being kept updated about the inquiry.
One neighbour told reporters the victims were a friendly family.
"We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning," she said. "It's really sad what's happened, very shocking."
There is no licence required to own a crossbow in the UK, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Ukraine creates new 'legion' to recruit men abroad to fight

Ukraine creates new 'legion' to recruit men abroad to fight
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ukraine creates new 'legion' to recruit men abroad to fight

Ukraine creates new 'legion' to recruit men abroad to fight
  • The establishment of the so-called Ukrainian Legion comes after more than two years of fighting
  • "We call on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion," Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: The Ukrainian military has launched a new initiative to entice fighting-age men living abroad to enlist, as Kyiv desperately tries to replenish its depleted forces on the front lines.
The establishment of the so-called Ukrainian Legion comes after more than two years of fighting, which has seen heavy casualties drain the military of manpower needed to battle Russia's advancing forces.
The creation of the new unit was part of a wider security agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier this week.
"We call on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion. Your contribution is invaluable in our struggle for freedom and independence," Defence Minister Rustem Umerov announced on social media late Tuesday.
The initiative aims to recruit volunteers from the pool of Ukrainian men living in Europe, especially Poland and Germany, which are home to the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees.
An estimated 300,000 Ukrainian men of fighting age are believed to be living in Poland alone.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men are believed to have been residing in Europe before the war, while an untold number of others fled after the Russian invasion -- some legally and others through illicit means.
The passage of a new law in May that lowered the minimum age for mobilisation to 25 from 27 has also prompted many others to avoid potential conscription.
Umerov said members of the new unit would receive training in Poland and be provided the best equipment.
Poland has appeared cautious over the initiative.
"At this stage, it is too early to talk about details. The issue is under discussion between the two countries' defence ministries," the press service for Poland's defence ministry told AFP on Wednesday.
Following the announcement, Ukraine's popular Third Assault Brigade said its representatives would be touring European countries soon to provide more information about their unit along with "the most epic stories from the front line".

Australia sent back migrants to remote island: Indonesia police

Australia sent back migrants to remote island: Indonesia police
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Australia sent back migrants to remote island: Indonesia police

Australia sent back migrants to remote island: Indonesia police
  • Migrants landed last month in two boats they said they had been forced to board after an Australian vessel intercepted their wooden craft
  • Australia has sent thousands of migrants attempting to reach the country by boat to detention centers on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island and the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said Wednesday Australia sent back dozens of illegal migrants to a remote southern island after intercepting their vessel at sea, at least the second time this has happened this year.
The police chief of Indonesia’s Rote island told AFP the migrants landed last month in two boats they said they had been forced to board after an Australian vessel intercepted their wooden craft.
Police chief Mardiono, who like many Indonesians goes by just one name, said they initially received reports of a vessel running aground.
“After we checked, we found a boat... made from aluminum, without a name and without a flag,” he said, adding it was carrying 22 people.
Later that day police found a similar vessel carrying another 22 men that ran aground on a different part of the island.
Mardiono said most of the men identified themselves as Bangladeshis and also include eight Rohingya from Myanmar. They were in custody at local police headquarters.
He said they claimed to have spent three days at sea before being intercepted by an Australian vessel.
They said they were detained for 18 days before being put aboard two boats and told to head to the Rote island, he added.
Their claims could not be independently verified.
An Australian Border Force (ABF) spokesperson told AFP in a statement that it “does not confirm or comment on operational matters.”
In June, Indonesian immigration authorities said in a statement that it detained 28 foreigners stranded on a beach on southern Java who said they had been set adrift after being intercepted by Australian authorities.
Under a hard-line policy introduced more than a decade ago, Australia has sent thousands of migrants attempting to reach the country by boat to detention centers on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island and the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru.
Successive Australian governments have vowed that no asylum seeker arriving by boat will ever be allowed to permanently settle in the country.

Pelosi says time short for Biden decision on 2024 bid

Pelosi says time short for Biden decision on 2024 bid
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pelosi says time short for Biden decision on 2024 bid

Pelosi says time short for Biden decision on 2024 bid
  • Despite Biden insisting he is staying in the race, Pelosi suggested the president still could step aside amid a Democratic divide over his candidacy
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Democratic Party heavyweight Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that time is running out for US President Joe Biden to make a final decision on his reelection bid, but stressed the call was his to make.
Despite Biden insisting he is staying in the race, Pelosi — the former speaker of the House of Representatives and an influential voice in the party — suggested the president still could step aside amid a Democratic divide over his candidacy.
“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” she told MSNBC.
“We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because the time is running short.”
Pelosi stopped short of advocating either way on the Biden question.
“I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s the way it is,” she said. “Whatever he decides, we go with.”
Biden, 81, has corralled much-needed support from some top Democrats, but several lawmakers in the party have publicly expressed concerns about his mental fitness after his disastrous debate performance last month against White House challenger Donald Trump.
Seven House Democrats have openly called on Biden to not seek reelection. A handful of senators have also expressed concerns.
Late Tuesday, Colorado’s Michael Bennet became the first Senate Democrat to publicly turn on the president, saying Biden would lose if he stayed on the ballot — and perhaps cause congressional Democrats to lose as well.
“Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide and take with it the Senate and the House,” Bennet told CNN, adding he believes the White House “has done nothing” to demonstrate they have a plan to win in November.

