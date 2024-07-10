You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy

Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy

Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy
Short Url

https://arab.news/rueyt

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy

Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Saudi Arabia Andy Rodriguez Duran in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ali Al-Yousef received Ambassador of France to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille during the end of the envoy’s term in Saudi Arabia. Al-Yousef praised the ambassador’s efforts in strengthening Saudi-French relations.

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Rassi Andy Rodriguez Duran Dominican Republic

Related

Mayor of Riyadh attends Egypt national day ceremony
Saudi Arabia
Mayor of Riyadh attends Egypt national day ceremony
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives phone call from newly appointed British counterpart

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA

TAIF: Volunteer efforts by school students and members of nonprofit associations have helped Taif increase green spaces in the city this year.

Thousands of trees have been planted as part of an afforestation program that aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative. 

Free seedlings were distributed to community members who helped in the program, with Taif’s fertile soil and moderate climate ensuring the success of the plan. 

The municipality said that its program is addressing environmental challenges, combating air pollution caused by greenhouse gases, and reducing land degradation. 

Green spaces also attract locals and tourists, promote community gatherings, and offer opportunities for physical activities.

Taif now has almost 2,000 acres of green space, the municipality said.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Taif Saudi Green Initiative

Related

Saudi Literature Commission launches Gulf Poetry Forum in Taif
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Literature Commission launches Gulf Poetry Forum in Taif
Two lynx kittens born at Prince Saud Al-Faisal National Center in Taif
Saudi Arabia
Two lynx kittens born at Prince Saud Al-Faisal National Center in Taif

Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva

Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva

Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 65th General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.

The event, which began on Tuesday, will conclude on July 17.

The Saudi delegation is led by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

In his opening remarks, Al-Suwailem commended the recent diplomatic conference that adopted the WIPO treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s advancements in intellectual property over the past year, including a substantial trust fund contribution to the WIPO of about SR21 million ($5.5 million).

Al-Suwailem proposed an annual day to honor intellectual property examiners globally, recognizing their efforts in the field.

He also extended an invitation to member states for the upcoming diplomatic conference on design law, set to take place in Riyadh in November.

Alongside the assembly, the Saudi Tourism Authority is showcasing the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” exhibition.

The SAIP is expected to sign several agreements with the WIPO and member states during the event.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) intellectual property

Related

AI and intellectual property in the spotlight at Arab League meeting
Saudi Arabia
AI and intellectual property in the spotlight at Arab League meeting
Special Intellectual property body to attract investment
Saudi Arabia
Intellectual property body to attract investment

Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director

Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director
Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director

Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director
  • The museum is scheduled to open in 2026
Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Museums Commission on Wednesday appointed Dr. Hartwig Fischer as director of the Museum of World Cultures that will be established in the Royal Art Complex in King Salman Park, Riyadh.

The museum is scheduled to open in 2026, and Fischer, with longtime experience managing major international museums, will be charged with the establishment and management of the site.

Fischer, a scholar, art historian and cultural heritage expert, has decades of experience as an exhibition curator and leader of pioneering cultural institutions that promote dialogue and mutual respect between cultures.

The new director will bring valuable insights to the museum through programs, educational initiatives and international partnerships that will turn the museum into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange.

Housed in a 110-meter-high building, the museum was designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill.

Its establishment is a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s cultural development under Vision 2030.

The museum aims to have an influential role in enriching Saudi Arabia’s thriving cultural scene and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a prominent intellectual destination.

Topics: Saudi Museums Commission

Related

Private museums unlock the past in Saudi Arabia’s north photos
Saudi Arabia
Private museums unlock the past in Saudi Arabia’s north
Pilgrims explore museums in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims explore museums in Madinah

Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector

Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector

Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The fourth E3 Customer Experience Conference in Riyadh showcased the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the sector.

The two-day conference, which ended on Wednesday, included dialogue sessions, panel discussions, case studies, and a customer experience workshop targeting senior management officials, in addition, to an exhibition and a hackathon. 

The conference sessions discussed planning for the customer’s journey, customer experience across all channels, customization, customer-centric design, virtual experiences, customer analytics, digital transformation, and emerging technologies such as AI and the metaverse.

It was organized by the National Customer Experience Academy.

The conference’s main session, entitled “The Role of Customer Experience in Achieving the Government Entities’ Objectives within Saudi Vision 2030,” debated the pivotal role of technology in developing customer experience in Saudi institutions and reviewed ways to benefit from innovative technologies to enhance communication between those institutions and customers. 

Another session reviewed best practices to enhance customer satisfaction, support the competitiveness of government customer service, and improve customer experience in Saudi government bodies. 

A memorandum of cooperation between the Human Resources Development Fund and the NCXA was concluded to develop training programs that provide job opportunities in private enterprises, and to support professional certificates in fields of customer experience, customer service and protocol.

The memorandum was signed by Sultan Al-Rashidi, the fund’s executive director for business development, and Khaled Al-Zahrani, NCXA’s secretary-general.

A statement from the two signatories said: “The memorandum contributes to developing short- and long-term training programs specialized in customer experience, customer service, and protocol, supporting the obtaining of accredited professional certificates in customer experience, and defining the standards required to obtain these certificates.”

Naif Jabali, general manager of the Design Thinking & Digital Platforms at King Khalid University, said that “the inclusion of customer experience in the strategic objectives of public and private institutions helps them achieve their visions and priorities in the long term.

“Customer experience motivates government entities to look for new and innovative ways to provide their services, and adopt research and technological tools to improve this experience.”  

NCXA is a nonprofit academy under the umbrella of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., and is the first academy specializing in customer experience in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia E3 Customer Experience Conference

Related

Special Riyadh conference to highlight customer experience trends
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh conference to highlight customer experience trends
Over half of Saudi customers eyeing to boost online spending in next 12 months
Business & Economy
Over half of Saudi customers eyeing to boost online spending in next 12 months

Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan

Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan

Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan
  • Aim is to break the blockade imposed by Israeli occupation forces on the land border crossings
  • Forms part of Saudi efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

GAZA: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is continuing its food airdropping operations, in cooperation with Jordan, to help Palestinians in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief conducted an airdropping operation on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces, in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The aim is to break the blockade imposed by Israeli occupation forces on the land border crossings, said the SPA.

The effort is part of the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to deliver urgent humanitarian and relief aid by all possible means to the affected areas in Gaza.

It also forms part of continued Saudi efforts to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: KSRelief Gaza aid Saudi Arabia Palestinians Jordan

Related

Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Update Saudi aid chief, Palestinian health minister meet to discuss Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid chief, Palestinian health minister meet to discuss Gaza

Latest updates

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva
Saudi Arabia attends intellectual property meet in Geneva
Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director
Saudi museums commission names Fischer as Museum of World Cultures director
Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector
Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector
Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross
Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.