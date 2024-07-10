Saudi deputy minister for International Multilateral Affairs receives Dominican envoy

Riyadh forum showcases latest trends, technologies in customer experience sector

RIYADH: The fourth E3 Customer Experience Conference in Riyadh showcased the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the sector.

The two-day conference, which ended on Wednesday, included dialogue sessions, panel discussions, case studies, and a customer experience workshop targeting senior management officials, in addition, to an exhibition and a hackathon.

The conference sessions discussed planning for the customer’s journey, customer experience across all channels, customization, customer-centric design, virtual experiences, customer analytics, digital transformation, and emerging technologies such as AI and the metaverse.

It was organized by the National Customer Experience Academy.

The conference’s main session, entitled “The Role of Customer Experience in Achieving the Government Entities’ Objectives within Saudi Vision 2030,” debated the pivotal role of technology in developing customer experience in Saudi institutions and reviewed ways to benefit from innovative technologies to enhance communication between those institutions and customers.

Another session reviewed best practices to enhance customer satisfaction, support the competitiveness of government customer service, and improve customer experience in Saudi government bodies.

A memorandum of cooperation between the Human Resources Development Fund and the NCXA was concluded to develop training programs that provide job opportunities in private enterprises, and to support professional certificates in fields of customer experience, customer service and protocol.

The memorandum was signed by Sultan Al-Rashidi, the fund’s executive director for business development, and Khaled Al-Zahrani, NCXA’s secretary-general.

A statement from the two signatories said: “The memorandum contributes to developing short- and long-term training programs specialized in customer experience, customer service, and protocol, supporting the obtaining of accredited professional certificates in customer experience, and defining the standards required to obtain these certificates.”

Naif Jabali, general manager of the Design Thinking & Digital Platforms at King Khalid University, said that “the inclusion of customer experience in the strategic objectives of public and private institutions helps them achieve their visions and priorities in the long term.

“Customer experience motivates government entities to look for new and innovative ways to provide their services, and adopt research and technological tools to improve this experience.”

NCXA is a nonprofit academy under the umbrella of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., and is the first academy specializing in customer experience in the Middle East and North Africa region.