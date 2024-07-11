You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Turkiye’s Erdogan voices worries of NATO, Russia clash

US president Joe Biden speaks during the opening session of the NATO summit on July 10, 2024 in Washington. (AP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
  • Turkish leader’s comments come as NATO leaders huddled in Washington
AFP
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that any possibility of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO was “worrying,” the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan’s comments came as NATO leaders huddled in Washington and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was planning “response measures” to contain the “very serious threat” from the alliance.

“The possibility of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly worrying,” said Erdogan, who is in Washington for a NATO summit. “Any steps that could lead to this outcome should be consciously avoided.”

Erdogan spoke a day after NATO allies announced they had started transferring F-16 jets to Ukraine while stepping up promises to Kyiv on eventual membership in the alliance, at a 75th anniversary summit clouded by political uncertainties in the United States.

On the eve of the summit, Russia fired a barrage of missiles on Ukraine, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was heavily damaged.

Peskov, in comments published by Russian news agencies also said the Western military alliance, which is holding a summit in Washington this week, was now “fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine.”

A member of NATO, Turkiye has sought to balance ties between its two Black Sea neighbors Russia and Ukraine since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Ankara has sent drones to Ukraine while shying away from Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia NATO

Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability

Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News Japan
  • End war on Gaza and release all hostages, urges FM Yoko Kamikawa
  • Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit seeks to boost economic ties
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and the Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit held talks late Wednesday on boosting economic ties, and the security and stability of Middle East nations.

At a working dinner on the sidelines of the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum in Tokyo, Kamikawa urged all parties involved in the war on Gaza to abide by international human rights laws.

Tokyo wants the release of all hostages and a ceasefire as soon as possible, she said.

Kamikawa added that Japan was encouraging Southeast Asian nations to support the work of the UN’s Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development.

Aboul Gheit said he wants to deepen economic relations between the parties at the forum, which he is currently attending for the first time as Arab League secretary-general.

Kamikawa echoed this view and said cooperation was “steadily developing.”

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on the culture and education fronts.

On security, they emphasized the importance of secure and open maritime corridors.

They also discussed events in Syria and Libya and pledged to continue working together for Middle East peace and stability.

In addition, they discussed the progress of women’s empowerment in society.

Aboul Gheit also held talks with Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday, which included cooperation on education.

Topics: Arab League Japan

Astronauts stuck on space station ‘confident’ Boeing Starliner will bring them home

Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
  • Their return was pushed back because of thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that came to light during the journey
  • In 2014, both SpaceX and Boeing were awarded multibillion-dollar contracts by NASA to develop crewed spaceships
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: A pair of US astronauts stuck waiting to leave the International Space Station said Wednesday they were confident that the problem-plagued Boeing Starliner they rode up on would soon bring them home, even as significant uncertainties remain.
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams blasted off on June 5 aboard the brand new spaceship that NASA is hoping to certify to ferry crews to-and-from the orbital outpost.
They docked the following day for what was meant to be roughly a week-long stay, but their return was pushed back because of thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that came to light during the journey.
No date has been set for the return, but NASA officials said Wednesday they were eying “late July.”
Asked during a live press call from the station whether they still had faith in the Starliner team and the spaceship, mission commander Wilmore replied: “We’re absolutely confident.”
“I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem,” added Williams.
She said they were continuing to enjoy their time aboard the ISS, performing tasks like changing out the pump on a machine that processes urine back into drinking water, and carrying out science experiments such as gene sequencing in the microgravity environment.
They have also tested Starliner as a “safe haven” vehicle in case of problems aboard the ISS, and checked out how its life support performs when four people are inside.
Before Wilmore and Williams can come home, however, engineering teams need to run more simulations of similar thrusters and helium seals on the ground, to better understand the root causes of some of the technical issues Starliner experienced — and modify the way it will fly down, if necessary.
It was known there was one helium leak affecting the spaceship before the launch, but more leaks emerged during the flight. Helium, while non-combustible, provides pressure to the propulsion system.
What’s more, some of Starliner’s thrusters that provide fine maneuvering initially failed to kick in during its approach to the station, delaying docking.
Engineers are not sure why the craft’s computer “deselected” these thrusters, though they were able to restart all but one of them.
In a subsequent press call, Boeing executive Mark Nappi told reporters that the “working theory” for the thruster malfunction was overheating due to excessive firing.
Theories on the cause of the helium leaks ranged from debris entering the propulsion system to Boeing possibly installing seals that were undersized for the task.
NASA and Boeing insist Starliner could fly home in case of an emergency, particularly since the problems affected only certain thrusters that control orientation.
They have no concerns over any of the more powerful thrusters responsible for the “deorbit burn” that will bring the spaceship back.
But much remains unclear — including whether the orientation control thrusters that malfunctioned have become degraded, which would make it necessary to rely on other thrusters during descent, NASA official Steve Stich said.
He insisted that NASA wasn’t yet considering bringing Williams and Wilmore back on a SpaceX Crew Dragon, in what would amount to a major humiliation for the aerospace giant Boeing, whose reputation has taken a hit in recent years over the safety crisis affecting its commercial jets.
“The prime option today is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner,” said Stich, while conceding that a return flight on a SpaceX spaceship can’t be ruled out.
In 2014, both SpaceX and Boeing were awarded multibillion-dollar contracts by NASA to develop crewed spaceships after the retirement of the Space Shuttle program. SpaceX carried out a successful crewed test in 2020 and has flown dozens of people since.

Topics: Boeing US space International Space Station

Biden welcomed Starmer’s desire for closer EU ties, UK government says

Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
  • Starmer met Biden in the White House’s Oval Office on Wednesday where the two men discussed UK and US ties
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

US President Joe Biden told Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he welcomed his desire for closer ties with European counterparts, according to a UK government statement on Thursday.
Starmer met Biden in the White House’s Oval Office on Wednesday where the two men discussed UK and US ties, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and England’s soccer win in the semifinals of Euro 2024.
“The President welcomed the prime minister’s recent comments on establishing closer relationships with our European counterparts, as well as the UK’s commitment to AUKUS,” the British government said in a statement, referring to the security pact between Britain, the US and Australia.
“They reflected that at a time when we face growing challenges across the world, we are at our strongest when we unite and work together.”
Starmer was in Washington for the NATO summit, where he also met European leaders including Germany’s Olaf Scholz.
Starmer has said he wants Britain to reset relations with the European Union to improve cooperation in areas such as security and trade, seeking to dampen the rancour that stemmed from Britain’s 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.
However he has ruled out any move to rejoin the European Union’s single market or customs union.
The two leaders also agreed they must do whatever it takes to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, and discussed their joint desire for a ceasefire in Gaza to get hostages out, aid in and make progress toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: US UK Biden

Embattled Joe Biden to give high-stakes press conference

Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
  • Any missteps by Biden could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood
  • His recent appearances have been joint appearances with foreign leaders restricted to two questions each
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will Thursday give his first press conference since his debate disaster against Donald Trump, in a pressure-cooker moment that could seal the fate of his reelection bid.
The eyes of the world will be on the 81-year-old at a NATO summit as he tries to calm growing calls from his Democratic party to step aside over his age and health.
The White House has dubbed it a “big boy” press conference, and Biden will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency.
Any missteps by Biden at the 5.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) event at a Washington DC conference center could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.
The walls closed in further on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, just weeks after holding a glitzy fundraiser for the president.
Party heavyweight and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi also subtly twisted the knife by stopping short of backing Biden, saying only that he should make a decision after the NATO summit.
The first Democratic senator, Peter Welch of Vermont, meanwhile joined at least eight House Democrats in openly urging the man who beat Trump in 2020 not to stand again.
But many Democrats are believed to be waiting to see if Biden pulls off his first solo press conference since November 2023, or whether it will be a repeat of the debate.
Biden has given fewer news conferences than his predecessors. His recent appearances have been joint appearances with foreign leaders restricted to two questions each.
Coupled with a lack of interviews, it has led critics to accuse the White House of shielding the effects of age on America’s oldest president from the public.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly promised Thursday’s “big boy press conference” — a phrase first used by a journalist that she has since adopted — will feature multiple questions.
A poor performance will pour fuel on the flames of the concerns about Biden’s age and health that were sparked when he appeared listless and often incoherent against Republican Trump, 78.
NATO allies have also been seeking reassurance about Biden’s leadership abilities, and over fears that a return of the isolationist Trump could spell trouble for the alliance.
Biden has blamed his debate meltdown on a bad cold and jet lag after two weeks of grueling foreign travel.
But Clooney said in a coruscating New York Times piece on Wednesday that the signs were already there at a June 15 fundraiser in Los Angeles that he co-hosted with actor Julia Roberts.
“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” wrote Clooney.
“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
Clooney said that Biden would lose the presidential election, and Democrats would also lose both chambers of Congress.
Biden has insisted that he is committed to running in November, and with the Democratic party primary votes under his belt there is no real way of forcing him out.
But the New York Times reported on Wednesday that some Democratic grandees like Pelosi are trying a different tack — appealing to his rational side rather than inflaming the stubbornness that has driven his political career.
Vice President Kamala Harris is widely seen to be the frontrunner to replace Biden if he steps aside, but any move would have to be before the Democratic convention in Chicago in August.

Topics: Joe Biden US

Myanmar junta ‘trying to destroy country’: UN special rapporteur

Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
  • Clashes between an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups and the military have shredded a Beijing-brokered truce in January
  • The ceasefire had briefly halted widespread fighting in the northern part of the Southeast Asian nation
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s junta appears to be “trying to destroy a country it cannot control,” the UN special rapporteur to the country warned on Thursday.
Clashes between an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups and the military have shredded a Beijing-brokered truce in January.
The ceasefire had briefly halted widespread fighting in the northern part of the Southeast Asian nation since a military coup ended democratic rule in 2021.
“The junta is on its heels, it’s losing troops, it’s losing military facilities, it is literally losing ground,” UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said during a briefing to the national security body of neighboring Thailand.
“It almost appears as if the Junta is trying to destroy a country that it cannot control.”
The military’s response to its losses has been to attack civilians, he said, adding there had been a substantial increase in the number of attacks on schools, hospitals and monasteries in the last six months.
“The stakes are very very high.”
Ethnic minority fighters seized a town from the military along a key trade highway to China’s Yunnan province earlier this week after days of clashes.
The northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late last month, when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against the military.
The clashes have eroded a Beijing-brokered truce that halted an offensive by the alliance of the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

Topics: Myanmar UN

