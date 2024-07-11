You are here

  • Home
  • French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024
England's Harry Kane celebrates in the arms of teammate Ollie Watkins at the end of their semifinal match against the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 in Dortmund on Jul. 10, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8at6r

Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024
  • Letexier has refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16
  • There was no video review controversy in any of Letexier’s games, including the 2-2 draw between Albania and Croatia
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

BERLIN: French referee François Letexier was picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between Spain and England.
At 35, he’s one of the youngest referees to take charge of a major final. The game is on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
The referees for the past three men’s Euros finals were 48, 41 and 41 at the time.
Letexier has refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16.
In those games, he did not award a penalty kick and did not send off any player. He showed just 10 yellow cards, including one for Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was judged to have dived in the penalty area in a 0-0 draw against Denmark.
There was no video review controversy in any of Letexier’s games, including the 2-2 draw between Albania and Croatia.
The VAR specialist for the final is also French, Jérôme Brisard.
Letexier rarely shows red cards, with just one in the nine games he handled in the Champions League or Europa League last season from the group stage onward. That was to Bayern Munich’s French defender Dayot Upamecano.
His previous highest profile games for UEFA this season include Real Madrid and Manchester City drawing 3-3 in the Champions League quarterfinals, Bayer Leverkusen winning at Roma 2-0 in the Europa League semifinals, and the season-opening Super Cup last August between Man City and Sevilla.
Letexier joined the FIFA list of referees for international games seven years ago.
The fourth official for the final will be Szymon Marciniak of Poland, the referee at the 2022 World Cup final and 2023 Champions League final who had a controversial season.
Marciniak and his match officials team made consequential stoppage-time decisions in Champions League games between Bayern and Real Madrid in the semifinals and Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in the group stage.

Topics: Euro 2024 Spain England François Letexier Referee

Related

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
Football
Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Football
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Nunez, Uruguay players brawl in stands with fans after Copa loss

Nunez, Uruguay players brawl in stands with fans after Copa loss
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Nunez, Uruguay players brawl in stands with fans after Copa loss

Nunez, Uruguay players brawl in stands with fans after Copa loss
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

CHARLOTTE: Liverpool star Darwin Nunez was involved in violent brawling in the stands after Uruguay’s 1-0 Copa America semifinal defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

After Colombia won 1-0 in front of over 70,000 fans at the Bank of America Stadium, scuffles brokes out in the stands between fans of the rival teams.

The overwhelming majority of the spectators in the crowd were supporting Colombia but there was no segregation between them and their Uruguayan counterparts and the violence erupted at the final whistle.

While punches were thrown several Uruguay players climbed into the crowd, seemingly to protect them, with Nunez prominent among them.

The fighting continued for several minutes until police finally intervened.

A group of around 80-100 Uruguayan fans remained in the stadium, on the field, long after the rest of the fans had left.

Ugly scenes also broke out on the field after the final whistle, with players and staff from both teams involved in a mass melee in the center-circle following Colombia’s victory.

Topics: Uruguay Copa America

Related

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
Football
Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Football
US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

CHARLOTTE: Ten-man Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 to reach the final of the Copa America for the first time in 23 years after an ill-tempered semifinal on Wednesday.

A 39th-minute Jefferson Lerma header sealed victory for the Colombians, who will now face holders Argentina in Sunday’s final in Miami.

It was an anarchic semifinal played in front of a packed and passionate crowd which ended with scuffles on the field and fighting in the stands, including several players who had climbed in among supporters amid the flying punches.

Colombia, despite having Daniel Munoz sent off just before the interval and facing plenty of Uruguay pressure, hung on for a famous victory to the delight of their massive following of fans.

The downtown streets of the North Carolina city were packed with partying fans in bright yellow Colombia jerseys hours before the kick-off.

Inside the 74,800 capacity Bank of America Stadium, it was like a home game in Bogota with only pockets of Uruguayan supporters breaking up the wall of yellow on all four sides of the venue.

Not surprisingly in such an atmosphere, Colombia started strongly with their livewire Liverpool winger Luis Diaz doing well to wriggle some space for a cross on the left, finding Daniel Munoz at the back post but the full-back’s header was off target.

Uruguay were, as always, a threat on the counter-attack and their Liverpool star, Darwin Nunez, was close to finishing off one break when Rodrigo Bentancur found him with a clever pass but the forward poked his shot wide.

Nunez had another opening when Maximiliano Araujo played him clear in the inside-right channel but the striker rushed his shot, blasting high and wide.

At the other end, Colombia forced a turnover which led to James Rodriguez curling in a cross from the right but Jhon Cordoba’s header was off target.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute when Lerma rose majestically above Jose Maria Gimenez and powerfully headed home Rodriguez’s corner.

It was the sixth assist of the tournament for Rodriguez with the former Real Madrid midfielder beating the record for most assists in a single Copa, which was set by Lionel Messi in 2021.

Colombia looked to make the most of their momentum with Richard Rios forcing a save out of Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet, after being played in by Munoz.

But having been so influential down the right in the opening half, Munoz lost his head completely, just before the break, picking up a second yellow card, after landing an elbow on Manuel Ugarte.

It was a moment of madness which left Colombia to defend their lead with just 10 men for the entire second half.

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo took off Rodriguez, who was also on a yellow card, in the 62nd minute as Uruguay gradually began to turn their numerical advantage into real pressure.

Nicolas de la Cruz threatened with a low drive before substitute Luis Suarez clipped the outside of the post with a drive from the edge of the box after good work from Federico Valverde.

Valverde, the Real Madrid midfielder, then went close himself with a low drive as Colombia’s back-line continued to ride their luck.

Giveaway from Uruguay keeper and fell to Mateus Uribe, who despite time and space placed his shot wide of the post.

In stoppage time Uruguay had a great chance to force penalties when Nunez laid the ball off to substitute Giorgian de Arrascaeta on the edge of the box but he leaned back and put his shot over the bar.

There was still time for Uribe to waste another chance to make sure of the win, this time hitting the bar in the final minute, but he will be forgiven his wastefulness by the delirious Colombian supporters.

The celebrations were marred by ugly scenes in the stands will concern organizers CONMEBOL ahead of a final which is sure to attract huge numbers of Argentines as well as Colombians.

Topics: Colombia Uruguay Copa America

Related

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Football
US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semifinals with 5-0 win over Panama
Football
Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semifinals with 5-0 win over Panama

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES:  United States coach Gregg Berhalter has been fired following his team’s disastrous first-round exit at the Copa America, the United States Soccer Federation announced on Wednesday.

The USSF said in a statement that the 50-year-old former US international, who was only brought back to manage the team last year, had been relieved of his duties “effective immediately.”

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to US Soccer,” said US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.

“Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward.

“We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavours, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter’s dismissal comes after his team were eliminated from the Copa America in the group stage after defeats to Panama and Uruguay following an opening win over Bolivia.

That early exit — the first time in history a Copa America host nation has been knocked out in the first round — triggered widespread calls from former players, pundits and fans for Berhalter to be dismissed.

The sacking comes just two years before the United States co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and Mexico in 2026, a tournament which is viewed in the US as a golden opportunity to widen soccer’s appeal.

Crocker said the search for Berhalter’s replacement was already under way.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” Crocker said.

Berhalter had faced relentless skepticism since he was first appointed as US coach six years ago in the wake of the team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Although he enjoyed respectable results in regional competitions — winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League in 2021 before adding the Gold Cup in the same year — his results against top tier nations remained poor.

He helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the knockout rounds by the Netherlands after emerging from a first phase group that included England, Wales and Iran.

However his future as US coach was plunged into uncertainty in the wake of the Qatar World Cup, when an ugly feud with the family of midfielder Gio Reyna exploded into public view.

Berhalter’s contract, which expired in December 2022, was not automatically renewed.

The United States Soccer Federation meanwhile conducted an investigation into a 1992 allegation of domestic violence by Berhalter against his then girlfriend, now wife.

He was subsequently cleared and then, following a much-touted global search for coaching candidates, reappointed to his old job in June 2023.

That decision was widely viewed as unimaginative and underwhelming by swathes of US fans, who have consistently demanded Berhalter be replaced.

The pressure on the US coach was amplified by the team’s failure to mount a serious challenge at the Copa America, while at the same time, another American coach, Jesse Marsch, took Canada to the semifinals.

Berhalter meanwhile had insisted he was the right man to lead the US at the 2026 World Cup following last week’s Copa demise while admitting performances at the tournament had not been good enough.

“I think collectively the staff, the players, the sporting department, we need to look at where do we improve? How do we do better?” Berhalter said.

“It’s not the aspirations that we have as a group. We know it’s a talented team with big potential and we didn’t show it in this tournament.”

Topics: US Gregg Berhalter Copa America

Related

US head coach Gregg Berhalter upbeat despite loss to Slovenia in friendly
Football
US head coach Gregg Berhalter upbeat despite loss to Slovenia in friendly
USA crash out of Copa in group phase as Uruguay, Panama advance
Sport
USA crash out of Copa in group phase as Uruguay, Panama advance

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
  • It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: Ollie Watkins struck a stunning injury-time winner as England beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday to set up a Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain in Berlin.
It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund.
However, England were soon level through a Harry Kane penalty following a contentions VAR call by German referee Felix Zwayer, and the match looked set to drift toward extra time until Watkins struck.
On for Harry Kane, Watkins received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, turned and fired low into the far corner to leave the Netherlands completely stunned.
It has rarely been a convincing campaign from Gareth Southgate’s England side, but they are through to their second consecutive European Championship final as they dream of finally winning a first major trophy since 1966.
To do that they will surely have to perform better than at any point so far in Germany as they face an outstanding Spain team.
Spain will also have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for the final, having defeated France 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Netherlands had been hoping to repeat their triumph at the last Euros held in Germany, in 1988, but their current side lacks anyone with the star quality of Marco van Basten or Ruud Gullit.
A victory for them would have seen this Euros conclude with the same final as the 2010 World Cup. Instead they now go home.
England had got to this stage despite not winning any of their last four matches in 90 minutes, and having been taken to extra time by Slovakia and Switzerland.
That might have given the Dutch an edge physically, after the Oranje shrugged off finishing third in their group to brush aside Romania and then see off Turkiye.
England welcomed back Marc Guehi in defense after suspension, while Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman opted to start Donyell Malen in attack in the ground where he plays club football for Borussia Dortmund.
The Westfalenstadion is a special place for the Dutch, as the scene of their 2-0 win over Brazil that took them through to the 1974 World Cup final.

They went ahead here after just seven minutes thanks to a stunning goal by Simons, who robbed Declan Rice 35 meters from goal and advanced before sending a rasping drive beyond Jordan Pickford.
The Dutch players ran off to celebrate with their fans behind that goal, as England found themselves behind for the third game running.
Just like against the Swiss in the quarter-finals, however, they reacted swiftly.
Kane forced a save from Bart Verbruggen and moments later sent a volley over the bar, and was caught by Denzel Dumfries on the follow-through.
It seemed totally innocuous but Zwayer was summoned across to review the images and gave a penalty.
Kane, whose missed spot-kick against France cost England dear in the 2022 World Cup, made no mistake, slotting low into the bottom-left corner.
It settled into an open and entertaining game, with Dumfries redeeming himself by clearing off the line from Phil Foden.
Dumfries crashed a header off the bar from a Simons corner, but Foden responded by curling a superb shot from range off the top of the post.
England’s midfielders were being given too much time on the ball, and Koeman used an injury to Memphis Depay to reinforce the center, replacing the forward with Joey Veerman.
Another change followed at the interval, with Wout Weghorst — super-sub in previous rounds — replacing Malen.
Yet the game became more cagey as the minutes went on and the fear of making a mistake grew.
Pickford denied Virgil van Dijk on 65 minutes and the Netherlands began to take control as England’s leading players started to tire.
England did have the ball in the net on 79 minutes when Bukayo Saka turned in a Kyle Walker cutback, but the latter was just offside and the flag cut short the celebrations.
Southgate then decided to remove Kane and Foden, with Watkins and Palmer entering the fray to devastating effect.

Topics: Euro 2024 England Netherlands

Related

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Football
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Football
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Lionel Messi was on target as world champions Argentina turned on the style to beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday and reach the Copa America final where they will look for a third straight major title.

The defending Copa champions will face the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia in what will be a highly anticipated final in Miami on Sunday.

The 15-times Copa champions produced their best display of the tournament in front of a capacity crowd at the 82,500 MetLife Stadium and as in their 2022 World Cup triumph they look to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Canada, who surprised many by reaching the last four in their first Copa America appearance, can take great credit for their run in the tournament but Messi and company were simply a step too far.

Jesse Marsch’s side had progressed by hitting teams with high-energy football straight out of the gate but after an early opening for left-winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who fired wide after cutting in from the flank, the South Americans took control and never gave it up.

Angel Di Maria, the veteran wide-man playing in his final tournament for his country, was seeing plenty of the ball down the right and he offered an early warning of his threat when he picked out Messi with a ball inside which the forward flashed just wife of the post.

But it was Rodrigo De Paul who was to create the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, picking the ball up on the half-way line, taking a quick glance up and then lofting the ball over the top to Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City forward, recalled to the starting line-up ahead of Lautaro Martinez, delivered a deft first touch that took him away from Moises Bombito and gave him just enough room to drive the ball home.

The classy triangle of Di Maria, Messi and De Paul, was a constant source of danger for Canada’s back line and the former threatened a second with a chip from the right which floated over the bar.

The assuredness of Argentina’s build-up play reflects the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, a well-drilled unit but one that never allows their organizational solidity dominate over their creativity.

Two minutes before the break, former Real Madrid winger Di Maria provided a slide-rule pass to Messi, who worked himself space for a shot on his right-foot, but he was narrowly wide of Max Crepeau’s right-hand post.

Canada’s American coach Marsch had plenty of work to do at the interval if he was to find a way of getting his team back on level terms and any strategy went out of the window when the world champions doubled their lead, just six minutes after the restart.

The excellent De Paul pulled the ball back from the byline to Enzo Fernandez and his side-foot shot was directed home by Messi in front of goal.

For a moment Canada had hope that Messi may have been offside but the VAR review showed that defender Derek Cornelius had played him onside.

The two-goal cushion established, Argentina were content to sit back and preserve their energy and invite the Canadians to take them on.

It was not until the final minutes though that Canada were able to trouble Emiliano Martinez with substitute Tani Oluwaseyi forcing the keeper into action after some sloppy defending.

But it was a comfortable victory for Scaloni’s men and one which leaves them one win away from a record 16th Copa America triumph.

Topics: Argentina Canada Copa America

Related

Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw
Sport
Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw
No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America
Sport
No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America

Latest updates

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024
French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024
SDAIA launches data protection awareness campaign
SDAIA launches data protection awareness campaign
Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York
Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York
Israel will send ceasefire negotiators to Cairo for more talks, Netanyahu says
Israel will send ceasefire negotiators to Cairo for more talks, Netanyahu says
Ryanair ‘flight from hell’ makes emergency landing after mid-air mass brawl
Ryanair ‘flight from hell’ makes emergency landing after mid-air mass brawl

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.