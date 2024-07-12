You are here

T1 star Faker hails 'Cristiano Ronaldo-esque' reception from fans at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

T1 star Faker hails ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-esque’ reception from fans at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
T1 star Faker has become known as 'the Michael Jordan of esports' (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
T1 star Faker hails ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-esque’ reception from fans at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

T1 star Faker hails ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-esque’ reception from fans at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • The ‘Michael Jordan of esports’ helped South Korean side overcome Top Esports of China 3-1 at Boulevard Riyadh City in Esports World Cup’s ‘League of Legends’ final
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Faker, the T1 star known as the “Michael Jordan of esports,” believes his Esports World Cup reception from fans in Saudi Arabia has been “Cristiano Ronaldo-esque” — but that is mostly because they love “League of Legends,” not just him.

The 28-year-old South Korean professional, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, is a hero across the world for his gaming exploits and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Starred in the Esports World Cup’s “League of Legends” competition as South Korea’s T1 overcame Top Esports of China 3-1 in Sunday’s all-Asian final in front of a capacity crowd at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The win secured vital Esports World Cup Club Championship points for T1 and the $400,000 first prize.

Faker described the love he received from fans in Saudi Arabia as akin to that of five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Al-Nassr hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think it’s because I’ve been putting in a lot of effort all these years and the fans really like that. But mostly I think it’s the love of ‘League of Legends’ itself from the fans. All I can do is just keep being better and keep it up all these years.”

Adored by millions worldwide, “League of Legends” is a strategy game where two teams of five powerful champions face off with the objective of destroying the opposition’s base.

The final on Sunday at the Esports World Cup was decided in a best-of-five format.

Faker — who competes alongside Zeus, Oner, Gumayusi and Keria in T1’s five-star lineup — said the world cup “symbolizes the growth of esports worldwide.

“There are so many athletes from so many countries competing here and this reflects the recent growth of our industry. It’s popular everywhere right now. I hope the Esports World Cup attracts even more athletes, clubs, games, and fans in the future.”

The Esports World Cup began on July 3 and ends on Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

Saudi’s Hattan Alsaif fights for women’s place in Mideast MMA

Saudi’s Hattan Alsaif fights for women’s place in Mideast MMA
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi's Hattan Alsaif fights for women's place in Mideast MMA

Saudi’s Hattan Alsaif fights for women’s place in Mideast MMA
  • At PFL MENA 2 on Friday night, the 22-year-old will take on Egypt’s Iman Baraka at Riyadh’s Green Halls
  • Alsaif made a winning debut in the Professional Fighters League against Egypt’s Nada Faheem in May
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif is fighting to prove that women deserve their place in the world of combat sports.

The 22-year-old Muay Thai striker recently made history by becoming the first female from the Kingdom to be recruited by a major mixed martial arts organization when she joined the Professional Fighters League.

In May, Alsaif made her highly-anticipated debut during the inaugural season of PFL MENA. She knocked out Egypt’s Nada Faheem by head kick in the second round, much to the delight of fans in Riyadh.

Alsaif hopes to inspire other Saudi Arabia women to take up the sport.

“Combat sports isn’t exclusive to men anymore,” Alsaif said. “It’s open to both sexes.”

Alsaif has some big names in her corner, namely fellow Saudi Arabian fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani, who is currently the Kingdom’s biggest MMA star.

“He supports me, he helps me develop my game, and he gave me a lot of motivation after my first PFL win,” Alsaif said of Al-Qahtani.

Alsaif said she does not feel pressure when fighting, but rather a determination to succeed.

“Winning my last fight wasn’t pressure, it was validation,” she explained. At PFL MENA 2 this weekend, she steps back into the cage to take on another Egyptian fighter.

“It showed my preparation was perfect, and now I’m even more confident facing Iman Baraka,” she said.

Alsaif said she enjoyed fighting in her hometown. “The energy of the Saudi fans after my first win was incredible. It fueled my training and showed me I was on the right track.”

“I saw the love and support from the fans after my victory, and it made me even hungrier to win again. I’m ready to step into the cage and prove myself,” she added.

“The last fight was a great victory, but now my focus is on Iman Baraka. I’m not dwelling on the past, I’m training for the challenge ahead.”

Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, a ‘force of nature’ heading for Olympics

Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, a ‘force of nature’ heading for Olympics
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, a 'force of nature' heading for Olympics

Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, a ‘force of nature’ heading for Olympics
  • The 17-year-old swimmer is already a four-time gold medalist at the World Championships
  • In Paris, all eyes will be on her to dethrone American legend Katie Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic champion seeking an eighth title
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

ETOBICOKE, Canada: Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh, expected to be one of the stars of the Paris Olympics, has already made her mark in swimming, and nobody in her family or entourage is surprised.

“We knew even at seven or eight years old that she was going to be an exceptional swimmer... beating 10 and 12-year-old swimmers by a pool length,” her father Greg McIntosh told AFP. “She is a force of nature. She has been since she was a child.”

The 17-year-old swimmer is already a four-time gold medalist at the World Championships — in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley in 2022 in Budapest and in 2023 in Fukuoka.

And last May, she broke her own world record in the 400-meter medley, just a few weeks before the Olympics.

The feat was achieved in front of a hometown crowd during the Canadian Olympic trials. For two years, the star has trained in Florida, spending six days a week in the pool, starting at 4 a.m.

“All of her time is devoted to swimming,” says her sister Brooke McIntosh, speaking from the family home in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke.

The McIntosh family’s passion for sport runs deep: their mother Jill saw action in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and older sister Brooke shines in pairs figure skating, having earned a bronze medal in 2022 at the world junior championship.

“We’re very competitive. This is really in our blood,” she says with a chuckle, at her side Mikey — an orange tabby that Summer named for her idol, American Michael Phelps who is the most decorated swimmer of all time.

With two teenagers with high-level sporting careers, the McIntoshes have split the family in two: Summer and Jill live in the US for pool training, Brooke and Greg in Canada for ice training.

“We have a fairly detailed family calendar that reminds us of everyone’s obligations,” explains the “very proud” father, who is both “excited and nervous” for the Paris Olympics.

The competition will also be closely followed by regulars at the Gus Ryder pool in Etobicoke, where Summer McIntosh started out.

“I’ve never had a swimmer before Summer or after that is anywhere in her league, to be honest, and I don’t know that I ever will,” her first coach Lindsay Watt told AFP.

From the edge of the pool, where she keeps an eye on young swimmers she trains, she describes the “power” of Summer McIntosh.

“As soon as she gets onto any scene, she wants to dominate,” Watt said.

“She doesn’t let anyone infiltrate her positive thoughts. Her mentality is like a fortress. Most athletes take a lifetime to learn that, but Summer had it figured out at eight years old.”

This unwavering determination had also impressed her primary school teacher Valerie Flynn.

Summer “was swimming a lot and always writing about it in her journal,” she recalls. “It’s not every day you see a student achieve a goal that they had set out in Grade 3.”

The Paris Olympics will be her second Games after those in Tokyo in 2021 where she became the youngest Canadian athlete in the history of the Games, all sports combined.

In Paris, all eyes will be on her to dethrone American legend Katie Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic champion seeking an eighth title.

In recent months, the 27-year-old superstar suffered her first defeats in more than 10 years in the 400m and 800m freestyle — to Summer McIntosh.

Girmay wins again as Roglic suffers costly Tour de France fall

Girmay wins again as Roglic suffers costly Tour de France fall
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Girmay wins again as Roglic suffers costly Tour de France fall

Girmay wins again as Roglic suffers costly Tour de France fall
  • Girmay now has 328pts to Jasper Philipsen’s 217 with few real sprint stages remaining, with the exception of the one on Friday
  • Title pretender Roglic had been fourth overnight but trailed home 2min 27sec behind Girmay after a fall that left his shoulder bleeding
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

VILLENEUVE-SUR-LOT, France: Biniam Girmay won stage 12 of the Tour de France in a mass dash for the line on Thursday to extend his lead in the sprint points race with his third triumph so far, while Primoz Roglic was left bloody after another fall.

Girmay became the first black African to win a stage on the Tour on the third day of this year’s edition at Turin and was first again on stage eight.

He then proved fastest in a bunched sprint finish in stage 12 as he topped the podium ahead of Wout van Aert and Pascal Ackermann.

Girmay now has 328pts to Jasper Philipsen’s 217 with few real sprint stages remaining, with the exception of the one on Friday.

Title pretender Roglic had been fourth overnight but trailed home 2min 27sec behind Girmay after a fall that left his shoulder bleeding.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogacar remains 1min 06sec ahead of Remco Evenepoel in second, with Jonas Vingegaard in third at 1min 14sec.

Pogacar’s teammate Joao Almeida is now fourth in the overall standings at 4min 20sec, with Ineos rider Carlos Rodriguez in fifth at 4min 40sec.

Roglic started the day 2min 15sec adrift but looked haggard as he crossed the line after struggling home over the final 12.5km.

The fall happened outside the zone where late crashes are overlooked for overall times.

Roglic was involved in a crash for a second consecutive day after an Astana rider failed to see a slender traffic island and took down some dozen riders.

The 34-year-old four-time Grand Tour winner took a couple of minutes to get back in the saddle.

The Tour lost two further participants on Thursday.

First, the bulky Belgian sprinter Fabio Jakobsen found it too hard to keep up with the swift 2024 Tour pace and fell off the back to retire.

Spanish rider Pello Bilbao was also ill in the 33C heat and pulled out halfway through the stage unable to maintain the pace.

Four early attackers opened a gap of almost four minutes after getting away at 34km and only being reeled in at 164km.

Jonas Abrahamsen is level with Pogacar in the Mountain classification on 36 points.

However, the nominal leader is to be the Slovenian due to his higher standing.

Stage 13 is one of the last obvious sprint stages on a flat run Friday from Agen to Pau, the gateway to the Pyrenees.

“Between Pau and Nice there is hardly any flat terrain at all,” said route architect Thierry Gouvenou.

Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after ‘crazy’ run

Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after ‘crazy’ run
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after 'crazy' run

Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after ‘crazy’ run
  • Paolini survived the longest women’s singles semifinal in Wimbledon history to beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours and 51 minutes of Center Court drama on Thursday
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Italy’s Jasmine Paolini has set her sights on capping a “crazy” run to Saturday’s Wimbledon final against Barbora Krejcikova by winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

Paolini survived the longest women’s singles semifinal in Wimbledon history to beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours and 51 minutes of Center Court drama on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is the first Italian woman to reach the final of the grass-court Grand Slam.

She will face Czech 31st seed Krejcikova, who enjoyed a shock 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 2022 champion Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal.

It is an astonishing achievement for Paolini, who had not won a Tour-level match on grass until 15 days ago in Eastbourne, and lost in the first round on her previous three visits to Wimbledon.

She had also failed to go beyond the second round of a Grand Slam until this year.

But 2024 has been a breakthrough campaign for Paolini, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Even Paolini can’t quite believe her remarkable rise.

“You are crazy, I would say, yes,” she said. “Yeah, I don’t have words. Just, yeah, you are crazy,” said Paolini, who started her unexpected rise by making the Australian Open last 16 in January.

“Two Grand Slam finals in a row was crazy to believe, no?“

Paolini, seeded seventh at Wimbledon, could be forgiven for feeling nervous as she chases the first Grand Slam title of her previously underwhelming career.

She conceded anxiety could be an issue on Center Court this weekend, but she can take heart from the gritty fightback against Vekic, who burst into tears as she let the semifinal slip away after holding a 3-1 lead in the deciding set.

Paolini is the first woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

The final is just the second time Krejcikova and Paolini have met and their showdown will be a world away from their first encounter.

The pair squared off in the first round of qualifying for the Australian Open in 2018, with Krejcikova claiming a straight sets victory.

“It was a very long time ago, it’s been a great journey for both of us to reach the Wimbledon final,” Krejcikova said.

Krejcikova will be playing in the second Grand Slam final of her career after winning the French Open in 2021.

The 28-year-old had struggled with a back injury and illness this year, winning just three singles matches in the five months before finding her form in remarkable style at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova shocked 11th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals and Rybakina in the last four.

The two-time Wimbledon doubles champion is inspired by 1998 All England Club winner Jana Novotna, who worked as her coach for a period before dying of cancer in 2017.

“She was telling me a lot of stories about her journeys here and how she was trying to win Wimbledon. I was so far when we had this talk and now I’m in the final,” said Krejcikova, who can become the sixth Czech woman to win Wimbledon.

“I have had many difficult periods. I never really imagined I could reach a Wimbledon final, that I can be a different player.

“I’m super happy I was able to fight through everything.”

CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa semifinal

CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa semifinal
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa semifinal

CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa semifinal
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

MIAMI: Copa America organizers CONMEBOL have opened a disciplinary investigation into the “acts of violence” at the end of Wednesday’s semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte.

Uruguay’s Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was among the players who waded into the stands at the Bank of America Stadium and exchanged punches with fans during what CONMEBOL called “unacceptable” scenes.

Uruguay central defender Jose Maria Gimenez said players had leapt into the melee out of concern for the safety of family members and loved ones watching the game in that section of the ground.

Uruguay are scheduled to face Canada, at the same stadium, in the third place game on Saturday and it remains to be seen if any of their players are suspended for that game.

“In light of the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia, the Disciplinary Unit of CONMEBOL has decided to open an investigation to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved,” the South American confederation said.

CONMEBOL said they would not accept any repeat of the incidents, which saw fighting between the two sets of supporters, for Sunday’s final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“On the eve of our Copa America final, we want to reaffirm and warn that no action that tarnishes a global football celebration will be tolerated, involving both the protagonists and the fans present in the stadium for a final viewed by hundreds of millions of spectators worldwide.

“It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behavior that violates the spirit of the sport and the world’s most beautiful spectacle, which belongs to the whole family, will be tolerated,” they added.

Gimenez said that the players had got involved to protect their family members and was critical of the local police in the venue.

“Our family was in danger. We had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones, with tiny newborn babies,” the Atletico Madrid player said.

“There was not a single police officer... I hope those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families,” he said.

As well as the incidents in the stands, there were also clashes on the field at the final whistle involving players from both teams.

