You are here

  • Home
  • UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
War on Gaza

UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
A Palestinian woman wounded in an Israeli strike is assisted at Nasser hospital following an Israeli strike at a tent camp, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggmqw

Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: A UN official said he witnessed “one of the worst scenes he has seen in Gaza in the past nine months” during his visit to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis on Saturday.
Scott Anderson, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, said that “many of the injured were receiving treatment on the hospital floor without disinfectants due to insufficient beds and a lack of essential cleanliness equipment and supplies.” 
Nasser Medical Complex is under tremendous strain and burden, with children who are amputees, others paralyzed and deprived of medical treatment, the Saudi Press Agency quoted Anderson as saying.
The UN official also noted how parents were in despair about the conditions of their children.
He added that the United Nations team provided referral services on Saturday, along with additional tents, beds, stretchers, supplies and medications.
He also pointed out the obstacles hindering humanitarian operations prevented aid from reaching people, SPA added.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense
Middle-East
15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense
Brazil slams ‘endless massacre’ in Gaza after bombings
World
Brazil slams ‘endless massacre’ in Gaza after bombings

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco
In September of 2023, Morocco was stricken with a deadly earthquake that left thousands injured and homeless. (Supplied)
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Dalal Awienat
Follow

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: UAE’s latest humanitarian project will kick off in Morocco to provide medical relief for over 25,000 people a year in earthquake stricken areas across the Middle East and North Africa. 
Asterians United, a mobile medical service unit, was recently launched by Aster Healthcare in collaboration with UAE Red Crescent. The first group of aid vehicles left UAE on Friday and is en route to Taroudant, Morocco.
Each team vehicle will have one doctor, a minimum of one nursing staff and a driver. The mobile medical vans will provide consultations, first-aid treatment and other essential medical services directly to communities in need.
The project will run for 10 years and is subject to renewal, according to a memorandum of understanding between Moroccan authorities and UAE Red Crescent officials.
Other aid missions will eventually be launched in the region, after the initial outreach activities in Morocco.
Morocco was hit by a deadly earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, in September 2023 which left thousands injured and still battling the lack of stable shelter, clean water and essential sanitation facilities.

Topics: Middle East North Africa Morocco

Related

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Business & Economy
Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Business & Economy
Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
  • Bagheri, one of Iran’s top nuclear negotiators, will participate in two key meetings: one on Palestine and another on multilateralism
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri has departed for New York to head a delegation at the UN Security Council.

Bagheri, one of Iran’s top nuclear negotiators, will participate in two key meetings: one on Palestine and another on multilateralism.

The Palestine discussion will be part of the Middle East meeting on July 17, featuring Tor Wennesland, special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, as a briefer.

Bagheri is also expected to attend the UNSC meeting on multilateralism on July 16, which will focus on the “parameters of a just world order” and the possible role of the UN in its establishment and maintenance.

Both meetings will be chaired by Russia’s foreign minister, who is currently the rotating chairman of the UNSC.

Topics: Iran

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say
  • Naritime agency and security firm Ambrey said the vessel fitted the Houthi target profile
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters

A merchant vessel reported it had been attacked early on Monday by three small craft in the Red Sea about 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, Britain’s maritime agency and security firm Ambrey said.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But since November, the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen has launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group says these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel’s war in Gaza.

Ambrey said the vessel fitted the Houthi target profile.

The vessel conducted “self-protection measures,” then after 15 minutes the small craft aborted the attack, UKMTO said.

In dozens of attacks since November, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three sailors.

The attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.

Topics: Yemen UKMTO

Related

Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen’s Al-Mukha, UKMTO says
Middle-East
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen’s Al-Mukha, UKMTO says
UKMTO says crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen's Nishtun
Middle-East
UKMTO says crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen's Nishtun

Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule

Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule
Updated 15 July 2024
AP
Follow

Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule

Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule
  • Syrians are voting for members of a new parliament in an election that is expected to hold few surprises
  • Syrians who’ve left their country due to the war are not eligible to vote in parliamentary elections
Updated 15 July 2024
AP

DAMASCUS: Syrians were voting for members of a new parliament in an election Monday that was expected to hold few surprises but could pave the way for a constitutional amendment to extend the term of President Bashar Assad.
The vote is the fourth in Syria since mass anti-government protests and a brutal crackdown by security forces spiraled into an ongoing civil war in 2011.
There are 1,516 government-approved candidates running this year for the 250-seat People’s Assembly.
The number of eligible voters has not been announced. In parliamentary elections, unlike presidential elections, the millions of diaspora Syrians — whose numbers have ballooned since the civil war — are not eligible to vote.
Some 8,151 polling stations were set up in 15 voting districts in government-held areas.
In the Druze-majority southern province of Sweida, where anti-government protests have been taking place regularly for nearly a year, many called for a boycott of the polls. Videos posted online showed protesters seizing ballot boxes off a truck in an attempt to stop them arriving to polling stations.
Elsewhere, campaigning was low key and candidates’ campaigns largely revolved around general slogans such as national unity and prosperity.
Assad’s Baath Party won 166 seats in the 2020 elections, representing nearly two-thirds of its membership, in addition to 17 members from allied parties. Another 67 seats went to independent candidates.
Vladimir Pran, an independent adviser on transitional political and electoral processes, said the competitive part of the Syrian election process comes before voters go to the polls, during the Baath Party primary process, when party members vote on which candidates’ names are sent to the party’s central command to make the final list.
“Elections are really already finished... with the end of the primary process,” he said. Once the Baath party list is completed, “you can check the list and the results, and you will see that literally all of them will be in the Parliament.”
The number of incumbents who made the final list this year was relatively low, suggesting a reshuffling within the Baath party.
Maroun Sfeir, a consultant on transitional electoral and political processes, said the 169 candidates put forward by the Baath party alone is past the margin of 167 MPs needed to propose a constitutional amendment, protect the president from being accused of treason and veto legislation.
Adding to that 16 candidates from Baath-allied parties running on the same list, he said, “you’re only three MPs short of three quarters of the parliament, which is required for (passing) a constitutional amendment.”
While that leaves 65 slots open for independent candidates, Sfeir said they should not be expected to present a real opposition bloc.
“They are all pre-vetted... to ensure that they’re all loyal or without any threat,” he said.
With Assad facing term limits that would end his presidency in 2028, the next parliament is widely expected to try to pass a constitutional amendment to extend his term.

Topics: Syria

Related

Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini presents his credentials as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Egypt’s president
Sarah Alhabbas and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan Al-Saud were joined at this special event by Serco’s senior officials
Corporate News
Saudi space graduate Sarah Alhabbas lauded in Germany

15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense

15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense
Updated 15 July 2024
AFP
Follow

15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense

15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense
  • Strike on Abu Araban site in Nuseirat camp was fifth on a school-turned-shelter in eight days
Updated 15 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that 15 people were killed in a strike on a school sheltering war displaced where the Israeli military said it had targeted “terrorists.”

The strike on the UN-run Abu Araban site in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp was the fifth on a school-turned-shelter in eight days.

The Abu Araban school was housing “thousands of displaced people,” civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that most of the dead were women and children.

Schools in Nuseirat were the target for two of the earlier school strikes as Israel keeps up its offensive against Hamas Palestinian militants who triggered the war with their October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military said its air force “struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA’s Abu Araban school building in Nuseirat.”

It said the building had “served as a hideout” and base for “attacks” on Israeli troops.

AFPTV images showed the three-story complex standing, with clothes and bedding airing out over its railings. A wall bearing the UN logo had been blown out, and rooms inside were damaged.

On July 6, Israeli aircraft hit Al-Jawni school, also run by the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in Nuseirat. UNRWA said about 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.

The following day, four people died in a strike on the church-run Holy Family school in Gaza City, in the territory’s north, according to the Civil Defense agency.

On Monday, Israel hit another Nuseirat school, again saying it was targeting “terrorists.”

The next day, a hospital source said at least 29 people died in a strike at the entrance to Al-Awda school in the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza.

Israel says Hamas uses schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure for military purposes. Hamas denies the accusation.

France and Germany on Wednesday called for an investigation into the school strikes.

After the Al-Jawni strike, UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma told AFP that when the war began “we closed the schools and they became shelters.”

UNRWA is the main relief agency in Gaza but more than half, or 190, of its facilities have been hit — “some more than once” — in the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, she said.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Related

At least 90 Palestinians killed, Gaza officials say, as Israel targets Hamas military chief video
Middle-East
At least 90 Palestinians killed, Gaza officials say, as Israel targets Hamas military chief
Egypt condemns Israeli airstrikes on Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis
Middle-East
Egypt condemns Israeli airstrikes on Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis

Latest updates

Israel hits Gaza from land, sea and air as Hamas halts talks
A Palestinian woman reacts next to a child after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people.
SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with $2.1bn raised in first half of 2024: Markaz
Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with $2.1bn raised in first half of 2024: Markaz
DAZN and beIN Sports acquire Ligue 1 TV rights
DAZN and beIN Sports acquire Ligue 1 TV rights
USA’s Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi
USA’s Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.