You are here

  • Home
  • Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed

Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 29, 2023 and Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus on July 16, 2023. (AFP)
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 29, 2023 and Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus on July 16, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pj5hp

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 29, 2023, Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus on July 16, 2023.
  • Erdogan said earlier in July he would extend an invitation to Assad “any time” for possible talks to restore relations
  • “What is the basis for the meeting? Would it be ending the reasons for the problem, which are supporting terrorism and withdrawing from Syrian lands?”: Assad
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: Syria’s President Bashar Assad said on Monday he would only meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan if the two countries could focus on the core issues of Ankara’s support for “terrorism” and the pullout of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.
“The problem is not the meeting, but its content,” a video clip released by the presidency showed Assad telling reporters in Damascus.
Turkiye severed ties with Syria in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels looking to oust Assad. The Syrian leader views the rebels as terrorists.
Ankara also established a “safe zone” in northern Syria where Turkish troops are now stationed, and it has carried out several cross-border military operations against militants it says threaten Turkiye’s national security.
Erdogan said earlier in July he would extend an invitation to Assad “any time” for possible talks to restore relations.
“What is the basis for the meeting? Would it be ending the reasons for the problem, which are supporting terrorism and withdrawing from Syrian lands?... This is the core of the problem.”
“If there were no discussion about the core of (the problem), what would such a meeting mean?“
Assad added that he would respond positively to any initiative aimed at improving bilateral ties but that the basis for such talks must be set first.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Syrian President Bashar Assad Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Saudi minister meets Turkiye’s deputy FM in Ankara
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets Turkiye’s deputy FM in Ankara
Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule
Middle-East
Syrians vote for their next parliament, which may consider allowing Assad to extend his rule

Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran as the two countries try to ease tensions

An Iranian worker paints Azerbaijan’s sign on the entrance gate to the new Azeri embassy in Tehran, Iran, 15 July 2024. (EPA)
An Iranian worker paints Azerbaijan’s sign on the entrance gate to the new Azeri embassy in Tehran, Iran, 15 July 2024. (EPA)
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
AP
Follow

Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran as the two countries try to ease tensions

An Iranian worker paints Azerbaijan’s sign on the entrance gate to the new Azeri embassy in Tehran, Iran, 15 July 2024. (EPA)
  • Relations between Tehran and Baku, which have been tense for a long time, soured further after a gunman in January 2023 stormed Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: The embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran resumed its work Monday after more than a year of negotiations between the two countries to ease tensions, Iran’s semi-official media outlets reported.
A source in the Azeri embassy in Tehran told The Associated Press that the embassy has resumed its operations in the Iranian capital, but said it won’t be officially announced until the Iranian foreign ministry confirms the development.
But an Azeri website news.az Monday quoted Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry as saying that its embassy in Iran has restarted work at a new address in Tehran. The report added that the embassy reopened following negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran.
Relations between Tehran and Baku, which have been tense for a long time, soured further after a gunman in January 2023 stormed Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran’s capital, killing its security chief and wounding two guards.
Iran said the attack was based on a personal cause, and said the gunman’s wife had disappeared after a visit to the embassy, but Azeri President Ilham Aliyev called the assault a “terrorist attack.” Baku accused Tehran of supporting hard-line extremists who tried to overthrow its government, a charge Tehran denied.
In April 2023, Azerbaijan expelled four Iranian diplomats from Baku. A month later, Iran expelled four Azeri diplomats, who had been working in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the northwestern city of Tabriz.
The attack spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries.
Relations between the two also remain tense because Azerbaijan in March 2023 opened an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan also maintains close ties to Israel, which Tehran views as its top regional enemy. Iran has repeatedly opposed improving relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.
Azerbaijan borders Iran’s northwest and belonged to the Persian Empire until the early 19th century. There are over 12 million Ethnic Azeris in Iran who represent the Islamic Republic’s largest minority group. That means maintaining good relations with Baku is even more important for Tehran.
There have been tensions between the two countries as Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Iran also wants to maintain its 44-kilometer (27-mile) border with landlocked Armenia — something that could be threatened if Azerbaijan seizes new territory through warfare.
Iran-Azerbaijan’s relations improved during the era of the late Ebrahim Raisi. In May, Iran and Azerbaijan inaugurated a dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, on a joint border river in northwest Iran. Aliyev attended the inauguration.
During the ceremony, Raisi said that the relationship between Tehran and Baku is beyond neighboring and is “unbreakable.”
Raisi died in a helicopter crash — that also killed the country’s foreign minister and others — just after the inauguration ceremony. His body was found a day after the crash.

Topics: Iran Azerbaijan

Related

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
Middle-East
Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
Special Can Iran’s IRGC avenge serial deaths of commanders and cadres in Syria and Lebanon? photos
Middle-East
Can Iran’s IRGC avenge serial deaths of commanders and cadres in Syria and Lebanon?

Israel hits Gaza from land, sea and air as Hamas halts talks

A Palestinian woman reacts next to a child after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people.
A Palestinian woman reacts next to a child after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people.
Updated 15 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Israel hits Gaza from land, sea and air as Hamas halts talks

A Palestinian woman reacts next to a child after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people.
  • Eyewitnesses said the Israeli army had shelled the Al-Mughraqa area and the northern outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza
  • Hamas said on Sunday it was withdrawing from ceasefire talks
Updated 15 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Israel hammered the Gaza Strip from the air, sea and land Monday as the war in the Palestinian territory showed no sign of abating, with Hamas saying it was pulling out of truce talks.
Shells rained down on the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin and Al-Sabra in Gaza City, AFP correspondents reported, while eyewitnesses said the Israeli army had shelled the Al-Mughraqa area and the northern outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent said they had retrieved the bodies of five people, including three children, after Israeli air strikes in the Al-Maghazi camp, also in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported Israeli gunship fire east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, and shelling and Apache helicopter attacks in western areas of the southernmost city of Rafah.
The Israeli military said in a statement that it was continuing its activity throughout the coastal territory, and said it had conducted raids in Rafah and central Gaza that killed “a number of” militants, as well as air strikes throughout the strip over the past day.
It also said its naval forces had been firing at targets in Gaza.
The relentless bombardments came as prospects dwindled for a truce and hostage release deal being secured any time soon.
Hamas said on Sunday it was withdrawing from ceasefire talks.
The decision followed an Israeli strike targeting the head of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, which the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said killed 92 people.
Deif’s fate remains unknown, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying there was “no certainty” he was dead while a senior Hamas official told AFP that Deif was “well and directly overseeing” operations.
Speaking after the strike on Al-Mawasi, a second senior official from the militant group cited Israeli “massacres” and its attitude to negotiations as a reason for suspending negotiations.
But according to the official, Haniyeh told international mediators Hamas was “ready to resume negotiations” when Israel’s government “demonstrates seriousness in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal.”
Last week, US President Joe Biden had suggested a deal might be close, saying at a NATO summit that both sides had agreed to a framework he had set out in late May.
Hamas on Monday lashed out at the US, accusing it of supporting “genocide” by supplying Israel with “internationally banned” weapons.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the... American disdain for the blood of the children and women of our Palestinian people... by providing all types of prohibited weapons to the ‘Israeli’ occupation,” a statement from the Hamas government media office said.
Talks between the warring parties have been mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with US support, but months of negotiations have failed to bring a breakthrough.
The war was sparked by Hamas’s surprise October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,584 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Gaza health ministry.
The war and accompanying siege have devastated the Palestinian territory, destroying much of its infrastructure, leaving the majority of its 2.4 million residents displaced and causing a dire shortage of food, medicines and other basic goods.
Among the devastated facilities have been multiple schools. On Sunday, Israeli forces struck a UN-run school in Nuseirat camp that was being used as a shelter for displaced people but which the military said “served as a hideout” for militants.
The civil defense agency in Gaza said 15 people were killed in the strike, the fifth attack in just over a week to hit a school used as shelter by displaced Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Related

UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
Middle-East
UN official says worst scenes of Gaza war witnessed at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense
Middle-East
15 killed in Israel strike on UN-run school in Gaza – civil defense

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco
In September of 2023, Morocco was stricken with a deadly earthquake that left thousands injured and homeless. (Supplied)
Updated 15 July 2024
Dalal Awienat
Follow

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco

Middle East and North Africa aid project set to kick off in Morocco
Updated 15 July 2024
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: UAE’s latest humanitarian project will kick off in Morocco to provide medical relief for over 25,000 people a year in earthquake stricken areas across the Middle East and North Africa. 
Asterians United, a mobile medical service unit, was recently launched by Aster Healthcare in collaboration with UAE Red Crescent. The first group of aid vehicles left UAE on Friday and is en route to Taroudant, Morocco.
Each team vehicle will have one doctor, a minimum of one nursing staff and a driver. The mobile medical vans will provide consultations, first-aid treatment and other essential medical services directly to communities in need.
The project will run for 10 years and is subject to renewal, according to a memorandum of understanding between Moroccan authorities and UAE Red Crescent officials.
Other aid missions will eventually be launched in the region, after the initial outreach activities in Morocco.
Morocco was hit by a deadly earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, in September 2023 which left thousands injured and still battling the lack of stable shelter, clean water and essential sanitation facilities.

Topics: Middle East North Africa Morocco

Related

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Business & Economy
Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Business & Economy
Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings

Iran’s acting FM heads to New York for key UN Security Council meetings
  • Bagheri, one of Iran’s top nuclear negotiators, will participate in two key meetings: one on Palestine and another on multilateralism
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri has departed for New York to head a delegation at the UN Security Council.

Bagheri, one of Iran’s top nuclear negotiators, will participate in two key meetings: one on Palestine and another on multilateralism.

The Palestine discussion will be part of the Middle East meeting on July 17, featuring Tor Wennesland, special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, as a briefer.

Bagheri is also expected to attend the UNSC meeting on multilateralism on July 16, which will focus on the “parameters of a just world order” and the possible role of the UN in its establishment and maintenance.

Both meetings will be chaired by Russia’s foreign minister, who is currently the rotating chairman of the UNSC.

Topics: Iran

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say

Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen, UKMTO and Ambrey say
  • Naritime agency and security firm Ambrey said the vessel fitted the Houthi target profile
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters

A merchant vessel reported it had been attacked early on Monday by three small craft in the Red Sea about 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, Britain’s maritime agency and security firm Ambrey said.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But since November, the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen has launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group says these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel’s war in Gaza.

Ambrey said the vessel fitted the Houthi target profile.

The vessel conducted “self-protection measures,” then after 15 minutes the small craft aborted the attack, UKMTO said.

In dozens of attacks since November, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three sailors.

The attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.

Topics: Yemen UKMTO

Related

Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen’s Al-Mukha, UKMTO says
Middle-East
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen’s Al-Mukha, UKMTO says
UKMTO says crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen's Nishtun
Middle-East
UKMTO says crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen's Nishtun

Latest updates

Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed
Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed
Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
Pro-Palestinian activists held after protest at UK war memorial
Youth Demand activists hold placards reading “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”
Oman sees hotel revenue rise 10.2% thanks to European-led tourist surge 
Oman sees hotel revenue rise 10.2% thanks to European-led tourist surge 
Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release
Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.