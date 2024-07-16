You are here

War on Gaza

Protesters gather at GOP convention to rally for abortion and immigrant rights, end to war in Gaza

A pro-Palestine protester attends a gathering in Red Arrow park as the Republican National Convention begins on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
A pro-Palestine protester attends a gathering in Red Arrow park as the Republican National Convention begins on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
Pro-Palestine protesters march through the streets of downtown Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention begins on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
Pro-Palestine protesters march through the streets of downtown Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention begins on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
AP
  Activists carried signs that read, "Stand with Palestine," "We Can No Longer Afford the Rich," and "Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights"
AP
MILWAUKEE: Hundreds of demonstrators converged Monday on downtown Milwaukee to protest around the Republican National Convention, saying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the site.
A wide range of organizations and activists gathered in a downtown park outside the Fiserv Forum’s security perimeter Monday morning to listen to speakers ahead of a street march coordinated by The Coalition to March on the RNC. The coalition, comprised largely of local groups, supports abortion and immigrant rights and is pressing to end the war in Gaza.
The atmosphere was festive, with music playing over loud speakers, a man strumming a guitar and vendors selling T-shirts and buttons supporting both Republicans and Democrats. One person wearing an orange prison jumpsuit dressed up with a giant Trump cutout for a face. Activists carried signs that read, “Stand with Palestine,” “We Can No Longer Afford the Rich,” and “Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights.”
At one point a group of demonstrators got in an argument with counter-protesters who denounced LGBTQ+ rights, Muslims, Black Lives Matter and women.
Counter-protester Rich Penkoski of Stillwater, Oklahoma, bellowed through a bullhorn that women should go home and make sandwiches for their husbands. The demonstrators eventually walked away from the counter-protesters as police looked on.
At noon, the demonstrators set off on the march around the arena’s security perimeter in temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), chanting “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Republicans have got to go” and “This is what democracy looks like.” Many carried Palestinian flags.
The attempt on Trump’s life Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, didn’t change anything for the demonstrators, said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesperson.
“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” he said.
The gunshot grazed Trump’s ear. A rally participant was fatally shot and two were critically wounded, prompting widespread calls to improve security and raising questions about Trump’s safety in Milwaukee — he arrived in the city on Sunday — as well as that of other convention-goers.
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have “reviewed and strengthened” the convention security plan and they will continuously adapt their operations as needed. She added that the Secret Service also has made changes to Trump’s security detail. She didn’t elaborate.
The coalition protesting the RNC had touted their Monday demonstrations as “family friendly.” Organizers expected 5,000 to 10,000 attendees. Separately, the Philadelphia-based Poor People’s Army, which organizes for economic justice, planned an afternoon march. Smaller organizations also planned to demonstrate inside parks near the convention site where Trump is set to officially accept the party’s presidential nomination later this week.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin’s largest immigrant rights group, condemned political violence but blamed Trump for fostering anger.
“It’s undeniable that Trump’s rhetoric, policies and actions have contributed to a climate of increased violence and legitimized hate crimes,” she said.
Peter Wilt, 64, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, was in the crowd. He held a sign that read “Now Will U Ban Automatic Weapons.” Wilt said the sign referred to the assassination attempt.
“Common sense gun laws are just that. Common sense,” he said. “The GOP has refused to enact common sense gun laws, in part, because it hasn’t hit home for them.”
A heavy police presence in the city was assured, with officers from multiple jurisdictions providing security. Milwaukee officials and federal authorities have repeatedly said their priority is safety and insist they’ve made free speech accommodations.
Many activists are using the experience in Milwaukee to prepare for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. That event is expected to draw even more people, and Chicago police have been undergoing training on constitutional policing and preparing for the possibility of mass arrests.
Milwaukee police have done some exercises related to the convention, though not widespread training.
“With any very large gathering, people must always be on top of their toes,” said Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Milwaukee County Republican Party. “If it’s successful, the city is successful.”
 

 

Top EU leaders will boycott meetings hosted by Hungary's Orban after his outreach to Russia, China

Top EU leaders will boycott meetings hosted by Hungary’s Orban after his outreach to Russia, China
AP
  The long-serving prime minister's visits to Moscow and Beijing, where he held talks with leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, angered his EU counterparts, who said they had not been informed in advance
AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Top EU officials will boycott informal meetings hosted by Hungary while the country has the EU’s rotating presidency, after Hungary’s pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a series of rogue meetings with foreign leaders about Ukraine that angered European partners.
The highly unusual decision to have the European Commission president and other top officials of the body boycott the meetings was made ‘’in light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian (EU) presidency,” commission spokesperson Eric Mamer posted Monday on X.
Hungary took over the rotating role July 1, and since then Orban has visited Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, and the United States on a world tour he’s touted as “peace mission” aimed at brokering an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. That angered many leaders in the EU, who said they had not been informed in advance of Orbán’s plans. Orban’s government is friendly with Russia and has gone against the policy of most EU countries on support for Ukraine.
Hungary’s Europe minister, Janos Boka, lashed out at the commission’s decision saying the body ‘’cannot cherry pick institutions and member states it wants to cooperate with. ‘’
The decision by the European Commission applies to informal meetings hosted by Hungary. Senior civil servants will attend instead of top officials like the European Commission president, currently Ursula von der Leyen.
Orbán’s government has gone against the policy of most EU countries by refusing to supply Kyiv with weapons to deter Russia’s invasion and by threatening to block financial assistance to the war-ravaged country.
The long-serving prime minister’s visits to Moscow and Beijing, where he held talks with leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, angered his EU counterparts, who said they had not been informed in advance. They rushed to clarify that Orbán — whose country is currently filling the bloc’s six-month rotating presidency — was not acting on behalf of the EU.
In an interview with Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet on Monday, Orbán’s political director said the prime minister had briefed the leaders of other EU countries “in writing about the negotiations, the experiences of the first phase of the peace mission and the Hungarian proposals.”
“If Europe wants peace and wants to have a decisive say in settling the war and ending the bloodshed, it must now work out and implement a change of direction,” said Balázs Orbán, who is not related to the premier. “A realistic assessment of the situation, realistic goals and the right timing — that’s our approach.”
Hungary’s government has long argued for an immediate ceasefire and peace negotiations in the conflict in Ukraine, but has not outlined what such moves might mean for the country’s territorial integrity and future security. It has exhibited an adversarial posture toward Ukraine while maintaining close ties to Moscow, even after its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022.
Orbán’s critics have accused him of acting against the unity and interests of the EU and NATO, of which Hungary is a member, and of pursuing an “appeasement” strategy concerning Russia’s aggression.
Following Orbán’s unannounced trip to Moscow for talks with Putin on July 5 — the first such visit from an EU head of state or government in more than two years — von der Leyen accused him of trying to mollify the Russian leader, writing on X: “Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

 

Video of woman denied entry into London pub over Palestine badge goes viral

Video of woman denied entry into London pub over Palestine badge goes viral
Arab News
  Woman tells Red Lion employee that if it was a US, English or Ukrainian flag, she would be allowed in
Arab News

LONDON: A video showing a woman arguing with a member of staff at a London pub after being denied entry because she was wearing a badge depicting the Palestinian flag is spreading on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMJUSTBAIT (@imjustbait)

In the footage, apparently filmed on Saturday, the woman is in a heated argument with the employee at the entrance to The Red Lion in Westminster, while a security guard blocks the door and listens to their exchange.

The woman points to the Palestine flag on her jacket and says: “If I was wearing an American flag or an English flag or a Ukrainian flag, you would not ask me to remove it — that would be considered offensive.

“If I was wearing a rainbow flag or a pride flag, you wouldn’t stop me. No, you wouldn’t.”

The staff member repeatedly replies: “Yes, I would.”

The Red Lion, which is close to Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament, is said to be a popular venue with politicians and civil servants.

A spokesperson for pub told the Daily Mail newspaper: “The location of this pub, on Whitehall, means it is frequently on the route of protests from all sides of the political divide.

“We are a place that is open to all and we want to ensure that everyone is equal inside the pub and that we remain neutral.

“Therefore, the management team in the pub took the decision, some years ago, to ask customers to remove all flags, badges and overt political slogans, whatever the cause, before entering the pub itself.”
 

Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
AFP
  J.D. Vance is a one-time harsh critic who became one of Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress
  One of the least experienced VP picks in modern history, the one-term senator is further to the right than the ex-president on many issues
AFP

MILWAUKEE: Donald Trump on Monday named right-wing Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the US presidential election, rewarding a one-time harsh critic who became one of his most loyal supporters in Congress.
Trump, 78, announced his pick on the first day of the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, an extravaganza turbocharged by the attempted assassination of the former president.
Seen as the standard-bearer for a new kind of populism that has come to the fore under Trump, 39-year-old Vance embraces the ex-president’s isolationist, anti-immigration America First movement.
One of the least experienced VP picks in modern history, the one-term senator is further to the right than the ex-president on many issues including abortion, where he embraces calls for federal legislation.
He made his name with the 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” a best-selling account of his Appalachian family and modest Rust Belt upbringing, which gave a voice to rural, working-class resentment in left-behind America.
Critics have pointed to numerous awkward remarks one-time “Never Trump guy” Vance has made in the past, including calling the billionaire an “idiot,” “noxious” and “reprehensible” and suggesting he was “America’s Hitler.”
Vance reinvented himself as a Trump supporter in recent years and ultimately won the ex-president’s key endorsement in the 2022 Ohio Senate race.
Trump could have dropped his big reveal at any point in the days before Milwaukee, but all his pre-convention plans were upended when a gunman made an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

With the country still reeling from images of the bloodied Trump being escorted off a rally stage, some 50,000 Republicans descended on the shores of Lake Michigan for the four-day gathering, four months before the election against Democratic President Joe Biden.
The attempted assassination — in which one bystander was killed, and two more wounded — was expected to dominate proceedings, with Trump dismissing calls to postpone and vowing to be “defiant in the face of wickedness.”
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” he told the New York Post in an interview aboard his plane to Milwaukee, during which he reportedly had a white bandage on his ear and a large bruise on his forearm from where Secret Service agents gripped him.
The Secret Service, which is battling criticism it failed to protect Trump from the shooter, said it was “fully prepared” to ensure security at the convention.
Leading in multiple polls, despite being convicted at his hush-money criminal case in New York, Trump is exuding confidence.
Biden, 81, meanwhile is facing calls from his own side to quit the race over concerns around his age.
Trump scored another victory Monday as a judge dismissed the criminal case against him over accusations he endangered national security by holding on to top secret documents after leaving the White House.

He immediately took to Truth Social to call for the dismissal of all legal cases against him, insisting again that he was being targeted for political reasons.
Trump told the Post he had “prepared an extremely tough speech” about Biden’s “horrible administration” to deliver when he becomes the official Republican nominee on Thursday.
As some Republicans — including Vance — sought to blame Democrats’ anti-Trump rhetoric for the attack, Trump also said he hopes to “unite our country.”
Still, that would see him have to rein in the instinct to settle scores — demonstrated by his cry for supporters to “fight” in the seconds after Saturday’s attack.
The Milwaukee gathering is largely designed in Trump’s image, with digital banners beaming out a message in the cavernous convention arena: “Make America Great Once Again.”
The branding reflects his takeover of the party.
A diminished figure after his 2020 election loss and a subsequent riot at the Capitol by his supporters, Trump has spent much of the last four years reshaping Republican politics.
Installing loyalists including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump atop the Republican National Committee, the billionaire has effectively crushed dissent.
The Milwaukee convention is also a family affair, with Lara and the former president’s two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, all due to address delegates.

Heavy rains kill at least 35 in eastern Afghanistan — official

Heavy rains kill at least 35 in eastern Afghanistan — official
AFP
  The storms and rains collapsed trees, walls and roofs of several houses in Jalalabad and Nangarhar
  The tragedy comes after flash floods killed hundreds of people and swamped agricultural lands in May
AFP

KABUL: At least 35 people were killed and 230 injured on Monday after heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said.
“On Monday evening, stormy rains killed 35 people and injured 230 others in Jalalabad and certain districts of Nangarhar” province, Quraishi Badloon, head of the department of information and culture, told AFP.
The casualties were caused by heavy storms and rains that collapsed trees, walls and roofs of people’s houses, Badloon said.
“There is a possibility that casualties might rise,” he went on, adding that the wounded as well as victims’ bodies were brought to Nangarhar regional hospital and Fatima-tul-Zahra hospital.
Images shared by Badloon’s department showed medical personnel wearing white and blue uniforms giving treatment to the wounded.
Other pictures on social media showed battered buildings and power masts.
Nangarhar authorities said on X that 400 houses were damaged, while electricity was out of service in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
They added that several citizens had donated blood at the hospital to support the recovery efforts.
A camp at the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan, built for Afghans returning to their country, was particularly devastated as tents were swept away.
“We share the grief of the families of the victims,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government.
“The relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate have been directed to go to the affected areas as soon as possible,” Mujahid wrote on X, adding they would provide shelter, food and medicine to displaced families.
The tragedy comes after flash floods killed hundreds of people in Afghanistan in May and swamped agricultural lands in the country, where 80 percent of the population depends on farming to survive.
Among the poorest countries in the world, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change.
This year, it saw an unusually wet spring after an extremely dry winter.

Topics: floods Afganistan

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member

A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
AFP
A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
  The Lebanese man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement
  He was "strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization," the prosecutors said
AFP

BERLIN: A suspected member of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been arrested in Germany, accused of procuring components for drones believed to be used in attacks on Israel, German prosecutors said Monday.
The Lebanese man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement.
He was “strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization,” the prosecutors said.
The man is believed to have “procured components, particularly engines for the assembly of drones” which “were supposed to be exported to Lebanon and used in terrorist attacks on Israel,” they added.
The prosecutors added that the man was suspected of having joined Hezbollah “no later than in summer 2016” and that he was apprehended in the town of Salzgitter in Lower Saxony province.
The Israeli military has been trading regular cross-border fire with Hezbollah since early October.
The Shiite Muslim movement has been supporting its ally Hamas since the group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

