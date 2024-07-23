De Bruyne won’t be leaving Man City says Guardiola

You are here

“For Michele an exotic adventure is OK,” De Bruyne said in a hint that he could end his successful spell at Premier League champions City. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
LONDON: Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne will not leave Manchester City this season after reports the Belgium star could move to Saudi Arabia.
De Bruyne has just one year left on his current City contract and the midfielder revealed recently he has spoken with his wife Michele about his future plans.
“For Michele an exotic adventure is OK,” De Bruyne said in a hint that he could end his successful spell at Premier League champions City.
Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad were believed to be interested in De Bruyne.
But UK press reports on Tuesday said City manager Guardiola had rejected any thought of the 33-year-old being allowed to walk away this season.
Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s friendly against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola told reporters “Kevin isn’t leaving.”
De Bruyne returned after missing the first half of last season due to injury and helped City make history with a fourth successive Premier League title.
He has been with City since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning 15 major trophies including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.
While Guardiola is adamant, his influential playmaker will stay at the Etihad Stadium this term, it remains to be seen if he can persuade the Belgian to remain in Manchester longer than that
“My eldest (child) is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way,” De Bruyne said in a recent interview.
“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.
“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.”
Meanwhile, Guardiola claimed City would not make major changes to his squad before their Premier League season kicks off against Chelsea on August 18.
Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has been linked with the champions, while City goalkeeper Ederson has potential offers from Saudi Arabia.
“Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don’t rule it out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85,90 percent chance we will have the same squad,” Guardiola said.
“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.
“But we’ll see, I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.
“If someone leaves, we’re going to talk about that.”

Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Follow

  • Former world number one has twice won an Olympic gold medal in singles
AFP

PARIS: Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confirmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics.
“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.
Murray has twice won an Olympic gold medal in singles — at the 2012 Games in London and successfully defending the title four years later at Rio.

Updated 23 July 2024
Reem Abulleil
Follow

  • Podium places possible in athletics, gymnastics, surfing, handball
  • Gold likely for Djamel Sedjati, Mutaz Barshim, Ahmad Abu Al-Soud
Reem Abulleil

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Arab athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

A total of 14 medals were won by Arab men in Tokyo 2020 and there is potential for more this time around.

Here are five Arab men to look out for in Paris 2024.

Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) – Athletics

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati heads to Paris in red-hot form, not only chasing gold but adamant on breaking David Rudisha’s 12-year-old world record in the 800 meters.

Within the last three weeks, the 25-year-old Sedjati ran the third- and fourth-fastest 800 meters of all time, going 1 minute, 41.56 seconds in the Diamond League stop in Paris, and then lowering his personal best to 1:41.46 five days later in Monaco.

Rudisha set the world record of 1:40.91 in London 2012 and Sedjati has every intention of emulating the Kenyan at this Olympics.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially my family and my coach. It’s the fourth time I run a world lead and the second time an Algerian record. I have worked really hard for that,” said Sedjati in Monaco recently.

“Now I am thinking of the world record, I hope to run it at the Olympic Games. I have two more weeks to prepare it. I will focus on that and put in the necessary work so that I can achieve my goal.

“I will keep the preparation the same. My mindset is that the hard work I have put in will pay off.”

Sedjati’s performance in Monaco saw him set a new national record, world lead, Diamond League record, meet record, and personal best.

Will he do even better in Paris?

The men’s 800-meter heats begin on Aug. 7, with the semifinals and finals on Aug. 9 and 10.

 

 

Ahmad Abu Al-Soud (Jordan) – Gymnastics

In Liverpool in 2022, Jordan’s Ahmad Abu Al-Soud clinched the silver medal in pommel horse to become the first Arab to make the podium at a World Championships.

Despite a lower-back injury slowing his momentum, he claimed another World Championship medal the following year, this time bronze.

He then went on to dominate the 2024 World Cup series (winning gold in three of the four) to punch his ticket to Paris and become the first Jordanian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

The 29-year-old Abu Al-Soud, who has a skill named after him in the FIG Code of Points, heads to Paris ranked No. 1 in the world for pommel horse and is a favorite for gold at the Olympics.

Men’s qualification in artistic gymnastics begins on July 27 at Bercy Arena, with the pommel horse final scheduled for Aug. 3.

 

 

Ramzi Boukhiam (Morocco) - Surfing

The first Moroccan or Arab surfer to qualify for the World Surf League’s Championship Tour, Ramzi Boukhiam is heading to his second Olympics, having competed in Tokyo 2020, when surfing made its debut.

The surfing competition of the 2024 Olympics will be staged in Tahiti, where 24 men and 24 women will take on the majestic and equally terrifying Teahupo’o Wave.

Boukhiam placed ninth on his Olympic debut in Tokyo but Teahupo’o is far better suited to his surfing style. And the 30-year-old can draw confidence from the fact he placed third at the very same spot, on the Championship Tour at the Tahiti Pro just two months ago.

“I have my second chance now, going to Tahiti, on a wave like Teahupo’o, it’s the most dangerous but the most perfect wave on the planet,” Boukhiam, who was Morocco’s flagbearer in Tokyo 2020, recently said on the podcast Abtal.

“As a surfer, it doesn’t get much better than that. You’re scared but super excited at the same time and I feel like if we could get good waves, it can be actually an amazing, amazing event.”

Boukhiam secured his place in the 2024 Olympics by clinching the silver medal at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico in March.

The surfing competition at the Olympics kicks off in Tahiti on July 27 with action continuing through July 31.

 

Mutaz Barshim (Qatar) – Athletics

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim won bronze in London (which got upgraded to silver nine years later), silver in Rio, and gold in Tokyo.

Barshim has been raising the bar higher and higher with each Olympic Games and the star high jumper is now ready to take the leap one last time.

“I feel like I’ve been here for quite some time, I’ve done everything, seen everything and I feel like at this point it would be selfish for me to take more time away from my family and loved ones,” the 33-year-old Barshim told FloTrack this week after announcing Paris would be his last Games.

“I want to be there for my family also. Everyone has been there for me all my career. I’ve been jumping professionally since 2011, so it’s a long time and I’m really glad and happy about everything that we accomplished together but I feel like it’s time now to give back. It’s time to give myself back to my family.”

Barshim provided one of the most iconic moments of the Tokyo Olympics when he and his Italian rival and friend Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold medal instead of going through a jump-off to break their tie.

They had both overcome career-threatening injuries in the build-up to Tokyo and felt they both deserved to top the podium.

Barshim and Tamberi have said there would be no sharing if they find themselves in the same situation in Paris.

The men’s high jump qualification at the Paris Olympics will take place on Aug. 7 at Stade de France, with the final scheduled for Aug. 10.

Yahia Omar (Egypt) – Handball

He is going to be a Parisian for the next three years but before making his debut for new club Paris Saint-Germain, Yahia Omar will be looking to help Egypt secure their first handball medal at the Olympics.

The Egyptians came agonizingly close to making the podium in Tokyo 2020, finishing fourth after losing to Spain in the bronze-medal match. It was the first time an African team had made it that far in handball at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old right back was a key part of that Olympics squad, which earned him Tokyo 2020 All-star team honors — the first non-European since 1992 to achieve that feat.

Egypt have a daunting road ahead in Paris as they landed in the same group alongside hosts and defending champions France, reigning world champions Denmark, Norway, Hungary and Argentina.

“It’s the Olympics. There’s nothing easy. I think we have the harder group, but I think it gives us a better possibility to be in the semifinals,” said Omar when the draw was revealed.

The Pharaohs commence their campaign against Hungary on July 27.

 

 

Updated 23 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

AFP

MIAMI: Argentina star Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez will miss Wednesday’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game with injuries, the league and team announced Monday.

An updated MLS roster for the match-up against Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars at Columbus, Ohio, listed Messi and Uruguayan striker Suarez among those who would not play.

Inter Miami detailed the injuries, with Messi still sidelined after missing two MLS matches last week with a right ankle injury suffered in Argentina’s Copa America final triumph over Colombia.

“Messi will miss the All-Star Game due to an ankle injury while Luis Suarez, who recently returned from international duty after over 40 days away from the club, will miss the All-Star Game due to knee discomfort,” Inter Miami said.

It would have been the first MLS All-Star appearance for 37-year-old Messi, who joined Inter Miami last July.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who helped spark Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, led Miami to last year’s inaugural Leagues Cup crown in a tournament of MLS and Mexican league squads.

But Miami said Messi’s status and that of Suarez remain in doubt for Saturday’s home match against Mexico’s Puebla, Inter’s first step in defending the Leagues Cup title.

The availability of Messi and Suarez will be determined by their “daily recovery process” according to the team statement.

Updated 22 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

  • Summer Games in French capital open Friday against backdrop of heightened security concerns
  • Palestine Olympic Committee sent letter to IOC chief Thomas Bach asking him to ban Israel
AFP

TEL AVIV: Israel’s Olympic delegation flew to Paris on Monday as the Palestinian contingent called for banning the Israeli athletes over the war in Gaza.
The Summer Games in the French capital open Friday against a backdrop of heightened security concerns and growing international outrage over the death toll and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
The Palestine Olympic Committee said Monday it sent a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach asking him to ban Israel, citing the bombings of the besieged strip as a breach of the Olympic truce.
The letter “emphasized that Palestinian athletes, particularly those in Gaza, are denied safe passage and have suffered significantly due to ongoing conflict.”
It said “approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, and the destruction of sports facilities exacerbates the plight of athletes who are already under severe restrictions.”
In its statement, the committee also referenced the recent opinion by the UN’s top court finding Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal.
Ahead of the flight to France, Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad called it a “victory” that the team’s 88 athletes were participating in the Games.
“Our first victory is that we are here and going, and that we didn’t give up and have been competing in hundreds of competitions since October 7,” Arad told journalists at Ben Gurion airport.
She was referring to the date of the unprecedented Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that started the war, which has led to protests around the world.
French organizers have stepped up security in Paris where the Israeli delegation will be subject to strict security protocols.
“It’s no secret that these Olympic Games are a little more difficult for all of us. But we have full confidence in the organization of security,” Arad added.
Speaking at the same conference, judoka Inbar Lanir acknowledged that Israeli athletes have become mired in controversy over the war, but added they were “used to” it.
“My part is to connect everyone by sports. It’s above all politics and wars and hate. So, I’m feeling safe and I’m excited to represent my country.”
French lawmaker Thomas Portes sparked a political row over the weekend by saying Israeli athletes were “not welcome” and calling for “mobilization” around the Olympics, during a demonstration in support of Palestinians.
But French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday Israeli athletes were “welcome in France.”
Some pro-Palestinian protesters and activists in France and the United States, as well as Palestinian sports clubs and the Washington-based Council on American-Islamic Relations, had joined a call for the IOC to limit Israel’s official participation in the 2024 Summer Games over the war in Gaza.
In March, the head of the IOC coordination committee for Paris 2024, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, said it was “out of the question to imagine” sanctions on Israel over its war in Gaza, as Russia and its Olympic Committee were over the invasion of Ukraine.
The Olympic Games in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11.
Several Israeli competitors are in contention for medals, including taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg, who was a bronze medallist at the 2020 Olympics, gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who secured Israel its first gymnastics gold in 2020, and Lanir, a 2023 world champion in her category.
Eight Palestinian athletes are also taking part in the Paris Games.
The October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 116 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 44 who the military says are dead.
Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 39,006 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
According to the Israeli military, 327 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.

Updated 22 July 2024
AP
AP
Follow

  • Gambhir begins his tenure this week with a tour of Sri Lanka that includes three T20s and three one-day internationals
  • Kohli and Sharma had announced their T20 retirements after India’s World Cup triumph in the West Indies on June 29
AP

MUMBAI: New India coach Gautam Gambhir has backed star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue playing in the long term, even possibly at the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.
Gambhir begins his tenure as Indian men’s team coach this week with a tour of Sri Lanka that includes three T20s and three one-day internationals.
Kohli and Sharma had announced their T20 retirements after India’s World Cup triumph in the West Indies on June 29. While Kohli is 35 years old and Sharma is 37, Gambhir backed both to continue playing for India in tests and ODIs.
“I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 or ODI World Cup. One thing I can be very clear of is that both have a lot of cricket left in them,” Gambhir said on Monday. “With the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia (coming up), they will be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well.”
Both Kohli and Sharma have been included in India’s ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour, with the latter back leading the side.
Gambhir and Kohli have had highly publicized spats in the past, especially in the Indian Premier League.
The first came in 2013 when Gambhir was captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with another in 2023 when he was leading Lucknow SuperGiants. Kohli was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on both occasions.
“My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for the public. It may be good for TRP (during IPL), but it is between two mature individuals,” said Gambhir. “He is a thorough professional and a world class athlete, he is a world class player. I have always said that.
“On the field, everyone has the right to fight for their own team, but at the moment, we are representing India and I am sure we are going to be on the same page – to make India proud. I have huge respect for him as a player and it is going to continue. Hopefully, we can work together really well.”
Suryakumar Yadav has been named the new T20 captain, taking over from Sharma as India looks to build toward the 2026 World Cup, with young batting star Shubman Gill his vice-captain.
That shuts out Hardik Pandya, who was vice-captain at 2024 T20 World Cup. Pandya had also led India in T20s since 2022.
“Hardik is still a very important player for us. We want him to be fit and be the player he can be for India. Those all-round skills are very difficult to find and fitness obviously has been a challenge for him over the last few years, which makes things a little difficult for the coach or even the selectors,” said Ajit Agarkar, India’s chief selector.
“You obviously want a captain that is likely to play all the games. We (also) think Suryakumar Yadav is a deserving candidate and has the necessary qualities to succeed as captain. Over time we will see how he develops into this role as the next World Cup is only in 2026.”
Yadav, though, missed out on India’s ODI squad, with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant making a comeback to the format. Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022 and missed 18 months before returning to India’s T20 side for the World Cup.
“We haven’t discussed Surya for ODIs at this point. Shreyas Iyer is back and Lokesh Rahul is back too (for ODIs),” Agarkar said. “They had a great World Cup (2023). Rishabh is back as well, so there is quality in the middle order.
“Regards to Rishabh again, before his unfortunate accident, he’s been a key player for us. Now that he’s back, you want to get him around the group again, playing again.”
Indian team officials are aiming to manage the workloads of different players through the upcoming season, with a tour of Australia beginning in November and the Champions Trophy early next year.
As such, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been completely rested for the Sri Lanka tour after his stellar performances in the T20 World Cup.
“Workload management for someone like Bumrah is very important. He is a rare bowler that anyone would want. You want him to play important games,” said Gambhir.

