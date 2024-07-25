You are here

War on Gaza

Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence

Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
This picture shows Susya village, in the south of the occupied West Bank, with an Israeli settlement in the background, on July 17, 2024. (AFP)
Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
Palestinian women walk outside a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity tent clinic in Susya village, in the south of the occupied West Bank, on July 17, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence

Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
  Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the unnamed group was responsible for inciting and perpetrating violence against Palestinians
  Australia considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories illegal and an obstacle to peace.
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on seven Israeli settlers and a youth group it said had been involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
The unnamed group was responsible for inciting and perpetrating violence against Palestinians, while the settlers had been involved in beatings, sexual assault and torture and in some cases death, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
“We call on Israel to hold perpetrators of settler violence to account and to cease its ongoing settlement activity, which only inflames tensions and further undermines stability and prospects for a two-state solution,” Wong said in a statement.

The move by the Australian government comes after allies Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan sanctioned some Israeli settlers in response to the violence in the West Bank.




Palestinian Mohamed al-Nawajaa, 78, talks with a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity coordinator, in Susya village, in the south of the occupied West Bank, July 17, 2024. (AFP)

Israel’s embassy in Australia said the country condemned violence acts against Palestinian communities.
“Israel is a state of law and will work to bring the extreme minority involved to justice,” a spokesperson said in an email.
Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased amid Israel’s war in Gaza, sparked by an attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.
Since the 1967 Middle East war, Israel has occupied the West Bank of the Jordan River which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state. It has built Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal but Israel disputes this and cites historical and Biblical ties to the land.
Australia considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli landgrabbers West Bank Jewish settlers Australia Penny Wong

Bangladesh relaxes curfew as unrest recedes

Bangladesh relaxes curfew as unrest recedes
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Bangladesh relaxes curfew as unrest recedes

Bangladesh relaxes curfew as unrest recedes
  Thousands of troops are still patrolling cities and a nationwide Internet shutdown remains largely in effect
  Banks, government offices and the country's economically vital garment factories had already reopened on Wednesday
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh further eased a nationwide curfew Thursday as students weighed the future of their protest campaign against civil service hiring rules that sparked days of deadly unrest last week.
Last week’s violence killed at least 191 people including several police officers, according to an AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals during some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.
Thousands of troops are still patrolling cities and a nationwide Internet shutdown remains largely in effect, but clashes have subsided since protest leaders announced a temporary halt to new demonstrations.
Hasina’s government ordered another relaxation to the curfew it imposed at the height of the unrest, allowing free movement for seven hours between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Streets in the capital Dhaka, a sprawling megacity of 20 million people, were choked with commuter traffic in the morning, days after ferocious clashes between police and protesters had left them almost deserted.
Banks, government offices and the country’s economically vital garment factories had already reopened on Wednesday after all being shuttered last week.
Student leaders were set to meet later Thursday to decide whether or not to again extend their protest moratorium, which is due to expire on Friday.
Students Against Discrimination, the group responsible for organizing this month’s rallies, said it expected a number of concessions from the government.
“We demand an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the nation for the mass murder of students,” Asif Mahmud, one of the group’s coordinators, said.
“We also want the sacking of the home minister and education minister.”
Mahmud added that the estimated toll in the unrest was understated, with his group working on its own list of confirmed deaths.
Police have arrested at least 2,500 people since the violence began last week, according to an AFP tally.
Protests began after the June reintroduction of a scheme reserving more than half of government jobs for certain candidates, including nearly a third for descendants of veterans from Bangladesh’s independence war.
With around 18 million young people in Bangladesh out of work, according to government figures, the move deeply upset graduates facing an acute jobs crisis.
Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists to Hasina’s Awami League.
The Supreme Court cut the number of reserved jobs on Sunday but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.
Hasina, 76, has ruled the country since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Her government is also accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

Indonesia launches ‘Golden Visa’ to lure foreign investors, boost economy

Indonesia launches ‘Golden Visa’ to lure foreign investors, boost economy
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Indonesia launches ‘Golden Visa’ to lure foreign investors, boost economy

Indonesia launches ‘Golden Visa’ to lure foreign investors, boost economy
  Five-year 'Golden Visa' requires individual investors to set up a company worth $2.5 million, while a 10-year visa requires a $5 million investment
  Individuals not looking to set up a company must place $350,000 and $700,000 to gain a 5-year and 10-year permit respectively
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia launched a long-term visa scheme on Thursday intended to attract foreign investors, President Joko Widodo said, with amounts of up to $10 million giving them a 10-year visa and access to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
The five-year “Golden Visa” requires individual investors to set up a company worth $2.5 million, while a 10-year visa requires a $5 million investment.
Individuals not looking to set up a company must place $350,000 and $700,000 to gain a 5-year and 10-year permit respectively, and the money can be used to buy Indonesian government bonds, public company stocks, or place deposits.
Corporate investors are required to invest $25 million to get five-year visas for directors and commissioners. They need to invest $50 million to gain a 10-year visa.
If the investment is made in the new $32 billion capital city currently being built in the jungles of Borneo island, $5 million dollars will gain investors a 5-year visa and $10 million a 10-year visa, the immigration agency said.
Several countries offer similar investment visa schemes, but others, including Canada, Britain and Singapore, have scrapped such schemes as governments conclude they do not create jobs and could be a means to park speculative money.
Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, said the visa was intended to lure “good quality travelers.”
“We’re launching the golden visa to make it easier for foreign nationals to invest and contribute in Indonesia,” he said.
Silmy Karim, chief of the immigration agency, said Indonesia had granted golden visas to almost 300 applicants since it began testing the permits out last year, attracting $123 million.
Silmy also said the authorities are discussing ways to grant a special status for foreign nationals of Indonesian descent, modelled after the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), which allows foreigners of Indian ancestry to visit, work and live in India indefinitely. That could be issued by October, he added.
Silmy said the plan was intended to respond to calls for Indonesia to allow its citizens to hold another passport.

Topics: Indonesia

Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights as climate activists protest near runways

Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights as climate activists protest near runways
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights as climate activists protest near runways

Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights as climate activists protest near runways
  Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters

BERLIN: Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest, temporarily suspended sflights on Thursday morning after climate activists staged a demonstration near the airport runways.
“Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being,” the airport said on social media platform X, asking them to check their flight status and allow for extra travel time.
Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading “Oil kills.”
The group, which wants the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030, has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign that began on Wednesday.
Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport, the country’s sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.

Topics: aviation FRANKFURT Germany

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes off Manila

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes off Manila
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes off Manila

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes off Manila
  The MT Terra Nova was heading for the central city of Iloilo when it capsized in Manila Bay
  An oil spill stretching several kilometers has been detected in the busy waterway
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank off Manila on Thursday, authorities said, as they raced to contain a spill.
The MT Terra Nova was heading for the central city of Iloilo when it capsized in Manila Bay, nearly seven kilometers off Limay municipality in Bataan province, near the capital, in the early hours.
The vessel went down as heavy rains fueled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon have lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days.
An oil spill stretching several kilometers has been detected in the busy waterway.
“We are racing against time and we will try to do our best to contain it immediately and stop the fuel from leaking,” Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said at a briefing.
He warned that if all the oil in the tanker were to leak, it would be the biggest spill in Philippine history.
“There is a big danger that Manila will be affected, even the shoreline of Manila, if the fuel will leak, because it is within Manila Bay,” Balilo said.
Thousands of fishermen and tour operators are dependent on the waters for their livelihoods.
Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said 16 of the 17 crew members had been rescued from the stricken vessel.
A search was underway for the missing crew member, but Bautista said strong winds and high waves were hampering response efforts.
Four of the crew were receiving medical treatment.
A photo released by the coast guard showed the MT Terra Nova almost entirely submerged in rough seas.
An oil slick stretching about 3.7 kilometers was being carried by a “strong current” in an easterly, north-easterly direction, the coast guard said in a report.
Coast guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said he ordered a probe into the incident.
Marine environmental protection personnel have been mobilized to help contain the slick.
“It will definitely affect the marine environment,” Balilo said, describing the amount of oil on the ship as “enormous.”
One of the worst oil spills in the Philippines was in February 2023, when a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off the central island of Mindoro.
Diesel fuel and thick oil from that vessel contaminated the waters and beaches along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, devastating the fishing and tourism industries.
The oil dispersed over hundreds of kilometers of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world.
Thousands of fishermen were ordered to stay ashore, and swimming was banned.
In 2006, a tanker sank off the central island of Guimaras spilling tens of thousands of gallons of oil that destroyed a marine reserve, ruined local fishing grounds and covered stretches of coastline in black sludge.

Topics: weather Philippines

US says air drills with South Korea will ‘sharpen’ capacity

US says air drills with South Korea will ‘sharpen’ capacity
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Follow

US says air drills with South Korea will ‘sharpen’ capacity

US says air drills with South Korea will ‘sharpen’ capacity
  Seoul and Washington's air forces started around three weeks of joint drills Tuesday in Suwon, south of Seoul
  Joint US-South Korea drills typically infuriate Pyongyang, which views them as rehearsals for invasion
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

SEOUL: Ongoing air drills with South Korea will “sharpen” their joint combat capabilities, the US military said Thursday, as the nuclear-armed North ramps up threats and a balloon blitz against Seoul.
Seoul and Washington’s air forces started around three weeks of joint drills Tuesday in Suwon, south of Seoul, involving US F/A-18 and F-35B combat aircraft.
The drills “will further sharpen our combat capabilities,” US Marine Lt. Col. Jarrod Allen said in a statement.
Joint US-South Korea drills typically infuriate Pyongyang, which views them as rehearsals for invasion, and the North is particularly sensitive to fighter jet exercises as experts say its air force is the weakest link in its military.
Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North sending thousands of trash-carrying balloons southwards and Seoul’s military blasting K-pop and anti-regime messages from border loudspeakers.
On Wednesday, the North said it was “fully ready for all-out confrontation with the US,” responding to comments by former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the November election, touting his ties to Kim Jong Un.
Trump said “I think he misses me” and it’s “nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons.”
While in office Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, but the pair failed to make much progress on efforts to denuclearise the North.
A few months after Singapore, Trump famously told a rally of his supporters that the two men had fallen “in love.”
But their second summit in Hanoi collapsed in 2019, over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
In a commentary released on Wednesday, North Korea said while it was true Trump tried to reflect the “special personal relations” between the heads of states, the former US president “did not bring about any substantial positive change.”
“Even if any administration takes office in the US, the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change and, accordingly, we do not care about this,” it added.

Topics: US South Korea

