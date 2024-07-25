UK uses Rwanda flights for Vietnam, East Timor deportations

Marcos blames climate change for deadly Manila floods

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that climate change was to blame for the severe floods that submerged the capital Manila, after heavy rains from Typhoon Gaemi triggered a deadly deluge and landslides.

Gaemi, known as Carina in the Philippines, did not make landfall in the country but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days and forcing authorities to declare a state of calamity in the capital region that is home to roughly 15 million people.

At least 14 people were killed, and more than 1.1 million people were affected by Typhoon Gaemi in the Southeast Asian nation.

Marcos joined relief efforts on Thursday and handed out food parcels to those hardest hit by the floods in Manila.

“I wanted to see what the situation was. I was right; it’s very different reading a piece of paper than actually seeing what the people have to go through,” Marcos said.

“This is what the effects of climate change are.”

Philippine climate activists are now renewing their calls for action, citing the devastating effects of Typhoon Gaemi.

“Typhoon Carina highlights the extreme weather impact being experienced in the world, and especially in the Philippines. It just emphasizes that our country is at the forefront of the climate crisis,” Greenpeace Philippines campaigner Khevin Yu told Arab News.

“It is really important for the Philippines to demand climate justice. So, this has been echoed by President Marcos, but we are pushing him to do more.”

Activists demand that bills related to climate justice and accountability be passed. Yu said Filipinos must also be included in discussions and urged officials to move forward with energy transition plans.

Jashaf Shamir Lorenzo, head of policy development and research at BAN Toxics Philippines, said Typhoon Gaemi sent a “very clear” message.

“Climate targets that have long been ignored by developed countries are impacting our countries … and this will only get worse unless we call for accountability. We call for actions on the end of not only the Philippines, but these developed countries who are contributing a lot to climate change,” Lorenzo told Arab News.

“Extreme weather conditions have been becoming more common,” he said. “This is only going to get worse if we do not address all the fundamental issues that we have.”

The Philippines sees about 20 storms and typhoons every year, but the changing climate is making the storms more unpredictable and extreme.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, left more than 6,000 people dead or missing and displaced millions in central Philippines, while in 2021, Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, killed over 200 people.