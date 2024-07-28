You are here

War on Gaza

Israel launches devastating raids on Lebanon's south

Druze women mourn by a coffin during a funeral of a person killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights. (AFP)
Druze women mourn by a coffin during a funeral of a person killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israel launches devastating raids on Lebanon’s south

Druze women mourn by a coffin during a funeral of a person killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier in Golan Heights
  • UN special coordinator, UNIFIL chief urge restraint; Lebanon calls for immediate halt to hostilities on all fronts
  • Lebanon calls for international probe into rocket strike that killed 12 people in Israeli-occupied Golan
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Sunday called for an international investigation into a strike that killed 12 people, including children, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, warning against a large-scale retaliation.

Hezbollah rejected Israel’s accusation of bombing Majdal Shams on Saturday, saying in a statement that “the Islamic Resistance has nothing to do with the incident at all, and we categorically deny all the false claims in this regard.”

After Hezbollah’s statement, Walid Jumblatt, former head of the Progressive Socialist Party — the most powerful Druze leader in Lebanon — warned against “what the Israeli enemy is doing to ignite strife, fragment the region, and target its various communities.” 

His warning came as Israel on Sunday morning carried out intense raids on the villages of Al-Abbassieh and Burj Al-Shamali near Tyre, southern Lebanon, causing widespread destruction.

It also raided the border villages of Tayr Harfa and Khiam, and targeted a residential building in Taraya, central Bekaa, with two missiles, destroying the building but causing no casualties.

The attack in Majdal Shams came hours after a raid by Israel on the southern border village of Kfarkila, in which four Hezbollah members were killed.

In a statement, the Lebanese government condemned “all acts of violence and attacks against all civilians,” adding that “targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity.”

It called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts.”

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said in a statement on Sunday that “since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has been targeting military sites and not civilians, and I don’t think that it carried out this attack in Majdal Shams.”

He added: “It might be planned by other organizations ... an Israeli mistake or even an error on Hezbollah’s part, I don’t know. We need international investigation to uncover the truth.”

In a joint statement, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL head of mission and force commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro condemned “the death of civilians, including young children and teenagers, in Majdal Shams,” stressing that “civilians must be protected at all times.”

They urged “the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire, as they could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief.”

The UN special coordinator held a phone call with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is considered the most important channel of communication with Hezbollah.

According to his press office, Berri affirmed that “Lebanon and its resistance are committed to UN Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement by refraining from targeting civilians.”

Berri added that “the resistance’s denial of involvement in the Majdal Shams incident strongly reaffirms this commitment and underscores that neither Lebanon nor the resistance is responsible for what happened.”

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said his organization was in contact with the parties to diffuse the tension.

Jumblatt received a phone call from the US mediator to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, who expressed concern over the escalating situation on the southern Lebanese front after the Majdal Shams incident.

Jumblatt tried to diffuse the situation, since most of the Majdal Shams’ residents are Druze.

He said that “targeting civilians is rejected and condemned, be it in occupied Palestine, the occupied Golan, or in southern Lebanon,” adding that “the history of the Israeli enemy is filled with massacres against civilians.”

Activists and supporters on TV channels and social media platforms denied Hezbollah’s involvement in the Majdal Shams attack, noting that “there are no settlers in Majdal Shams for the party to target, and it knows that.”

Hezbollah’s denial was to no avail, as the Israeli army insisted on holding the party responsible for launching the rocket.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said: “Ali Mohammed Yahya, the commander of the launch complex in the Shebaa area, ordered the firing of rockets toward the village of Majdal Shams.”

The Israeli raids on Lebanon on Sunday caused enormous destruction but did not result in any human casualties. The raids targeted two large hangars in Al-Abbassieh and Burj Al-Shemali.

The regular raids on the area since the start of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have caused panic among residents, damaging dozens of houses and apartments.

A Lebanese security source said: “Seven Israeli warplanes carried out the raids simultaneously.”

Adraee claimed that the raids hit Hezbollah targets in seven different areas across Lebanon, deep into Lebanon and its south, including weapons depots and infrastructure.

Hezbollah responded to the attacks by targeting “the positioning of Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement,” according to a statement from the party.

Israeli officials on Sunday continued to vow to make Hezbollah pay.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “This is a very difficult and painful event for these children. It is a terrible tragedy. Hezbollah is responsible for this and it will pay.”

Gallant was speaking during a visit to Majdal Shams, where funeral processions were held for its victims.

Israeli Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi visited Majdal Shams on Saturday evening, according to Adraee.

Gen. Halevi inspected the football field that was hit, confirming the readiness for the next phase of combat in the north.

“We know exactly where the rocket was fired from,” he said. “We examined the remnants of the rocket on the walls of the football field here.

“We can say it was a Falaq rocket with a warhead weighing 53 kg. This is a Hezbollah rocket. Whoever fires such a rocket toward a populated area intends to kill civilians, intends to kill children.”

Reuters reported, citing two security sources, that Hezbollah “is on high alert and has evacuated some key sites in eastern and southern Lebanon.”

France and Norway called on their citizens “to avoid traveling to Lebanon and Israel” and asked those in the country to leave Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Golan Heights Hezbollah

Macron speaks to Israel’s Netanyahu after Lebanon escalation, French presidency says

Objects are scattered in front of a shrapnel-poked wall at a sports facility a day after a rocket strike from Lebanon.
Objects are scattered in front of a shrapnel-poked wall at a sports facility a day after a rocket strike from Lebanon.
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Macron speaks to Israel’s Netanyahu after Lebanon escalation, French presidency says

Objects are scattered in front of a shrapnel-poked wall at a sports facility a day after a rocket strike from Lebanon.
  • Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the French presidency said in a statement, as Paris seeks to prevent a broader escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.
The presidency said Macron had reminded Netanyahu that France was fully committed to doing “everything to avoid a new escalation in the region by passing messages to all parties involved in the conflict.”
Israel convened its security cabinet on Sunday to discuss responding to a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children, and which Israel and the United States blamed on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza. That conflict has spread to several fronts and risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.
Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon during the day but a stronger response could follow the security meeting in Tel Aviv convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his return from a visit to Washington.
Israel has vowed retaliation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hezbollah Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron

Endangered gazelles find Libyan ‘safe haven’

Volunteers are preparing to release three of the eight rhim gazelles — wrapped in protective blankets — on Farwa Island. (AFP)
Volunteers are preparing to release three of the eight rhim gazelles — wrapped in protective blankets — on Farwa Island. (AFP)
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Endangered gazelles find Libyan ‘safe haven’

Volunteers are preparing to release three of the eight rhim gazelles — wrapped in protective blankets — on Farwa Island. (AFP)
  • Gazella leptoceros has been classified in the IUCN’s “Red List of Threatened Species” since 2016
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
AFP

FARWA: Cocooned in white bags and nestled in the arms of volunteers, eight young rhim gazelles — an endangered species native to North Africa — have been transferred to an uninhabited Libyan island.
Environmentalist hope their new home on Farwa Island, near Tunisia, will be a haven for the vulnerable animals.
Also known as Gazella leptoceros or simply rhim, the slender-horned gazelle lives in desert areas in Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt.
However, its population has declined significantly as it is a prized target for hunters.
According to an International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, assessment in 2016, there were only between 300 to 600 mature rhims in the North African wild. Environmentalists “wanted to relocate the wild animals in Farwa,” a 13-km-long sandbar, as part of the gazelles’ conservation efforts, said Mohammed Al-Rabti, one of the volunteers. Rabti added that the first group of rhims was released a few weeks ago, “followed by eight individuals, including one male and seven females,” on July 18.

BACKGROUND

Activists have long warned that coastal erosion and rising water levels are among the Farwa island’s climate-driven threats.

The young gazelles took off frolicking as soon as they were released before promptly disappearing behind the island’s wild bushes.
The animal with long, slender horns is small, nimble, and well-adapted to desert life.
It has a pale coat that enables better survival by blending into sandy landscapes.
The coloring is less effective against hunters, which for a while have been the gazelles’ major predators.
Equipped with binoculars, automatic rifles, and powerful four-wheel drive vehicles, some go after the animals merely as a hobby.
Others hunt them for a price going as high as 5,000 Libyan dinars ($1,000) per carcass.
Gazella leptoceros has been classified in the IUCN’s “Red List of Threatened Species” since 2016.
With no official census from Libya, little has been done to preserve their lives.
However, that could be set to change with the work of numerous NGOs and activists.
Farwa, though not their natural habitat, seems to have suited the first group of gazelles released on the island, said Youssef Gandouz, an environmental activist.
They have been “monitored with binoculars and drones and are doing very well,” said Gandouz.
The island is also home to the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta), which has become its symbol and is a staging post for flamingos and other migratory birds traveling over Africa to rest before flying across the Mediterranean to Europe.
While it remains uninhabited today, Farwa was once home to Amazigh tribes before they left for neighboring areas inland.
The island appears picture-postcard idyllic, with scattered date palms on white sandy beaches and ringed by the sparkling Mediterranean.
Slain Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi dreamed of building a luxury seaside resort with “floating” villas and a golf course.
Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, it faces many threats today, including illegal fishing and pollution.
“Many associations and universities ... are making significant efforts to protect the biodiversity and plant cover” of Farwa, said Jamal Ftess, a reserve manager for the island.
Besides wildlife, environmentalists have also been working to preserve the island’s scarce flora.
Local associations like Bessida have been planting vegetation resistant to wind and sea sprays requiring little water. They say this can help provide animal food and protect against erosion.
Gandouz, helping volunteers to move some of the plants, said it was the second transplantation effort on Farwa.
“The vegetation on Farwa is sufficient” for the survival of rhim gazelles, said Ftess, and Gandouz added the narrow island “is now a haven where turtles and migratory birds can nest and feed.”
But activists have long warned that coastal erosion and rising water levels are among the island’s climate-driven threats.
Ftess said a study conducted by a Libyan university found that “between 1961 and 2006, Farwa’s coastline lost 1.6 meters per year, and between 2006 and 2020, erosion reached two meters per year.”
“We need the help of the authorities to preserve it,” he said.

 

Topics: Libya Gazelles

Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’ 

Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
Updated 28 July 2024
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’ 

Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
  • The Arab Parliament denounced the “shameful international silence on the crimes of the Israeli occupation entity”
Updated 28 July 2024
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: There was widespread condemnation on Sunday of Israeli airstrikes on a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, which killed at least 30 people, including several children.

The Arab Parliament condemned the “brutal targeting and heinous massacre committed by Israel forces against unarmed Palestinian civilians inside a field hospital in a school housing thousands of displaced people in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.”

The Arab Parliament also denounced the “shameful international silence on the crimes of the Israeli occupation entity and the failure to deter and hold it accountable for its crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

It described the aggression as “a cowardly terrorist act, a shameful crime, and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The parliament called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibilities and pressure the Israeli “occupation entity to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and provide international protection for Palestinian civilians.”

The call urged international, regional and European parliaments to pressure their governments to take action in all international forums to stand by the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to the most heinous crimes.

It said the international community should hold the occupying entity “accountable and bring it before the International Criminal Court to investigate the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing it is practicing against the Palestinian people.”

Topics: War on Gaza Arab parliament Deir Al-Balah

Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning

MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning

MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
  • MEA said in a statement that six flights incoming to Beirut overnight from London, Copenhagen and four other cities in the Middle East would be delayed
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) said on Sunday it had delayed the departures of some incoming flights set to land in Beirut overnight to arrive on Monday morning instead.
Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah after 12 children and teenagers were killed by a rocket in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Hezbollah denied responsibility.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been trading fire for nearly 10 months in parallel with the Gaza War, which has spread to several fronts across the region. Previous exchanges of fire have disrupted flights across the region.
MEA said in a statement that six flights incoming to Beirut overnight from London, Copenhagen and four other cities in the Middle East would be delayed so that they would instead take off on Monday morning.
MEA chairman Mohamad El-Hout told local broadcaster Al-Jadeed that the flight changes at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport were due to “insurance risks.”
“We’re not afraid that the airport will be hit, nor do we have any information in that regard. If we were scared, we wouldn’t have left any flights (operating),” he said.
Beirut airport was hit early in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
Passengers were still landing at the airport late on Sunday afternoon, according to a Reuters photographer. People were frantically checking indicator boards to see if more flights would be canceled or delayed. 

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Middle East Airlines Hezbollah Golan Heights Israel

US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
  • “Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, when asked about a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.
Israel accused the Iran-backed group of being behind that attack while Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.
“Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News in an interview.

Topics: War on Gaza US Senate Chuck Schumer Hezbollah Israel

