First Tunisian presidential hopeful submits candidacy
A supporter of Tunisian President Kais Saied read a sign placard as they speak about the current situation in their country, in front of Municipal Theatre at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP)
TUNIS: Tunisia’s first presidential hopeful, an unknown 59-year-old laborer, submitted his official candidacy on Monday, kicking off the race for a presidential election set to take place on October 6.
Fethi Krimi submitted his application at the ISIE electoral authority in the capital Tunis, according to local reports and photos posted on social media.
Other would-be candidates have also announced their intention to run for office, including famous rapper K2 Rhym, retired military official Kamel Akrout and Mondher Zenaidi, a former minister under ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
President Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021, said he would seek another term in office.
Critics and NGOs have deplored a “rollback” of freedoms and rights in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Key political figures critical of Saied have been imprisoned while the country readies for what critics say is an election lacking opposition.
Over a hundred applicants have already obtained the initial candidacy application form amid a series of restraints on eligibility.
Experts say it has become difficult to run for office, as a number of the conditions and requirements have changed under Saied.
To qualify to appear on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters with at least 500 voter signatures per constituency.
Further, candidates must be 40 or older, hold Tunisian citizenship without dual nationality, be Muslim and have Tunisian parents and grandparents.
The Iran-backed group has used Falaq rockets in attacks on Israeli military sites but says it had “no connection” to the strike Saturday on a football field that killed 12 youths
They include the Fateh 110, a precision-guided missile with a range of around 300 kilometers, more than sufficient to reach Tel Aviv and Jerusalem from within Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon: After a deadly strike on civilians in the annexed Golan Heights, Israel has threatened retaliation against Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, accusing it of perpetrating the attack with an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket — part of its wide-ranging arsenal.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israel in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.
The Iran-backed group has used Falaq rockets in attacks on Israeli military sites but says it had “no connection” to the strike Saturday on a football field that killed 12 youths.
AFP takes a look at the Shiite Muslim movement’s weapons cache:
Experts say Hezbollah has a wide range of unguided heavy artillery rockets, ballistic missiles, as well as anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-ship missiles.
Those include Falaq-1 and Falaq-2 unguided rockets, which have a range of about 11 kilometers (seven miles) — according to a Hezbollah artillery officer interviewed by the group’s Al-Manar channel earlier this month.
Artillery rockets, including Falaq models, “are not accurate” and “have a margin of error of up to three kilometers,” according to Riad Kahwaji, head of the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis.
Military analyst and retired Lebanese army general Khalil Helou said Hezbollah has Iranian ballistic missiles that it has yet to use.
They include the Fateh 110, a precision-guided missile with a range of around 300 kilometers, more than sufficient to reach Tel Aviv and Jerusalem from within Lebanon.
Hezbollah has expanded the size and quality of its arsenal since it last fought an all-out war with Israel in 2006.
“The group in 2006 reportedly had about 15,000 rockets, while unofficial estimates in recent years suggest that this number has multiplied by almost 10 times,” said Dina Arakji, an associate analyst at Control Risks consultancy.
Hezbollah has been launching drones toward targets in northern Israel and the Golan Heights.
The group has said it sent surveillance drones on three occasions to film military sites, including the Ramat David air base about 45 kilometers from the border.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said local production contributed to his group’s large drone stockpile.
“Kamikaze drones give a tactical advantage due to their high level of autonomy and have the ability to be launched from anywhere,” said Arakji, noting they were inexpensive single-use weapons.
Helou said Hezbollah also had Shahed 136 attack drones and other Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles, some “with double guidance — electro-optical and GPS.”
Nasrallah has said previously that in an all-out war, Israel must expect “us on land, by sea and by air.”
All of Israel’s coasts, “all its ports, all its boats and ships” would be affected, he said.
Helou said Hezbollah had Russian anti-ship Yakhont missiles with a range of 300 kilometers, and Chinese-made Silkworm missiles.
Those two weapons, “which are very precise and extremely fast, could be used against targets at sea, including drilling platforms,” Helou said.
Hezbollah has announced it downed several Israeli Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones with surface-to-air missiles during the Gaza war, and has said it used the weapons to target Israeli warplanes.
Helou said Israeli aircraft have flown at low altitudes in an attempt to detect anti-aircraft missiles that could be used against their drones or planes.
But “it’s not just about having anti-aircraft missiles — you have to know how to use them effectively,” he said.
Arakji noted that “anti-aircraft missiles can put pressure on Israel’s multi-tier air defense system.”
“While the missiles do not significantly challenge Israel’s air supremacy,” she added, they will require the Israeli army “to adjust its mode of operations.”
Last month, Nasrallah said the number of fighters his group could count on “greatly exceeded” 100,000, and his group had turned down offers from allies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran to send combatants.
Helou said Hezbollah could probably “mobilize more than 100,000 men, counting reservists.”
However, he noted “that doesn’t mean they are all ready and trained for fighting.”
Experts have said Hezbollah likely has an extensive network of underground tunnels in south Lebanon, as well as in the eastern Bekaa valley, near the border with Syria.
But it has evacuated positions in south and east Lebanon after Israeli threats of reprisals, a source close to the group told AFP.
At least 348 Hezbollah fighters have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon since October, according to an AFP tally based on official Hezbollah statements.
Helou said Hezbollah was “prepared for a war of attrition according to the same model as Hamas.”
“Its leaders will be unreachable to Israeli aircraft, as they will be underground,” he said.
Druze in shock as war between Israel and Hezbollah strikes home
But in the Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed by Israel in a move not generally recognized internationally, many still identify as Syrians and refuse Israeli citizenship
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
MAJDAL SHAMS, Golan Heights: For many of the Druze community in the Golan Heights mourning 12 youngsters killed in a missile strike at the weekend, the carnage came as a shock despite the months of daily rocket fire and air strikes between Israel and southern Lebanon.
Even when the rockets were flying elsewhere, the community felt largely safe, said Raya Fakher Aldeen, a resident of Majdal Shams, the Druze village where children and teenagers were playing football when the missile landed on Saturday.
“It was a shock because not once in the last nine months, even when the sirens were sounding, did we feel we were being targeted,” she said.
Israel has accused the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah of carrying out the strike and on Monday, during a visit to Majdal Shams, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a “harsh response.”
Hezbollah denies killing the youngsters but said it had launched strikes on what it said were military targets in nearby areas of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
As members of an Arab minority straddling Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and the Golan Heights, the Druze, who practice a form of Islam, occupy a special niche in the complicated politics of the region.
Unlike most Israeli Palestinians, many Druze in Israel serve in the military and police, including during the war in Gaza, and some have reached high rank.
But in the Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed by Israel in a move not generally recognized internationally, many still identify as Syrians and refuse Israeli citizenship.
The ambiguity of the Druze position was reflected in the resolutely non-political funeral. Thousands mourned in Majdal Shams on Sunday but there was no sign of either Israeli or Syrian flags and political talk was largely absent.
“Many Druze feel angry and do not want to be fuel in this war for any side,” said Fakher Aldeen.
The standoff between Israel and Hezbollah, which began soon after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border, but has so far stopped short of the full-scale war that many now fear.
Sultan Abu Jabal, a 62-year-old who works and lives in Majdal and who lost a granddaughter in the attack, denounced what he said was a “crazy war.”
“They are all innocent people. Why is it my problem if there are troubles between Hezbollah and Israel?“
NO ESCAPING REGIONAL POLITICS
However the politics of the region is inescapable and though the youngsters killed in the strike do not appear to have held Israeli citizenship, Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have embraced them as their own.
“A Jewish child murdered on the Gaza border on Oct. 7 and a Druze child murdered on the Golan Heights are the same. These are our children,” Gallant said during a visit to Majdal Shams.
On the other side of the dividing line, Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, a former Hezbollah opponent who has since reconciled with the movement, told Al Jazeera television the Israeli claim that Hezbollah fired the rocket was a fabrication.
On the Syrian side, Druze Sheikh Yousef Al-Jarbou offered prayers for the dead and accused Israel of “committing daily massacres” in a speech published by Syrian state media, accompanied by a photo showing Syrian and Druze flags behind him and a photo of President Bashar Assad, a Hezbollah ally.
“The incident is being exploited by all sides,” said Lubna Al Bassit, an anti-Assad activist in Sweida, the Druze capital of Syria, who reflects the views of Druze who blame Iran and Hezbollah.
“There’s rivalry. Who is the real voice of the Druze community — is it the Israeli Druze who are integrated in Israel and serve in the army, or is it the Lebanese who have been taking a stance against Israel, specifically Jumblatt who is a historic leader of the Druze,” said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
As Lebanon braces for Israeli strikes that are expected to be much heavier than those seen so far in the war, the Druze of Majdal Shams are left to wait.
“We hope this war will end and this massacre will be the last one in this devastating war,” said Sheikh Salim Abu Jabal. “We call for peace. We don’t attack anyone and we don’t accept being attacked by anyone.”
Turkish official accuses Israel of targeting Erdogan after he seemed to threaten to invade over Gaza
Erdogan, who has been highly critical of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, seemed to be referring to Turkish involvement in Libya’s conflict and to its support of Azerbaijan in fighting Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 43 min 20 sec ago
AP
ISTANBUL: A senior Turkish official on Monday accused the Israeli government of trying to “hide your war crimes” by targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he seemingly threatened to invade Israel.
Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s head of communications, said on social media platform X that those who threaten the president “do so at their own peril.” The post criticized Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza.
In televised remarks to ruling party officials late Sunday, Erdogan had commented on Israel’s military operations. “Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” he said. “There is no reason why we cannot do this ... We must be strong so that we can take these steps.”
Erdogan, who has been highly critical of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, seemed to be referring to Turkish involvement in Libya’s conflict and to its support of Azerbaijan in fighting Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh.
In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Erdogan “follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel.” The post featured photographs of Erdogan and the former Iraqi leader who was executed for crimes against humanity in 2006, Katz added: “Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended.”
NATO member Turkiye portrays itself as a strong supporter of Palestinian rights and hosts Hamas leaders. Erdogan has described Hamas, which is widely described as a terrorist organization in the West, as a resistance movement.
Could the Majdal Shams soccer field tragedy spark an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war?
Analysts fear Israeli response to suspected Hezbollah strike that killed 12 children could quickly escalate
Hezbollah says it had ‘no connection’ to the rocket attack, as Israel’s security cabinet authorizes retaliation
Updated 29 July 2024
Najia Houssari & Nadia Al-Faour
BEIRUT/DUBAI: Israel’s security cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to retaliate for Saturday’s rocket attack on a soccer field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children.
According to the Israeli military, Majdal Shams was hit with an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket carrying a 50-kg warhead, launched by Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia — a conclusion supported by the US.
Hezbollah, which has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since the Gaza war began on Oct. 7, said it had “no connection” to the incident, but confirmed it had fired one such rocket on Saturday toward an Israeli military target in the Golan.
In a statement, it said that “the Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and we categorically deny all false allegations in this regard,” blaming the fatalities instead on a failed Israeli interceptor missile.
The Majdal Shams incident followed an Israeli strike that killed four Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, prompting the militia to launch retaliatory rocket attacks against the Golan and northern Israel.
In a thread posted on social media platform X, Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, said one possible scenario is that Hezbollah or one of its allies like the Al-Fajr Forces and the Al-Qassam Brigades fired the rockets by mistake.
Regardless of what took place, “in all cases, the massacre provided the Netanyahu government with an (excuse) to respond with force,” he said.
Netanyahu, who returned from his US visit early, immediately attended a security cabinet meeting, telling local media that “Hezbollah will pay a heavy price” for the attack, “a price it has not paid before.”
After the meeting, his office said: “The members of the cabinet authorized the prime minister and the defense minister to decide on the manner and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”
On Sunday, during a visit to Majdal Shams, Gallant vowed to “hit the enemy hard,” raising fears the war in Gaza could spread. Iran, meanwhile, warned Israel that any new military “adventures” in Lebanon could lead to “unforeseen consequences.”
Israel’s army called it “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians” since the exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border began in October. The attack has heightened fears that what have been relatively contained hostilities so far could spiral into all-out war.
Indeed, region watchers are fearful that any major retaliation to the attack mounted by Israel could even draw Hezbollah’s Iranian backers into the fray.
“A strong Israeli response against Hezbollah could provoke another direct retaliation from Iran,” Meir Javedanfar, an Iranian-born Israeli Middle East commentator and academic, said following the rocket attack.
As with previous escalatory incidents between Israel and its Iran-backed foes since the Gaza war erupted, retaliatory actions have been relatively minor and carefully orchestrated to maintain their deterrence effect without sparking a major confrontation.
However, Firas Maksad, senior fellow at the Washington D.C.-based Middle East Institute, is under no illusions about the severity of the situation. “The risk of further miscalculation hasn’t been any higher,” he said.
“A broader Israel-Lebanon war has been a long time coming. A ‘positive’ scenario will see the coming offensive contained to the now largely de-populated areas of both countries.”
INNUMBERS
12 Children and teenagers killed in Saturday’s rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
527 People killed on the Lebanese side of the border since Israel-Hezbollah exchanges began in October, including at least 104 civilians.
46 People killed on the Israeli side — including in the Golan Heights — 22 of them soldiers and 24 of them civilians, according to Israel’s army.
Although the rocket attack and subsequent Israeli retaliation could create the conditions for a rapid escalation, Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center believes Hezbollah is still eager to avoid an all-out war.
“It remains that Hezbollah wants to avoid a war and would show restraint following the Israeli response,” he said. “Even if Hezbollah crosses a red line, Hezbollah would likely choose a symbolic ‘tick the box’ response.”
However, “the Majdal Shams attack highlights the challenge of sustaining a geographically restricted conflict for many months. Mistakes or miscalculations are bound to happen and could escalate into a conflict, regardless of the various parties’ desire to avoid conflict.”
Israel made good on its threat to retaliate early on Sunday morning by striking the southern Lebanese towns of Abbasiyah and Burj Al-Shamali. Both towns, adjacent to the city of Tyre, sustained significant material damage. Further attacks took place on Tyre Harfa and Khiyam.
Strikes also occurred in Taraya in central Bekaa, with two missiles destroying a residential building. No casualties were reported.
“No one wants a big war,” Kim Ghattas, a Lebanese journalist based in Beirut who writes for The Atlantic, posted on X.
“Israel will look to hit key or high visibility targets either in one heavy night of strikes, or a week of ops. The key is to avoid population centers/civilian casualties and not to trigger a big Hezbollah response and a wider war.
“Very difficult to calibrate this. High stakes for Lebanon, region, and the Biden administration. So far Israel has not called to evacuate further settlements in northern Israel, indicating they believe Hezbollah’s response will be measured.
“All this requires open channels of comms to make sure no one mis-reads the other side’s moves. It’s like a choreography of death, with all too real consequences for civilians everywhere.”
As tensions mounted over the weekend, several Western nations issued statements urging their citizens to avoid all unnecessary travel to Lebanon and Israel. Meanwhile, multiple airlines have suspended flights to and from Beirut.
A flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway since the attack to contain Israel’s response.
The Lebanese government condemned all acts of violence and attacks on civilians. “Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity,” it said in a statement, calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts.”
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the US, France and others were trying to contain the escalation, in an interview late Sunday with local broadcaster Al-Jadeed.
“Hezbollah has been targeting military sites, not civilian sites, since the beginning of the war,” he said, adding he did “not believe that it carried out this strike on Majdal Shams.”
“It may have been carried out by other organizations, an Israeli mistake, or even a mistake by Hezbollah. I do not know. We need an international investigation to find out the truth of the matter.”
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also said that “talks are ongoing with international, European and Arab sides to protect Lebanon and ward off dangers,” in a statement on Sunday.
Adrienne Watson, the US National Security Council spokesperson, said Washington has been “in continuous discussions” with Israel and Lebanon since the attack.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, condemned the rocket attack and called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint.”
In a joint statement, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, and Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, stressed that “civilians must be protected at all times.”
They urged “the parties to exercise maximum restraint and put an end to the intense and ongoing exchange of fire that could ignite a wider conflict that would plunge the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe.”
Hennis-Plasschaert said she had been in contact with Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, who is considered an important channel of communication with Hezbollah.
In his own statement, Berri said “Lebanon and its resistance (Hezbollah) are committed to Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement not to target civilians,” stressing that “the resistance’s denial of what happened in Majdal Shams categorically confirms this commitment and its and Lebanon’s lack of responsibility for what happened.”
Walid Jumblatt, the influential former leader of the Druze-based Progressive Socialist Party, said he had received a phone call on Saturday night from US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss the incident.
Jumblatt called on both sides to exercise restraint and to remain calm, reiterating the need to avoid civilian casualties. “Wherever it occurs, the targeting of civilians, whether in occupied Palestine, the occupied Golan, or in southern Lebanon, is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.
The fact that those killed in the Majdal Shams attack were not Israelis but members of the Druze community is a complicating factor for Hezbollah, which has sought to improve ties with the religious sect.
Many residents of Majdal Shams have not accepted Israeli nationality since Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967.
Following the conquest of about two-thirds of the Golan plateau during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Israel annexed the area in 1981 in a move not recognized by the international community, with the exception of the US since 2019.
The Golan Druze largely identify as Syrian, while having resident status, rather than citizenship, in Israel. Members of the Druze community in Syria have resisted the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad, which is backed by Hezbollah.
“The ‘casus belli’ of a war is particularly important for Hezbollah,” said Michael A. Horowitz, a geopolitical analyst and head of the analyst team at Le Beck International.
“They will have to justify their actions to the Lebanese (who would suffer massive destruction by Israel) if a war breaks out as a result of the attack in Majdal Shams, and this will be particularly uncomfortable for them.
“Hezbollah wants to be seen as the defender of Lebanon. If a war breaks out over an attack that killed residents of a town (who) don’t even identify as Israelis, this would be particularly bad for the group.
“This explains the Hezbollah denial, on top of the sectarian dynamic. The very narrative of how the war begins is critical for the group.”
Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel
“Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. He should remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz said in the statement
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkiye on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past.
“In light of Turkish President Erdogan’s threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkiye and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance,” the ministry said.
Erdogan, a fierce critic of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, said in a speech on Sunday: “We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them.”
He did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting.
“Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. He should remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz said in the statement.
“Turkiye, which hosts the Hamas headquarters responsible for terrorist attacks against Israel, has become a member of the Iranian axis of evil, alongside Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen,” he said.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkiye have been deteriorating for more than a decade.
Bilateral trade weathered many diplomatic storms, reaching billions of dollars a year, but Turkiye this month said they would halt all bilateral trade with Israel until the war ends and aid can flow unhindered into Gaza.