You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets

Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets
Denmark has committed to donate F-16 19 fighter jets in total, while the Netherlands has promised to deliver 24 aircraft. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gju47

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets

Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets
  • First order of long-awaited jets equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian forces were prepared to shoot down Ukraine’s first batch of F-16 jets and the weapons will not be a “panacea” for Kyiv’s army.
Lithuanian and US officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received the first order of long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.
The F-16s, built by Lockheed Martin, have been on Ukraine’s wish list for a long time because of their destructive power and global availability. The fighter jet is equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.
“F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the delivery had been complete.
Ukraine’s Air Force did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Denmark has committed to donate 19 jets in total, while the Netherlands has promised to deliver 24 aircraft. Both countries have been driving forces behind an international coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16s. Norway has also said that it would donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
The pilots and ground staff have been trained by Ukraine’s Western partners for months.
The Ukrainian military has had to rely on a relatively small fleet of Soviet-era jets as it has fought to hold back Russia’s full-scale February 2022 invasion. Ukrainian officials see the addition of the F-16 as a vital upgrade for its Air Force.
Analysts and officials say the F-16s will not alone prove a turning point in the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’
World
F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’
NATO begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine as Biden leads summit
World
NATO begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine as Biden leads summit

Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply

Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply

Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
  • Fox News reports jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to return to the US as part of a prisoner exchange
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Signs of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany, Slovenia and Britain on the other, multiplied on Thursday but there was no official confirmation of what may be the biggest swap since the Cold War.
Fox News reported that jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was set to return to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange possibly later on Thursday.
Flight tracking site Flightradar24 showed that a special Russian government plane used for a previous prisoner swap, involving the United States and Russia, had flown from Moscow to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad which borders Lithuania and Poland before heading back to the Russian capital.
Pervy Otdel (First Department), an association that specializes in defending people in Russian cases of treason and espionage, said the flight could mean that a prisoner exchange had taken place on the Polish border. Reuters could not confirm that.
Paul Whelan, a former US marine, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dissident, both jailed in Russia, have suddenly disappeared from view, their lawyers said a day earlier, after at least seven Russian dissidents were unexpectedly moved from their prisons in recent days.
On Thursday, there were unconfirmed Russian media reports that another dissident, opposition activist Vadim Ostanin, had been removed from his Siberian prison and moved to Moscow.
Online Russian media outlet “Agenstvo” has reported that at least six special Russian government planes have flown in recent days to and from regions where prisons holding dissidents are located.
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian man held in the United States, declined on Wednesday to confirm the whereabouts of his client to the state RIA news agency “until the exchange takes place.” But the lawyer, Arkady Bukh, was quoted by RIA as saying he’d been told by lawyers representing people imprisoned in Russia that they were “en route” to unknown locations.
RIA also reported that four Russians jailed in the United States had disappeared from a database of prisoners operated by the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. It named them as Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, Vadim Konoshchenok and Vladislav Klyushin.
The US is also holding at least two other Russian nationals, Vladimir Dunaev and Roman Seleznev, convicted of serious cybercrimes, who could also figure.
The Kremlin has declined to say whether an exchange is looming, as has Russia’s embassy in Washington, and there has been no comment from Western countries. Such exchanges are typically shrouded in secrecy until they happen.
Dissidents inside Russia whose supporters say they have been told that they have been suddenly moved in recent days include opposition politician Ilya Yashin, human rights activist Oleg Orlov and Daniil Krinari, who was convicted of secretly cooperating with foreign governments.
Others to have abruptly gone missing in the prison system include German-Russian citizen Kevin Lik, convicted of treason, opposition activists Liliya Chanysheva and Ksenia Fadeeva, and anti-war artist Sasha Skochilenko.
Ivan Pavlov, a prominent Russian human rights lawyer now living in Prague who founded Pervy Otdel, said the disappearance of so many people with similar profiles suggested the authorities were gathering them, probably in Moscow, for the exchange.
He said President Vladimir Putin would need to pardon them before their exchange, a necessary formality. Media outlet “Important Stories” drew attention to the fact that Putin, according to a government website, had signed a number of secret decrees on July 30 which it said could be prisoner pardons.
In December 2022, Russia traded basketball star Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, for arms dealer Viktor Bout, serving a 25-year sentence in the US
The biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War took place in 2010, involving 14 people in total.
WEST SEES DETAINEES AS POLITICAL PRISONERS
In the West, the dissidents are seen by governments and activists as wrongfully detained political prisoners. All have, for different reasons, been designated by Moscow as dangerous extremists.
The exchange is also expected to include two journalists.
On July 19, Gershkovich was convicted unusually swiftly on espionage charges that he denies. He was handed 16 years in jail and Russia has already confirmed talks about his possible exchange.
Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist for US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was also convicted in a secret trial the same day and sentenced to 6-1/2 years, accused of spreading false information about the Russian army. She denies wrongdoing.
Other US nationals behind bars in Russia include former schoolteacher Marc Fogel, convicted for possessing marijuana, which he said he used for medical reasons.
In Belarus, meanwhile, President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally, on Tuesday pardoned Rico Krieger, a German sentenced to death on terrorism charges, again with unusual haste and state media coverage.
Among those Moscow has signaled it wants is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving life in Germany for murdering an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident in a Berlin park.
A Slovenian court on Wednesday sentenced two Russians to time served for espionage and using fake identities, and said they would be deported, the state news agency STA reported, a move a Slovenian TV channel said was part of the wider exchange.
Reuters could not independently confirm that.

Topics: Russia

Related

Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
World
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Russia releases 10 Ukrainian civilian prisoners: Zelensky
World
Russia releases 10 Ukrainian civilian prisoners: Zelensky

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests
  • Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued currency
  • Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

ABUJA: Nigerian troops and police tightened security in Lagos and the capital Abuja on Thursday as they prepared for planned protests over the cost of living.
Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued naira currency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced reforms a year ago that aimed to revive the economy.
Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign among Nigerians who are battling with food inflation at 40 percent and fuel prices that tripled since Tinubu introduced his urgent reforms.
In Abuja, security forces blocked off roads leading to Eagle Square — one of the planned protest sites — while in Lagos, police and soldiers were placed at strategic points, including at the Lekki tollgate, where protests in 2020 ended in bloodshed.
Early turnout in the capital and in Lagos was slim, with only a few dozen protesters outside the national stadium in Abuja and police outnumbering the dozens more demonstrators in the Ikeja area of Lagos.
“Hunger has brought me out to protest,” said 24-year-old demonstrator Asamau Peace Adams outside the National Stadium in Abuja. “It’s all down to bad governance.”
A handful of protesters also gathered in the northern city of Kano, an AFP correspondent said.
On the eve of the protests, government officials had urged young activists to reject rallies and allow time for Tinubu’s reforms to take hold.
Many Nigerians are struggling with the high costs of food and transport and many people were also worried about insecurity around protests.
But protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, vowed to press on with rallies despite what they say were legal challenges trying to limit them to public parks and stadiums instead of marches.
The government on Wednesday listed aid it has offered to alleviate economic pain, including raising the minimum salary levels, delivering grains to states across the country and aid to the most needy.
“The government of President Tinubu recognizes the right to peaceful protest, but circumspection and vigilance should be our watch words,” Secretary to the Federation of Government, George Akume, told reporters.
“Our appeal is that Nigerians should please pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration.”
The last major protest in Nigeria was in 2020 when young activists took to the streets to rally against the brutality of the SARS anti-robbery squad in demonstrations that evolved into some of the largest in Nigeria’s modern democracy.
But the rallies ended in bloodshed in Lagos. Rights groups accused the army of opening fire on peaceful protesters, but the military said troops used blanks to break up a crowd defying a curfew.
Nigeria’s protests come as Kenya’s President William Ruto was forced to repeal new taxes and name a new cabinet after weeks of anti-government protests in the worst crisis in his almost two years in office.
In Uganda, officials also arrested dozens earlier this month after they took part in banned anti-corruption protests organized online by young activists inspired by Kenya’s rallies.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
World
Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Nigeria’s northeast risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles
World
Nigeria’s northeast risks mass hunger as UN funding dwindles

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia PM Anwar outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
  • Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause
  • Malaysia has previously complained to Meta over its takedown of content
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday accused Meta Platforms of cowardice after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed, in his government’s latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.
Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh’s death, which was later removed.
Haniyeh’s assassination in Iran on Wednesday has added fuel to concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no links on a military level.
“Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice,” Anwar posted on his Facebook page.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said an explanation had been sought from Meta and it was unclear whether the posts were automatically removed, or taken down following a complaint.
Meta has designated Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a “dangerous organization” and bans content praising the group. It also uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.
Malaysia has previously complained to Meta over its takedown of content, including local media coverage of Anwar’s last meeting with Haniyeh, which was later restored.
Meta at the time said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform and was not restricting content supporting the Palestinians.
Malaysia has long advocated a two-state solution for the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Malaysian PM defends Hamas ties on Germany trip
World
Malaysian PM defends Hamas ties on Germany trip
Special Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid
World
Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
  • The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this stage
  • US agreement with Mohammed comes more than 16 years after his prosecution began for Al-Qaeda’s attack
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the mastermind of Al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday. The development points to a long-delayed resolution in an attack that killed thousands and altered the course of the United States and much of the Middle East.
Mohammed and two accomplices, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi, are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.
Defense lawyers have requested the men receive life sentences in exchange for the guilty pleas, according to letters from the federal government received by relatives of some of the nearly 3,000 people killed outright on the morning of Sept. 11.
Terry Strada, the head of one group of families of the nearly 3,000 direct victims of the 9/11 attacks, invoked the dozens of relatives who have died while awaiting justice for the killings when she heard news of the plea agreement.
“They were cowards when they planned the attack,” she said of the defendants. “And they’re cowards today.”
Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the full terms of the plea bargains.
The US agreement with the men comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for Al-Qaeda’s attack. It comes more than 20 years after militants commandeered four commercial airliners to use as fuel-filled missiles, flying them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon.
Al-Qaeda hijackers headed a fourth plane to Washington, but crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit, and the plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
The attack triggered what President George W. Bush’s administration called its war on terror, prompting the US military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and years of US operations against armed extremist groups elsewhere in the Middle East.
The attack and US retaliation brought the overthrow of two governments outright, devastated communities and countries caught in the battle, and played a role in inspiring the 2011 Arab Spring popular uprisings against authoritarian Middle East governments.
At home, the attacks inspired a sharply more militaristic and nationalist turn to American society and culture.
US authorities point to Mohammed as the source of the idea to use planes as weapons. He allegedly received approval from Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, whom US forces killed in 2011, to craft what became the 9/11 hijackings and killings.
Authorities captured Mohammed in 2003. Mohammed was subjected to waterboarding 183 times while in CIA custody before coming to Guantanamo, and targeted by other forms of torture and coercive questioning.
The use of torture has proven one of the most formidable obstacles in US efforts to try the men in the military commission at Guantanamo, owing to the inadmissibility of evidence linked to abuse. Torture has accounted for much of the delay of the proceedings, along with the courtroom’s location a plane ride away from the United States.
Daphne Eviatar, a director at the Amnesty International USA rights group, said Wednesday she welcomed news of some accountability in the attacks.
She urged the Biden administration to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center, which holds people taken into custody in the so-called war on terror. Many have since been cleared, but are awaiting approval to leave for other countries.
Additionally, Eviatar said, “the Biden administration must also take all necessary measures to ensure that a program of state-sanctioned enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment will never be perpetrated by the United States again.”
Strada, national chairperson of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.
Strada said many families have just wanted to see the men admit guilt.
“For me personally, I wanted to see a trial,” she said. “And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.”
Michael Burke, one of the family members receiving the government notice of the plea bargain, condemned the long wait for justice, and the outcome.
“It took months or a year at the Nuremberg trials,” said Burke, whose fire captain brother Billy died in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North Tower. “To me, it always been disgraceful that these guys, 23 years later, have not been convicted and punished for their attacks, or the crime. I never understood how it took so long.”
“I think people would be shocked if you could go back in time and tell the people who just watched the towers go down, ‘Oh, hey, in 23 years, these guys who are responsible for this crime we just witnessed are going to be getting plea deals so they can avoid death and serve life in prison,” he said.
Burke’s brother, New York City fire captain Billy Burke, ordered his men out but remained on the 27th floor of the North Tower with two men who’d stayed behind: a quadriplegic who, because the elevators had gone out, was essentially stuck there in his wheelchair and that man’s friend.

Topics: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed US 9/11 attacks

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain

At least two dead in India’s capital Delhi, schools shut after heavy rain
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least two people were killed after heavy rain in India’s capital Delhi led to water logging, and schools were shut on Thursday after prediction of more rain, authorities said.
Residents were caught unawares by a sudden bout of intense rain on Wednesday evening, with a total 147 mm (5.8 inches) recorded all day in the eastern parts of Delhi and its suburbs by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office said clouds had “converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors,” and advised people to exercise caution due to low visibility and water logging in low lying areas.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who uses only one name, said in a post on X that two people had died after falling into a waterlogged drain.
She also directed schools to be shut for the day as there is likelihood of more rain.
IMD expects moderate thundershowers through the day and has forecast rain for the next five days in the city.
Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed rescue workers digging through debris after a house collapsed, but no casualties were reported.
Flooding was also seen at the site in a northern part of the city where three students drowned in a flooded basement last week.
Residents of the capital have experienced a series of extreme weather events in the past few months, from sizzling temperatures to floods and heavy rainfall that caused a roof collapse at the city’s airport.

Topics: weather India

Related

India landslide toll hits 150 as rain hampers rescue work
World
India landslide toll hits 150 as rain hampers rescue work
Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes
World
Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes

Latest updates

SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m
SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m
Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Villa Hegra celebrates a year of cultural exchange in the heart of AlUla 
Villa Hegra celebrates a year of cultural exchange in the heart of AlUla 
Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July strike in Gaza
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July strike in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.