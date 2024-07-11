You are here

  • Home
  • F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’

F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’
The United States, the Netherlands and Denmark announced Wednesday that the transfer of the planes had begun, saying Ukraine “will be flying operational F-16s this summer.” (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhzn8

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’

F-16s will boost Ukraine defenses, but not a ‘silver bullet’
  • The logistics and support for these aircraft, including training etc., is a long-term process
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: F-16 warplanes being sent to Ukraine is a victory for President Volodymyr Zelensky and will help protect against Russian strikes, but they are not a one-stop solution for gaps in the country’s air defenses.
The United States, the Netherlands and Denmark announced Wednesday that the transfer of the planes had begun, saying Ukraine “will be flying operational F-16s this summer.”
Zelensky had repeatedly pushed for the US-made warplanes to help counter Russia’s invasion, with the United States eventually acceding last year after initially insisting that focusing on ground-based air defenses was a better use of resources.
“As a symbolic effort, it’s tremendously important... This was really the last item that Zelensky had highlighted as important for Ukrainian defense,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
He noted that there has been a series of weapons systems — HIMARS rocket launchers, Patriot air defense batteries, Abrams tanks, ATACMS missiles — that Washington was reluctant to provide but eventually agreed to donate to Kyiv.
“In each case, providing that weapon had an important symbolic and psychological impact, putting aside, you know, what the battlefield impact might be,” Cancian said.
“I think it will help for air defenses... but it’s not going to be a silver bullet,” he said of the F-16s, noting that there “just aren’t going to be enough of them.”
Zelensky said in an interview with AFP in May that Kyiv needed up to 130 F-16s to secure air parity with Russia, but Western countries have pledged fewer than 100 so far, and not all of them will arrive at once.
Russia has exploited gaps in Ukraine’s air defenses to carry out devastating strikes on civilians and infrastructure, as well as to pummel Kyiv’s troops on the front lines, leaving the country desperate for additional protection.
Highlighting the threat, more than 40 people were killed earlier this week by a wave of dozens of missiles that hit cities across the country and ripped through a children’s hospital in Kyiv.
The lack of air superiority has also hampered Ukrainian operations, with Kyiv pointing to that as a major factor limiting its forces’ ability to advance following a lackluster 2023 counter-offensive.
Zelensky hailed the announcement that F-16s were being transferred, saying the planes will “bring just and lasting peace closer, demonstrating that terror must fail everywhere and at any time.”
Cancian said air defense will likely be Ukraine’s main use for the planes, along with supporting frontline troops and a few “high-visibility deep strikes” inside Russia.
Michael Bohnert, an air and maritime acquisitions expert with the RAND Corporation, said the transfer of the F-16s “shows a long-term commitment” to Ukraine.
“The logistics and support for these aircraft, including training etc., is a long-term process, and it is a tangible, measurable way of showing a long-term commitment,” he said.
Bohnert said the F-16s will be able to help “chase down cruise missiles like those used in the attacks on Kyiv,” and also to defend areas where there are no ground-based systems.
The planes could also divert Russian resources toward countering them in the air and seeking to destroy them on the ground, he said.
Bohnert said “it’s not just one system, it’s a symphony. And right now, Ukraine, their air symphony’s a little thin, and they don’t have every instrument.”
“This is like adding brass instruments when you already have... percussion, strings, etc. It’s just adding another piece,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict F-16 Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

NATO begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine as Biden leads summit
World
NATO begins sending F-16 jets to Ukraine as Biden leads summit
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region kills two, damages port, Ukraine says
World
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region kills two, damages port, Ukraine says

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Peter Welch said President Joe Biden should end his bid for re-election.

“For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” Welch said in an op-ed column published on Wednesday in the Washington Post.

Topics: US Joe Biden

Related

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
World
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
World
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
Follow

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
  • The sudden flurry of grave pronouncements despite Biden’s determined insistence he is not leaving the 2024 race put on public display just how unsettled the question remains among prominent Democrats
  • Democrats have been reeling over whether to continue backing Biden after his poor showing in the June 27 presidential debate with Trump
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s imperiled re-election campaign hit new trouble Wednesday as House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said merely “it’s up to the president to decide” if he should stay in the race, celebrity donor George Clooney said he should not run and Democratic senators and lawmakers expressed fresh fear about his ability to beat Republican Donald Trump.
The sudden flurry of grave pronouncements despite Biden’s determined insistence he is not leaving the 2024 race put on public display just how unsettled the question remains among prominent Democrats. On Capitol Hill, an eighth House Democrat, Rep. Pat Ryan of New York, and later a ninth, Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, publicly asked Biden to step aside.
“I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” rather than declaring Biden should stay in. While Biden has said repeatedly that he’s made his decision, she said, “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short.”
It’s a crucial moment for the president and his party, as Democrats consider what was once unthinkable — having the incumbent Biden step aside, just weeks before the Democratic National Convention that is on track to nominate him as their candidate for reelection.
Biden is hosting world leaders in Washington for the NATO summit this week with a crowded schedule of formal meetings, sideline chats and long diplomatic dinners showcasing his skills. His party at a crossroads, Biden faces the next national public test Thursday at a scheduled news conference that many Democrats in Congress will be watching for signs of his abilities.
To be sure, Biden maintains strong support from key corners of his coalition, particularly the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill, whose leadership was instrumental in ushering the president to victory in 2020 and is standing by him as the country’s best choice to defeat Trump again in 2024.
“At this moment, the stakes are too high and we have to focus,” Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told The Associated Press on Tuesday, saying Democrats are “losing ground” the longer they fight over Biden’s candidacy. “Democracy is on the line. Everything we value as Democrats, as a country, is on the line, and we have to stop being distracted.”
Pelosi has been widely watched for signals of how top Democrats are thinking about Biden’s wounded candidacy, her comments viewed as important for the party’s direction as members weigh possible alternatives in the campaign against Trump.
Because of her powerful position as the former House speaker and proximity to Biden as a trusted longtime ally of his generation, Pelosi is seen as one of the few Democratic leaders who could influence the president’s thinking.
The lack of a full statement from Pelosi backing Biden’s continued campaign is what lawmakers are likely to hear most clearly, even as she told ABC later she believes he can win. Her remarks came as actor Clooney, who had just hosted a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser for the president last month, said in a New York Times op-ed that the Biden he saw three weeks ago wasn’t the Joe Biden of 2020. “He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, spoke forcefully late Tuesday about the danger of a second Trump presidency and said it’s for the president “to consider” the options.
Stopping just short of calling for Biden to drop out, Bennet said on CNN what he told his colleagues in private – that he believes Trump “is on track to win this election — and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House.”
Bennet said, “It’s not a question about politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country.”
Another Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about Biden winning the election, which he called existential for the country.
“We have to reach a conclusion as soon as possible,” Blumenthal said on CNN.
And Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia told reporters, “I have complete confidence that Joe Biden will do the patriotic thing for the country. And he’s going to make that decision.”
Democrats have been reeling over whether to continue backing Biden after his poor showing in the June 27 presidential debate with Trump and his campaign’s lackluster response to their pleas that Biden, at 81, show voters he is up for another four-year term.
Biden and his campaign are working more intently now to shore up support, and the president met with labor leaders Wednesday, relying on the unions to help make the case that his record in office matters more than his age.
With the executive council of the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of trade unions, Biden told the crowd that even Wall Street was acknowledging the power of unions, as he once again articulated his vision for an economy built “from the bottom up and middle out.”
“I said I’m going to be the most pro-union president in American history,” Biden told the cheering crowd. “Well guess what? I am.”
While more House Democrats have publicly called on Biden to end his candidacy, no Senate Democrats have gone that far. Bennet was among three Democratic senators, including Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who spoke up during a private lunch Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden’s campaign to address senators’ concerns. The president’s team is sending senior Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, and Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon to meet with Democratic senators privately Thursday for a caucus lunch, according to both a Senate leadership aide and the Biden campaign.
There were some concerns, however, that it could backfire. One Democratic senator who requested anonymity to speak about the closed-door meeting said it could be a waste of time if Biden would not make the case to senators himself.
Pelosi of California said Biden “has been a great president” who is beloved and respected by House Democrats.
The Californian said she watched as he delivered a forceful speech at the NATO summit on Tuesday, and recounted his many accomplishments.
While foreign leaders are in Washington this week and Biden is on the world stage hosting the event at a critical time in foreign affairs, Pelosi encouraged Democrats to “let’s just hold off” with any announcements about his campaign.
“Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see,” she said, how it goes “this week.”
 

Topics: 2024 US Elections Joe Biden George Clooney Nancy Pelosi

Related

Biden meets union leaders as Democrats’ calls to exit race continue
World
Biden meets union leaders as Democrats’ calls to exit race continue
Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race
World
Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

Britain’s recently elected prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the special relationship between Britain and the United States is stronger than ever as he met President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

“The special relationship is so important, it was forged in difficult circumstances and endured for so long and is stronger now than ever,” he said.

Topics: US UK British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Related

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
World
Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra on July 4, 2024. (AFP)
Middle-East
UK’s Starmer urges ‘caution’ on Israel-Lebanon border

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza
  • Spain under Sanchez has infuriated Israel’s right-wing government by recognizing a Palestinian state and criticizing Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged the West to reject “double standards” regarding the conflict in Gaza as he joined NATO leaders in supporting Ukraine.

Spain under Sanchez has infuriated Israel’s right-wing government by recognizing a Palestinian state and criticizing Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas.

“If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending the international law, this is the same to what we have to do toward Gaza,” he said at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

The socialist leader said there should be a “consistent political position” in which “we don’t have double standards.”

Sanchez said the world needed to press to “stop this terrible humanitarian crisis” affecting the Palestinians and called for an international peace conference to push for a Palestinian state.

“We need to create the conditions for an immediate and urgent ceasefire,” he said. “There is a real risk of escalation to Lebanon.”

Sanchez said he also supported “democracy, freedom and the right to exist of a country such as Ukraine.”

NATO leaders at the summit issued a declaration that said Kyiv was on an “irreversible” path to join the alliance.

Topics: War on Gaza Spain NATO

Related

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
Middle-East
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026
  • Ground-based missiles with a range exceeding 500 km were banned until 2019 under a US-Soviet treaty signed in 1987
  • The US withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019 saying that Moscow was violating the accord, a charge Russia denied
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defense, the US and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The United States’ “episodic deployments” are in preparation for longer-term stationing of such capabilities that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons that have a longer range than current capabilities in Europe, the two countries said.
Both the Tomahawk and the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) are made by RTX’s Raytheon division.
Ground-based missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometers were banned until 2019 under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed by the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev and former US President Ronald Reagan in 1987.
It marked the first time the two superpowers had agreed to reduce their nuclear arsenals and eliminated a whole category of weapons.
Falling in line with the signatories, Germany, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic destroyed their missiles in the 1990s, to be followed later by Slovakia and Bulgaria.
The US withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019 saying that Moscow was violating the accord, citing Russia’s development of the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile, known in NATO as the SSC-8.
The Kremlin repeatedly denied the accusation and then imposed a moratorium on its own development of missiles previously banned by the INF treaty — ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 km to 5,500 km.
At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow should resume production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles after the US brought similar missiles to Europe and Asia.
Putin said Russia had pledged not to deploy such missiles but that the US had resumed their production, brought them to Denmark for exercises and also taken them to the Philippines.

Topics: NATO Russia INF treaty

Related

Special External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit graphic
World
External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit

Latest updates

Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism
Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism
UK and GCC eye completing free trade agreement this year
UK and GCC eye completing free trade agreement this year
Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.