  Joy in Yemen as UN lifts sanctions on former president, son

Joy in Yemen as UN lifts sanctions on former president, son

Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Joy in Yemen as UN lifts sanctions on former president, son

Yemen’s former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (File/Reuters)
  A decade ago, the UN Security Council sanctioned Saleh, who ruled Yemen for 33 years before being deposed in 2011 following Arab Spring-inspired protests, and his son
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council and political parties have hailed a UN decision to lift sanctions against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and his son. 

The UN Security Council’s Yemen sanctions committee removed both men from its list of sanctioned individuals and businesses on Tuesday, sparking celebration among Yemenis, particularly the former president’s loyalists.

A decade ago, the UN Security Council sanctioned Saleh, who ruled Yemen for 33 years before being deposed in 2011 following Arab Spring-inspired protests, and his son Ahmed, commander of the elite Republic Guards and later Yemen’s ambassador to the UAE, for impeding political transition in Yemen and supporting the Houthis during their expansion across the country. 

In late 2017, Saleh switched sides and launched a military uprising against the Houthis in Sanaa, which ended days after he was killed.

The Yemeni government recently asked the UN sanctions committee to waive sanctions on Saleh and his son, who lives in the UAE. 

Yemeni government officials and political party leaders were among those who applauded the UN committee’s decision. 

Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, the former president’s nephew and former commander of his bodyguards who is also a PLC member, praised the presidential council, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for persuading the UN committee to lift its sanctions against the two individuals.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the (presidential) Leadership Council for all of their efforts, as well as to our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

According to the official news agency, PLC member Othman Mujalli contacted Ahmed to congratulate him, as well as to express appreciation to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and to rally Yemenis to fight the Houthis.

Former Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, who backed anti-Saleh rallies in 2011, praised the UN decision in a post on X on Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz, chief of staff of the Yemeni army, and Sultan Al-Barakani, the parliamentary speaker, also expressed delight at the move.

This comes as the US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions on two people and four firms headquartered in China and Yemen for helping the Houthi militia acquire components for weapons used in its attacks on ships. 

“The Houthis have sought to exploit key jurisdictions like the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and Hong Kong in order to source and transport the components necessary for their deadly weapons systems,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Sanctions were imposed on Ahmed Khaled Yahya Al-Shahare and Maher Yahya Muhammad Mutahar Al-Kinai, while Al-Shahari United Corp. Ltd, Guangzhou Alshahari United Corp. Ltd, Hongkong Alshahari United Corp. Ltd, and Yemen Telecommunication Asset Co. for Information Technology were also blacklisted.

In response to Houthi attacks on ships in international shipping lanes, the US led a coalition of marine task forces to provide protection, designated the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, imposed sanctions on firms and individuals who assisted the militia in obtaining weapons, and launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. 

Topics: President Ali Abdullah Saleh Yemen Houthis sanctions

GAZA CITY: Israeli forces hit a school in Shejaia in Gaza City on Thursday, killing at least 10 people, Palestinian civil emergency services said.
The Hamas movement’s Al Aqsa television said as many as 15 people were killed in the strike, which came as Israeli forces have continued battling Palestinian fighters in various parts of the Gaza Strip.
The military said it had targeted fighters operating in a compound within the school that it said was used as a hideout for Hamas commanders and fighters.
“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence,” it said in a statement.
It gave no information on any casualties but accused Hamas of deliberately operating in civilian infrastructure. Hamas denies using civilian facilities such as hospitals and schools for military purposes.

DOHA: Palestinian militant group Hamas called for a “day of furious rage” on Friday, coinciding with the burial of its slain leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.
Hamas in a statement on Thursday encouraged an outpouring of public anger following Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel, as well as to protest the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
“Let roaring anger marches start from every mosque” following Friday prayers, the group said.
Haniyeh, who resided in exile in Qatar with other members of Hamas’s political leadership, is to be buried in the Gulf state on Friday after a public funeral held Thursday in the Iranian capital.
Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed Wednesday in a pre-dawn strike on their accommodation in Tehran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, in an attack that has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict.
Hamas called on “the masses of our revolutionary people in the occupied West Bank” to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza, “affirming our commitment to our land and national rights, and confronting the (Israeli) occupation’s plans.”
Crowds of mourners gathered in Tehran on Thursday during funeral events for the Hamas leader, with the Islamic republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers.
The killing has prompted protests in Amman, where thousands of Jordanians gathered on Wednesday outside the Israeli embassy.
Demonstrations were also held in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and in Tunisia’s and Morocco’s capitals.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation
  • “Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive,” Netanyahu said
  • “Those who attack us, we will attack in return“
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was prepared for any “aggression” against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.
“Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
“Those who attack us, we will attack in return.”
His comments came as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Thursday that the Lebanese armed group was bound to respond to Israel’s killing of its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in a strike on Tuesday in a Beirut suburb.
On Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a strike in Tehran, which Iran and Hamas have blamed on Israel. Israel has declined to comment on his killing.
“You do not know what red lines you crossed,” Nasrallah said addressing Israel during a speech broadcast at Shukr’s funeral.
“The enemy, and those who are behind the enemy, must await our inevitable response.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Hamas

Hezbollah leader vows to avenge top commander killed by Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hezbollah leader vows to avenge top commander killed by Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
  • Strike was the most serious blow to Hezbollah in nearly two decades
  • Threatened to push the tit-for-tat exchanges across Lebanon’s southern border in parallel with the Gaza War into a full-blown regional conflict
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese Hezbollah’s head Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Thursday to respond to Israel’s killing of the group’s top military commander, saying its decades-old foe had “crossed red lines.”
An Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s stronghold in the southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday killed top commander Fuad Shukr, along with an Iranian military adviser and five civilians.
It was the most serious blow to the Iran-backed group in nearly two decades and threatened to push the tit-for-tat exchanges across Lebanon’s southern border in parallel with the Gaza War into a full-blown regional conflict.
Speaking in a televised address to mark the funeral of the slain commander, Nasrallah said the conflict had entered “a new phase unlike the previous one” and that Israel had crossed red lines with its attack on the group’s stronghold.
Nasrallah said unnamed countries had asked his group to retaliate in an “acceptable” way — or not at all. But he said it would be “impossible” for the group not to respond.
“There is no discussion on this point. The only things lying between us and you are the days, the nights and the battlefield,” Nasrallah added in a threat to Israel.
He said the group had ratcheted down its operations over the last two days out of respect for the victims of the strike but would “go back to work normally starting tomorrow morning,” although the retaliation for Shukr’s killing would come later.
“The response will come, whether spread out or simultaneously,” he said.
Just hours after Shukr’s killing, the leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran in an attack widely blamed on Israel.
Nasrallah said that anyone seeking to prevent the region from slipping into a tailspin should work on a Gaza ceasefire.
“There will be no solution here except to stop the aggression on Gaza,” he said. 

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel Fuad Shukr

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
  • The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from Beirut through Aug. 12
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa Group has canceled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.
“The reason for this is the current development in the region,” the spokesperson added.
The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.
A number of airlines have canceled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

Topics: War on Gaza Lufthansa Tel Aviv Beirut

