British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar’s ‘My Friend’ lands on Booker Prize longlist

DUBAI: British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar has secured a spot on the Booker Prize longlist with his latest offering, “My Friend.”

The book explores the lives of Khaled and Mustafa, two Libyan university students in the UK, whose lives are irrevocably changed after they are injured during a political protest outside the Libyan embassy. As the revolution unfolds in Libya, they face the difficult choice of remaining in London or returning to help rebuild their homeland.

The shortlist of six finalists will be revealed on Oct. 12, with the winner, who receives a prize of $61,000, announced in London on Nov. 12.

This is the second time Matar has been nominated for the prestigious Booker Prize; his debut novel, “In the Country of Men,” was shortlisted in 2006.