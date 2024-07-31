You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again

Author: Adam Grant

“Think Again” is a book about the benefit of doubt, and about how we can get better at embracing the unknown and the joy of being wrong.
New evidence shows us that rethinking can be taught and Grant explains how to develop the necessary qualities to do it.

Learning to rethink may be the secret skill to give you the edge in a world changing faster than ever.

 

Updated 29 July 2024
Author: Phillip B. Guingona

Foregrounding the entangled history of China and the Philippines, the writer brings to life an array of understudied, but influential characters, such as expert Filipino marksmen, leading Chinese educators, and Philippine-Chinese bankers.
This innovative study advances the reading of world history, reframing our understanding of the first half of the twentieth century by bringing interactions between Asian people to the fore, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The writer presents a critique of Eurocentric approaches to global history, shedding light on the interconnected history of China and the Philippines in a transformative period.

 

Updated 28 July 2024
  Through lively stories of individuals who have shaped current conflicts — businessmen, scientists, shippers, archaeologists, soldiers, and diplomats — Hayton narrates the complex history and contemporary reality of the South China Sea
Author: Bill Hayton

China’s rise has upset the global balance of power, and the first place to feel the strain is Beijing’s back in the South China Sea.
In this book, Bill Hayton lays out the daunting obstacles that stand in the way of peaceful resolution over the territory.
Through lively stories of individuals who have shaped current conflicts — businessmen, scientists, shippers, archaeologists, soldiers, and diplomats — Hayton narrates the complex history and contemporary reality of the South China Sea.
He underscores its crucial importance as the passageway for half the world’s merchant shipping and one-third of its oil and gas.
Whoever controls these waters controls the access between Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and the Pacific.
The author discusses what might be the future of this clamorous region of international rivalry.

 

Updated 28 July 2024
Author: Dina Nayeri

The question of what it is like to be a refugee is what many of us do not give much thought to, and yet there are more than 25 million refugees in the world.
To be a refugee is to grapple with your place in society, attempting to reconcile the life you have known with a new, unfamiliar home.  In this book, the writer weaves her own vivid story with the narratives of other refugees in recent years, taking us through the different stages of their journeys, from escape to asylum to resettlement.
“The Ungrateful Refugee” recalibrates the conversation around the refugee experience, according to a review on goodreads.com.

 

Updated 26 July 2024
  Drawing on extensive data from fieldwork in Thailand, Paweenawat and Townsend show how consistent integrated financial accounts at the individual household and small enterprise level can be created using household and firm survey data
Authors: Archawa Paweenawat and Robert M. Townsend

Increasing inequality, the impact of globalization, and the disparate effects of financial regulation and innovation are extraordinarily important topics that fuel spirited policy debates. And yet the facts underlying these debates are of doubtful accuracy.
In reality, as Archawa Paweenawat and Robert Townsend show in Inequality and Globalization, there is a large gap between micro household surveys, which measure key outcomes such as inequality, and aggregated financial accounts, which measure macroeconomic totals and growth.

Paweenawat and Townsend propose a remedy: Integrated financial accounts, in which the flows in income statements, including saving and investment, are consistent with the changes in financial assets and liabilities in the balance sheet at micro and macro levels. None of the leading US micro household surveys or macro accounts meets this criterion.

Drawing on extensive data from fieldwork in Thailand, Paweenawat and Townsend show how consistent integrated financial accounts at the individual household and small enterprise level can be created using household and firm survey data.

 

Updated 26 July 2024
J. M. Coetzee’s award-winning 1980 novel “Waiting for The Barbarians” is set in a remote outpost on the frontier of an unnamed empire, where the protagonist, a magistrate, grapples with moral dilemmas as he witnesses the brutal treatment of indigenous people at the hands of imperial forces.

Through the magistrate’s inner turmoil and resistance to the violence perpetrated by his people, the novel explores themes of power, colonialism, torture, and morality.

One of the central themes is the dehumanizing nature of colonialism, and the brutality that often accompanies the exercise of power over others.

As the magistrate witnesses the harsh treatment of the barbarians at the hands of the imperial forces, he begins to question the morality of the empire’s actions and to confront his role in upholding the oppressive system.

The novel’s exploration of the nature of power and violence is both timely and timeless, as it raises questions about how individuals and societies justify and perpetuate acts of cruelty and oppression.

“Waiting for The Barbarians” won several prestigious awards, including the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for fiction in 1980 and the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize in the same year.

The novel also won the South African CNA Prize, now known as the Sunday Times Literary Award, for the best work of fiction in 1980.

Coetzee was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2003 for his notable contributions to the world of literature.

 

