Asir's deputy emir discusses tourism challenges

Asir’s deputy emir discusses tourism challenges
The prince reviewed the efforts being made by government agencies, educators and the media to promote the benefits of tourist destinations and experiences in the region. (SPA)
Asir’s deputy emir discusses tourism challenges
The prince reviewed the efforts being made by government agencies, educators and the media to promote the benefits of tourist destinations and experiences in the region. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
Asir’s deputy emir discusses tourism challenges

Asir’s deputy emir discusses tourism challenges
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
ABHA: The deputy emir of Asir, Prince Khalid bin Sattam, said that it is important to harness all local capabilities to ensure that tourists and other visitors to the region are able to fully enjoy all the attractions and services it has to offer.

He was speaking during his weekly meeting at the Royal Hall in Al-Khalidiya, Abha, that he hosts to discuss with residents and officials the issues and challenges facing the region and its people. Also present were representatives of government departments and the military, tourist guides, students from the College of Tourism and Hospitality at King Khalid University, and tourism operators.

The prince reviewed the efforts being made by government agencies, educators and the media to promote the benefits of tourist destinations and experiences in the region, including the diverse terrain and moderate climate. He highlighted ways in which the sector is developing in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, as part of a strategy to position the region as a global tourism destination all year round.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Asir

Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 

Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 
Updated 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 

Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan 
  • Mother of nine is just one of more than 800 elderly people in the region to take part in literacy campaign
  • Learning to read and write a key pillar of the government’s efforts to empower elderly citizens
Updated 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Over 800 elderly men and women, including a 105-year-old woman, participated in the literacy campaign held this summer by the Saudi Ministry of Education, represented by the General Administration of Education, in Jazan. 

Around 233 male and 599 female students enrolled in 28 educational centers across the region in Samtah, Ahad al-Masarihah, Al-Harth and Al-Aridhah governorates.  

Several educational, cultural, social and health activities and events were held in partnership with government agencies and the nonprofit sector. 

These activities aim to develop the beneficiaries’ life skills and ensure they achieve their educational and cultural goals to guarantee their equitable and comprehensive quality education.

One such student was 105-year-old Shaqraa Tohari, who enrolled herself at Al-Dabra educational center in Ahad Al-Masarihah, reflecting her strong desire to learn reading and writing. 

She said she felt elated standing next to the board to write the alphabet, or sitting on her seat to write and read numbers, or read Surah Al-Fatiha or short surahs from the Holy Qur’an, all the while enjoying the support of her teachers.

“I was passionate about learning how to read and write, even if I am past 100 years old. It is a dream I have waited to realize for many years and decades,” she said.

“Despite all the challenges and the fact of me getting older, this dream has become a reality. It is a golden opportunity that I could have never missed,” said Tohari. 

The centurion revealed that she spent her life raising her five sons and four daughters. She educated them and dedicated her life for them. 

However, in the depth of her soul, she always wished to be able to teach them and help them do their homework. 

“The Kingdom’s interest in providing education for all and eradicating illiteracy helped me achieve my dream. It motivated me and the women from my village to move forward in terms of learning and catch up with what we have missed. 

“Education and learning are everyone’s dream, aimed towards eradicating ignorance and illiteracy. 

“(We) have been enriching their knowledge with simple science facts provided by their teacher in the elderly education center,” she added.

Tohari’s son, Ibrahim, said that his mother was extremely happy to enrol in the adult education program, as it represents the dream she has been waiting to achieve for many decades, believing in her right to learn, write and read, like other women.

Ibrahim’s 35-year-old sister, Nourah, drives their mother to the educational center every afternoon, and her other children help her with school work. 

On successfully completing her first year, Ibrahim said, the women of the village were extremely proud of his mother. 

Ibrahim stated that what distinguishes his mother is her keenness and determination to complete her studies and learn new subjects. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan literacy

Saudi deputy FM attends president of Mauritania’s inauguration ceremony

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends the inauguration ceremony of the president of Mauritania in Nouakchott
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends the inauguration ceremony of the president of Mauritania in Nouakchott
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi deputy FM attends president of Mauritania's inauguration ceremony

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends the inauguration ceremony of the president of Mauritania in Nouakchott
  • Al-Khuraiji attended the ceremony on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attended the inauguration ceremony of the president of Mauritania in Nouakchott on Thursday.

President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani received Al-Khuraiji after the ceremony, and the two officials discussed ways to enhance relations between the Kingdom and Mauritania in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani receives Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji after the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. (SPA)Caption

Al-Khuraiji attended the ceremony on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ghazouani was re-elected as head of state following a national vote at the end of June, winning comfortably in the first round without the need for a run-off.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mauritania

Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation

Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation
Updated 42 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation

Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation
Updated 42 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the developments in the region and the importance of reducing escalation and reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Qiddiya City to host Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition

Qiddiya City to host Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Qiddiya City to host Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition

Qiddiya City to host Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition
  • Role-playing game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi will feature at event
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Qiddiya City, a destination for entertainment, sports and culture, has collaborated with international video game publisher Square Enix to bring “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” to The Boulevard in the heart of Riyadh, during the 2024 Esports World Cup.

The event will run from Aug. 11 with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi making a special appearance at the event on Aug. 16.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the story of the role-playing game as the more than 15,000 sq ft retrospective experience takes the form of the legendary city of Midgar, complete with scaled replicas of the in-game vehicles Tiny Bronco and the Buggy.

Fans will have the opportunity to play the game at the event. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will have the chance to win prizes, including limited-edition signed posters and merchandise.

Fans can attend a one-night event featuring a special presentation and Q&A session with Kitase and Hamaguchi as they share their experiences of creating the game.

The event will take place at Riyadh’s Falcons Team HQ at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Aug. 1 on WeBook.com. For international fans, the event will be live-streamed on Twitch and supported by a live watch party featuring popular gaming influencers.

Arnab Bhattacharya, director of strategy for the Gaming & Esports District at Qiddiya, said: “The legend of Final Fantasy VII, with beloved relatable characters, an incredible story, stunning art and epic soundtrack, is exactly the type of interactive experience we aspire to deliver to gaming fans across the globe as we continue to develop the wonder and lore of Qiddiya City’s Gaming & Esports District. 

“This is one of my favorite games of all time and I believe anyone who plays it will have a truly memorable experience. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Square Enix and bring this remarkable game to life during the most anticipated gaming event of the year.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part in the Final Fantasy VII remake series, retells the story of the game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct standalone titles and lets players take on the role of heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Yuffie and Red XIII.

Earlier this year, Qiddiya City was announced as the Nexus partner of the EWC.

The three-year partnership will see the Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District become the official home of the EWC. Starting in 2024, Qiddiya City is the presenting partner of two venues: The Elite Player Lounge and The Qiddiya Esports Arena. The Elite Player Lounge is designed as a place for participating EWC professional players to train, relax, socialize and prepare for matches.

Also this year, Qiddiya City’s Gaming & Esports District unveiled the world-first Elite Esports Bootcamps. The cyberpunk-themed facilities are designed for esports teams to train and prepare for competition using the latest hardware and software.

The Esports World Cup has transformed Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture.

Located in Boulevard City, fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history.

Over eight weeks, the Esports World Cup features festival activities that include gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations and international experiences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qiddiya City

Jeddah Season boosts youth employment and skills development

A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Jeddah Season boosts youth employment and skills development

A view of Jeddah Season 2024 activities during the Eid period. (File/@JEDCalendar)
  • Event aims to promote domestic tourism and provide entertainment for visitors of all ages
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Season 2024 has emerged as a significant platform for youth employment and skill development, attracting young talents and providing them with opportunities to showcase their creativity and gain valuable work experience.

The event has focused on recruiting young talents and creative individuals to participate in various activities, offering them chances to display their skills in product development and design. Additionally, it has created numerous job opportunities, allowing youth to gain practical experience and financial benefits, particularly during the summer season.

The National Center for Events, through its “Matloob” platform, has opened registrations for young men and women to work in various capacities during the Jeddah Season 2024. Roles include event organization, game operation and visitor reception, providing enriching professional experiences that enhance practical abilities.

The National Center for Events is a Saudi entity that focuses on pioneering the development and growth of a promising world-class events sector.

Commercial activities during the season, ranging from food and beverage services to creative design exhibitions and diverse marketing initiatives, have seen notable competition among young Saudi nationals, including students. These young people are delivering high-quality, professional services and contributing to tourism guidance and event organization for visitors.

The organizers continue to focus on developing qualified young individuals for the job market, equipping them with professional and organizational skills crucial for their future careers and projects. This effort showcases advances in the tourism and entertainment sector, and its success in blending marketing with entertainment.

Jeddah Season aims to boost domestic tourism and provide a distinctive entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. It uses the city’s tourist, historical, cultural and marine assets to offer diverse options, especially for families and children.

The event has given young people the opportunity to interact with the public and enhance their practical experiences, acquiring new skills in marketing, organization and sales within the Jeddah Season areas.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON

