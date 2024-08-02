You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics
Egypt’s defender Hossam Abdelmaguid and Paraguay’s forward Marcelo Perez vie for the ball next to Egypt’s midfielder Omar Fayed in their quarterfinal football during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on Aug. 2, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/naq4g

Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics

Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men’s soccer tournament at Olympics
  • Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt
  • Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

MARSEILLE, France: Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal the win for Egypt after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time.
Egypt will face either Argentina or France in the last four.
The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.
Paraguay took the lead in regulation with a goal by Diego Gomez in a breakaway in the 71st minute, but Egypt sent the game into extra time with Adel’s header in the 88th.
Paraguay were runner-up to Argentina in 2004 in Athens but had not played in the last four Olympic Games. Egypt’s best result was fourth in 1964 in Tokyo.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Paraguay

Related

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Sport
Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Football
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics
  • Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medalist three years ago in Toyko
  • Japan finished at the top of their group after three straight victories
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

LYON, France: Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medalist three years ago in Toyko.
Spain arrived as one of the favorites but there were doubts surrounding the squad after they failed to win their group following a loss to Egypt. Japan, meanwhile, finished at the top of their group after three straight victories.
Lopez opened the scoring with a low left-footed shot from outside the area in the 11th minute, then used his right foot to add to the lead in the 73rd. Ruiz capped the victory from inside the area after a corner kick in the 86th.
Japan had a first-half goal disallowed for offside on a very tight call determined by video review.
Spain’s road back to the final will now go through Morocco, which reached the last four by routing the United States 4-0 earlier Friday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Spain Japan Fermin Lopez

Related

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Sport
Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Sport
Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals
  • After topping their group ahead of Argentina, Morocco are looking like serious gold medal contenders
  • The Olympic men’s football final will take place at the Parc des Princes next Friday
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Captain Achraf Hakimi was among the scorers as a dominant Morocco outclassed the United States on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Olympic men’s football tournament, winning their last-eight tie 4-0.
Morocco had the vast majority of a noisy and packed crowd at the Parc des Princes behind them and were simply too strong for the USA.
Soufiane Rahimi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Ilias Akhomach and Hakimi added further goals in the second half, with another spot-kick, by Mehdi Maouhoub, wrapping up the win.
After topping their group ahead of Argentina, Morocco are looking like serious gold medal contenders and advance to a semifinal on Monday in Marseille against either Japan or Spain.
The Olympic men’s football final will take place at the Parc des Princes next Friday, August 9.
The sizeable Moroccan community in France has turned out in big numbers over the last week to back their team, who came to the Games after winning last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
They are a formidable side, captained by one of the world’s best full-backs in Hakimi and with two livewire wingers in Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli either side of the prolific Rahimi in attack.
The United States never really looked likely to recover once Rahimi converted a penalty just before the half-hour mark after he had been fouled in the area by Nathan Harriel.
Rahimi, who plays in the United Arab Emirates and is one of Morocco’s three overage players at the Olympics, is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals in four games.
Miles Robinson did miss a good chance for the Americans just before the hour, but Morocco doubled their lead on 63 minutes.
Ezzalzouli produced a great piece of play on the left flank before picking out his fellow former Barcelona youngster Akhomach to finish at the near post.
Hakimi, playing on his Paris Saint-Germain home ground, then ran through to make it 3-0 with 20 minutes of the game remaining.
Substitute Maouhoub added another penalty in stoppage time after Harriel had been penalized for handball following a VAR review.
The remaining quarter-finals all take place later Friday with the pick of the ties in Bordeaux, where hosts France, coached by Thierry Henry, take on two-time gold medallists Argentina.
It will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning the Copa America in mid-July.
FIFA announced that it would investigate the chants, which targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others.

Topics: Paris Olympics football soccer Morocco USA Paris 2024 Olympics

Related

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Sport
Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine
Football
After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine

El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts

El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts

El Ghazi signs for Cardiff after Mainz row over Israel-Hamas posts
  • El Ghazi will now be joining Welsh capital club Cardiff, who play in English football’s second-tier Championship
  • “I’m really hungry and looking forward to playing for this great club,” El Ghazi told Cardiff’s website
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Cardiff have signed Anwar El Ghazi after a German court found he was wrongfully dismissed by former club Mainz for making comments about the war in Gaza on social media.
El Ghazi, who has won two caps for the Netherlands and previously played for Aston Villa and Everton, will now be joining Welsh capital club Cardiff, who play in English football’s second-tier Championship.
Last month, a German labor court ruled Mainz’s decision to dismiss the former Dutch international last year “did not terminate the employment relationship” and the contract between the parties remained valid.
The ruling entitled El Ghazi, 29, to a payment from Mainz of more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million), AFP’s sports subsidiary SID reported.


And on Wednesday, El Ghazi announced his contract had been mutually terminated, leaving him a free agent.
“I’m really hungry and looking forward to playing for this great club,” El Ghazi told Cardiff’s website.
“The city is amazing. I’ve got to feel at home, and from the moment I arrived here I’ve been feeling good.


“I know I’ve not been playing for a while. I stayed fit for myself, but team training is obviously different. When I’m fully fit, I want to help the team where I can with goals, with assists and with my experience. I will give everything for the shirt.”
El Ghazi wrote on X on Wednesday that he had no regrets over his previous posts.


“It would be unconscionable to remain silent whilst we witness what is happening in Gaza,” he said.
The war in Gaza began on October 7 with Hamas’ unprecedented attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,345 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Anwar El Ghazi Cardiff Mainz

Related

German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Sport
German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Mainz ‘surprised’ after El Ghazi expresses ‘no regrets’ for Israel-Gaza post
Football
Mainz ‘surprised’ after El Ghazi expresses ‘no regrets’ for Israel-Gaza post

Saudi Arabia’s official World Cup 2034 bid book published

Saudi Arabia’s official World Cup 2034 bid book published
Updated 01 August 2024
Aisha Fareed
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s official World Cup 2034 bid book published

Saudi Arabia’s official World Cup 2034 bid book published
  • Titled ‘Growing Together,’ the official bid’s slogan has received support from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • ‘Together, we are working toward materializing Saudi Arabia’s dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup into a tangible reality,’ says Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Updated 01 August 2024
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: FIFA revealed on Wednesday the details of the book of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the largest-ever edition of a FIFA World Cup to be held in a single country.
The unveiling came after the Kingdom’s FIFA World Cup 2034 official bid book submission during an official FIFA ceremony that was held in Paris on Monday.
Titled “Growing Together,” the official bid’s slogan has received full support from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It outlines Saudi Arabia’s extensive plans and infrastructure projects while reflecting the Kingdom’s historic transformation.


Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the minister of sport and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “Together we are working toward materializing Saudi Arabia’s dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup into a tangible reality — as outlined within our official bid book.”
He expressed appreciation to the Saudi leadership for its unlimited support of the Kingdom’s sports sector, and the crown prince for his continuous guidance and significant empowerment over Saudi Arabia’s official FIFA World Cup 2034 bid.
The official bid book provides the Kingdom’s plan to stage one of the world’s largest and most important sporting events, the FIFA World Cup.

Prince Abdulaziz, speaking on the official bid book’s publication, said: “These plans will combine our rich football heritage with our deep passion for the game and will ensure Saudi Arabia’s success as the first nation to host a 48-team tournament in one country.”
Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “It is a moment that marks the natural step in the journey of developing Saudi Arabia’s football and sports sectors.”
He described the bid submission as a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabian football and expressed confidence that the bid would capture the global football community’s attention and inspire future generations.


He told Arab News: “Fans will have the opportunity to explore Saudi Arabia’s diverse locales, from the coastal cities of Jeddah and Alkhobar to the vibrant heart of the desert in Riyadh. They will experience our culture and hospitality firsthand.”
The Kingdom’s football scene has evolved significantly, and Al-Misehal said: “We now have a women’s national team, and that contributes to the country’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity in sports.”
He added that the federation would soon hold a press conference detailing the national team’s preparations and developments.
He went on to describe the submission of the formal bid book and the unveiling of the Kingdom’s plans as a significant historic moment for Saudi Arabia.


Al-Misehal expressed the hope that the Kingdom’s plans would excite football fans worldwide and inspire them for generations to come.
Prince Abdulaziz led the SAFF delegation which submitted the formal bid book at the ceremony in Paris.
Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar, Abha, and NEOM will be the five cities proposed to host the tournament. The cities will feature 15 stadiums, including 11 currently being planned.


Riyadh would be home to eight stadiums for the World Cup matches, including the King Salman Stadium, scheduled for completion in 2029, which will accommodate over 92,000 spectators and would host the opening and final matches of the tournament. It will become the new home ground for the Saudi national team.
In addition, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium in Riyadh is scheduled to be a remarkable architectural marvel with triple-tiered stands and a stunning view of one of the Tuwaiq cliffs.
Riyadh also includes King Fahd Sports City Stadium, which is set to be refurbished to the highest global standards. The arena is expected to accommodate 70,000 spectators.


The Jeddah Central Development Stadium will feature an architectural design inspired by the area’s local heritage and traditional wooden architecture from the historic Al-Balad, while the coastal King Abdullah Sports City Stadium will feature a natural design inspired by the Red Sea’s coral reefs.
The Aramco Stadium in Alkhobar will be situated on the Arabian Gulf coast and will feature a dynamic design inspired by the sea while, in Abha, King Khalid University Stadium is set to undergo an expansion to increase its capacity to over 45,000 during the tournament.


Meanwhile, NEOM Stadium is expected to be one of the most distinctive, and iconic, stadiums in the world. The arena will be situated within The Line and will provide an unprecedented experience for fans. The stadium will also run entirely on renewable energy, generated primarily from wind and solar sources.
Leveraging the Kingdom’s diverse and picturesque geography, the hosting plan also includes 10 other host locations scheduled to be the home of some of the training camps for participating teams.
Saudi Arabia would have more than 230,000 rooms available across the five host cities, in line with FIFA requirements. These rooms would cater to VIPs, FIFA delegations, participating teams, media personnel, and fans.


A total of 132 training venues located across 15 cities are proposed as base camps for the 48 teams, including 72 locations designated for Base Camp Training Sites, with referees scheduled to have access to two Referee Base Camp Training Sites.
The official bid book outlines the 10 proposed FIFA Fan Festival sites in the Kingdom. FIFA will select one site in each host city from a list that includes King Salman Park in Riyadh, which is set to become the world’s largest urban park.


Other sites include the Jeddah Waterfront on the Red Sea; the Al Bihar Square in Abha; the marina within The Line project in NEOM; and King Abdullah Park in Alkhobar.
Should the Kingdom be granted the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, it would rank among the most-watched sporting events in history, while providing an unforgettable experience for all.

Topics: FIFA Saudi 2034 World Cup 2034 FIFA World Cup SAFF FIFA World Cup 2034

Related

Saudi Cabinet session praises Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet session praises Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid
Sport
Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid

’That’s it for me as a coach’ says Klopp

’That’s it for me as a coach’ says Klopp
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
Follow

’That’s it for me as a coach’ says Klopp

’That’s it for me as a coach’ says Klopp
  • The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund mentor said: “I didn’t decide to stop on a whim, it was a general decision“
  • “It was just time to step aside and put the whole thing to rest“
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP

BERLIN: Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a return to coaching in the near future, including for the vacant England job, saying Wednesday “as of today, that’s it for me as a coach.”
Speaking at a German Football Coaches Association meeting in Wuerzburg, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund mentor said: “I didn’t decide to stop on a whim, it was a general decision.”
Klopp stood down as Liverpool boss at the end of the 2023-24 season citing exhaustion after 23 years in club management.
The 57-year-old was almost immediately linked to several vacant jobs, including as England coach when manager Gareth Southgate stood down the Three Lions lost the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
“I’m looking for peace and quiet, I’m one hundred percent in the here and now and I’m enjoying it.
“It was just time to step aside and put the whole thing to rest,” said Klopp, adding that making a special exception for a club or country “would be a great loss of face.”
The coach said he was enjoying retirement but would work again in football at some point, even if his days in the dugout were over.
“I’m too young to just play padel tennis and spend time with my grandchildren.
“Will I be a coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let’s see how it looks in a few months. At the moment, there’s nothing in the pipeline.
“We can perhaps talk about it again in a few months.
“I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me,” said Klopp, who added he had “already coached the best clubs in the world.”
Klopp played 325 games for Mainz before stepping up to the role of coach in 2001.
He moved to Dortmund in 2008, winning two league titles and taking the club to the 2013 Champions League final before signing with Liverpool in 2015.
At Liverpool, Klopp ended the Reds’ 30-year wait for the Premier League title. He also took the club to three Champions League finals, winning one, delivered an FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Supercup.
The coach joked that anyone linking him with a return to coaching had not been paying attention.
“At the moment there’s nothing job-wise. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part.”

Topics: Germany Liverpool Borussia Dortmund Jurgen Klopp

Related

Why Salah was Klopp’s greatest general on the field
Football
Why Salah was Klopp’s greatest general on the field
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Football
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

Latest updates

Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran, state media says
Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.