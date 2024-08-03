You are here

War on Gaza

Thousands throng Beirut show as Hezbollah vows revenge

Supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah shout slogans during a protest condemning the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr, in Sidon, Lebanon, August 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
Supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah shout slogans during a protest condemning the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr, in Sidon, Lebanon, August 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Thousands throng Beirut show as Hezbollah vows revenge

Thousands throng Beirut show as Hezbollah vows revenge
  • Foreign airlines have suspended or canceled flights to Beirut but many Lebanese expatriates are still pouring in, although some have cut their holidays short
AFP
AFP
BEIRUT, Lebanon: As Hezbollah’s leader threatened Israel with crushing retaliation for killing their top commander, thousands in Beirut flocked to a dance extravaganza in a stark illustration of Lebanon’s deep divisions.
In the capital’s southern suburbs — a Hezbollah stronghold — tens of thousands of black-clad women and men in military uniform joined Thursday’s funeral procession for slain commander Fuad Shukr.
Across the city on the Beirut waterfront, nearly 8,000 people attended a spectacular dance show that evening by the Mayyas troupe that won the “America’s Got Talent” television contest in 2022.
“I am sad people are dying in southern Lebanon and Gaza, but resistance is not just about carrying a gun and fighting,” said 45-year-old Olga Farhat.
“Joy, art and celebrating life is also a form of resistance,” the human rights activist told AFP.
Fireworks opened the dance show, hours after Hezbollah buried Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs on Tuesday.
The show entitled ‘Qumi’ — rise up in Arabic — was an ode to the Lebanese capital that has endured decades of conflict, upheaval and a years-long economic crisis.
“There is a split in the country between those who don’t care for war and feel that... Hezbollah wants to impose its collective identity on them, while the other group is fighting,” Farhat said.
“I understand both points of view, but we are tired of wars and crises, we want to enjoy life.”

In the southern suburbs, thousands of Hezbollah supporters chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”
Across the city, dozens of Mayyas dancers performed a moving tribute to war-battered south Lebanon, from where Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire with the Israel army since the Gaza war began on October 7.
“I grew up during Lebanon’s (1975-1990) civil war and I was raised to believe in the Palestinian cause,” Farhat said.
“But today I say ‘Lebanon first’.”
The raid that killed Shukr and an Iranian military adviser also cost the lives of three women and two young siblings, authorities said.
In a video clip circulating online, their bereaved mother said their lives were a “sacrifice for you, Sayyed (Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah).”
Speaking from the southern suburbs, Hussein Nasreddine, 36, said: “We love life like everyone else... but if Israel drags us into war, it is our duty to die as martyrs.”
The cross-border violence since October has killed at least 542 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including 114 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, the army reports 47 dead, including on the annexed Golan Heights.

In June, the head of the Hezbollah bloc in the Lebanese parliament, Mohammad Raad, who lost a son in the border clashes, lambasted Lebanese “who want to go to night clubs... beaches, and enjoy their lives” as war rages in the south.
This week, independent lawmaker Mark Daou angered Hezbollah supporters by posting a photograph of Thursday night’s show with the comment: “The strongest response to Israel is the culture of life and beauty.”
Daou, who was elected after mass protests against the political leadership responsible for the country’s slide into economic crisis, told AFP he refused to “reduce Lebanon to a battlefield.”
Many politicians, especially from Lebanon’s Christian community, have criticized Hezbollah for risking war with Israel.
Peace-building expert Sonia Nakad said “the bigger the tragedy, the greater the division” in Lebanon.
In Lebanon, power is shared according to sectarian quotas, with communities so divided about the country’s past that events following 1943 are missing from official history books.
Each party “wants the other to be an exact copy of them to be able to co-exist, while they are opposites in everything,” she said.
“The Lebanese have yet to renounce using violence against each other, no matter how big their disagreements,” she said.
Foreign airlines have suspended or canceled flights to Beirut but many Lebanese expatriates are still pouring in, although some have cut their holidays short.
Rabab Abu Hamdan said she planned to go back to the Gulf after feeling “very stressed in the past few days.”
“Despite the difficult circumstances, Lebanon remains the best vacation destination,” she said.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon

Israel advances most West Bank settlements in decades: EU

A general view of the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, April 13, 2024. (AP)
A general view of the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, April 13, 2024. (AP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Israel advances most West Bank settlements in decades: EU

A general view of the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, April 13, 2024. (AP)
  • Excluding east Jerusalem, some 490,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank alongside some three million Palestinians
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel advanced last year the highest number of settlements in the occupied West Bank since the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, the European Union’s representative office in the Palestinian territories said on Friday.
Plans for 12,349 housing units moved toward approval in the West Bank, the EU office said, warning of the impact on a potential two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Another 18,333 units moved forward in the planning process in annexed east Jerusalem, the EU office said.
The total — 30,682 units in both the West Bank and east Jerusalem — is the highest since 2012, it added.
The report comes at a time of heightened tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which has been raging since October 7.
“The EU has repeatedly called on Israel not to proceed with plans under its settlement policy and to halt all settlement activities,” the EU office said.
“It remains the EU’s firm position that settlements are illegal under international law.
“Israel’s decision to advance plans for the approval and construction of new settlement units in 2023 further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution.”
All of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.
Dozens of unauthorized settlements have sprung up in the territories — ranging from a few tents grouped together to prefabricated huts that have been linked to public electricity and water supplies.
Excluding east Jerusalem, some 490,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank alongside some three million Palestinians. Far-right parties in Israel’s governing coalition have pressed for an acceleration of settlement expansion.
Since the start of the Gaza war, violence between Palestinians and Israeli troops and settlers has intensified.
At least 594 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.
At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.
The landmark Oslo Accords codified mutual recognition of Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization, as well as interim Palestinian self-government.
Last year Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland, one of the deal’s architects, told AFP that he now considered the accords dead.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US West Bank

US warns a famine in Sudan is on pace to be the deadliest in decades as the world looks elsewhere

A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (REUTERS)
A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
US warns a famine in Sudan is on pace to be the deadliest in decades as the world looks elsewhere

A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (REUTERS)
  • As most of the world paid attention to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the larger Middle East, the Sudanese war quickly grew into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 11 million displaced
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The newly confirmed famine at one of the sprawling camps for war-displaced people in Sudan’s Darfur region is growing uncontrolled as the country’s combatants block aid, and it threatens to grow bigger and deadlier than the world’s last major famine 13 years ago, US officials warned on Friday.
The US Agency for International Development, the UN World Food Program and other independent and government humanitarian agencies were intensifying calls for a ceasefire and aid access across Sudan. That’s after international experts in the Famine Review Committee formally confirmed Thursday that the starvation in at least one of three giant makeshift camps, holding up to 600,000 people displaced by Sudan’s more than yearlong war, had grown into a full famine.
Two US officials briefed reporters on their analysis of the crisis on Friday following the famine finding, which is only the third in the 20-year history of the Famine Review Committee. The US officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as the ground rules for their general briefing.
The last major famine, in Somalia, was estimated to have killed a quarter of a million people in 2011, half of them children under 5 years old.
The blocks that Sudan’s warring sides are putting on food and other aid for the civilians trapped in the Zamzam camp are realizing “the worst fears of the humanitarian community,” one of the US officials said.
War in the northern African country erupted in April 2023 when two rival generals, both with international backers, suddenly opened a deadly battle for control of Sudan’s capital, sidelining an existing civilian transitional government that Sudanese had hoped would bring stability to the country. On one side, the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, grew out of the Janjaweed militias notorious for their mass attacks, rape and forced displacement of civilians in Darfur in 2003.
As most of the world paid attention to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the larger Middle East, the Sudanese war quickly grew into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 11 million displaced. Unlike the earlier war, acute hunger is almost countrywide.
Aid workers were last able to get humanitarian relief to the trapped civilians at the camps in Darfur in April. The RSF has the area under siege and is accused of attacking hospitals, camps and other civilian targets.
World Food Program director Cindy McCain urged the international community in a statement after the famine declaration to work for a ceasefire. “It is the only way we will reverse a humanitarian catastrophe that is destabilizing this entire region of Africa,” she said.
USAID Director Samantha Power stressed the famine was entirely man-made. Both sides, “enabled by external patrons, are using starvation as a weapon of war,” she said in a statement.
The US officials Friday pointed to Washington as the largest source of aid — the little that gets through — for Sudan. They countered questions about why the Biden administration was not using air drops or any of the other direct interventions by the US military to get food to people in Darfur that they were in Gaza, saying the terrain in Sudan was different.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have invited the two sides for ceasefire talks in Switzerland in August. The RSF leader said it planned to attend, while the military-controlled Sudanese government stated that any negotiation before implementing the Jeddah Declaration “wouldn’t be acceptable to the Sudanese people.”
The Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians passed last year meant to end the conflict, but neither side committed to its objectives.
International experts use set criteria to confirm the existence of famines. Formal declarations of famines are usually made by the countries themselves or the United Nations, and politics often slows such declarations.
 

 

Topics: Sudan conflict Sudan UN World Food Program

Libya’s $70bn wealth fund sees thaw in UN asset freeze by year-end

Libya’s $70bn wealth fund sees thaw in UN asset freeze by year-end
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
Libya's $70bn wealth fund sees thaw in UN asset freeze by year-end

Libya’s $70bn wealth fund sees thaw in UN asset freeze by year-end
  • Of its estimated $70 billion in assets, the fund has $29 billion in global real estate, $23 billion in deposits invested in Europe and Bahrain and $8 billion in equities spread over more than 300 companies around the world
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Libyan Investment Authority is expecting UN sign-off by the end of the year to actively manage its $70 billion in assets for the first time in more than a decade, its chief executive told Reuters.
The LIA, set up under Muammar Qaddafi in 2006 to manage the country’s oil wealth, has been under a United Nations asset freeze since the 2011 revolution that toppled Qaddafi.
This means that in order for Africa’s largest sovereign wealth fund to make new investments, or even move cash from negative interest rate accounts, where they have been losing money, the LIA needs UN Security Council sign-off.
Chief Executive Ali Mahmoud Mohamed said the authority is confident the council will provide the landmark approval by November or December for an investment plan it submitted in March.
“We believe our investment plan with be accepted ... we don’t think they will refuse it,” Mohamed told Reuters via a translator.
The first of LIA’s four-part plan is the “very simple” step of reinvesting money that has built up during the freeze, such as payouts from bond holdings.
The LIA has previously tried to actively manage its funds. But in the turmoil following Qaddafi’s ouster, it at one point had dueling chairmen, backed by different factions within the country. A British court ruled in 2020 in Mohamed’s favor. In 2020, the LIA said a Deloitte audit showed the freeze had cost it some $4.1 billion in potential equity returns.
He said transparency has since improved; the LIA released audited financial statements in 2021, covering 2019. It aims to publish the 2020 numbers in the coming months and provide them annually from next year.
And while the LIA was 98th out of 100 sovereign funds in a 2020 ranking of sustainability and governance by Global SWF, an industry data specialist, it stood at 51st this year.
Of its estimated $70 billion in assets, the fund has $29 billion in global real estate, $23 billion in deposits invested in Europe and Bahrain and $8 billion in equities spread over more than 300 companies around the world. It also has roughly $2 billion worth of matured bonds.
The UN Security Council Committee was not immediately available to comment. Last year, after meeting with the LIA, its members “noted the progress made on the implementation of the LIA’s Transformation Strategy” and stressed “the importance of guaranteeing the frozen funds for the benefit of the Libyan people.”
Mohamed said that it is also planning to request approval this year for two further investment plan “pillars” — one that covers its share portfolio and another that relates to domestic investment plan.
The LIA is targeting domestic investments in solar power and helping increase oil exports. Libya is one of Africa’s largest oil exporters, pumping roughly 1.2 million barrels per day.
If the UN does not approve its investment proposals, Mohamed said “we will keep trying...we will keep asking and requesting.”

 

Topics: Libya UN

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN
  • UNOSAT said the total debris in the Gaza Strip generated by the conflict amounts to approximately 41.95 million metric tonnes. The figure is up 83 percent from the nearly 23 million tonnes estimated on Jan. 7
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

GENEVA: Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza war began in October, the UN said Friday.
“UNOSAT’s latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery ... reveals that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip,” the UN Satellite Center said.
“Of these, 30 percent were destroyed, 12 percent severely damaged, 36 percent moderately damaged, and 20 percent possibly damaged, representing approximately 63 percent of the total structures in the region.”
The assessment compared imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year.
“The impact on civilian infrastructure is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged,” the agency said.
UNOSAT said the total debris in the Gaza Strip generated by the conflict amounts to approximately 41.95 million metric tonnes. The figure is up 83 percent from the nearly 23 million tonnes estimated on Jan. 7.
The conflict has resulted in 14 times more debris than the combined total from all previous conflicts in the Palestinian territory since 2008, UNOSAT said.
The agency estimated that 114 kg of debris was generated for each square meter in the Gaza Strip.
Geneva-based UNOSAT says its satellite imagery-based analysis helps the humanitarian community assess the extent of conflict-related damage and helps shape emergency relief efforts.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Gaza food blogger serves ‘hope on a plate’ to war-weary kids

Gaza food blogger serves ‘hope on a plate’ to war-weary kids
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

Gaza food blogger serves ‘hope on a plate’ to war-weary kids
  • Shaqoura’s cuisine includes beef tacos, “Gazan style,” pizza wraps, and a deep-fried “golden sandwich,” which he films as he cooks and offers to the tent camp’s hungry children
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Sitting in a tent in southern Gaza, Palestinian food blogger Hamada Shaqoura surveys cans of beans and tinned meat and longs for something that could conjure a sense of home.
Before the war, before his house was destroyed and his family uprooted three times, the 32-year-old was a YouTuber reviewing Gaza City’s buzziest burger, pizza, and noodle spots.
To satisfy his craving for comfort food on a war-rations diet, he taught himself to cook using food aid packages and whatever fresh vegetable he can scrounge up.
“I had an idea to turn this canned food we have been eating for months into something new, to make delicious food for kids,” he tells AFP in a video call from Khan Younis.
Shaqoura’s cuisine includes beef tacos, “Gazan style,” pizza wraps, and a deep-fried “golden sandwich,” which he films as he cooks and offers to the tent camp’s hungry children.
“Zakee (delicious)!” a boy beams in a video after biting into a sweet “fettuccine crepe” — strips of fried batter mixed with apples and chocolate sauce.
Despite patchy internet, Shaqoura offers a different side of the conflict to document what he calls “resilience and persistence” amidst the rubble of war-devastated Gaza.
He is known as Hamada Shoo online, and his blogs have attracted nearly half a million followers on Instagram and donations from his fans.
“I want to feed as many mouths as possible,” he said.
Barefoot children toting empty pots and bowls run through the ruins of Khan Younis to his tent, where the war chef cooks up pea stew in huge pots over an open-pit fire.
While the UN has not officially declared famine in Gaza, experts say hunger is rampant in the Israeli-besieged territory, with little food aid reaching the 2.4 million population.
More than 30 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel set off the war that has devastated infrastructure across Gaza. Palestinians have told AFP of being forced to skip meals and having to boil weeds for
their children to survive.
“There is real famine” in northern Gaza, says Shaqoura, who fled from there in March and had little to go around in the south of the battered territory.
He says he is determined to help feed children. “That is my motivation.”
Shaqoura, who had just married when the war erupted and planned to work in the food industry, is one of several Gaza food bloggers.
He says Their goal is to provide “dignity and a sense of liberation” through food to beleaguered Gazans, not just comfort.
Cooking something that people can identify with is part of the “everyday struggle to stay human and retain your dignity in the face of a brutal occupation intended to strip you of that humanity year after year,” says Laila El-Haddad.
Gaza developed a “distinct” cuisine, with its spirit of innovation forged by two decades of Israeli blockades and sieges, said the food expert.
Shaqoura says he serves “hope on a plate” as an antidote to the deprivations and grief overwhelming Gaza.
During the El-Adha feast, he prepared donuts for the children to help them feel that “there is something worth celebrating.”
On hot days, he offers them refreshing lemon granitas.
He says his videos are meant to show the world that Gazans “are persistent, strong people.”
“We do our best to keep existing.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

