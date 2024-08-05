You are here

  Sifan Hassan: from 'shy' refugee to Olympic champion
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Sifan Hassan: from ‘shy’ refugee to Olympic champion

Sifan Hassan: from ‘shy’ refugee to Olympic champion
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional women's division at Grant Park on October 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Sifan Hassan: from ‘shy’ refugee to Olympic champion

Sifan Hassan: from ‘shy’ refugee to Olympic champion
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands: On a gloriously sunny Tuesday night training session at the Eindhoven athletics club, young hopefuls are put through their paces, dreaming of emulating their most famous member — double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan.

It was on these tracks more than a decade ago that Hassan, a young asylum-seeker from Ethiopia, embarked on a journey that would lead to history at the Tokyo Olympics and make her a top medal contender in Paris.

“We immediately saw she was a talented athlete. Even a blind horse could see she would be a good runner,” said Ad Peeters, president of the Eindhoven Atletiek coaching team.

But her first appearance came about as pure chance and in slightly farcical circumstances, explained Peeters, also a middle-distance runner who competed with Hassan in the early days.

She tagged along with a friend representing the club at a 1,000m race nearby — and decided to join in.

“But 1,000 meters is two and a half laps of the track. They hadn’t realized that, so they actually tried to finish at the starting line,” laughed Peeters, 58.

“So that’s how we got to know her. We could already see she was a talented athlete at that time, but she wasn’t really a runner then yet,” he told AFP.

One of Hassan’s favorite mottos, taken from the Qur'an, is “with hardship will be ease,” and her formative years were anything but easy.

Born in Adama, southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, she was raised on a farm by her mother and grandmother. Aged 15, she left for the Netherlands — she has never explained why.

She was first housed in a center for underaged asylum-seekers in Zuidlaren, in the northern Netherlands. She told De Volkskrant daily she cried there every day.

“I was like a flower that got no sun,” she said.

She finally arrived at Eindhoven to do a nursing course and fell in with other Ethiopians, some of whom were members of the local athletics club.

She took some time to “de-ice,” as Peeters puts it, describing her as a “shy girl” in the shadow of some of the more established Ethiopian runners.

Hassan herself has recalled training so hard “that my leg was bleeding” but Peeters tells a slightly different story.

“I actually don’t think she was lazy, but it was not always easy to get her to training on time,” he remembered with a chuckle.

“She didn’t yet have the discipline to do the training. But I also do not want to underestimate what it’s like to be here as a youngster, as a 17-year-old girl, be lonely, uncertain about your future,” said Peeters.

The club worked on her technique. She was clearly a “natural” runner, but “her legs and arms were going everywhere” said the coach.

But Peeters feels the club’s main role in her success came as much off the track as on it — helping her navigate life as a solo teenage asylum-seeker.

“We made sure she did not do the wrong things, neither in training, nor in her personal life. We kept her safe, picked her up by car to go to training, took her to competitions,” he said.

“We kept her in one piece basically.”

Progress came quickly, as did a Dutch passport. The Dutch athletics coaches recognized her talent and sent her to the elite Olympic training center in Papendal.

The rest is history: at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she became the first athlete ever to win medals (two gold, one bronze) in the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m.

In Paris, she is attempting the even more arduous combination of 5,000m, 10,000m and the marathon — the first big test comes in the 5,000m final on Monday.

Despite Hassan’s success, her Eindhoven links have stayed strong, said Peeters. The club helped her financially at the start of her career and she would often return for training.

Hassan remains a club member despite living and training in the United States, and Peeters collects her fan mail.

Nothing stops the training, he said, but admitted the club would gather round the bar to cheer on their famous alumna in Paris.

“We don’t stop our training for football, but we do for Sifo.”

Paris Olympics

‘Rock star’ Lyles banishes Tokyo demons with Paris 100m gold

‘Rock star’ Lyles banishes Tokyo demons with Paris 100m gold
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

‘Rock star’ Lyles banishes Tokyo demons with Paris 100m gold

‘Rock star’ Lyles banishes Tokyo demons with Paris 100m gold
  • Lyles followed up on his treble gold (100m, 200m and 4x100m relay) at last year’s world championships in Budapest
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Noah Lyles banished his Tokyo demons as he stormed to Olympic 100m glory in Paris in his continuing bid to fill the void left by Usain Bolt.
Lyles followed up on his treble gold (100m, 200m and 4x100m relay) at last year’s world championships in Budapest by winning the 100m at the Stade de France in 9.79 seconds in a dramatic photo finish.
It ended a 20-year wait for an American gold in the blue riband event. Justin Gatlin was the last sprinter, man or woman, to win Olympic 100m gold.
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has dubbed Lyles, whose contract renewal with Adidas this season was described as the biggest since Bolt’s with Puma, an “absolute rock star.”
Dread-locked rapper more than rock star, the 27-year-old American’s efforts in the Hungarian capital were captured in Netflix’s docuseries entitled “Sprint.”
A second season is being filmed with the Paris Games as the backdrop.
The cameras firmly shine the spotlight on the self-assured Lyles, who looks more than ready to bring track back into the wider public consciousness and whose brashness was clear for all to hear in a litany of quotable soundbites in the first series.
“You have to have the mindset of a god,” Lyles said of being a top sprinter in “Sprint.”
“I’m a true believer in that the moment isn’t bigger than me, the moment was made for me.”
While many pundits insist that such an outlook is hardly rare for elite athletes, there is no doubt his brazen approach rubs many other people up the wrong way, not least legions of NBA basketball players — and their fans — after Lyles had questioned their claim to be real “world champions.”
Lyles, who has openly talked about his struggles with mental health and depression in recent years, admits that his growing fame has become a problem in the Olympic Village.
“I’ve become kind of popular in the village and unfortunately that has come with its own set of challenges in being able to find my own space within the village, whether that’s eating or training in the gym,” he said.
His gold in Paris at least atones for his disappointing Tokyo experience, where he came away with a bronze in the 200m.
“That bronze still burns a hole in my chest,” Lyles said.
“I will be carrying it around during Paris just to remind me that this is not the color we are coming back with.”
Lyles, who suffered from chronic asthma as a child, insisted he thrives under public scrutiny.
“The more eyes on me, the better I perform, or at least that’s what my therapist says. When the TV cameras are on me and people are there, I am not losing.”
The American is still hoping to complete an audacious bid for medals in four events in Paris, adding the 4x400m relay to his repertoire.
He ruffled feathers in the world indoors in Glasgow in March when, after claiming 60m silver behind teammate Christian Coleman, he was selected for the 4x400m relay squad that also won silver.
It was a call-up that left the US federation accused of favoritism.
“Let’s just say a lot of people in the US were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400 and to that I would say, ‘run faster, push me out!’,” Lyles said.
Bolt retired from the sport in 2017 having won 11 world and eight Olympic golds.
Lyles, whose Budapest sprint double was the first since Bolt’s at the Beijing worlds in 2015, said: “Usain Bolt has done it and him saying to me that he sees what I am doing and he respects it, it is amazing.
“I am the guy who wants to move past being track-famous. I want people to see me on the track, but in GQ and my docu-series, and realize I’m a cool guy too.
“Medals are the first step because then people pay attention to you.
“Then you can go into different directions: fashion, music. You can start collaborating with other people, artists and the world.”
Lyles arrived in Paris knowing full well that he needed to continue his fine form, simply because to continue garnering attention, he needs to keep winning medals — the Olympics are the ultimate global championships for the American spectator.
That was Bolt’s allure: his ability to dominate and win multiple gold medals at global championships.
Lyles has bagged one. More podiums beckon.

Topics: Paris Olympics Paris 2024 Olympics Noah Lyles

Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics, Spain awaits in soccer semis

Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics, Spain awaits in soccer semis
Updated 04 August 2024
AP
Follow

Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics, Spain awaits in soccer semis

Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics, Spain awaits in soccer semis
  • Morocco routed the United States 4-0 in the quarterfinals
Updated 04 August 2024
AP

LYON: Moroccan soccer is having a moment.
Surprise semifinalists at the World Cup two years ago, the men’s team has emulated that achievement at the Paris Olympics.
Morocco routed the United States 4-0 in the quarterfinals and plays Spain on Monday for the chance to reach the final.
“I have one goal here, which is to win the medal,” Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said, referring to gold.
A place in the final would be extra special for Hakimi, who plays his club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain, and would compete at his home stadium, Parc des Princes, if Morocco advances.
Then again, most Morocco matches have felt like home games for the team, given the fervent support it has enjoyed in France, which has a large Moroccan population. Moroccan fans packed Parc des Princes for the victory over the Americans.
It will be the same again for the semifinal in Marseille, France’s oldest city, which has deep North African connections.
“The fans follow us everywhere we go. Let’s hope it continues like this until the end of the tournament. We are here to make them feel proud of us,” Hakimi said.
That support has overstepped the mark at the Games when fans rushed the field and threw bottles in Morocco’s 2-1 win over Argentina in the group phase and caused the game to be suspended for around two hours.
Against the US, fans were warned by the stadium announcer not to light flares after several were set off following Morocco’s first goal.
Morocco’s supporters lit up the Qatar World Cup in 2022 in a different way — uniting many fans in the region as the first Arab and African team to advance to the semifinals — eventually taking fourth place.
It couldn’t follow that success at this year’s African Cup of Nations — being eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16 — but it did win the Under-23 version of the tournament to qualify for the Olympics and showcase its depth of talent.
At these games, the Moroccans have advanced to the semifinals for the first time and has the chance to medal. The win against Argentina started its tournament off with a bang.
“We are a proud, proud country. We love our country,” Morocco coach Tarik Sektioui said. “We all love to be Moroccan and, it’s (taken) a lot of work. We as coaches or players are determined to improve and (show) to everybody that Moroccan players can be world players and the Moroccan coach can be also a good, world, coach. It’s just a question of work and mentality.”
Morocco’s senior team shocked Spain by eliminating it from the last World Cup and its Olympic team is aiming to emulate that feat and secure a place in the final against France or Egypt.
Spain won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and has taken silver on three other occasions, including the last Games in Tokyo when it lost to Brazil in the final.
Spanish soccer is also enjoying a boom period after the men won the European Championship this summer and the women were crowned world champion last year.
Both the men’s and women’s teams are into the semifinals at the Olympics.
If Morocco wins, it could be down to the tournament’s leading scorer Soufiane Rahimi.
The 28-year-old striker was one of Sektioui’s overage picks. The Olympic men’s tournament is restricted to under 23s with the exception of three overage players.
Rahimi’s selection has certainly paid off, with the forward scoring five goals so far.
Rahimi plays his club soccer for Al Ain in United Arab Emirates and won the Asian Champions League last season when he was top scorer with 13 goals. Al Ain eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the quarterfinals.
Sektioui believes Rahimi has the ability to play in one of Europe’s top leagues.
“Last year he was one of the best strikers in Asia and won the Asian Cup (Champions League). That means everything,” the Morocco coach said. “He has everything... he’s explosive, he’s clever, he can score.”
France vs. Egypt
Also Monday, host nation France plays Egypt in Lyon and is looking to end a 40-year wait for Olympic gold in the men’s soccer.
France’s only gold came at Los Angeles 1984.
This is Egypt’s third time in the semifinals having has twice finished in fourth place — at Amsterdam 1928 and Tokyo 1964.
If Egypt and Morocco both win it would set up the first all-African final in Olympic men’s soccer.

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics Morocco

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal beating Carlos Alcaraz in men’s tennis final

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal beating Carlos Alcaraz in men’s tennis final
Updated 04 August 2024
AP
Follow

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal beating Carlos Alcaraz in men’s tennis final

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal beating Carlos Alcaraz in men’s tennis final
  • Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an enthralling and evenly matched men’s tennis singles final
Updated 04 August 2024
AP

PARIS: For all of his Grand Slam championships and other titles, for all of his time at No. 1, Novak Djokovic really, really wanted an Olympic gold medal for Serbia, the last significant accomplishment missing from his glittering resume.
He finally got one at age 37. Doesn’t matter a bit how long it took. Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an enthralling and evenly matched men’s tennis singles final at the 2024 Games on Sunday.
“I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family — my everything — on the line to win Olympic gold,” Djokovic said. “Incredible battle. Incredible fight.”
His impressive career already featured a men’s-record 24 Grand Slam trophies and the most weeks spent atop in the rankings by any man or woman. It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze — and he made it clear that simply wasn’t sufficient.
Until he got past bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in that round at the Games. He lost to the eventual gold winner each time: Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.
Before facing Musetti, Djokovic said, “I was like, ‘OK, let’s get through this one.’ That’s why today, before the match, I did not feel as nervous as I would normally feel, because I had secured a medal.”
In Paris, wearing a gray sleeve over the right knee that required surgery for a torn meniscus two months ago, Djokovic faced Nadal in the second round and eliminated his longtime rival in straight sets. Now Djokovic is the oldest man to win the singles gold in his sport since 1908 — and prevented Spain’s Alcaraz, who is 21, from becoming the youngest.
When the victory was his, when the gold was his, thanks to one last forehand winner, Djokovic turned toward his team in the stands — sitting in front of his wife and their two children — dropped his racket and knelt on the clay. As emotional as ever, he cried and covered his face, then rose and grabbed a red-white-and-blue Serbian flag.
After hugs in the stands, Djokovic waved that flag.
“In the tough moments, he gave it an extra push,” silver medalist Alcaraz said through his own tears. “It hurts to lose like this.”
The final, which lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes despite being decided in only two sets, was a rematch of the Wimbledon title match three weeks ago that Alcaraz won to follow up his French Open title in June.
Alcaraz also defeated Djokovic in last year’s final at the All England Club, but Djokovic won when they met in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, the annual clay-court tournament held at Roland Garros, the site used for tennis during these Olympics.
Sunday’s contest was an enthralling matchup, featuring one of the best to ever do it in Djokovic, and the best at the moment in Alcaraz. Indeed, could have been frustrating for Djokovic to find himself once again across the net from a younger, speedier version of himself. Maybe that’s why Djokovic frequently looked up and gesticulated and muttered toward his guest box.
Still, he came out on top.
“Honestly, when the last shot went through him, past him, that was the only moment I actually thought I can win the match,” Djokovic said.
It required long exchanges filled with superb ball-striking, deft drop shots — Alcaraz’s tended to be more successful, sometimes so good Djokovic declined to even give chase — and tremendous sprinting, sliding, stretching defense at both ends. They served so well that neither got broken even once: Djokovic saved eight break points, Alcaraz six.
Most remarkable, perhaps, was how cleanly both men played, despite the talent of the opposition and pressure of the occasion.
The only shame, perhaps, for the fans — and, naturally, Alcaraz — was that the Olympics uses a best-of-three-set format, instead of the best-of-five at Grand Slam tournaments. Make no mistake, this encounter between the No. 1-seeded Djokovic and No. 2-seeded Alcaraz was worthy of a major final.
Those in the stands became part of the show, repeatedly breaking out into choruses of “No-le! No-le!” or “Car-los! Car-los!” that often overlapped, creating an operatic fugue. In the second set, as Alcaraz attempted to mount a comeback, his supporters began chanting, “Si, se puede!” (essentially, “Yes, you can!”) while shaking their red-and-yellow flags. Chair umpire Damien Dumusois occasionally reminded folks to remain silent during the action.
Yet the place also became as quiet as a theater between points, enough so that play was delayed briefly when the air thick with anticipation was pierced by a young child’s crying.
Both men played to the crowd. When Alcaraz raced to reach one drop shot and deposit it over the net for a winner, he basked in the raucous reaction by pointing his right index finger to his ear. When Djokovic laced a cross-court forehand winner on the run to cap a 10-shot point to lead 3-2 in the second tiebreaker, he waved both arms overhead to encourage folks who already were standing and screaming.
The first set alone lasted more than 1 1/2 hours, full of epic shots and epic games. One lasted 18 points spread over more than a dozen mesmerizing minutes, including five break chances for Alcaraz, before Djokovic managed to hold for a 5-4 lead. In the tiebreaker, Djokovic was superior in crunch time, as he so often is, taking the last four points.
At 3-all, Alcaraz delivered a body serve, but Djokovic slid just enough to his left to smack a cross-court forehand return winner. After two mistakes by Alcaraz, Djokovic produced a volley winner and turned to face his family with a fist held high.
Another set, and another tiebreaker, later, and Djokovic had that medal that he wanted, at long last.
When the Serbian national anthem finished ringing out at Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic reached for that gold and brought it to his lips for a kiss.

Topics: Paris Olympics Paris 2024 Olympics tennis Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final
  • Nemour is French and still trains in France but switched to compete for Algeria following a dispute with the French gymnastics federation
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Kaylia Nemour of Algeria delivered the country’s first gold medal in gymnastics, putting together a thrilling routine in the uneven bars final on Sunday to edge Qiu Qiyuan of China.
Sunisa Lee of the US picked up her third medal in Paris and sixth of her Olympic career by grabbing bronze, exactly where she finished in Tokyo three years ago.
Nemour is French and still trains in France but switched to compete for Algeria following a dispute with the French gymnastics federation and Nemour’s club of Avoine Beaumont, which has led the gymnast to embrace her father’s Algerian nationality.
The 17-year-old is a wonder on bars, swooping from one to the other with a series of releases and intricate hand maneuvers that are both athletically and technically demanding.
Nemour needed to rely on all those skills to edge Qiu, who put on a clinic during her set. Her legs were practically magnetized together during her routine and she was so straight on her handstand she looked like a ruler. Qiu hugged her coaches after her dismount and the crowd erupted when her 15.5 was posted.
Nemour scored 15.700.
While Nemour competes under a different flag — she draped the Algerian banner behind her after clinching her victory — she was very much on home soil. A raucous ovation followed after she won the first-ever gymnastics medal for Algeria.
Lee has spent much of the last 15 months dealing with multiple kidney diseases that have limited her training. She didn’t really get serious about Paris until December. And seven months later she’s already picked up three medals after helping the Simone Biles-led US women claim team gold last Tuesday. Lee followed it up two days later with a bronze in the all-around behind Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.
Lee’s six medals leave her one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast. Lee could match Miller in the balance beam final on Sunday.
Liu grabs gold again
Liu Yang of China defended his Olympic gymnastics title on still rings, posting a score of 15.300 to edge teammate Zou Jingyuan in the finals.
The 29-year-old Liu is the third man to win multiple Olympic titles in an event that requires strength and impeccable body control, joining Albert Azaryan of Russia and Akinori Nakayama of Japan.
Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece earned the bronze. Petrounias has won a medal on rings in three straight Games. He was the champion in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medalist in Tokyo three years ago.
The difference between Liu’s 15.300 and Zou’s 15.233 came on the dismount. Zou hopped a couple of times after hitting the mat while Liu’s bounce was considerably smaller.
Samir Ait Said of France finished fourth, eight years after memorably breaking his left leg on vault in Rio. Said, who already has committed to trying to make it to Los Angeles 2028, roared after his dismount in front of a highly partisan crowd inside Bercy Arena. The crowd met Said’s score of 15.000 with whistles of displeasure.
The men’s vault finals are later Sunday.
Jake Jarman of Britain is the reigning world champion in a men’s vault field that includes Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, who won the second-ever gold medal at the Summer Games for his country when he claimed the floor exercise title on Saturday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Paris 2024 Olympics Algeria gymnastics

What are 2024 Olympic gold medals made of? Explaining the Eiffel Tower connection

Cyclists arrive by the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the start of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday,
Cyclists arrive by the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the start of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday,
Updated 04 August 2024
The Athletic
Follow

What are 2024 Olympic gold medals made of? Explaining the Eiffel Tower connection

Cyclists arrive by the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the start of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday,
  • The Eiffel Tower played a major role in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony
  • According to multiple reports, 0.04 pounds of iron renovation pieces from the Eiffel Tower are included in each medal
Updated 04 August 2024
The Athletic

Winning an Olympic gold medal is considered a crowning achievement for an athlete, so it's only fitting that the physical medal represents the significance.
What's on each gold medal is special for every Olympic Games. Still, Paris 2024 is particularly notable because, when athletes win gold, they will take home a piece of the Eiffel Tower, an iconic landmark of the host city.
The Eiffel Tower played a major role in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. From beaming lights and the Olympic rings to the comeback performance of Celine Dion, La Tour Eiffel it showcased its grandeur to the world. And now, it will be part of the athletes' medal collections.
What else is unique about these gold medals and how are they connected to the Eiffel Tower? Here's what to know.
According to multiple reports, around 5,804 medals were developed for Paris 2024, which note that approximately 2,600 medals have been created for the Olympics and 2,400 for the Paralympics.
The gold medal weighs 1.17 pounds. The silver medal, by comparison, weighs 1.16 pounds while the bronze is one pound.
Chaumet, the French luxury jewelry and watch brand, designed the Olympic medals. Founded in 1780, Chaumet is owned by LMVH (Mot Hennessey Louis Vuitton).
The Olympic gold medal consists of three features: the hexagon, radiance, and setting.
In the middle of the medal is a hexagon. It pays homage to France's nickname Lhexagone given the country's roughly six-sided shape.
The hexagon is surrounded by several strand-like shapes. This symbolizes the radiant light, as Paris is often referred to as the city of light.
On the six edges of the hexagon are claw settings. The shape is similar to those found in the rivets on the Eiffel Tower.
The Eiffel Tower was the defining fixture of the 1889 World Fair. The original tower was made with wrought iron.
When the Eiffel Tower underwent renovations in the 20th century, they preserved pieces of the original iron and kept them in storage. Those chunks make up the hexagon figure in the middle of the Olympic gold medal.
According to multiple reports, 0.04 pounds of iron renovation pieces from the Eiffel Tower are included in each medal.
Gold, silver, and bronze medals began at the 1904 St. Louis Olympic Games. It's estimated that 1,011 medals will be handed out at Paris 2024. This is the first time a piece of a city's historic landmark is included in an Olympic medal.
According to Forbes, a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is worth approximately $950.
The gold medal is placed around the winning athlete's neck atop the podium. The athlete also receives a stuffed souvenir of the Paris 2024 mascot. Then, the national anthem of the winning athlete country plays -- a tradition that began for gold medalists at medal ceremonies in 1932.

Topics: Paris Olympics Eiffel Tower

