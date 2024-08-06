You are here

  • Home
  • Biden meets national security chiefs as Mideast war fears grow
War on Gaza

Biden meets national security chiefs as Mideast war fears grow

US President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office as first Lady Jill Biden walks toward the residence upon their return from Wilmington to the White House in Washington, US, August 5, 2024. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office as first Lady Jill Biden walks toward the residence upon their return from Wilmington to the White House in Washington, US, August 5, 2024. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cafa

Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Biden meets national security chiefs as Mideast war fears grow

Biden meets national security chiefs as Mideast war fears grow
  • Hopes of a ceasefire between key US ally Israel and Hamas in Gaza have suffered a major blow with the assassination of Haniyeh and the killing of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut hours earlier
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden held crisis talks with his national security team on Monday as fears grew that an Iranian counterattack on Israel could spark an all-out war in the Middle East.
Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in frantic diplomacy to try to ease tensions sparked by a suspected Israeli attack that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
The 81-year-old Biden flew back to the White House from a weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, and after a kiss for First Lady Jill Biden, he headed straight into the Oval Office without commenting to reporters.
The meeting in the heavily-secured situation room with officials including Vice President Kamala Harris would “discuss developments in the Middle East,” the White House said.
Earlier, Biden called King Abdullah II of Jordan while Blinken called the prime minister of Qatar and foreign minister of Egypt, the two key players in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
“It’s important that all parties take steps over the coming days to refrain from escalation and calm tensions,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, describing Blinken’s calls with officials in the region.
Biden and the Jordanian king meanwhile “discussed their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including through an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
Hopes of a ceasefire between key US ally Israel and Hamas in Gaza have suffered a major blow with the assassination of Haniyeh and the killing of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut hours earlier.

The United States has deployed extra fighter jets and warplanes to the region to support Israel, as reports suggested Iran could respond militarily as soon as Monday.
Iran has blamed the Tehran assassination on Israel, which has not directly commented on the attack.
Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 nations on Sunday that any attack, which he expected to be a joint undertaking between Hezbollah and Iran, could happen within 24 to 48 hours, as early as Monday, US news site Axios reported.
Blinken asked his counterparts to place diplomatic pressure on Tehran, Hezbollah and Israel to “maintain maximum restraint,” it added.
Blinken also emphasized the need to calm regional tensions in a call with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani of Iraq, where some Iran-aligned groups targeted US troops earlier in the Gaza war, the State Department said.
White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Sunday that the United States was “doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over.”
But the turmoil has deepened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden are increasingly at odds, despite a meeting at the White House less than two weeks ago.
Biden has backed Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel.
But Biden said on Thursday that he had a “very direct” call with Netanyahu urging him to reach a ceasefire deal, adding that the assassination of Haniyeh had “not helped” tensions.
The conversation became heated, with Netanyahu pushing back against suggestions that he was deliberately trying to sabotage efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal, The New York Times and Axios said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon Iran Hezbollah

Related

Starving 2m civilians to death in Gaza ‘might be justified and moral’: Israeli minister
Middle-East
Starving 2m civilians to death in Gaza ‘might be justified and moral’: Israeli minister
A man removes bodies from a container after they were taken and later released by Israel, ahead of a mass funeral at a cemetery.
Middle-East
Israel returns 80 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, keeps up military pressure

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
  • The US vice president’s campaign has come out of the blocks at a lightning pace
  • Less than a day before their swing state journey, Harris was maintaining the suspense about her running mate
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris was set to announce her running mate Tuesday before the pair head out on a five-day swing through America’s hottest battleground states, just three months out from the presidential election.
The US vice president’s campaign has come out of the blocks at a lightning pace since she replaced Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, smashing fundraising records and wiping out the leads built up by Republican rival Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democratic rising star, is considered the favorite to join Harris as her vice presidential pick, ahead of several other state governors, a US senator and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
US media reported Monday that Harris had narrowed one of the most consequential choices of her political career to Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and would likely make her decision public in a video announcement.
Less than a day before their swing state journey, Harris was maintaining the suspense about her running mate, telling supporters in a text message Monday evening that “I have not made my decision yet.”
Harris, 59, and her newly minted deputy will hold a rally Tuesday at Temple University in Philadelphia before hitting Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.
She was also intending to hold events in battlegrounds North Carolina on Thursday and Georgia on Friday, but local media outlets reported that a tropical storm battering southeastern states had forced their postponement. There was no response from the Harris campaign on a request for details.
Shapiro is enormously popular in Pennsylvania — the largest of the six or seven swing states that have decided recent US elections — and is seen as giving Harris a boost in what is considered must-win real estate for Democrats and Republicans alike.
The 51-year-old would be the country’s first Jewish vice president, adding to the diversity of a ticket already boasting what would be the only woman ever sent to the Oval Office.
His support for Israel and handling of pro-Palestinian protests has sparked a leftist backlash, however, and Democrats are keen to ensure that their mid-August convention in Chicago isn’t marred by progressive and anti-Israel activists.
Shapiro’s backers have argued in any case that the criticism is rooted in anti-Semitism, and many analysts believe his moderate profile gains him more votes from the center than it loses on the progressive fringe.
Walz, a 60-year-old former National Guard officer who exudes folksy charm, would bring a rural Midwestern perspective to the ticket but is seen as being from the liberal wing of the party.
He has been making a name for himself as one of the Democrats’ most effective communicators in recent weeks, with his criticism of Trump and running mate J.D. Vance as “weird” gaining enormous traction.
Other less likely contenders include Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and war veteran; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a longstanding friend of Harris; and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Harris threw her hat in the ring and began her search for a running mate after 81-year-old Biden exited the race on July 21.
He had been facing mounting concerns over his low popularity ratings and advanced years, and Trump was surging after surviving an assassination attempt and presiding over a united party at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Multiple recent polls have shown Harris’s rise continuing unabated ever since, with a Morning Consult survey notably placing her four points ahead of Trump nationally, 48 to 44 percent.
But a new CBS News poll found Harris’s popularity among Black voters some way behind Biden’s score as he defeated Trump in 2020, prompting some senior Democrats to caution against complacency.
“She has a lot of momentum, but if you do look at the polling, this is still a really tight race,” Barack Obama’s one-time strategist David Axelrod told political outlet The Hill. “This is going to be a hard fight for either side.”

World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program

World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program

World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Monday said it was assessing the impact of events in Bangladesh on its loan program with the country after its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled.

Hasina’s exit came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against preferential job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.

“We mourn the violence and tragic loss of life that has taken place in recent weeks in Bangladesh and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution. We are assessing the impact of the unfolding situation on the World Bank Group program and remain committed to supporting the development aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

The World Bank’s board in June approved two projects totaling $900 million to help Bangladesh strengthen fiscal and financial sector policies and improve urban infrastructure to ensure sustainable and climate-resistant growth.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. Since then, the bank has committed about $41 billion in grants and interest-free credits to the disaster-prone country.

The World Bank Group had total commitments in Bangladesh of $2.85 billion in fiscal year 2024, ended June 30, according to the bank’s website.

Topics: Bangladesh World Bank

Related

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
World
Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
‘Unforeseen circumstances’: Bangladesh Cricket Board says team’s departure for Islamabad delayed 
Pakistan
‘Unforeseen circumstances’: Bangladesh Cricket Board says team’s departure for Islamabad delayed 

Four killed after Storm Debby hits Florida coast

Four killed after Storm Debby hits Florida coast
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Four killed after Storm Debby hits Florida coast

Four killed after Storm Debby hits Florida coast
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

MIAMI: At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Debby drenched Florida on Monday, threatening southeastern US states with heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding.

A 13-year-old boy died when a tree was blown onto a mobile home in Levy County, the sheriff’s office there said, after Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier Monday as a Category One hurricane.

Authorities said a truck driver was killed after his 18-wheeler plunged into a canal in Hillsborough County, while a 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy died in a car crash in Dixie County.

The storm is expected to move into Georgia overnight, before moving offshore and approaching the South Carolina coast on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“This is a level four out of four risk for excessive rainfall,” Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, told reporters.

“This is going to result in a prolonged extreme rainfall event with potential for catastrophic flooding across coastal portions of Georgia, South Carolina, even extending up into North Carolina,” he added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that some 250,000 residents in his state were without power.

“Please, be very cautious when you’re going out,” he said, adding that Debby’s winds had not been as damaging as previous hurricanes that have hit Florida.

President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Florida, allowing federal aid to be expedited.

DeSantis has activated the state’s National Guard, with more than 3,000 service members mobilized to help with storm response.

By late afternoon, the NHC said the storm was registering maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as it swept over Florida.

Storm surge warnings — signalling a life-threatening inundation from rising water — are in effect in parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Debby was expected to bring “potentially historic rainfall” of up to 30 inches as it moved north, the NHC said.

But it said Debby was weakening after making landfall earlier with sustained speeds of 80 mph (130 kph) as a Category One hurricane — the lowest on a scale of five.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for part of Citrus County, Florida, with eight other counties under voluntary evacuation orders, local media reported.

Police in the city of Sarasota said that some 500 residents were evacuated from their flooded homes.

The governors of Georgia and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Meanwhile, the US Border Patrol announced that Debby had washed up 25 packages of cocaine to the coast of the Florida Keys, where they were seized.

The intended shipment had a street value of more than $1 million, acting chief patrol Agent Samuel Briggs II said on X.

In July, at least 18 people were killed when the powerful Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean before hitting the southern US states of Texas and Louisiana.

Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of storms such as Beryl because there is more energy in a warmer ocean for them to feed on.

Topics: US Florida Storm Debby

Related

Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast
World
Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast
Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns toward Jamaica
World
Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns toward Jamaica

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The US military withdrew from a final base in jihadist-hit Niger on Monday, more than a year after coup leaders in the African country demanded its troops leave.

After nearly 800 soldiers pulled out of a base in the capital Niamey in early July, around 200 had remained at the large Agadez base in northern Niger.

The “withdrawal of US forces and assets from Air Base 201 in Agadez is complete,” the Pentagon said in a joint statement with Niger’s defense ministry.

“This effort... will continue between US and Nigerien armed forces over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is complete as planned,” it added.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters that around “less than two dozen folks” were still on the ground in Niger.

The remaining personnel are at the US embassy and are performing “administrative work in preparing for the completion of the withdrawal,” she said.

Niger’s Air-Info news site confirmed the departure of the last American forces from Agadez.

It said officers from both countries attended a handover ceremony, which ended with the taking-off of the last US army plane.

US Major General Kenneth Ekman, who is coordinating the withdrawal from Niger, had previously announced the US troop exit would be completed in early August, ahead of the mid-September deadline.

Niger in recent years has been a lynchpin in US and French strategy to combat jihadists in West Africa, especially since the military seized power in Mali and Burkina Faso, becoming hostile to Western armed forces.

The July 26, 2023 coup in Niger — which overthrew the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum — has seen the new regime move closer to its two neighbors and force out the French and US military from the country.

The three military-led nations have since formed the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).

The US withdrawal from Niger kicked off in May, two months after the government said it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, claiming the presence of US soldiers was now “illegal.”

Ekman has said the United States will continue to work with other nations, such as Ivory Coast who face a violent extremist threat.

Niger’s regime under General Abdourahamane Tiani is reviewing its foreign policy while declaring it is on a march to “sovereignty.”

It has tilted notably toward Russia — as has Burkina and Mali — which has sent instructors and military equipment this year.

Niger has also tightened relations with Turkiye and Iran.

For around a decade, Niger has been grappling with bloody violence by armed groups linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

It also has to contend with violence in its southeast from Boko Haram and Daesh West African offshoot.

According to Acled, which tracks conflict, jihadists have killed some 1,500 civilians and soldiers in the past year in Niger, compared with 650 in the year to July 2023.

Topics: US Niger

Related

Update Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group
World
Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group
Niger says ‘large number’ of prison escapees caught, 3 killed
World
Niger says ‘large number’ of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Western powers called Monday for calm in Bangladesh after long-ruling leader Sheikh Hasina fled, with the United States saluting the military for forming an interim government rather than cracking down further on protesters.

Sheikh Hasina, who had particularly close relations with regional power India, enjoyed a mostly cooperative relationship with the West during her 15 years in power but had increasingly drawn criticism for her authoritarian turn.

The United States called on all sides in Bangladesh to “refrain from further violence” as bullet-ridden bodies were strewn across hospital floors and looting swept the capital Dhaka.

“Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, had sought to quell a nationwide uprising that started with student-led protests against job quotas. Nearly 100 people were killed on Sunday as calls grew on her to step down.

Miller said that the United States had seen reports that the army refused pressure to crack down further on student-led demonstrations.

“If it is true in fact that the army resisted calls to crack down on lawful protesters, that would be a positive development,” he said.

“We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh’s laws,” he said.

Asked if the military should choose the next leadership, Miller said, “We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future Bangladeshi government.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a “peaceful, orderly and democratic transition” as well as a “full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Bangladesh’s former colonial power Britain called for the United Nations to take the lead in an investigation.

“The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

The European Union also called for “calm and restraint.”

“It is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition toward a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

There was no immediate reaction from regional governments to the fall of Hasina, who had sought a delicate balancing act of enjoying support from India while maintaining strong relations with China.

India issued an advisory strongly advising its nationals against traveling to Bangladesh. Indian media said that Hasina flew to a military air base near New Delhi.

A top-level source said she wanted to transit on to London, but it was unclear if she would be allowed.

Hasina largely had a productive relationship with Western powers during her tenure. The United States in the past praised her economic track record and saw Hasina as a partner on priorities such as countering Islamist extremism and sheltering Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

But the United States in recent years criticized her for autocratic tendencies and imposed visa sanctions over concerns on democracy.

Miller, the State Department spokesman, said the United States had contributed $2 billion to assist with refugees in Bangladesh.

“We think it’s important that Bangladesh continue to provide hospitality to the refugees we’ll continue to work with them to do so,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

‘Unforeseen circumstances’: Bangladesh Cricket Board says team’s departure for Islamabad delayed 
Pakistan
‘Unforeseen circumstances’: Bangladesh Cricket Board says team’s departure for Islamabad delayed 
Bangladesh’s history of upheaval and coups
World
Bangladesh’s history of upheaval and coups

Latest updates

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel
China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.