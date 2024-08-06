Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

You are here

Medics and aid groups have for months warned that Sudan’s rainy season, which began in June, could spell disaster for millions more. (AFP/File)
AFP
  • “Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state
  • The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones
AFP
KHARTOUM: Heavy rains have triggered building collapses that have killed nine people in northern Sudan, as the country reels from almost 16 months of fighting between rival security forces, a medic told AFP Tuesday.
“Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state, some 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) north of Khartoum.
“Many injured people continue to arrive at the hospital,” the source added.
Each year in August, peak flow on the Nile is accompanied by heavy rains, destroying homes, wrecking infrastructure and claiming lives, both directly and indirectly through water-borne diseases.
The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones.
“Heavy rains caused most of the houses to collapse and all the shops in the market collapsed,” a witness in Abu Hamad told AFP by telephone.
Last week, a flash flood caused the deaths of five people in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.
Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by the war, will be made near-impossible in some areas as the rainy season hits.
Sudan faces what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no sign of abating.
Some 10.5 million people have been forced from their homes, while the main battlegrounds teeter on the brink of all-out famine.
The war has already pushed the nearly half a million residents of the Zamzam camp outside the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher into famine, a UN-backed assessment said last week.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum heavy rain

BEIRUT: A loud sound was heard above Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, a Reuters witness has said. 

Topics: War on Gaza Beirut Israel

JERUSALEM: The United States said it was working "around the clock" to avert an all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel remained on high alert Tuesday for potential Iranian retaliation for two high-profile killings.
US President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday with his national security team.
Biden and his top diplomat Antony Blinken sought to calm tensions that have soared since a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran last Wednesday killed Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Biden called King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose country helped down Iranian drones and missiles in an attack on Israel in April, while Blinken called top officials in Qatar and Egypt, the key intermediaries seeking a ceasefire in the 10-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
"We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message -- all parties must refrain from escalation," Blinken said after joining other top officials in a White House meeting.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit out on Monday at what he called the "criminal acts" of Israel "against the oppressed and defenceless people of Gaza" as well as for Haniyeh's killing.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but this regime will definitely receive the response for its crimes and arrogance," Pezeshkian said during talks with a senior visiting Russian official, according to the official news agency IRNA.
The attack -- which Israel has not directly commented on -- came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shukr.
Israel held Shukr responsible for a rocket attack in the annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 children, calling him the "right-hand man" of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Nasrallah was due to give a speech Tuesday to mark one week since Shukr's death.
Hezbollah has engaged in near-daily cross-border clashes with Israeli troops since the day after Hamas attacked Israel in early October.
The group claimed several attacks on Israel on Tuesday, including one with "explosive-laden drones" targeting a barracks north of the coastal town of Acre.
In southern Lebanon, five Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israel strike, according to a Lebanese security source.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, on a visit to Cairo, acknowledged that there was "a possibility of a war between us and Israel... We can't deny that."
A European diplomat in Tel Aviv said "a coordinated response" from Iran and its proxies was expected against Israel but de-escalation efforts persisted.
"That doesn't mean there will be a simultaneous response from all fronts," he added, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.
"We're telling them they have to stop playing with fire, because the risk of flare-ups is higher than at any time since October 7," he said.
Turkey on Monday joined multiple governments calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, while China urged increased caution.
Numerous airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon or limited them to daylight hours.
Lebanese national carrier Middle East Airlines put on extra flights for people wanting to leave or return, a company source said.
The Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation is to meet on Wednesday at the request of "Palestine and Iran", to discuss developments in the region, an OIC official said.
The United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk called on "all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation".
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a joint statement Monday "agreed to make every effort to avoid a regional escalation". Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of countries.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on Israel, has already drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
In Tel Aviv on Monday thousands of Israelis gathered to mark the fifth birthday of child hostage Ariel Bibas, and to call for the liberation of him and his family.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,653 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said that Israeli forces killed eight people in two separate raids on Tuesday.

Topics: War on Gaza US President Joe Biden US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Israel Iran Hezbollah

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a restrained response to Israel’s suspected killing of the leader of Hamas, advising against attacks on Israeli civilians, two senior Iranian sources said.
The message, according to the sources, was delivered on Monday by Sergei Shoigu, a senior ally of the Kremlin leader, in meetings with top Iranian officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
Tehran also pressed Moscow for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, the two Iranian sources, privy to the meeting in Tehran, the sources told Reuters.
In Moscow, the Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment. State-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday that Shoigu said he discussed Haniyeh’s killing on his Tehran visit.
The two sources with knowledge of the matter did not provide further details on the talks with Shoigu, who was defense minister before becoming the secretary of Russia’s security council in May.
They said Shoigu’s visit was one of several avenues Moscow had used to relay to Iran the need for restraint while at the same time condemning Haniyeh’s killing as “a very dangerous assassination,” in a bid to prevent a Middle East war.
The Middle East, the sources said, was on the brink of a major war and those behind the assassination were clearly trying to trigger such a conflict.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran since the start of its war with Ukraine and has said it is preparing to sign a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with Tehran.
There was no immediate comment from Iran’s Foreign ministry. On Monday it said Tehran did not seek to raise regional tensions but needed to punish Israel to prevent further instability.

DIPLOMACY NO LONGER AN OPTION
In Washington, an official from the Biden administration warned on Monday of the risks of a major regional conflict. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasized that the scale of Iran’s and Hezbollah’s response would be a key factor in determining the extent of a potential conflict.
Despite efforts by Western and regional states to persuade Iran to retaliate in a measured way, or not at all, Tehran has told foreign officials it will respond “severely” to the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran, where he attended President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration, four Iranian sources independently confirmed.
In Lebanon, a prominent Lebanese source close to Hezbollah said “a retaliatory strike is inevitable and diplomacy is no longer a viable option,” adding Iran wants the strike to be “severe” but not lead to a regional war. However, he said, this does not rule out the possibility of a war in Lebanon between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.
A Middle East-focused senior US official said Washington was doing all it can “to dissuade all parties from going to a place they can’t get back from,” stressing that other states in the region and Europe should do more. A Qatari official said Doha was in constant discussion with Iran to lessen tensions.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Monday that Israel must be prepared for anything, including a swift transition to offense.
The country’s response to any attack by Hezbollah or Iran would likely depend more on the damage caused rather than the scale of the attack, according to two sources familiar with recent Israeli assessments.
Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the killing. Iran backs Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, and also Hezbollah, with whom Israel has been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and ignited the Gaza conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza President Vladimir Putin Iran Israel Ismail Haniyeh

PARIS: UN peacekeepers on the Israeli-Lebanese border have never been more crucial, the force’s global chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Tuesday, as fears soared of an escalation in the Middle East.
Since Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking a war in the Gaza Strip, Israel and Lebanese movement Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, have traded near-daily cross-border fire.
But worry has grown of a wider regional conflict, especially after the killing, blamed on Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Iran and an Israeli air strike that killed a Hezbollah commander in the Beirut southern suburbs last week.
The role of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, was today “more important than ever,” Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told AFP.
“It’s the only liaison channel between the Israeli side and the Lebanese side in all its components, such as Hezbollah,” he said.
“It’s fundamental because it allows us to clarify certain things and avoid misunderstandings... miscalculations, uncontrolled and unwanted escalations,” he said.
UNIFIL, which has around 10,000 troops based in south Lebanon, was also key in informing all sides “when, for example, there are people who have been wounded or even killed in the area and someone needs to go in to rescue them or remove the bodies.”
The troops also continued to carry out regular patrols “in liaison with the Lebanese army,” he said.
Lacroix said the peacekeepers were staying in place for now, and only if it became impossible for them to carry out their mission or if there were “very, very serious threats” to their security would their presence be reconsidered.
The peacekeeping force had already seen several of its members wounded, and damage done to some of its camps, he said.
In the past, UNIFIL patrols have occasionally faced harassment, and in December 2022 an Irish soldier with the force was killed and three colleagues wounded when their convoy came under fire in south Lebanon.
The UN peacekeeping chief said a Gaza ceasefire was key to de-escalation on the Israeli-Lebanon border.
“What we want is a cessation of hostilities in Gaza as well as between Lebanon and Israel straight away, because each day that goes by brings its batch of victims, destruction and displacements, and it cannot last,” he said.
“Every day that goes by also compounds an absolutely terrible risk of uncontrolled escalations, of conflagrations in the entire region.”
Almost 10 months of cross-border violence has killed at least 555 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed, the Israeli authorities say.
“Probably, after what has happened in the past days, the chances of progress toward a Gaza deal, at least in the short term, are weak,” he added.
“But it is hoped that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza would lead to the same thing between Israel and Lebanon.”
Once a ceasefire was in place, both sides would have to return to a “substantial negotiation process” to finally implement UN Security Council resolution 1701.
That decision ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the country’s south.
Lacroix said he was optimistic the UN Security Council would renew UNIFIL’s mandate, which runs out at the end of the month, for another year.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebnanon UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Hezbollah Jean-Pierre Lacroix

JERUSALEM: Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the Gaza war, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, Israeli rights group B'Tselem said in a report.
It said the report, issued on Monday, was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel detained in Israeli prisons since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.
"The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel," the report said.
The Israeli military, which runs some detention facilities where Palestinian prisoners have been held, said that it operated according to the rule of law and any specific claims of abuse were investigated.
"The IDF categorically rejects allegations of systematic abuse, including sexual abuse, in its detention facilities," it said, adding that monitoring mechanisms were in place to ensure facilities were run in accordance with the law.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said that all prisoners were treated according to the law and all basic rights were fully applied by professionally trained guards.
"We are not aware of the claims you described and as far as we know, no such events have occurred under IPS responsibility," the spokesperson said, adding that detainees had the right to file complaints that would be fully examined and investigated.
The B'Tselem report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. Israeli press reports said the soldiers were accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.
The report detailed allegations that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment and sleep deprivation, as well as "the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity".
"The overall picture indicates abuse and torture carried out under orders, in utter defiance of Israel's obligations both under domestic law and international law," it said.

'Utter humiliation'
Fathiyeh Abu Mousa said the treatment she received was routinely humiliating and that she was held in handcuffs and chains even as she was being released from detention in July without charges being laid.
"The food is very bad and they give it to us in a humiliating manner," she told Reuters. "They gave us two meals a day, no clothes or shampoo to bathe or shower. My face flared up with a rash from the mattress. It was utter humiliation there."
Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the Gaza war, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10-month-old conflict.
The report from B'Tselem, a group that documents human rights violations by Israel in the occupied West Bank and other areas, said the treatment accorded to prisoners was a deliberate policy implemented under the direction of the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The prison service spokesperson said that since the Oct. 7 attack, Ben-Gvir had ordered that prison conditions be made more strict to reverse an improvement in conditions allowed previously.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, reiterated a call for an international commission of inquiry into the treatment of prisoners to hold Israel accountable.
"We have documentation of the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian detainees in its prisons and we have horrific testimonies of what detainees are subjected to, whether related to torture, rape and other crimes," he said. (Additional reporting by Yosri Aljamal; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Mark Heinrich)

Topics: Israel Palestinians abuse prison

