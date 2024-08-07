You are here

County in New York bans wearing masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through the city center during a protest against the recent Israeli strike on Lebanon and continued offensives in Gaza, August 3, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AFP)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through the city center during a protest against the recent Israeli strike on Lebanon and continued offensives in Gaza, August 3, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
  • Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians according to the local health ministry, caused a hunger crisis, displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million
WASHINGTON: New York’s suburban Nassau County has passed a bill to ban wearing of masks with aim to hide the identity of pro-Palestinian protesters against US support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
The ban on mask would cover any sort of public protest, but lawmakers in the Republican-controlled county say the bill aims to prevent protesters who engage in alleged violence and antisemitism from hiding their identity and avoiding accountability. Civil rights advocates saw the step as an infringement on free speech rights.
The bill was approved late on Monday, with all 12 Republicans in the county legislature voting in its favor while the seven Democrats abstained.
The bill makes wearing a facial covering to hide identity in public a misdemeanor that can be punished with up to one year in prison and a $1,000 penalty. It makes exemptions for health or medical reasons as well as for “religious and cultural purposes.”
“Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said about the bill that he is expected to sign.
The New York Civil Liberties Union said the bill was an attack on free speech.
“Masks protect people who express political opinions that are unpopular. Making anonymous protest illegal chills political action and is ripe for selective enforcement,” Susan Gottehrer, the Nassau County regional director of NYCLU, said.
Gottehrer added that the mask ban’s exceptions were inadequate: “Nassau County police offers are not health professionals or religious experts capable of deciding who needs a mask and who doesn’t.”
The US, Israel’s key ally, has seen months of protests, including in New York, against Israel’s war in Gaza that has killed nearly 40,000 according to the local health ministry, caused a hunger crisis, displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million. It also has led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
The latest bloodshed in the decades old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The US has also seen a rise in anti-Muslim incidents, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism amid the war and its resulting protests and counter-protests.

 

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus named chief adviser of interim government
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
  • Student leaders had said they wanted Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government
  • Parliament was earlier dissolved, clearing the way for the interim government and new elections
DHAKA: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was named chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising.
Yunus was appointed to the post by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin after he held meetings with student leaders and chiefs of the three military services, local media reported late on Tuesday, citing a statement and officials from the president’s office.
Yunus, 84, and his Grameen Bank, a microcredit organization, won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for work to lift millions out of poverty by granting small loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh.
The student leaders had said they wanted Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government and a spokesperson for Yunus said he agreed. Yunus is in Paris for a medical procedure and is expected to return to Dhaka soon.
There was no immediate comment from him in response to the appointment. It was also not immediately known when the interim government would take charge.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shahabuddin dissolved parliament, clearing the way for the interim government and new elections.
His office also announced that the leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister who had feuded with Hasina for decades, had been freed from house arrest.
Student protesters had threatened more demonstrations if parliament was not dissolved.
Shahabuddin had said earlier that an interim government would hold elections soon after it takes over. Nahid Islam, a key organizer of the campaign against Hasina, said in a video message: “Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted.”
The movement that toppled Hasina rose out of demonstrations against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war, seen by critics as a means to reserve jobs for allies of the ruling party.
About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in violence that had ripped through the country since July.
After demonstrators stormed and looted the prime minister’s lavish residence on Monday, the streets of the capital Dhaka were again peaceful on Tuesday, with traffic lighter than usual and many schools and businesses that shut during the unrest still closed.
Garment factories, which supply apparel to some of the world’s top brands and are a mainstay of the economy, will reopen on Wednesday after being shut due to the disruptions, the main garment manufacturers’ association said.
Hasina’s flight ended her 15-year second stint in power in the country of 170 million people, which she had ruled for 20 of the last 30 years at the helm of a political movement inherited from her father, state founder Mujibur Rahman, after he was assassinated in 1975.
Since the early 1990s Hasina had feuded and alternated power with her rival Zia, who inherited her own political movement from her husband Ziaur Rahman, a ruler himself assassinated in 1981.
SECOND LIBERATION DAY
Yunus, who was indicted by a court in June on charges of embezzlement that he denied, told Indian broadcaster Times Now that Monday marked the “second liberation day” for Bangladesh after its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
But he said Bangladeshis were angry with neighbor India for allowing Hasina to land there after fleeing Dhaka.
“India is our best friend ... people are angry at India because you are supporting the person who destroyed our lives,” Yunus said.
Protests against Hasina were fueled in part by poverty. After years of strong economic growth as the garment industry expanded, the $450 billion economy struggled with costly imports and inflation, and the government had sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Hasina was accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian, with many of her political foes jailed. Her resignation was greeted by jubilant crowds, who stormed unopposed into the opulent grounds of her residence and carried away furniture and TVs after she fled on Monday.
Hasina flew to India and is staying at a safe house outside Delhi. Indian media reported that Hasina may travel to Britain, where she has family including a niece who is a government minister.
Reuters could not confirm her plans. Britain’s Home Office declined to comment.
Student leaders said they had received reports of attacks on minority groups including Hindu temples in the Muslim-majority country, and urged restraint.
Hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses and temples have been vandalized since Hasina’s ouster, a community association said on Tuesday. India said it was worried about the incidents.
Reuters could not verify the scale of reported incidents and police officers did not answer calls seeking comment.
Hindus constitute about eight percent of Bangladesh’s 170 million people and have historically largely supported Hasina’s Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, instead of the opposition bloc that includes a hard-line Islamist party.

Woman fined in Berlin for using pro-Palestinian slogan

Woman fined in Berlin for using pro-Palestinian slogan
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
  • Israel has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza
BERLIN: A Berlin court on Tuesday fined a woman 600 euros ($655) for using the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” at a protest, in a ruling slammed as a “dark day for freedom of expression” by her lawyer.
The 22-year-old named only as Ava M. was found guilty of using the slogan at a banned gathering in Berlin’s Neukoelln district on October 11, according to a court spokeswoman.
The court concluded that the woman’s use of the phrase so soon after Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel meant it “could only be understood as a denial of Israel’s right to exist and an endorsement of the attack,” the spokeswoman said.
“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is seen by some as a call for the destruction of Israel, though others say it simply appeals for equality for Palestinians and Israelis.
The phrase was outlawed by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in November as part of a ban on the activities of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Germany.
But the ban is legally controversial, and courts in different parts of Germany have handed down different rulings on cases involving the phrase, with many finding it to be permissible.
Lawyer Alexander Gorski, who represented the woman in Berlin, said it was “a dark day for freedom of expression.”
“My client only wanted to express her hope for a future of democratic coexistence for all people in the region,” he told AFP, adding that his client would appeal the decision.
The October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s military retaliation to wipe out Hamas has killed at least 39,653 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Germany’s response to the Hamas attack and ensuing war has been driven by guilt over its own dark past, and the slaughter of six million Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
The country has steadfastly backed Israel in the conflict, but its unwavering stance has led to claims that Palestinian voices are being marginalized.
 

 

China launches rocket carrying new satellites

China launches rocket carrying new satellites
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
TAIPEI: China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China’s space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative — or possible competitor — to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China’s strategic rival, the United States.

US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
  • Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York’s Brooklyn borough
  • A federal judge ordered him detained on July 16, according to court records
WASHINGTON: A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged in the United States in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit people in the United States to carry out the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleiman in 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York’s Brooklyn borough. A federal judge ordered him detained on July 16, according to court records.
“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
FBI investigators believe that former President Donald Trump, who approved the drone strike on Soleimani, and other current and former US government officials were the intended targets of the plot, CNN reported, citing a US official.
Court documents do not name the alleged targets of the plot. Merchant told a law enforcement informant that there would be “security all around” one target, according to the criminal complaint.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment further. Trump’s presidential campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris

First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris
Updated 06 August 2024
AP
  • Zakia Khudadadi is competing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, while other athletes are seeking medals under Afghanistan’s flag
  • Khudadadi began practicing taekwondo at 11, training in secret at a gym in Herāt because there were simply no other opportunities
PARIS: Zakia Khudadadi has spent most of her life breaking through glass ceilings. Or rather, smashing through them with a sidekick.
The taekwondo Paralympian made history in 2021 in Tokyo, becoming the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban took back control of her country as US and NATO troops withdrew following 20 year of war.
Originally blocked from competing following the rise of the Taliban, she was later evacuated from Afghanistan and allowed to compete for her country following a plea from the international community.
In the 2024 Paralympics, part of the wider Olympic competitions in Paris, Khudadadi said she is competing in the name of women in her country who have gradually been stripped of their rights over the past three years.
“It’s hard for me because I’d like to compete under my country’s flag,” she said. But “life for all girls and women in Afghanistan is forbidden. It’s over. Today, I’m here to win a medal in Paris for them. I want to show strength to all women and girls in Afghanistan.”
Khudadadi is competing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, while other athletes are seeking medals under Afghanistan’s flag, such as Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousofi. Yousofi’s parents fled during the Taliban’s previous rule and she was born and raised in neighboring Iran. She said she wanted to represent her country, flaws and all, and wanted to “be the voice of Afghan girls.”
For Khudadadi, she began practicing taekwondo at 11, training in secret at a gym in her hometown of Herāt because there were simply no other opportunities for women to safely practice sports. Despite a closed culture around her, Khudadadi said her family was open and would push her to be active.
Compounding her struggles to compete in Afghanistan, she said, was her disability.
Despite having “one of the largest populations per capita of persons with disabilities in the world” due to conflict, people with disabilities are often shunned and blocked from Afghan society, according to Human Rights Watch. Women are often disproportionately affected.
Born without one forearm, Khudadadi said she spent her life hiding her arm. It was only when she started competing that it began to change.
“Before I started in sports, I protected myself a lot with my arm. But little by little ... I started showing my arm, but only in the club. Only while competing,” she said.
As she began to compete, she said she felt that stigma begin to melt away. Taekwondo once again became her path to freedom, and she gained attention in 2016, when she medaled internationally for the first time.
That all changed five years later, when the Taliban made a dramatic ascent to power following the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. While preparing for Tokyo, Khudadadi was trapped in the country’s capital, Kabul.
The International Paralympic Committee originally issued a statement saying the Afghan team wouldn’t participate in the Games held in 2021 “due to the serious ongoing situation in the country.” But in a bid to compete, Khudadadi released a video pleading with the international community for help.
“Please, I urge you all, from the women around the globe, institutions for the protection of women, from all government organizations, to not let the rights of a female citizen of Afghanistan in the Paralympic movement to be taken away, so easily,” she said. “I don’t want my struggle to be in vain.”
She was evacuated to Tokyo in 2021 to compete, leaving behind her family.
By doing so, she became the first Afghan female Paralympian in nearly two decades. In 2023, she won gold at the the European Para Championships.
Following her flight from Afghanistan, she settled in Paris, but she said she aches for the mix of cultures that paints her country and the openness of the people wandering the bustling streets of Kabul.
“I hope some day I’ll be able to return to Afghanistan, to Kabul, to live life together in freedom and peace,” she said.
Thousands of miles away in Khudadadi’s hometown of Herat, 38-year-old Shah Mohammad was among throwing their support behind Khudadadi and other Afghan female athletes in Paris.
“We are happy for the Afghan women who have gone to the Olympics, but my wish is that one day women from inside Afghanistan can participate in the Games and be the voice of women from the country,” Mohammad said.
That day is unlikely any time soon.
The Taliban have cut women from much of public life and blocked girls from studying beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they have imposed since 2021 despite initially promising more moderate rule. Just in January, the United Nations said the Taliban are now restricting Afghan women’s access to work, travel and health care if they are unmarried or have no male guardian.
They haven’t just banned sports for women and girls, they have intimidated and harassed those who once played.
But even before the Taliban’s return to power, women’s sports were opposed by many in the country’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in society.
Still, the previous, Western-backed government had programs encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, leagues and national teams.
For Khudadadi, the IOC’s refugee team helped her and other athletes who have fled their countries continue their careers. The Paralympian trains long hours — eyes set on a gold medal in Paris — with deep frustration as she’s watch strides for women in her country erode, and Afghanistan once again fall out of the global spotlight.
One question simmers in Khudadadi’s mind: “Why the world has forgotten Afghan women?”
Still, for others like Mohammad Amin Sharifi, 43, watching Khudadadi and other Afghan Olympians in Paris, especially women, has been a point of pride for people like him in Afghanistan.
“Right now, we need Afghan women’s voices to be raised in any way possible and the Olympics are the best place for that,” Sharifi said from Kabul. “We are happy and proud of the women representing the Afghan people.”

