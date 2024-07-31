You are here

King's College London to revise arms investments after pro-Palestine student protests 

date 2024-07-31 
Pro-Palestine student protestors at the King's College London campus. (Getty)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
University will no longer invest in companies engaged in production, distribution of 'controversial' weapons 

King’s College London to revise arms investments after pro-Palestine student protests 
  • University will no longer invest in companies engaged in production, distribution of 'controversial' weapons
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: King’s College London has announced plans to revise its investment policy on arms companies, following a series of pro-Palestine protests by students on its campuses, The Times reported on Wednesday. 

The decision, which has been under consideration since April, was confirmed in a statement by the vice president of the King’s College London Students’ Union, on Instagram. 

“The university will no longer invest in companies engaged in the production or distribution of controversial weapons,” Hassan Ali said. 

The agreement among university finance executives was finalized on Monday, with a formal decision expected to be completed in October. This change will be reflected in the university’s environment, social and governance framework under a new “controversial weapons” clause. 

The clause specifies that King’s College London will “not hold any direct or indirect (via pooled funds) investments in companies deemed to be engaged in controversial weapons.”

The definition of controversial weapons in this context includes cluster bombs, land mines, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments, and incendiary weapons such as white phosphorus. The university has committed to regular monitoring to ensure compliance with these new guidelines.

Ali described the development as “a testament to the power of our community’s dedication and perseverance.”

King’s College London has seen numerous demonstrations, including walkouts, sit-ins and encampments, since Israel launched its war on Gaza, student newspaper Roar News reported. 

The protests, which began in October, reflect a broader wave of activism across British universities, where students have criticized their institutions for being “complicit in genocide” and have called for divestment from Israeli and defense companies supplying arms to Israel.

The atmosphere at King’s College London has been tense following the suspension of three elected student representatives by the student union in November after issuing pro-Palestinian statements online. Ali, along with his colleagues Sadaf Abbas Cheema and Alizeh Abrar, had their positions informally revoked by the student union, adding to the controversy around the issue.

A third-year politics student at King’s College who participated in the protests, said: “This is a huge development for the students. Many of us have been advocating for this change, and it represents a significant step in the right direction.”

York University and Queen’s University Belfast have committed to revising investments following pro-Palestine protests earlier this year.
 

Topics: King's College London Student encampments

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
Updated 2 sec ago
Arab News
GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
  • GCC secretary-general arrives in Jakarta to start negotiations
  • First round of discussions set to take place in September 
Updated 2 sec ago
Arab News

JAKARTA: The Gulf Cooperation Council and Indonesia signed a deal on Wednesday to start long-awaited talks for a free trade agreement, which the Indonesian government expects to increase the country’s commercial presence in the Middle East. 
Indonesia already has a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with one GCC member, the UAE, its first with a Gulf nation.
After the pact entered into force last September, Indonesian officials have been working to enhance trade ties with other members of the group — Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE.
The agreement to start the talks was signed in Jakarta by GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi and Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.
“This is historic. GCC comprises countries with strong economy, high purchasing power. We have relations that go way back, but our trade is small,” Hasan told reporters.  
“Hopefully, we will conclude negotiations in two years. This is just the launch, so it’s going to be a marathon and we will start negotiating in September … It’s been years since we first started proposing an agreement, but it’s only today that we are launching the talks.”
The first round of talks is planned to take place in September, he said.
Indonesia’s trade with GCC countries was valued at around $15.7 billion last year, with its main export commodities including palm oil, coffee, jewelry and motor vehicles. 
A free trade agreement with the group is expected to help Indonesia expand its ties with the region, which have traditionally revolved around domestic workers, and Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. 
“There have been many trade barriers,” Hasan said. “We want to send doctors, but we have different standards. We want to send seafood, but our health standards are not the same, so it’s been very hard because we don’t have any agreement regarding trade.”
Al-Budaiwi told reporters in Jakarta that the Gulf countries are also interested in greater cooperation with Indonesia.
“Trade with Indonesia is multifaceted and very developed. The most important thing from our meeting today is that we want to open up new sectors,” he said. 
“We are certain that this launch will pave the way to increase the trade volume even further.”
 

Topics: GCC Indonesia

Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation

Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
AFP
Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation

Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation
  • The Czech government, a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it struggles to stave off the Russian invasion, has given at least 62 of its tanks to Kyiv
  • Prague has also increased its defense spending and seeks to modernize its army
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
AFP

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will receive 15 tanks from Germany to help replace those sent to war-torn Ukraine, its defense ministry said Wednesday.
The Czech government, a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it struggles to stave off the Russian invasion, has given at least 62 of its tanks to Kyiv since the war began.
Prague has also increased its defense spending and seeks to modernize its army, notably using the German tanks, the first of which are due to be delivered later this year.
“We are replacing structurally obsolete Soviet equipment with new, modern machines that can withstand in the current environment,” Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement.
The Czech army will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one armored “Buffel” tank recovery vehicle, Cernochova said.
She thanked “the German side for being able to appreciate in this way our assistance to Ukraine, which is facing brutal Russian aggression.”
Within the compensation package for Czech deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine, Germany has already gifted Prague 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a recovery vehicle.
The Czech government said in June it would also buy up to 77 German-made Leopard tanks in the next few years as part of a joint purchase deal with other European countries to help reduce prices.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany tanks Czech Republic

Kenya reports first mpox case

Kenya reports first mpox case
Updated 59 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Kenya reports first mpox case

Kenya reports first mpox case
  • The case of the viral infection was detected in a passenger at a border crossing in southern Kenya, the ministry said
  • The person was traveling from neighboring Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya
Updated 59 min 18 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: Kenya has detected its first case of mpox, the health ministry said Wednesday, as the regional East African bloc urged caution in the face of an outbreak.
The case of the viral infection was detected in a passenger at a border crossing in southern Kenya, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the person was traveling from neighboring Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.
It followed an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths.
The outbreak triggered a warning on Monday from the eight-member East African Community (EAC), which called on countries “to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of mpox.”
The bloc would “convene a meeting of health experts to deliberate on the situation,” it said, without giving a date.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC.
It has since been mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations, with people mainly catching it from infected animals, such as when eating bushmeat.
In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.
That surge was driven by a new subtype, dubbed Clade II, taking over from the Clade I subtype.
It prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022, which it then ended in May 2023.
But since last September, a new and deadlier Clade I strain has been spreading in the DRC. Testing revealed it was a mutated variant of Clade I, called Clade Ib.
The WHO recommends populations continue to remain vigilant over the virus.

Topics: Kenya Uganda MPOX East African

UK leader accuses far right of hijacking town’s grief after killing of 3 children sparks violence

Damage is seen outside the Southport Islamic Society Mosque in Southport, northwest England, on July 31.
Damage is seen outside the Southport Islamic Society Mosque in Southport, northwest England, on July 31.
Updated 31 July 2024
AP
UK leader accuses far right of hijacking town’s grief after killing of 3 children sparks violence

Damage is seen outside the Southport Islamic Society Mosque in Southport, northwest England, on July 31.
  • Police said a name of the suspect circulating on social media was incorrect and that he was born in Britain, contrary to online claims he was an asylum-seeker
  • “This misinformation doesn’t just exist on people’s Internet browsers and on people’s phones. It has real world impact,” lawmaker says
Updated 31 July 2024
AP

LONDON: Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
A violent crowd of several hundred hurled bricks and bottles at riot police and set garbage bins and vehicles on fire in Southport, hours after a peaceful vigil for the girls, aged 6, 7 and 9, who were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance and yoga class. The ambulance service said it treated 39 police officers for injuries, 27 of whom were taken to hospitals.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “thuggery” and said the protesters “hijacked” the community’s grief.
Norman Wallis, chief executive of the Southport Pleasureland amusement park, was one of dozens of people who turned up with brushes and shovels to clear the debris.
“It’s horrendous what those hooligans have done last night,” he said. “It was like a war scene. People from out of town just causing absolute mayhem.”
“But none of those people were the people of Southport,” he added. “The people of Southport are the ones here today cleaning the mess up.”
The protesters, who police said were supporters of the far-right English Defense League, were fueled by anger and false online rumors about the 17-year-old suspect arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The suspect remained in custody on Wednesday and a magistrate gave detectives more time to question him before he is either charged with a crime or released without charge, police said. Police can hold a suspect for up to two days but can apply for an extension up to four days.
Police said a name of the suspect circulating on social media — spread by far-right activists and accounts of murky origin purporting to be news organizations — was incorrect and that he was born in Britain, contrary to online claims he was an asylum-seeker. The names of suspects under the age of 18 are usually not made public in Britain.
Patrick Hurley, the local lawmaker, said the violence by “beered-up thugs” was the result of “propaganda and lies” spread on social media.
“This misinformation doesn’t just exist on people’s Internet browsers and on people’s phones. It has real world impact,” he said.
The rampage in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool, is the latest shocking attack in a country where a recent rise in knife crime has stoked anxieties and led to calls for the government to do more to clamp down on bladed weapons, which are by far the most commonly used instruments in UK homicides.
About two dozen children, mostly girls, were attending a Taylor Swift-themed summer vacation workshop on Monday when a teen armed with a knife entered the studio and began a vicious attack, police said. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, died from their injuries. Ten other people were injured, among whom five children and two adults are in critical condition.
Swift wrote on Instagram that she was still taking in “the horror” of the event.
“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”
Witnesses described hearing screams and seeing children covered in blood in the mayhem outside the Hart Space, a community center that hosts everything from pregnancy workshops to women’s boot camps.
Joel Verite, a window cleaner riding in a van on his lunch break, said his colleague slammed on the brakes and reversed to where a woman was hanging on the side of a car covered in blood.
“She just screamed at me: ‘He’s killing kids over there. He’s killing kids over there,’” Verite told Sky News.
“It was like a scene you’d see on a disaster film,” he said. “I can’t explain to you how horrific it is what I saw.”
Britain’s worst attack on children occurred in 1996, when 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton shot 16 kindergartners and their teacher dead in a school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland. The UK subsequently banned the private ownership of almost all handguns.
Mass shootings and killings with firearms are exceptionally rare in Britain, where knives were used in about 40 percent of homicides in the year to March 2023.

Topics: Southport English Defence League (EDL) Islamophobic

Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166

Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166

Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166
  • Heavy rain in Kerala led to landslides that buried people while they were sleeping
  • Nearly 350 of the 400 registered houses in the affected region have been damaged
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters

CHOORALMALA, India: Soldiers and rescuers worked through slush and rocks under steady rain, looking for survivors and searching for bodies in the hills of India’s Kerala state on Wednesday, a day after more than 165 people were killed in monsoon landslides.
Nearly 1,000 people had been rescued from the hillside villages and tea and cardamom estates in Wayanad district and 225 were still missing, authorities said on Wednesday.
They said at least 166 people died and 195 were injured, while the local Asianet news TV channel put the death toll at 179.
Heavy rain in Kerala, one of India’s most attractive tourist destinations, led to the landslides early on Tuesday, sending torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders downhill and burying or sweeping people away to their deaths as they slept.
It was the worst disaster in the state since deadly floods in 2018. Experts said the area had been receiving heavy rain in the last two weeks which had softened the soil and that extremely heavy rainfall on Monday triggered the landslides.
The Indian Army said it rescued 1,000 people and has begun the process to construct an alternate bridge after the main bridge linking the worst affected area of Mundakkai to the nearest town of Chooralmala was destroyed.
Near the site where the bridge was washed away, a land excavator was slowing removing trees and boulders from a mound of debris. Rescue workers in raincoats were making their way carefully through slush and rocks, under steady rain.
“We are quite sure there are multiple bodies here,” said Hamsa T A, a fire and rescue worker, pointing to the debris. “There were many houses here, people living inside have been missing.”
The landslides were mostly on the upper slopes of hills which then cascaded to the valley below, M R Ajith Kumar, a top state police officer, told Reuters.
“Focus right now is to search the entire uphill area for stranded people and recover as many bodies (as possible),” he said.
WARMING ARABIAN SEA
Nearly 350 of the 400 registered houses in the affected region have been damaged, Asianet reported, citing district officials.
After a day of extremely heavy rainfall that hampered rescue operations, the weather department expects some respite on Wednesday, although the area is likely to receive rain through the day.
The Indian Navy said its disaster relief team had reached the area on Tuesday night and search and rescue helicopters were deployed early on Wednesday but “adverse weather conditions due to incessant rains” posed challenges.
India has witnessed extreme weather conditions in recent years, from torrential rain and floods to droughts and cyclones, blamed by some experts on climate change.
The region hit by the landslide was forecast to get 204 millimeters (8 inches) of rainfall but ended up getting 572 millimeters (22.5 inches) over a period of 48 hours, Kerala’s chief minister said on Tuesday.
“The Arabian Sea is warming at a higher rate compared to other regions and sending more evaporation into the atmosphere, making the region a hotspot for deep convective clouds,” said S Abhilash, head of the Advanced Center for Atmospheric Radar Research at Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology.
“Deep developed clouds in the southeast Arabian Sea region were carried by winds toward land and produced this havoc,” he told Reuters.

Topics: India rains

