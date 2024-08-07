You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold

Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold
Algeria's Imane Khelif has her hands raised by the referee after beating Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the women's 66kg semifinal boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris on Aug. 6, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold

Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold
  • Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez made Olympic history when he became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event
  • In the basketball quarterfinals, LeBron James and his USA teammates eased past Brazil, winning 122-87
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a row about her eligibility to fight in the women’s category, won again at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday to move into the gold-medal bout.

Khelif beat Thailand’s 2023 world silver medalist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision to progress into Friday’s final in the 66kg category.

The Algerian was cheered by the crowd at Roland Garros.

On the track, American sprinter Gabby Thomas said she was in “disbelief” after roaring to the women’s 200 meters title at the Stade de France.

Thomas held off the newly crowned 100m champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who won silver.

In a major upset, American Cole Hocker won the men’s 1,500m gold after producing a remarkable surge in the home straight to carry him past pre-race favorites Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr.

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez made Olympic history when he became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event.

Lopez, who turns 42 in two weeks’ time, defeated Chile’s Yasmani Acosta in the final of the 130kg Greco-Roman final.

With his victory, Lopez broke a tie for four successive individual Olympic golds he shared with Carl Lewis (athletics/long jump), Michael Phelps (swimming/200m medley), Katie Ledecky (swimming/800m freestyle), Al Oerter (athletics/discus), Paul Elvstrom (sailing) and Kaori Icho (wrestling).

In the basketball quarterfinals, LeBron James and his USA teammates eased past Brazil, winning 122-87 with Devin Booker top-scoring with 18 points and Anthony Edwards adding 17 points.

They face Serbia next who fought back from 24 points down to edge Australia 95-90 in a remarkable win in overtime thanks mainly to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s late efforts.

France face Germany in the other semifinal.

Khelif’s victory means she is guaranteed at least a silver medal in Paris.

The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif and another boxer, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility tests.

The boxing competition in the French capital is run by the International Olympic Committee because of concerns about the way the IBA were operating the sport.

The IOC cleared the two boxers to fight and Lin is also guaranteed a medal.

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington meanwhile won the first boxing gold of these Games when she retained her 60kg title before leading her fans in a wild celebration.

Thomas became the first American woman to take an Olympic short sprint title since her childhood idol Allyson Felix won the 200m at the 2012 London Games.

She pulled away from Alfred to win in 21.83sec, with her USA teammate Brittany Brown claiming bronze.

“I’m really in disbelief because having an Olympic gold medal is something in my wildest dreams. But at the same time I know how hard I’ve fought for it,” said Thomas.

There were no complaints from Alfred about missing out on a sprint double.

“I did feel ready for the 200m tonight,” she said. “I feel good, no complaints at all.”

At the velodrome, Dutch powerhouse Harrie Lavreysen led his country to the men’s team sprint cycling gold meda in a new world record time to successfully defend their title.

The US and Brazil will do battle for the gold medal in women’s football after claiming contrasting wins in last-four ties against Germany and World Cup holders Spain respectively.

The USA, record four-time women’s football gold medalists, are on course to win the title for the first time since 2012 after beating Germany 1-0 in extra time in Lyon, with Sophia Smith scoring the only goal.

Brazil reached their first Olympic final since 2008 by thrashing the reigning world champions 4-2 in Marseille.

In other developments, the decision of organizers to cancel a “familiarization session” for marathon swimmers on Tuesday raised questions as to why triathletes were allowed to swim in the Seine the previous day.

Organizers said Tuesday they were “very confident” that the women’s and men’s 10-kilometer swimming events would take place in the river this week as scheduled.

The US top the medals table with 24 golds, two ahead of China while Australia have 13.

Topics: Paris Olympics

UAE MMA athletes Sara Alzarooni, Rakan Alyammahi grab gold on opening day of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA athletes Sara Alzarooni, Rakan Alyammahi grab gold on opening day of Youth World Championships
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
UAE MMA athletes Sara Alzarooni, Rakan Alyammahi grab gold on opening day of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA athletes Sara Alzarooni, Rakan Alyammahi grab gold on opening day of Youth World Championships
  • Fifth International MMA Federation championships is taking place at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi until Aug. 10
  • Noof Almutwa and Saoud Alblooshi secure bronze for the hosts in the 40 kg and 31 kg divisions, respectively
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth IMMAF Youth World Championships began on Tuesday at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with the UAE National Team securing two gold and two bronze medals.

The five-day event, organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, will run until Aug. 10, featuring over 800 athletes from more than 45 countries.

In the Youth C 12-to-13-year age division, the UAE’s Sara Alzarooni (40 kg) and Rakan Alyammahi (34 kg) won gold, while Noof Almutwa and Saoud Alblooshi secured bronze in the 40 kg and 31 kg divisions, respectively.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation, said the hosting of the event for the third consecutive year demonstrates the trust Abu Dhabi has earned from the MMA and sports community.

“It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as the global MMA capital. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation takes pride in organizing this prestigious championship, providing an excellent environment for young talents and emerging stars from around the world to showcase their skills.”

Kerrith Brown, president of the IMMAF, praised the UAE federation for its hospitality and support in advancing MMA globally.

“The IMMAF Youth World Championships are undoubtedly one of IMMAF’s flagship events, bringing together competitors from all five continents to promote cultural and educational exchange.

“Together, we use this platform to foster unity across all cultures, backgrounds, genders, and beliefs, demonstrating that MMA can drive positive change.”

Gold medalist Alzarooni said: “I’m dedicating this medal to the wise leadership and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Their support in hosting major tournaments has given Emirati athletes many chances to compete and gain experience.

“This win is not just for me, but for everyone who has supported me, including my coaches, teammates, and family. I’m grateful for their help and proud to represent my country.”

American Nixie Garcia, who won gold in the 52 kg category, said: “It feels so amazing to win a gold medal at the IMMAF Youth World Championships. I am so proud of myself.

“It just feels great to be the champion. My preparations for the event have been great — eating healthier, training hard, and sweating a lot. All these efforts have paid off now.”

Team BDS target quadruple success in ‘lucky charm’ Riyadh after making history at the Esports World Cup

Team BDS target quadruple success in ‘lucky charm’ Riyadh after making history at the Esports World Cup
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Team BDS target quadruple success in 'lucky charm' Riyadh after making history at the Esports World Cup

Team BDS target quadruple success in ‘lucky charm’ Riyadh after making history at the Esports World Cup
  • The ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ side were back-to-back Gamers8 victors in 2022 and 2023 — and followed that up on Sunday with a triple triumph at the Esports World Cup
  • ‘If we are able to keep up this level of performance, then maybe we can make it back-to-back-to-back-to-back’ — Team BDS analyst eaglemees
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Team BDS have revealed they intend to go for quadruple success in their “lucky charm” city of Riyadh next year after creating gaming history at the Esports World Cup.

The “Rainbow Six Siege” outfit emerged back-to-back victors in both series of Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City in 2022 and 2023 — and followed that up on Sunday with a triple triumph at the inaugural Esports World Cup.

Their success in front of a packed crowd at the SEF Arena saw the Swiss/French side claim the $750,000 top prize from the tournament’s $2 million prize pool.

The life-changing sum follows the $750,000 Team BDS picked up as Gamers8 winners in 2023, and the $400,000 trousered the summer before — meaning their “Rainbow Six Siege” exploits in Riyadh have collected a cool $1.9 million.

But that is not enough for the Team BDS five, comprising three Frenchmen Shaiiko, BriD and LikEfac, Turkish hero Solotov, and British MVP Yuzus.

Team BDS analyst eaglemees, whose real name is Mees van der Arend, revealed: “If we are able to perform the way we are and keep up this level of performance, then maybe we can make it back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

“Being the only one to be able to do this so far, it’s amazing. You can’t even put proper emotions to it. There’s a lot of money involved in these tournaments.

“We provided the best way that we can perform. We have also made changes (to the squad) between the tournaments every now and then, but it just goes to show how good we are in the core team.”

LikEfac, whose real name is Theo Mariano, said: “Riyadh is our lucky charm. We love the people here, we love the city, we love the food, we love everything.”

Solotov, whose real name is Fatih Turker, believes the Esports World Cup’s facilities and organization for players makes it the best tournament in the world.

“I think this is the best event so far. There are so many opportunities in the Player Lounges, for example — like you can play PlayStation and chill. Everything here is perfect. I think this is the best thing ever.”

The world’s largest gaming and esports festival, which runs until Aug. 25, has a record-breaking industry prize pool of $60 million. There are 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.

Week six begins on Thursday, Aug. 8 with three tournaments taking place up until Sunday, Aug. 11 in “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6,” and “Teamfight Tactics.”

Topics: esport Esports World Cup

Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics

Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics

Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics
  • The 29-year-old has arrived in Paris in peak form, clocking a blistering 43.74sec at last month’s London Diamond League — the fastest time in the world this year
  • Moroccan hero Soufiane El Bakkali will defend his 3000m steeplechase crown and bid to become only the third Arab to win double Olympic gold
Updated 07 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Matthew Hudson-Smith will attempt to become Britain’s first Olympic men’s 400m champion in 100 years on Wednesday, while women’s golf star Nelly Korda begins the defense of her title.

Victory would represent a huge achievement for Hudson-Smith who was at a personal low after being isolated in the US during the COVID pandemic, racking up huge medical bills as he recovered from a torn hamstring and Achilles.

The 29-year-old has arrived in Paris in peak form, clocking a blistering 43.74sec at last month’s London Diamond League — the fastest time in the world this year.

Hudson-Smith qualified for the final by easing to victory in his semifinal on Tuesday.

However, one of his major threats is the man who beat him in the Commonwealth Games final, Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, an unpredictable runner who looked good in the heats.

Also on the track, Moroccan hero Soufiane El Bakkali will defend his 3000m steeplechase crown and bid to become only the third Arab to win double Olympic gold.

“Thanks to all the experience I have, I know how to manage pressure,” said the two-time world champion, who eased through his heat in first place.

The women’s pole vault and men’s discus medals will be decided in the field events at the Stade de France.

World No. 1 Korda starts her attempt to be the first double Olympic golf champion but will need to arrest a recent drop in form.

The American became the first LPGA Tour player to win six titles in a single season since 2013 in the space of just seven tournaments earlier this year, but then suffered three successive cuts.

“The game of golf is a funny game,” Korda told reporters ahead of the first round.

“Sometimes you feel on top of the world and in a matter of a couple seconds, you just feel like you’re on the bottom of the sea.”

Japan’s US Open champion Yuka Saso, two-time Olympic medalist Lydia Ko and home hope Celine Boutier are also among the medal favorites at Le Golf National.

In the boxing ring, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Imane Khelif, after the pair were at the center of a gender controversy, by reaching a gold-medal bout.

Algerian Khelif, who beat Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the semifinals of the 66kg division on Tuesday, is guaranteed at least silver in Paris.

The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif and Lin from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility tests.

The IOC cleared the two experienced female boxers to compete and Lin faces Turkiye’s Esra Yildiz Kahraman in the semifinals of the women’s 57kg event in the first fight of the evening at Roland Garros.

The team pursuit golds are up for grabs in the velodrome, with new world-record holders Australia going up against Britain in the men’s final, while New Zealand were the fastest qualifiers for the women’s first round.

The final day of skateboarding at the Place de la Concorde sees 51-year-old Briton Andrew Macdonald compete in the men’s park, the day after 14-year-old Arisa Trew of Australia won the women’s final.

China will be hoping for a late gold rush in weightlifting, which gets under way, to aid their battle at the top of the medals table with the US.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Brazil women set up Olympic final against the US with a 4-2 win over Spain

Brazil women set up Olympic final against the US with a 4-2 win over Spain
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
Brazil women set up Olympic final against the US with a 4-2 win over Spain

Brazil women set up Olympic final against the US with a 4-2 win over Spain
  • Victory means Brazil great Marta has the chance to end her glittering international career by competing for gold after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals
  • Brazil will play the four-time champion US women’s national team in Saturday’s final at Parc des Princes in Paris
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

MARSEILLE, France: Brazil will meet the US in the final of the Olympic women’s football tournament after beating world champions Spain 4-2 on Tuesday.

Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Kerolin struck in a thrilling semifinal at Stade de Marseille after an own-goal from Irene Paredes had put the two-time silver medalist in front.

“It’s a dream, and dreams come true,” said Kerolin, whose goal in the first of more than 15 minutes of stoppage time helped to hold off a late Spain fightback. “I’m so excited, so excited, so excited and I’m really, really, really impressed by my teammates.”

Victory means Brazil great Marta has the chance to end her glittering international career by competing for gold after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The 38-year-old Marta has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

“We just knew what we came to do today, and it was a final for us today,” said Angelina, who was leading the Brazil team. “So, we were just very determined and we just came for the win.”

Angelina said the Brazil squad needed to “celebrate a little bit” but quickly focus on the final.

“It was a big win. Again, Spain is an amazing team and we knew that,” she said. “So now we need to rest and we need to study a lot, and see what we can do against the US.”

Spain won’t get the chance in Paris to further cement their place at the top of women’s soccer by adding Olympic gold to the World Cup they won last year.

But there’s plenty still to play for at the Paris Games.

“We keep fighting for something super nice and it will continue to be the Olympics until the end,” Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso said. “A bronze medal is also very difficult to get.”

Paredes’ sixth-minute own goal put Brazil in control and Portilho doubled the advantage in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Adriana’s header in the 71st underlined Brazil’s dominance. But with the win seemingly assured, there was far more drama to come.

Salma Paralluelo pulled a goal back for Spain with a header in the 85th and almost immediately Alexia Putellas struck the bar with a shot from outside the area.

Kerolin made it 4-1 — shooting through Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll’s legs.

Paralluelo got her second in the 12th minute of stoppage time, but by then it was too late for Spain to mount a comeback.

Brazil will play the four-time champion US women’s national team in Saturday’s final at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Spain play Germany in Lyon for bronze.

Brazil have been twice beaten in an Olympic final by the US — at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

They secured a place in the final for the third time after making amends for a 2-0 loss to Spain in the group phase of the tournament.

That was a game that also saw Marta red-carded, and Brazil received confirmation just hours before kickoff in the semifinals that its appeal against her ban had been rejected.

In the end, Brazil didn’t need their greatest player on this occasion and took a big step toward the final early on after a calamitous mix up in Spain’s defense when Coll — under pressure from Priscila — attempted a clearance that came back off Paredes and into her own net.

Brazil dominated the chances — repeatedly getting through on goal — and made its superiority count just before halftime through Portilho, who slotted into the bottom corner from Yasmim’s cross.

Adriana made it 3-0 after seeing her initial effort hit the bar from six yards and then heading in from Portilho’s nod back across goal.

Spain, who had fought back from 2-0 down to beat Colombia in the quarterfinals, gave their fans hope through Paralluelo’s header. But when Kerolin put Brazil 4-1 ahead, a second for Paralluelo proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

“We showed the world that we have a young team and a team that has a very good tactical understanding, that competes, that will always be like this — competitive,” Brazil coach Arthur Elias said. “Brazil in women’s football is a source of great pride.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women’s football final

USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women’s football final
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final

USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women’s football final
  • Smith settled a close-fought but poor semifinal in Lyon by firing past Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to finally break the deadlock five minutes into extra time
  • Germany, who won gold in 2016, can still claim the consolation of bronze as they stay in Lyon for the third-place play-off on Friday
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

LYON: Sophia Smith scored the winning goal in extra time as the United States beat Germany 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Olympic women’s football final.
Smith settled a close-fought but poor semifinal in Lyon by firing past Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to finally break the deadlock five minutes into extra time.
The USA, record four-time gold medallists, will go to Paris for the final on Saturday against either World Cup holders Spain or Brazil, who play their last-four tie later.
Germany, who won gold in 2016, can still claim the consolation of bronze as they stay in Lyon for the third-place play-off on Friday against the loser of the second semifinal.
The Germans had been the more accomplished side in normal time although quality was desperately lacking in the final third from both teams on a stiflingly hot day.
Emma Hayes’s USA, meanwhile, played at a level far removed from their clinical display in beating Germany 4-1 in the group stage in Marseille.
However, once again the quality of their attack made the difference.
In Saturday’s quarter-final win over Japan, it was right-winger Trinity Rodman who scored the only goal of the game in extra time.
This time it was Smith who was the match-winner, firing past Berger after being picked out by a Mallory Swanson through ball.
It was a third goal at the tournament for the Colorado-born forward who will turn 24 on the day of the final — her other two strikes came against Germany in the group stage.
Contrast that cutting edge with Germany, who were dealt a serious double blow ahead of the game when ill captain Alexandra Popp and the injured Lea Schueller, the two most prolific and experienced goal-scorers in their squad, were ruled out.
The Americans had chances in the 90 minutes, including from a late Lindsey Horan header that was kept out by Berger.
Swanson even had the ball in the net, although she was well offside and the flag was raised early.
But they found a way through in extra time, and Smith was then only denied a second goal by a good Berger save.
There was drama right at the death, with USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saving at close range to deny Laura Freigang an equalizer before Smith almost got a second on the break.
The USA won the last of their four women’s football gold medals at London 2012. They claimed bronze three years ago in Tokyo and were also silver medallists in 2000.
Germany, whose coach Horst Hrubesch was in charge of the men’s team that won silver in Rio in 2016, will now hope to leave with Olympic bronze for the fourth time.

Topics: Paris Olympics USA Germany Sophia Smith

