French ambassador bids farewell to Saudi Arabia

Former French ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille. (Illustration by Luis Grañena)
Former French ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille. (Illustration by Luis Grañena)
Updated 33 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
  • Ludovic Pouille’s career involved significant roles in shaping his country’s foreign policy
  • He was appointed in 2020 following diplomatic term in UAE
RIYADH: France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has bid farewell to the Kingdom after completing his diplomatic term.
Ludovic Pouille held various positions in diplomatic service, and his career involved significant roles in shaping French foreign policy.
He began his career at the Foreign Ministry in 1997, and his career would take him to New York, North Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf.
Appointed French ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 2020 following his diplomatic term in the UAE from 2017, Pouille witnessed the development of French-Saudi relations, including ministerial and parliamentary visits, as well as the visit by President Emmanuel Macron in December 2021.
Setting the pace for continued dialogue and reinforced cooperation, Macron’s visit was followed by that of Mohammed bin Salman to France in July 2022 and June 2023, during which the crown prince led the Saudi delegation at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.




Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais Brogniart for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris in 2023. (AFP/File Photo)

According to Pouille, in 2023 bilateral trade reached €9.5 billion ($10.2 billion), an increase of 18 percent compared to 2016, when Saudi Vision 2030 was launched.
French exports to Saudi Arabia have continued to rise since 2019, reaching €4.2 billion in 2023.
Recognition of French expertise has enabled exports in the French aeronautics sector to double in 2023 compared to 2021.
French direct investment in Saudi Arabia is estimated at almost $5 billion, concentrated in the energy and industrial sectors, with the involvement of French giants such as EDF, Engie and TotalEnergies.
During his term in Riyadh, Pouille put French expertise at the forefront of projects shaping the Kingdom by bringing together French professionals and Saudi stakeholders to explore the potential for strategic partnerships in line with Vision 2030.




Ludovic Pouille at a symposium to explore the potential of strategic partnerships organized by AFEX and Business France. (Arab News FR)

For Pouille, Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of the most attractive cities on the world map and for megaprojects, saying: “No one does it better than Saudi companies.”
The launch of the French edition of Arab News coincided with his appointment in Riyadh, during which he embraced Saudi culture.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News en français, click here to read it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille

Riyadh: The renowned Spanish Cocero Falcons farm is taking part for the first time in the International Falcon Breeders Auction organized by the Saudi Falcons Club.

The farm is displaying 26 falcons at the event, which provides a platform to showcase breeding methods, exchange knowledge and share experiences. It also raises awareness about preserving falcons as a heritage and falconry as a traditional pastime.

With sales exceeding SR18 million ($4.8 million) over the past three years, the auction introduces new breeders and fosters collaboration among producers and investors.

The Spanish farm’s agent, Nasser Al-Ajmi, said the Saudi Falcons Club’s strong reputation, gained through its support for the falconry legacy and event organization, had encouraged many falconers and global farms to take part.

This year has already seen the sale of the world’s most expensive falcon — a gyrfalcon originally owned by the American Pacific Northwest Falcons farm — for SR1.75 million.

More than 35 farms from 16 countries are taking part in event, which is held in Malham, north of Riyadh, and runs until Aug. 24.

Topics: Arabian falcon

Changes to Saudi labor law set to increase job stability, protect workers’ rights

Changes to Saudi labor law set to increase job stability, protect workers’ rights
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Changes to Saudi labor law set to increase job stability, protect workers’ rights

Changes to Saudi labor law set to increase job stability, protect workers’ rights
  • Amendments made after study of global best practices, HR ministry says
  • Cabinet approves revisions to 38 articles, 7 removals, 2 additions
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Recent amendments to several labor law articles will create a more attractive work environment for employees and promote sustainable development, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said.

The changes, which were approved by the Cabinet, aim to improve job stability, protect employment rights, develop human capital, promote training opportunities and create jobs, it said.

The amendments, which align with the goals of Vision 2030, were made after studying labor laws in other countries and examining global best practices. More than 1,300 people provided feedback on the proposed amendments, while private sector companies, government bodies, labor committees and human resources specialists shared their insights through workshops and meetings.

The revisions, which comprise changes to 38 articles, the removal of seven and the addition of two new ones, will support the development of regulations to bolster the market, production and service sectors, provide a suitable legislative environment and support small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.

The amendments consider the interests of all parties involved in employment contracts and expand sections on leaves and contracts, the ministry said.

New definitions for “resignation” and “assignment” were added, along with an article outlining resignation procedures and modifying grievance procedures for workers. Penalties were introduced for engaging in worker recruitment activities without a license from the ministry.

Also, employers must now provide a training and qualification policy to enhance workers’ skills. Several amendments were also made to the section on maritime work.

More information about the changes, which will come into effect 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, is available on the ministry’s website.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi labor law

Innovative Saudi VR projects to be developed following Ithra’s Creative Solutions Residency

Innovative Saudi VR projects to be developed following Ithra’s Creative Solutions Residency
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Innovative Saudi VR projects to be developed following Ithra’s Creative Solutions Residency

Innovative Saudi VR projects to be developed following Ithra’s Creative Solutions Residency
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture has selected six innovative VR concepts by emerging Saudi storytellers for prototype development. This follows the successful completion of the month-long Creative Solutions Residency Program.

This year’s program began on June 30 with 29 participants and 12 project proposals. Creative adviser Rafi Nazim, immersive technology consultant Simon Benson, Unity 3D expert Keith Myers and representatives from The Bakery guided participants through workshops and hands-on instruction.

The Creative Solutions Residency Program focuses on immersive technologies such as AR, VR, mixed reality, immersive audio and haptics. Participants learned creative, entrepreneurial, technical and storytelling foundations at Ithra’s Idea Lab.

Concepts were developed through storyboarding, scriptwriting and game engine sessions at Ithra’s Immersive Lab. Participants also trained with haptic feedback vests, motion capture bands and character design software.

The residency ended with pitches to a jury of industry experts including interdisciplinary artist Hanan Makki, journalist Kate Wellham and award-winning Saudi game developer Rafif Kalantan. Six winning concepts were chosen for prototype development.

“The program is more than a valuable training ground; it provides a global stage for talented Saudi creatives to showcase their brilliance to industry experts and investors,” said Manar Al-Duwaileh, head of Ithra’s creativity and innovation unit.

“We are not just nurturing innovators. We are identifying and supporting future pioneers who will redefine the boundaries of storytelling using immersive tech.” 

Winning concepts include Mirage, an interactive VR experience about a young girl battling depression; A Caravan Adventure, a VR journey exploring traditional Arab life; SOlVIVAL, an immersive physics-based adventure; Two Equals One, highlighting cultural connections through gameplay; The Hidden Loom, a VR game combining storytelling and cultural education; and Reclaiming Dreams, where players immerse in a young boy’s use of technology.

The six winning projects will unveil their prototypes in early November at Ithra’s annual event dedicated to design and creativity, showcasing to international investors and leading companies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithara

KSrelief mobile clinics provide services to patients in Yemen

KSrelief mobile clinics provide services to patients in Yemen
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief mobile clinics provide services to patients in Yemen

KSrelief mobile clinics provide services to patients in Yemen
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The mobile clinics operated by KSrelief in Yemen have provided services to 1,443 individuals from July 10 to July 16, the SPA has reported.
In Azlat Al-Deir, in the Hayran district of Hajjah, the epidemic control clinic treated 718 patients, the internal medicine clinic assisted 403 beneficiaries, and the pediatrics clinic cared for 322 children.

KSrelief mobile clinics in Hajjah, Yemen, served 1,443 patients from July 10-16. (SPA)

The laboratory department served 363 individuals, with medications dispensed to 1,401 people, while the observation department accommodated 344 beneficiaries.

Furthermore, four waste disposal activities were carried out.

KSrelief also distributed 107 shelter bags in Tuban District of Lahij governorate as well as 891 food parcels in Hadhramaut governorate.

Elsewhere, the Saudi aid group also distributed 944 food baskets on Sunday in Gedaref State, Sudan, benefiting 3,528 individuals. 

KSrelief distributes 107 shelter bags in Lahij, Yemen. (SPA)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen aid King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

