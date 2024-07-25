French ambassador bids farewell to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has bid farewell to the Kingdom after completing his diplomatic term.

Ludovic Pouille held various positions in diplomatic service, and his career involved significant roles in shaping French foreign policy.

He began his career at the Foreign Ministry in 1997, and his career would take him to New York, North Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf.

Appointed French ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 2020 following his diplomatic term in the UAE from 2017, Pouille witnessed the development of French-Saudi relations, including ministerial and parliamentary visits, as well as the visit by President Emmanuel Macron in December 2021.

Setting the pace for continued dialogue and reinforced cooperation, Macron’s visit was followed by that of Mohammed bin Salman to France in July 2022 and June 2023, during which the crown prince led the Saudi delegation at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.







Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais Brogniart for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris in 2023. (AFP/File Photo)



According to Pouille, in 2023 bilateral trade reached €9.5 billion ($10.2 billion), an increase of 18 percent compared to 2016, when Saudi Vision 2030 was launched.

French exports to Saudi Arabia have continued to rise since 2019, reaching €4.2 billion in 2023.

Recognition of French expertise has enabled exports in the French aeronautics sector to double in 2023 compared to 2021.

French direct investment in Saudi Arabia is estimated at almost $5 billion, concentrated in the energy and industrial sectors, with the involvement of French giants such as EDF, Engie and TotalEnergies.

During his term in Riyadh, Pouille put French expertise at the forefront of projects shaping the Kingdom by bringing together French professionals and Saudi stakeholders to explore the potential for strategic partnerships in line with Vision 2030.







Ludovic Pouille at a symposium to explore the potential of strategic partnerships organized by AFEX and Business France. (Arab News FR)



For Pouille, Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of the most attractive cities on the world map and for megaprojects, saying: “No one does it better than Saudi companies.”

The launch of the French edition of Arab News coincided with his appointment in Riyadh, during which he embraced Saudi culture.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News en français, click here to read it.