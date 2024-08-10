You are here

  • Home
  • Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender
Catalan independence leader and former President Carles Puigdemont addresses supporters after his arrival near the Catalan parliament to attend the investiture debate in Barcelona on Aug. 8, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6esw

Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender
  • “I never had any intention of handing myself in to a judicial authority that is neither competent to persecute us... nor to render justice,” Puigdemont said
  • On Friday, Puigdemont had revealed he was back in Belgium, where he has lived in exile for the last seven years
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

MADRID: Fugitive Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on Saturday said he had had no intention of handing himself in to authorities during a brief visit to Spain earlier this week.
Puigdemont, who fled abroad after leading a failed 2017 independence bid for Catalonia, defied an arrest warrant to return to Spain on Thursday.
He delivered a speech to thousands gathered outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona before slipping away.
“I never had any intention of handing myself in to a judicial authority that is neither competent to persecute us... nor to render justice, but is motivated by political objectives,” Puigdemont said in a video published on social media site X.
On Friday, Puigdemont had revealed he was back in Belgium, where he has lived in exile for the last seven years.
The 61-year-old had been hoping to enter the Catalan regional parliament building to take part in a vote to pick a new leader for the wealthy northeastern region.
Instead, he disappeared into the crowd as the Catalan regional police force launched a manhunt.
Speaking from his home in Waterloo, close to the Belgian capital, Puigdemont said he had been hoping to “enter parliament to take part in the session and exercise my right to speak and to vote.”
But a heavy police presence at the park near parliament where he gave a speech had convinced him to abandon those plans to avoid “certain arrest.”
He said that he had thus decided to flee “in a context of repression and total encirclement” so that he could return home.
The leader of the hard-line Catalan nationalist JxCAT party said he had been aware of the “risks” and “huge costs of failure” had he tried to enter the parliament building.
He accused the Spanish state of not acting democratically and the supreme court of ignoring laws approved by parliament.
Puigdemont led the regional government in 2017 when it carried out an independence referendum despite a court ban.
A short-lived declaration of independence sparked Spain’s worst political crisis since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.
Puigdemont fled Spain shortly after the failed independence bid to avoid prosecution and has since lived in Belgium and more recently France.
While Spain’s parliament passed an amnesty law in May for those involved in the secession bid, the supreme court ruled on July 1 that the measure would not fully apply to Puigdemont.
Three police officers have been arrested for allegedly helping Puigdemont flee while Catalonia’s regional police has denied colluding with him.

Topics: Barcelona Spain Catalan independence Carles Puidgemont

Related

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
World
Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
World
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
  • Russia’s nuclear agency on Saturday warned the Ukrainian attack posed a “direct threat” to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow on Saturday mounted a “counter-terror operation” in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv’s advance deeper into Russia and warned that the fighting endangered a nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian units stormed into Russia’s western Kursk region on Tuesday morning in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kyiv of the two-and-a-half year conflict.
Its troops have advanced several kilometers and Russia’s army has rushed in reserves and extra equipment — though neither side has given precise details on the forces they have committed.

SPEEDREAD

Ukrainian units stormed into Russia’s western Kursk region on Tuesday morning in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kyiv of the two-and-a-half year conflict.

Russia’s nuclear agency on Saturday warned the Ukrainian attack posed a “direct threat” to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station.
At least 16,000 civilians requested state assistance to leave their homes in Russian border areas, where emergency aid has been ferried in, and extra trains to the capital Moscow have been put on for people fleeing.
“The war has come to us,” one woman from the border zone said at a Moscow train station on Friday, declining to give her name.
Russia’s army confirmed Saturday it will still fighting the Ukrainian incursion.
It said Kyiv initially crossed the border with around 1,000 troops, around 20 armored vehicles and 11 tanks. Though it claimed Saturday to have destroyed five times that much military hardware so far.
Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee said late Friday it was starting “counter-terror operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions ... to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts being carried out by the enemy’s sabotage groups.”
Security forces and the military are given sweeping emergency powers during “counter-terror” operations.
Movement is restricted, vehicles can be seized, phone calls can be monitored, areas are declared no-go zones, checkpoints introduced, and security is beefed up at key infrastructure sites.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
World
Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
World
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
  • “I am grateful to each of our Defense Forces units that ensure this,” Zelensky added
  • “Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice“
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday acknowledged the recent offensive into the western Russian border region of Kursk, referring to actions “pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory.”
In his evening address, Zelensky referred to army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who he said had “already reported several times — on the frontline and our actions and pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory.
“I am grateful to each of our Defense Forces units that ensure this,” he added.
“Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor.”
Earlier Saturday, Russia said it had evacuated tens of thousands of people from its border region, launching what it called a “counter-terror operation.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Kursk Region

Related

Russia says Ukraine shells Kursk region after deadly drone attack
World
Russia says Ukraine shells Kursk region after deadly drone attack
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
World
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots
  • Officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has canceled a planned holiday to focus on his government’s response to a series of racist riots that targeted Muslims and migrants, a Downing Street source said.
Thousands of police officers remained on duty over the weekend in case violence flared again although for a fourth day in a row on Saturday counter-protesters far outnumbered anti-migration demonstrators in several towns and cities.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Starmer would no longer be going on holiday next week.
His government has moved quickly to speed up the processing of people arrested and charged in relation to the riots.
On Friday, officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged.
Police have said arrests are likely to continue for months.
On Saturday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, representing police leaders, said specialist officers had been ordered to pursue online offenders and influencers responsible for spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale.
“Online crimes have real world consequences and you will be dealt with in the same way as those physically present and inflicting the violence,” Chris Haward, the NPCC’s lead for serious and organized crime, said.
At least two people were jailed in recent days for stirring up racial hatred in messages on social media.
The riots erupted after online posts falsely identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.
King Charles on Friday made an appeal for mutual respect and understanding and welcomed the way that community groups had countered “the aggression and criminality from a few,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

Topics: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Related

Update UK’s Starmer to hold emergency meeting as riots intensify
World
UK’s Starmer to hold emergency meeting as riots intensify
A prison van believed to be transporting Axel Rudakubana departs Liverpool City Magistrates Court in Liverpool.
World
Teen in court over UK stabbings as Starmer seeks to quell unrest

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK
  • Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and other towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize
  • The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of anti-racism demonstrators rallied across the UK on Saturday to protest recent rioting blamed on the far-right in the wake of the Southport knife attack that killed three children.
Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and numerous other English towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize.
It followed a similar situation unfolding on Wednesday night, when anticipated far-right rallies up and down the country were instead replaced by gatherings organized by the Stand Up To Racism advocacy group.
More than a dozen places across England as well as Belfast had been hit by unrest prior to that, following the July 29 stabbing spree, which was wrongly linked on social media to a Muslim immigrant.
Rioters targeted mosques and hotels linked to immigration, as well as police, vehicles and other sites.
However, recent nights have been largely peaceful in English towns and cities, prompting hope among authorities that the more than 700 arrests and numerous people already being jailed has deterred further violence.
However, in Northern Ireland, which has seen sustained disorder since last weekend, police said they were investigating a suspected racially motivated hate crime overnight.
A petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards, east of Belfast, in the early hours of Saturday, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It said the petrol bomb thrown at the property did not ignite.
“This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and I want to send a strong message to those who carried this out, that this type of activity will not be tolerated and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously,” PSNI Chief Inspector Keith Hutchinson said.
There was also overnight reports of damage to property and vehicles in Belfast, as nightly unrest there rumbled on.
The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda, according to the PSNI.
Around 5,000 anti-racism demonstrators rallied in Belfast on Saturday without incident.
In London, hundreds massed outside the office of Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party before marching to parliament, as a large police presence looked on.
Farage and other far-right figures have been blamed for helping to fuel the riots through anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
“It’s really important for people of color in this country, for immigrants in this country, to see us out here as white British people saying ‘no, we don’t stand for this’,” attendee Phoebe Sewell, 32, from London, told AFP.
Fellow Londoner Jeremy Snelling, 64, said he had turned out because “I don’t like the right-wing claiming the streets in my name.”
He did not hold Farage “personally responsible” for the violence but argued that the Reform party founder had “contributed” to the volatile environment.
“I think he is damaging and I think he’s dangerous,” Snelling added.

Topics: UK anti-racism protests Southport anti-immigration London

Related

Anti-racism, pro-Palestinian protesters unite at London rally
World
Anti-racism, pro-Palestinian protesters unite at London rally
London Mayor Sadiq Khan attends an anti-racism event hosted by Chelsea Football Club in London. (@MayorofLondon)
World
London mayor ‘not safe’ as Muslim politician in UK

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant
  • The Israeli man was wanted by Israel in order to serve a 25-month prison sentence on robbery
  • Police were alerted by Interpol on Aug. 5 that a “red notice” had been issued against the defendant
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek police have arrested on an international warrant a 36-year-old fugitive convicted of robbery in Israel and under investigation over a bomb attack there after a tip-off by Israeli authorities, they said on Saturday.
The Israeli man was wanted by Israel in order to serve a 25-month prison sentence on robbery charges, police said in a statement. He was also under investigation in Israel “for his involvement in an attempted homicide through a bomb attack against another person,” they said.
According to court documents, police were alerted by Interpol on Aug. 5 that a “red notice” had been issued against the defendant on behalf of Israel. The notice said that he was traveling on a forged passport.
Police found that he had arrived in Greece on July 20 using the fake document. He was arrested outside a restaurant at a Jewish synagogue in central Athens on Aug. 6, police said.
The man has appeared before Greek prosecutors who have ordered his detention, the court documents said.

Topics: Greek police Israeli Interpol

Related

Greek police arrest suspected crime boss sought by Russia
World
Greek police arrest suspected crime boss sought by Russia
Five Greek police officers in custody pending trial for assisting illegal migrant crossings
World
Five Greek police officers in custody pending trial for assisting illegal migrant crossings

Latest updates

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
What We Are Reading Today: Crude Nation
Photo/Supplied
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Edtech platform sharpens Saudi children’s language portfolio
Edtech platform sharpens Saudi children’s language portfolio
Film review: ‘A Good Girl's Guide to Murder’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.