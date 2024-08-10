You are here

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK
Protestors attend a "unity over division" protest called to oppose an anti-immigration demonstration in Belfast Northern Ireland on August 9, 2024. (AFP)
  • Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and other towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize
  • The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda
LONDON: Thousands of anti-racism demonstrators rallied across the UK on Saturday to protest recent rioting blamed on the far-right in the wake of the Southport knife attack that killed three children.
Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and numerous other English towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize.
It followed a similar situation unfolding on Wednesday night, when anticipated far-right rallies up and down the country were instead replaced by gatherings organized by the Stand Up To Racism advocacy group.
More than a dozen places across England as well as Belfast had been hit by unrest prior to that, following the July 29 stabbing spree, which was wrongly linked on social media to a Muslim immigrant.
Rioters targeted mosques and hotels linked to immigration, as well as police, vehicles and other sites.
However, recent nights have been largely peaceful in English towns and cities, prompting hope among authorities that the more than 700 arrests and numerous people already being jailed has deterred further violence.
However, in Northern Ireland, which has seen sustained disorder since last weekend, police said they were investigating a suspected racially motivated hate crime overnight.
A petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards, east of Belfast, in the early hours of Saturday, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It said the petrol bomb thrown at the property did not ignite.
“This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and I want to send a strong message to those who carried this out, that this type of activity will not be tolerated and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously,” PSNI Chief Inspector Keith Hutchinson said.
There was also overnight reports of damage to property and vehicles in Belfast, as nightly unrest there rumbled on.
The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda, according to the PSNI.
Around 5,000 anti-racism demonstrators rallied in Belfast on Saturday without incident.
In London, hundreds massed outside the office of Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party before marching to parliament, as a large police presence looked on.
Farage and other far-right figures have been blamed for helping to fuel the riots through anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
“It’s really important for people of color in this country, for immigrants in this country, to see us out here as white British people saying ‘no, we don’t stand for this’,” attendee Phoebe Sewell, 32, from London, told AFP.
Fellow Londoner Jeremy Snelling, 64, said he had turned out because “I don’t like the right-wing claiming the streets in my name.”
He did not hold Farage “personally responsible” for the violence but argued that the Reform party founder had “contributed” to the volatile environment.
“I think he is damaging and I think he’s dangerous,” Snelling added.

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant

Greek police arrest Israeli national on international warrant
  • The Israeli man was wanted by Israel in order to serve a 25-month prison sentence on robbery
  • Police were alerted by Interpol on Aug. 5 that a “red notice” had been issued against the defendant
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek police have arrested on an international warrant a 36-year-old fugitive convicted of robbery in Israel and under investigation over a bomb attack there after a tip-off by Israeli authorities, they said on Saturday.
The Israeli man was wanted by Israel in order to serve a 25-month prison sentence on robbery charges, police said in a statement. He was also under investigation in Israel “for his involvement in an attempted homicide through a bomb attack against another person,” they said.
According to court documents, police were alerted by Interpol on Aug. 5 that a “red notice” had been issued against the defendant on behalf of Israel. The notice said that he was traveling on a forged passport.
Police found that he had arrived in Greece on July 20 using the fake document. He was arrested outside a restaurant at a Jewish synagogue in central Athens on Aug. 6, police said.
The man has appeared before Greek prosecutors who have ordered his detention, the court documents said.

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender

Fugitive Catalan separatist leader says would not surrender
  • “I never had any intention of handing myself in to a judicial authority that is neither competent to persecute us... nor to render justice,” Puigdemont said
  • On Friday, Puigdemont had revealed he was back in Belgium, where he has lived in exile for the last seven years
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

MADRID: Fugitive Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on Saturday said he had had no intention of handing himself in to authorities during a brief visit to Spain earlier this week.
Puigdemont, who fled abroad after leading a failed 2017 independence bid for Catalonia, defied an arrest warrant to return to Spain on Thursday.
He delivered a speech to thousands gathered outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona before slipping away.
“I never had any intention of handing myself in to a judicial authority that is neither competent to persecute us... nor to render justice, but is motivated by political objectives,” Puigdemont said in a video published on social media site X.
On Friday, Puigdemont had revealed he was back in Belgium, where he has lived in exile for the last seven years.
The 61-year-old had been hoping to enter the Catalan regional parliament building to take part in a vote to pick a new leader for the wealthy northeastern region.
Instead, he disappeared into the crowd as the Catalan regional police force launched a manhunt.
Speaking from his home in Waterloo, close to the Belgian capital, Puigdemont said he had been hoping to “enter parliament to take part in the session and exercise my right to speak and to vote.”
But a heavy police presence at the park near parliament where he gave a speech had convinced him to abandon those plans to avoid “certain arrest.”
He said that he had thus decided to flee “in a context of repression and total encirclement” so that he could return home.
The leader of the hard-line Catalan nationalist JxCAT party said he had been aware of the “risks” and “huge costs of failure” had he tried to enter the parliament building.
He accused the Spanish state of not acting democratically and the supreme court of ignoring laws approved by parliament.
Puigdemont led the regional government in 2017 when it carried out an independence referendum despite a court ban.
A short-lived declaration of independence sparked Spain’s worst political crisis since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.
Puigdemont fled Spain shortly after the failed independence bid to avoid prosecution and has since lived in Belgium and more recently France.
While Spain’s parliament passed an amnesty law in May for those involved in the secession bid, the supreme court ruled on July 1 that the measure would not fully apply to Puigdemont.
Three police officers have been arrested for allegedly helping Puigdemont flee while Catalonia’s regional police has denied colluding with him.

Philippines says China air force harassed its plane over disputed reef

Philippines says China air force harassed its plane over disputed reef
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Philippines says China air force harassed its plane over disputed reef

Philippines says China air force harassed its plane over disputed reef
  • China defended its operations on Saturday, saying it had “organized naval and air forces to lawfully... (drive) away” the Philippine plane, following “repeated warnings“
  • The incident is the latest in an increasingly tense confrontation between Manila and Beijing
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

MANILA: The Philippine military on Saturday accused China’s air force of “dangerous and provocative actions” against one of its planes patrolling over a disputed South China Sea reef.
Two China air force aircraft “executed a dangerous maneuver at around 9:00am and dropped flares in the path of our NC-212i,” armed forces chief General Romeo Brawner said in a statement, recounting the alleged incident Thursday “over” Scarborough Shoal.
He said the Chinese action “endangered the lives of our personnel undertaking maritime security operations,” adding that the pilot and crew were unharmed and “safely returned” to a northern Philippines air base.
China defended its operations on Saturday, saying it had “organized naval and air forces to lawfully... (drive) away” the Philippine plane, following “repeated warnings,” according to a statement by the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army.
The statement did not say what specific actions China took, describing its operations as “professional, standard, legitimate and legal.”
“We sternly warn the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement, provocation, distortion and hype,” the statement said, adding that “China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island (Scarborough Shoal) and adjacent waters.”
The incident is the latest in an increasingly tense confrontation between Manila and Beijing, which claims most of the South China Sea and seized the shoal after a 2012 standoff with the Philippines.
In June, the Philippine military said one of its sailors lost a thumb in a confrontation off Second Thomas Shoal, in another area of the South China Sea, when the Chinese coast guard also confiscated or destroyed Philippine equipment including guns.
Beijing has blamed the escalation on Manila and maintains its actions to protect its claims are legal and proportional.
Following the Second Thomas Shoal clash, the two countries agreed on a “provisional arrangement” for resupplying Filipino troops based on a decrepit warship grounded atop the reef, and also to increase the number of communication lines to resolve disputes in the waterway.
The Chinese air force action Thursday took place a day after China carried out a combat patrol near the flashpoint reef to test the “strike capabilities” of its troops.
Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing off rival claims of several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.
Scarborough Shoal, a triangular chain of reefs and rocks, is 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan.
Brawner said the Philippine military “strongly condemns the dangerous and provocative actions of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force that endangered the lives of our personnel undertaking maritime security operations recently within Philippine maritime zones.”
“The incident posed a threat to Philippine Air Force aircraft and its crew, interfered with lawful flight operations in airspace within Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction, and contravened international law and regulations governing safety of aviation,” he added.
A Philippine military spokesman told AFP the Chinese aircraft involved in the incident were “MRF,” an abbreviation for multi-role fighter jets.
The Indonesia-built NC-212i is a multi-role turboprop plane designed for maritime surveillance, troop transport, medical evacuation and “special mission,” according to the manufacturer’s website.

North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea

North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Follow

North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea

North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea
  • There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage
Updated 10 August 2024
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea’s military says North Korea is again flying balloons likely carrying trash toward the South, adding to a bizarre psychological warfare campaign amid growing tensions between the war-divided rivals.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the winds could carry the balloons to regions north of the South Korean capital, Seoul. Seoul City Hall and the Gyeonggi provincial government issued text alerts urging citizens to beware of objects dropping from the sky and report to the military or police if they spot any balloons.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.
North Korea in recent weeks has flown more than 2,000 balloons carrying waste paper, cloth scraps and cigarette butts toward the South in what it has described as a retaliation toward South Korean civilian activists flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.
Trash carried by at least one North Korean balloon fell on the South Korean presidential compound late last month, raising worries about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities. The balloon contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt, South Korea’s presidential security service said.
South Korea, in reaction to the North’s balloon campaign, activated its front-line loudspeakers to blast broadcasts of propaganda messages and K-pop songs. Their tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns are inflaming tensions, with the rivals threatening stronger steps and warning of grave consequences.
Animosity between the war-divided Koreas is at its highest in years over the North’s growing nuclear ambitions and the South’s expansion of combined military exercises with the United States and Japan in response to the North’s threats.

Belarus sends more troops to border after accusing Ukraine of airspace violation

Belarus sends more troops to border after accusing Ukraine of airspace violation
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Belarus sends more troops to border after accusing Ukraine of airspace violation

Belarus sends more troops to border after accusing Ukraine of airspace violation
  • Air defense forces on Friday destroyed several of “about a dozen” Ukrainian drones after they violated Belarusian airspace
  • Lukashenko said others were later destroyed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarus sent more troops to reinforce its border with Ukraine on Saturday, saying Ukrainian drones had violated its airspace in the course of Kyiv’s military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.
President Alexander Lukashenko said air defense forces on Friday destroyed several of “about a dozen” Ukrainian drones after they violated Belarusian airspace in the eastern Mogilev region bordering Russia.
He said others were later destroyed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had intercepted six drones in the Yaroslavl region.
“Considering the situation in Ukraine and in the Kursk region of Russia, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has given orders to reinforce troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical areas in order to respond to such provocations,” Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.
“Special operations forces, ground troops and rocket forces, including Polonez and Iskander systems, have been tasked with deploying to the designated areas.”
He said Belarus regarded the violation of its airspace as a provocation and “was ready to respond.”

