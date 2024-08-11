You are here

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61

According to the UN humanitarian agency’s update on flash flooding in Yemen, between July 28 and Aug. 9, 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected. (AFP/File Photo)
According to the UN humanitarian agency's update on flash flooding in Yemen, between July 28 and Aug. 9, 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected. (AFP/File Photo)
Saeed Al-Batati
Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61
  UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said severe rains and floods had affected 34,260 homes in Yemen
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Four internally displaced people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday in Yemen’s central province of Marib when torrential rains and high winds pounded their tents.

The four deaths take to 61 the toll in Yemen reported by the UN since late July.

The internationally recognized government’s executive unit for internally displaced camps in Marib told Arab News of the deaths, injuries and mayhem the weather caused.

Residents tweeted images and videos of shattered houses, improvised shelters, and electricity towers at the Jaw Al-Naseem camp in Marib, where parts of the camp were almost flattened by high winds.

Marib has taken in more than two million displaced people fleeing the war and Houthi brutality in their areas.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday that severe rains and floods had affected 34,260 homes in Yemen, causing extensive damage and killing 57 people and injuring 16, with the figure expected to rise.

According to the UN humanitarian agency’s update on flash flooding in Yemen, between July 28 and Aug. 9, 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah, 2,753 families were affected in the northern province of Hajjah, and two deaths and 3,451 affected families were reported in the northern province of Saada. In Taiz, a southern province, 15 people were killed, and 6,494 households were affected. 

Last week, at least 30 people were killed and others left homeless when severe rains and catastrophic floods devastated Hodeidah, destroying houses, farmland and other property.

Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology on Sunday reaffirmed its warnings to Yemenis throughout the country against driving into or staying in watercourses, forecasting heavy rainfall, floods and strong winds in Yemen’s highlands, and western and southern regions.

At the same time, the Yemeni government on Sunday reiterated its call to the international community to assist the country’s thousands of flood victims, unblock highways, and restore services in four Yemeni provinces.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said at a meeting with Steven H. Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, that the country needs immediate humanitarian help to deal with the damage caused by floods and raids in the provinces of Hajjah, Hodeidah, Taiz and Marib.

Meanwhile, local tribesmen persuaded the Houthis to cease their siege and stop invading a village in the province of Al-Bayda after the inhabitants agreed to hand over seven people suspected of murdering local Houthi agents.

During the previous several days, the Houthis surrounded Hamat Sarar in the Walad Rabi area of Al-Bayda and threatened to attack it with tanks after accusing locals of hiding four people suspected of murdering four of the militant group’s members.

Residents, however, said that the Houthis were killed in skirmishes with villagers when fighters at a Houthi-manned checkpoint killed a villager.

According to Nasser Ali Al-Sanae, a Yemeni activist from Al-Bayda, the villagers decided to give up some locals to tribal mediation and hold a modest protest to show their support for the Houthis in return for the Houthis ceasing their onslaught on the village.

“People knew that the Houthis’ retaliation would be terrible, so they decided to arrange the gathering and give up some villagers to halt the bloodshed,” Al-Sanae said.

This happened as Yemeni government authorities, as well as local and international NGOs, warned of “carnage” if the Houthis attacked the village, as the Yemeni militia gathered soldiers and tanks and flew drones above it in preparation for the attack.

“SAM Organization calls on the Houthi group to immediately lift its siege of Hamat Sarar and cease the intimidation and repression policies it has practiced against civilians in its controlled areas for the past ten years,” the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said in a statement on Sunday. 

Topics: Yemen flooding Yemen floods

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip
Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip
  Egypt called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza
CAIRO: Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the bombing of a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in eastern Gaza.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt denounced the continued Israeli assaults on civilians in the Gaza Strip as an unprecedented disregard for international law and international humanitarian law.

Egypt called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza and to end the targeting of unarmed civilians.

Egypt said the continued perpetration of these “large-scale crimes and the deliberate killing of such large numbers of unarmed civilians whenever mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as clear evidence of the Israeli side’s lack of political will to end this brutal war.”

The ministry statement added that Israel’s actions reflect “a persistent intent to prolong the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians under the weight of an international humanitarian catastrophe that the world remains powerless to stop.”

Egypt affirmed that it will continue its efforts and diplomatic endeavors, as well as its intensive communications with all internationally influential parties, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by all possible means and to work toward achieving a ceasefire, regardless of the challenges or obstacles it may face.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday by Israeli airstrikes at the Al-Taba’een school being used as a shelter for displaced people in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Egypt Hamas

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
  Commercial service from Algeria's Annaba Station scheduled to begin on Tuesday
LONDON: The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria announced on Sunday the resumption of rail services on the line between Algeria and Tunisia following a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

The service was officially relaunched on Saturday, according to media reports, with the first commercial journey departing from Tunis on Sunday.

A commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The train, which will cover a distance of 357 km, will consist of two first-class carriages and two second class, accommodating up to 300 passengers per trip.

Rail services between the two nations were suspended in 1995 due to security concerns. Although briefly resumed in 2003, the service was halted again due to undisclosed “technical issues.” 

The revival of the route marks a significant step in reconnecting the two countries by rail.
 

Topics: Algeria Tunisia

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
  King Abdullah also called for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
AMMAN: King Abdullah told a delegation of US Congressional aides on Sunday at Al-Husseiniya Palace that Jordan will not be drawn into the ongoing Gaza conflict and will prioritize the safety of its citizens.

While reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to regional stability, King Abdullah also called for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He warned that the conflict poses a significant threat to the region and urged intensified international efforts to prevent it from escalating into a broader war.

He highlighted the dangers of extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. He reiterated the need for a political solution based on the two-state framework as the only path to lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.

King Abdullah also stressed the importance of continued support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to ensure it can fulfill its humanitarian mission.

The meeting also covered opportunities to strengthen US-Jordan relations, with King Abdullah expressing gratitude for the continued American support. The US delegation, in turn, acknowledged Jordan’s crucial role in promoting peace and stability in the region under the King Abdullah’s leadership.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi; Dr. Jafar Hassan, the director of the King’s Office; and Jordan’s ambassador to Washington, Dina Kawar.

 

Topics: Jordan War on Gaza

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran
Iran's Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran
  The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh
TEHRAN: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards are holding military drills in the western parts of the country that will continue until Tuesday, Iran’s official news agency announced on Sunday.
The drills, which started on Friday, are ongoing in the western province of Kermanshah close to the border with Iraq to “enhance combat readiness and vigilance,” an armed forces official told IRNA.
The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s on July 31 in Tehran.
Iran and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled further concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Cited by Iranian media, Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi said on Friday that the Iranian supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for Haniyeh are clear and will be implemented in the “best possible way.”

Topics: Iran

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday
Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday
  The two leaders will discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel
MOSCOW: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Moscow next week to discuss the Gaza war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Palestinian envoy said.
Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow as saying Abbas will arrive on Monday and meet Putin on Tuesday.
Abbas heads the Fatah Palestinian movement, a rival to Hamas.
Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal said the two leaders would discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel. “They will talk about Russia’s role, what can be done.”
He added: “We have a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country that is close to us. We need to consult each other.”
Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East — including Israel and the Palestinians.
But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel’s foes, Hamas and Iran.
The Kremlin has repeatedly criticized Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks and called for restraint.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia

