You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike
Mourners carry the coffin of a civilian killed a day earlier along with a Hezbollah fighter in a reported Israeli strike on the town of Jouaiya in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, during his funeral on August 8, 2024. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msvfx

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike
  • Cross-border violence since early October has killed at least 565 people in Lebanon
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said an Israeli air strike on Sunday killed two fighters from the Iran-backed group, with the health ministry reporting another death from an attack days ago.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since October.
Tensions have skyrocketed since a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs late last month killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, just hours before the assassination, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
An “Israeli strike that targeted the village of Taybeh today left two dead,” the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.
Hezbollah confirmed they were group fighters, killed in Taybeh near the border with Israel.
The official National News Agency reported that “a drone fired two missiles on the village of Taybeh.”
The Israeli military said it had “struck throughout the day several Hezbollah military structures in the area of Adaisseh,” which is located next to Taybeh.
In another statement later on Sunday the military said its forces had “struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Taybeh” as well as “a military structure in the area of Derdghaiya.”
“Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure” in Derdghaiya, it added.
A union of local governments in the area said at least three Syrians were killed in an Israeli strike on Derdghaiya. The Lebanese health ministry gave a different toll, saying two Syrians were killed and several others including a Lebanese wounded.
Separately, the health ministry specified that a Lebanese man who had succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli strike “several days ago” on the southern village of Beit Lif was a Hezbollah fighter, not a civilian as earlier reported.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks against military positions in northern Israel on Sunday, including at least two using attack drones.
On Saturday, the Iran-backed group said it had launched “squadrons of explosive-laden drones” at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in the south Lebanon city of Sidon a day earlier.
The cross-border violence since early October has killed at least 565 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Thousands have been displaced from both sides of the border due to the fighting.

Topics: Hezbollah Israel

Related

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike
Middle-East
Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike
Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack
Middle-East
Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast

Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast

Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast
  • “The situation is under control, but outbreaks of fire continue in hard-to-reach areas,” he told AFP in the village of Ait Frah, south of Tizi Ouzou city
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

AIT FRAH, Algeria: Algerian firefighters on Sunday were battling blazes in the northeastern Kabylie region as families were ordered to evacuate, local media and an AFP journalist said.
Residents were told to leave homes in the fire’s path in Tizi Ouzou province, news site Ennahar Online reported quoting a forest official, though it was not immediately clear how many people were affected.
Numerous wildfires have broken out in Tizi Ouzou since Friday, though most of them have been brought under control or were expected to soon, said civil defense official Nassim Bernaoui.
“The situation is under control, but outbreaks of fire continue in hard-to-reach areas,” he told AFP in the village of Ait Frah, south of Tizi Ouzou city.
The AFP journalist saw olive groves and fig orchards consumed by fires, as well as hen coops, beehives and some homes.
Authorities in Bejaia province, near Tizi Ouzou, ordered the evacuation of around 20 families from Mezouara village, which is located near a forest where blazes raged on Sunday.
Online videos showed a water bomber deployed to help contain the forest fire.
Wildfires are a common sight in summer in northern Algeria, increasingly exacerbated by drought and heatwaves scientists say are linked to climate change.
More than 30 people died in massive fires that ravaged Bejaia in July 2023, destroying thousands of acres of forests and agricultural lands as well as hundreds of homes.
 

 

Topics: Algeria wildfire

Related

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
Middle-East
Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
Algeria arrests dozens over alleged election fraud
Middle-East
Algeria arrests dozens over alleged election fraud

Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’

Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’

Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’
  • Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday
  • Several rounds of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have failed until now
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: Hamas on Sunday called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more negotiations.”
Hamas “demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden’s vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the occupation (Israel) to comply, rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.
Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday.
Last week, shortly after the killing of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Israel agreed to a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks to facilitate the release of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh.
Several rounds of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have failed until now, except for a one-week truce that was observed at the end of November.
That truce saw the release of scores of hostages in exchange of dozens of Palestinians prisoners who were held in Israeli jails.
On May 31, Biden unveiled what he said was a three-stage plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The first phase of the plan includes a “full and complete ceasefire” lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from “all populated areas of Gaza.”
Hamas would release “a number” of hostages captured in the October 7 attacks, including women, the elderly and the wounded. The remains of some hostages who had been killed would also be returned.
Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.
Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their “homes and neighborhoods” throughout Gaza, including in the north, which has been devastated by months of Israeli bombing.
During the initial six-week period, Israel and Hamas would “negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities.”
The ceasefire would also be extended if the negotiations continue, with mediators working to ensure they continue, Biden said at the time.
In phase two, also lasting around another six weeks, Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza.
Hamas would release “all remaining living hostages” including male Israeli soldiers. This has been a key sticking point for Hamas in the past.
If both sides keep to the deal it will lead to the “cessation of hostilities permanently,” Biden said, quoting what he said had been an Israeli proposal.
In the third and final stage, a major reconstruction and stabilization plan for Gaza would begin, backed by the US and the international community.
The October 7 Hamas attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,790 people, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Hamas Gaza US President Joe Biden

Related

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Middle-East
Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Displaced Palestinians flee the eastern part of Khan Younis following an Israeli army evacuation order.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes mediators inviting Hamas and Israel to resume ceasefire talks

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61
Updated 11 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61

Yemen toll of flooding fatalities climbs to 61
  • UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said severe rains and floods had affected 34,260 homes in Yemen
Updated 11 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Four internally displaced people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday in Yemen’s central province of Marib when torrential rains and high winds pounded their tents.

The four deaths take to 61 the toll in Yemen reported by the UN since late July.

The internationally recognized government’s executive unit for internally displaced camps in Marib told Arab News of the deaths, injuries and mayhem the weather caused.

Residents tweeted images and videos of shattered houses, improvised shelters, and electricity towers at the Jaw Al-Naseem camp in Marib, where parts of the camp were almost flattened by high winds.

Marib has taken in more than two million displaced people fleeing the war and Houthi brutality in their areas.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday that severe rains and floods had affected 34,260 homes in Yemen, causing extensive damage and killing 57 people and injuring 16, with the figure expected to rise.

According to the UN humanitarian agency’s update on flash flooding in Yemen, between July 28 and Aug. 9, 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah, 2,753 families were affected in the northern province of Hajjah, and two deaths and 3,451 affected families were reported in the northern province of Saada. In Taiz, a southern province, 15 people were killed, and 6,494 households were affected. 

Last week, at least 30 people were killed and others left homeless when severe rains and catastrophic floods devastated Hodeidah, destroying houses, farmland and other property.

Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology on Sunday reaffirmed its warnings to Yemenis throughout the country against driving into or staying in watercourses, forecasting heavy rainfall, floods and strong winds in Yemen’s highlands, and western and southern regions.

At the same time, the Yemeni government on Sunday reiterated its call to the international community to assist the country’s thousands of flood victims, unblock highways, and restore services in four Yemeni provinces.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said at a meeting with Steven H. Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, that the country needs immediate humanitarian help to deal with the damage caused by floods and raids in the provinces of Hajjah, Hodeidah, Taiz and Marib.

Meanwhile, local tribesmen persuaded the Houthis to cease their siege and stop invading a village in the province of Al-Bayda after the inhabitants agreed to hand over seven people suspected of murdering local Houthi agents.

During the previous several days, the Houthis surrounded Hamat Sarar in the Walad Rabi area of Al-Bayda and threatened to attack it with tanks after accusing locals of hiding four people suspected of murdering four of the militant group’s members.

Residents, however, said that the Houthis were killed in skirmishes with villagers when fighters at a Houthi-manned checkpoint killed a villager.

According to Nasser Ali Al-Sanae, a Yemeni activist from Al-Bayda, the villagers decided to give up some locals to tribal mediation and hold a modest protest to show their support for the Houthis in return for the Houthis ceasing their onslaught on the village.

“People knew that the Houthis’ retaliation would be terrible, so they decided to arrange the gathering and give up some villagers to halt the bloodshed,” Al-Sanae said.

This happened as Yemeni government authorities, as well as local and international NGOs, warned of “carnage” if the Houthis attacked the village, as the Yemeni militia gathered soldiers and tanks and flew drones above it in preparation for the attack.

“SAM Organization calls on the Houthi group to immediately lift its siege of Hamat Sarar and cease the intimidation and repression policies it has practiced against civilians in its controlled areas for the past ten years,” the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said in a statement on Sunday. 

Topics: Yemen flooding Yemen floods

Related

Torrential rain and flash floods in Yemen kill 45 and displace thousands
Middle-East
Torrential rain and flash floods in Yemen kill 45 and displace thousands
Special Thousands homeless after Yemen floods
Middle-East
Thousands homeless after Yemen floods

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip
Updated 11 August 2024
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip

Egypt deplores Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza Strip
  • Egypt called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza
Updated 11 August 2024
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the bombing of a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in eastern Gaza.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt denounced the continued Israeli assaults on civilians in the Gaza Strip as an unprecedented disregard for international law and international humanitarian law.

Egypt called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza and to end the targeting of unarmed civilians.

Egypt said the continued perpetration of these “large-scale crimes and the deliberate killing of such large numbers of unarmed civilians whenever mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as clear evidence of the Israeli side’s lack of political will to end this brutal war.”

The ministry statement added that Israel’s actions reflect “a persistent intent to prolong the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians under the weight of an international humanitarian catastrophe that the world remains powerless to stop.”

Egypt affirmed that it will continue its efforts and diplomatic endeavors, as well as its intensive communications with all internationally influential parties, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by all possible means and to work toward achieving a ceasefire, regardless of the challenges or obstacles it may face.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday by Israeli airstrikes at the Al-Taba’een school being used as a shelter for displaced people in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Egypt Hamas

Related

King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
Middle-East
King Abdullah tells US Jordan will not be drawn into Gaza conflict
Special Indonesia, Malaysia urge UN to unite against Israel after latest massacre in Gaza
World
Indonesia, Malaysia urge UN to unite against Israel after latest massacre in Gaza

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years

Algeria-Tunisia railway resumes services after nearly 30 years
  • Commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station scheduled to begin on Tuesday
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria announced on Sunday the resumption of rail services on the line between Algeria and Tunisia following a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

The service was officially relaunched on Saturday, according to media reports, with the first commercial journey departing from Tunis on Sunday.

A commercial service from Algeria’s Annaba Station is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The train, which will cover a distance of 357 km, will consist of two first-class carriages and two second class, accommodating up to 300 passengers per trip.

Rail services between the two nations were suspended in 1995 due to security concerns. Although briefly resumed in 2003, the service was halted again due to undisclosed “technical issues.” 

The revival of the route marks a significant step in reconnecting the two countries by rail.
 

Topics: Algeria Tunisia

Related

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop video
Sport
Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Middle-East
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

Latest updates

Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast
Algerians flee wildfires in country’s northeast
USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’
Hamas tells Gaza mediators to implement Biden truce plan instead of ‘more negotiations’
Saudi calligraffiti artist rewrites tradition using bold strokes
Saudi calligraffiti artist rewrites tradition using bold strokes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.