Sri Lanka sees Saudi Arabia as ‘important market’ to boost tourism industry

COLOMBO: Saudi Arabia is an important market for Sri Lanka’s tourism, authorities said on Monday as the island nation seeks to attract and cater to more visitors from the Kingdom to further boost its hospitality sector.
Tourism has traditionally been one of Sri Lanka’s key sources of foreign reserves, earning around $4.4 billion in 2018 and contributing 5.6 percent to the gross domestic product. But this figure dropped to less than 1 percent in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic ground international travel to a halt.
Since then, Sri Lanka has launched several initiatives to revive its tourism industry, especially after the country sank deeper into its worst economic crisis in history. Its strategies include the Middle East among its top potential markets, as the sector pins hopes on Gulf countries and especially Saudi Arabia.
Last Thursday, the Sri Lankan government announced it was issuing free tourist visas to visitors from 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia, which authorities in Colombo said was one of the nation’s top potential markets.
“Saudi Arabia is an important source market for Sri Lanka … Sri Lanka would become a more attractive option compared to other destinations that still require visas for Saudi citizens. It could further increase the arrivals due to the convenience,” Sureshni Pilapitiya, assistant director at Sri Lanka’s Tourism Promotion Bureau, told Arab News.
Sri Lanka’s tourism offerings, including beautiful beaches, cultural experiences and nature reserves, “align well with the preferences of Saudi tourists,” she added.
“Sri Lanka has the potential to cater to the needs of Saudi tourists by offering halal-friendly services … The relatively short flight time between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka makes it an attractive destination for both short vacations and extended stays.”
The spending power of Saudi visitors and their tendency to travel during off-peak seasons “can help Sri Lanka stabilize its tourism industry year-round,” Pilapitiya said.
With the newly announced visa-free policy also applicable for Saudi travelers from October onwards, Sri Lankan tourism players have grown more optimistic.
“The introduction of visa free-of-charge access is a game-changer for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry. For markets like Saudi Arabia, which has tremendous potential, this move will undoubtedly lead to increased interest and arrivals,” Sabry Bahaudeen, president of the IATA Agents Association of Sri Lanka, told Arab News.
“We are optimistic that this will help us tap into the high-yield tourism segment that is crucial for the industry’s growth.”
Saudi Arabia represents a “potentially lucrative market for Sri Lanka,” he added.
“As a nation known for its high-spending travelers, the Saudi market aligns perfectly with Sri Lanka’s objective of attracting tourists who will contribute significantly to the local economy,” Bahaudeen said.
“With visa free-of-charge travel now in place, Sri Lanka hopes to see a surge in visitors from the Middle East, especially from Saudi Arabia.”