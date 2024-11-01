You are here

Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League

Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League
Well-known international players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, will describe their journeys, challenges, failures and triumphs throughout the 2023-2024 season. (Netflix)
Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League
Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard will describe his journey, challenges, failures and triumphs throughout the 2023-2024 season. (Netflix)
Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League
Great Saudi players will describe their journeys, challenges, failures and triumphs throughout the 2023-2024 season. (Netflix)
Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League
Great Saudi players will describe their journeys, challenges, failures and triumphs throughout the 2023-2024 season. (Netflix)
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League

Netflix releases teaser for documentary series on Saudi Pro League
  • 'Saudi Pro League: Kickoff' will be released on Nov. 21
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Netflix will launch its latest sports doc series, “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff,” on Nov. 21, the streaming platform revealed in a short teaser.

The docuseries will take football fans behind the scenes of a league with the ambition to become one of the top leagues in the world.

The six-episode series, produced by Whisper, delves into the journey of five Saudi football clubs, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Etiffaq, as they compete to be crowned Saudi Pro League champions.

Well-known international players such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) and Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard, as well as great Saudi players such as Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Feras Al-Buraikan (Al-Ahli), Talal Haji (Al-Ittihad), and Abdulrahman Ghareeb (Al-Nassr), all make appearances, describing their journeys, challenges, failures and triumphs throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Beyond the pitch, fans will witness the Saudi Pro League’s vision of transformation unfold, as international legends join the league and make a profound impact on the clubs, the competition and the Saudi football stars.

Featuring exclusive interviews from some of the world’s best players, managers and commentators, along with in-depth stories and highlights from the campaign, the series will offer fans backstage access to the developments shaping the future of the Saudi Pro League.

Topics: Saudi Pro League SPL Al-Ahli SPL Al-Nassr SPL Al-ittihad SPL Al-Ettifaq Cristiano Ronaldo football

We’ll be Al-Nassr fans for a weekend, says Al-Ittihad’s Fabinho

We’ll be Al-Nassr fans for a weekend, says Al-Ittihad’s Fabinho
Updated 01 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

We'll be Al-Nassr fans for a weekend, says Al-Ittihad's Fabinho

We’ll be Al-Nassr fans for a weekend, says Al-Ittihad’s Fabinho
  • The Brazilian midfielder helped his team to a 1-0 win over Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli ahead of Al-Nassr's clash with table-topping Al-Hilal in the Roshn Saudi Pro League's Capital Derby
Updated 01 November 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brazilian star Fabinho has revealed that the Al-Ittihad players are going to become Al-Nassr fans, but just for the Roshn Saudi Pro League Capital Derby against champions and current leaders Al-Hilal on Friday.

On Thursday night Al-Ittihad defeated Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli 1-0 as a part of the SPL’s Derby Week.

The win in the Sea Derby ensures Al-Ittihad is equal on points with Al-Hilal at the top of the SPL table but behind the Riyadh club on goal difference, having played an extra match.

Having dropped only three points all season — in a defeat to Al-Hilal — Al-Ittihad, title holders in 2022-2023, have emerged as the reigning champions’ biggest challengers for the league trophy this season.

With that in mind, the former Liverpool midfielder wants both Jeddah and Riyadh to be all yellow this weekend.

“At the moment we are fighting against Al-Hilal at the top of the league, so first we have to do our job,” he told Arab News before the clash in Jeddah.

“And of course we’ll support Al-Nassr this weekend. If they get a good result, it will be good for us, but as I said before we have to care about us first.”

As well as the Sea Derby and Capital Derby, the SPL also hosts Al-Ettifaq versus Al-Qadsiah in the Eastern Derby on Saturday.

All the matchweek nine clashes are a part of the innovative new Derby Week in the league this season.

Topics: Al-Ittihad Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Humbert knocks out Alcaraz to join Zverev and Tsitsipas in Paris Masters quarterfinals

Humbert knocks out Alcaraz to join Zverev and Tsitsipas in Paris Masters quarterfinals
Updated 01 November 2024
AP
Follow

Humbert knocks out Alcaraz to join Zverev and Tsitsipas in Paris Masters quarterfinals

Humbert knocks out Alcaraz to join Zverev and Tsitsipas in Paris Masters quarterfinals
  • Humbert: There were some incredible points, I think I have just experienced one of my greatest moments on a tennis court
  • Eighth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to have an outside chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals
Updated 01 November 2024
AP

PARIS: Frenchman Ugo Humbert harnessed the energy of the home crowd and produced one of his best career performances in beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on Thursday.

A flurry of forehand and backhand winners had Alcaraz 5-0 down in a first set so one-sided that Alcaraz — a four-time Grand Slam winner — ironically waved his racket and grinned to the crowd after holding in the sixth game.

“There were some incredible points, I think I have just experienced one of my greatest moments on a tennis court,” Humbert said. “I don’t want it to end here.”

The second-seeded Alcaraz controlled the second set but, after missing chances during the third set, served to stay in the match. The crowd jeered a replayed point but Alcaraz was unperturbed and held comfortably for 5-5.

Sensing a big upset, Humbert got the Bercy Arena crowd going in the next game.

The 26-year-old left-hander looked like he was about to do a lap of honor after a brilliant forehand pass down the line at full stretch and earned ovations following a superb angled volley and a booming winner that flew past his Spanish opponent.

“I have to congratulate Ugo. His performance has been really high,” Alcaraz said. “The way he hits the ball is unbelievable.”

Alcaraz said Hubert deserved victory, but added that the unusually high speed of the court made it more difficult for him — especially with the low trajectory of Humbert’s shots.

“The stats came out that this is the fastest court in the Masters 1000, probably on the tour,” the 21-year-old Spaniard said. “For example, the Davis Cup indoor court (was) way slower.”

A rattled-looking Alcaraz trailed 0-30 in the 12th game. Umpire Richard Haigh intervened to calm the crowd, urging them not to cheer when Alcaraz made a fault on serve and then said in English “Guys, you’re affecting both players.”

Serving again to stay in the match at 15-40, Alcaraz saved one match point but returned long on the next as the 15th-seeded Humbert set up a last-eight contest with Australian Jordan Thompson.

Eighth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to have an outside chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals. Dimitrov, who served 17 aces, needs to reach Sunday’s final and next faces 2018 champion Karen Khachanov.

Earlier, Alexander Zverev silenced the raucous home crowd, beating French prospect Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The third-seeded German compiled 16 aces compared to nine for the 20-year-old Fils in their first indoor meeting.

“I am happy I hung in there today,” Zverev said. “He is a great player and has improved a lot this year. I am looking forward to the next few battles we are going to have.”

Zverev, the French Open runner-up, saved three break points in serving for the match at 5-3.

“The atmosphere here is a lot louder than at Roland Garros,” the 27-year-old Zverev said. “The crowd is on top of you.”

He next plays 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in their 16th career meeting, with Tsitsipas 10-5 up.

The big-serving Greek earlier rallied to beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2 to stay in contention to qualify for next month’s Finals in Turin, the year-end tournament gathering the season’s top eight players.

Although Tsitsipas hit nine aces and saved all three break points, he converted only three of his 11 break-point chances.

In other third-round matches, ninth-seeded Alex De Minaur kept up his chances of reaching the Finals with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory against Britain’s Jack Draper, the US Open semifinalist, and 2022 champion Holger Rune edged out lucky loser Arthur Cazaux 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Khachanov won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against Alexei Popyrin and Thompson advanced to the first Masters quarterfinal of his career by beating veteran Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters as did the record seven-time champion Djokovic.
 

Topics: Paris Masters Ugo Humbert Carlos Alcaraz

Man United hope for Van Nistelrooy magic, Arsenal face Newcastle test

Man United hope for Van Nistelrooy magic, Arsenal face Newcastle test
Updated 01 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Man United hope for Van Nistelrooy magic, Arsenal face Newcastle test

Man United hope for Van Nistelrooy magic, Arsenal face Newcastle test
  • United, 14th in the Premier League and with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim widely expected to soon take over as coach, could potentially fall to 16th if results go against them this weekend
  • Mikel Arteta’s men have pushed City all the way in the past two seasons and know they cannot afford to fall off the pace, with Liverpool also riding high
Updated 01 November 2024
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United face Chelsea on Sunday with interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy at the helm while faltering Arsenal face a potentially tricky trip to Newcastle.

Top-four hopefuls Tottenham and Aston Villa go head to head as the three teams in the relegation zone — Ipswich, Wolves and Southampton — each look for their first win of the season.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend action.

The current Manchester United side are a pale shadow of the team Ruud van Nistelrooy played for under the leadership of Alex Ferguson.

The former striker, in temporary charge after Erik ten Hag’s sacking earlier this week, will be in the dugout against Chelsea, looking to build on the club’s 5-2 League Cup win against Leicester in midweek.

United, 14th in the Premier League and with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim widely expected to soon take over as coach, could potentially fall to 16th if results go against them this weekend.

Chelsea are riding high in Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge, just one point off the top four, and will be well rested after the Italian changed his whole team for their midweek League Cup defeat against Newcastle.

But Van Nistelrooy, who spent five years at United as a player from 2001 to 2006, will be hoping he can inspire his charges during his brief spell in the Old Trafford spotlight.

Injury-hit Arsenal suffered the frustration of conceding a late equalizer against Liverpool last week, following their shock defeat at Bournemouth.

If they lose at St. James’ Park on Saturday, they could find themselves a daunting eight points behind champions City by the end of the day.

Mikel Arteta’s men have pushed City all the way in the past two seasons and know they cannot afford to fall off the pace, with Liverpool also riding high.

The Gunners’ 3-0 League Cup win against Preston in midweek gave them a lift ahead of tough games against Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea, with Gabriel Jesus scoring his first goal since January.

Although any match at St. James’ Park is potentially daunting, Newcastle are more of a threat on paper than on the pitch at the moment following a run of five league games without a win.

Tottenham are a conundrum — capable of scintillating attacking football but frustratingly fragile.

Ange Postecoglou knows his inconsistent team must put a run of results together if they are to challenge for the top four, which they missed out on last season.

Spurs have enjoyed big wins against Everton, Manchester United and West Ham but they have already suffered four defeats in their nine Premier League matches so far.

Spurs, who have won eight of their past 10 games in all competitions, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last week before a morale-boosting League Cup win against Manchester City in midweek.

Postecoglou will be desperate to have Son Heung-min fighting fit after the South Korean missed three of the past four league games.

Unai Emery’s Villa have dazzled in the Champions League and have made a strong start to their Premier League season, sitting fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal.

They have drawn three of their past four league games to lose ground on the leaders, but have won on their past two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and boast significant firepower with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in the ranks.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Newcastle vs. Arsenal (1230), Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, Ipswich vs. Leicester, Liverpool vs. Brighton, Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, Southampton vs. Everton, Wolves vs. Crystal Palace (1730)

Sunday

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa (1400), Man Utd v Chelsea (1630)

Monday

Fulham vs. Brentford (2000)
 

Topics: Ruud van Nistelrooy Chelsea Man United

Verstappen unfazed by criticism after aggressive battle with Norris in Mexico

Verstappen unfazed by criticism after aggressive battle with Norris in Mexico
Updated 01 November 2024
AP
Follow

Verstappen unfazed by criticism after aggressive battle with Norris in Mexico

Verstappen unfazed by criticism after aggressive battle with Norris in Mexico
  • Verstappen: It is my 10th year in F1. I know what I am doing
  • Verstappen has 362 points in the drivers’ championship with four races and two sprint races to go, while Norris has 315
Updated 01 November 2024
AP

SAO PAULO: Three-time defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said Thursday he doesn’t care about criticism of his racing tactics at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

The Red Bull driver saw his championship lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris decrease to 47 points after a race in which he received two 10-second time penalties — one for forcing Norris off the track, and a short time later for gaining position when he left the track.

Verstappen spoke ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

“It is my 10th year in F1. I know what I am doing,” Verstappen said in a press conference at the Sao Paulo track. “I like to win. I don’t like to lose. I think not many people like to lose. I just tried to maximize the result and, like I said, some you win, some you lose.”

After Sunday’s race, won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the FIA also handed Verstappen two penalty points, bringing his total to six for a 12-month period.

Verstappen has 362 points in the drivers’ championship with four races and two sprint races to go, while Norris has 315. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a more distant shot at the title. He currently has 291 points.

Asked about criticism from 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill, who considered Verstappen to be too aggressive, the Dutchman responded: “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my thing. I’m a three-time world champion.”

Verstappen said he takes advice on his racing from “people who are close” and “with a good heart.” He denied that one of those is three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

Later, Norris told journalists at Interlagos that Verstappen “deep down” knows he made mistakes in Mexico.

“I still have a lot of respect for Max and everything he does. Not respect for what he did last weekend, but I have respect for him as a person and for what he has achieved,” the McLaren driver said. “It is not for me to speak to him. I am not his teacher, his mentor or anything like that.”

Norris also said “Max knows what he has to do” about the incidents in Mexico.

“He knows that he did wrong, deep down he does. And that’s for him to change, not for me,” the British driver said.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is one of the directors of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said a post-race meeting in Mexico turned out to be positive despite the differences between Verstappen and Norris. He also agreed that the actions of the Dutchman should have been punished as they were.

“If you read the rules, there are lines that say if you’re driving erratically or dangerously, you’ll be punished,” Russell said. “You can argue that if a driver outranks himself and doesn’t make the corner on the exit, that is erratic because you’re driving off the racetrack. So there is an element of interpretation that for sure just needs to be cleaned up.”

Verstappen said in his press conference that F1 is probably over-regulated.

“The rulebook is only getting bigger and bigger every single year,” the three-time champion said. “I don’t think that’s always the right way forward.”
 

Topics: Formula 1 Max Verstappen Lando Norris

Al-Shehri wins Jeddah derby for high-flying Al-Ittihad

Al-Shehri wins Jeddah derby for high-flying Al-Ittihad
Updated 01 November 2024
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shehri wins Jeddah derby for high-flying Al-Ittihad

Al-Shehri wins Jeddah derby for high-flying Al-Ittihad
  • As derbies often are, this was high-paced, frenetic affair but there was a little quality missing in the final balls
  • Goalscorer’s timely reminder to Saudi Arabia’s coach Herve Renard 
Updated 01 November 2024
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Ahli 1-0 on Thursday in a tightly-contested Jeddah derby. The result means the victors are level on points with Al-Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League, while the losers are left languishing in mid-table. 

Saleh Al-Shehri reminded returning Saudi coach Herve Renard of his attacking instincts by grabbing the only goal of the game before the break.

Al-Ahli came back into it in the second half but could not get back on level terms.

Coach Matthias Jaissle will be hoping that the efforts of his side will be enough to keep him in his job as the Greens continue to struggle.

In a league that produces some of the best fan tifos around, there was another special one as the teams took to the King Abdullah Sports City pitch. Al-Ittihad came up with a colorful clenched fist, and the home fans were entitled to be confident as their team were boasting 10 wins from the last 11 games.

Even without their star striker Karim Benzema, who had picked up a hamstring injury, the Tigers made most of the early running.

There were some nerves for Al-Ahli early on when Houssem Aouar went down in the penalty area but, despite a VAR check, the game continued.

Soon after, Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, deputizing for the injured Edouard Mendy, had to get down well to prevent more danger from the left.

This was a fast-paced, frenetic affair, as derbies often are, but there was little quality in the final balls. Then, four minutes before the break, Al-Ittihad broke the deadlock with a simple but effectively worked goal.

Al-Ahli had just had a penalty review refused when a long ball from goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic found Moussa Diaby free on the right. The French winger waited inside the area, twisting and turning, before getting to the byline and pulling it back to Al-Shehri, who had drifted intelligently into space on the edge of the six-yard box. The Saudi Arabian international striker side-footed home to give his side a deserved lead.

One almost became two within minutes. Al-Shehri’s backheel inside the area gave Muhannad Al-Shanqiti a chance to pick his spot but his low shot was deflected onto the post. From the resultant corner, Al-Ittihad again hit the woodwork as Abdulelah Al-Amri headed powerfully against the underside of the bar.

The second half was a big one for Al-Ahli and it started with Saad Yaslam forcing a good save from Rajkovic.

Al-Ahli then fashioned their best chance. Ivan Toney latched on to a ball from deep, went past Rajkovic on the edge of the area and the England striker’s low shot looked destined for goal until Al-Amri sprinted back and somehow slid at the near post to put the ball behind with a heroic block.

He was powerless, though, to seemingly prevent a goal after 59 minutes. A free-kick from deep led to some ping-pong inside the area and the ball eventually fell to Franck Kessie who steered home from just outside the six-yard box. However, and following a lengthy video review, it was ruled out following the tightest of offside decisions.

Al-Ahli kept coming and Kessie shot from outside the area, the attempt looking bound for the bottom corner before Rajkovic got down well to save.

Al-Ittihad were hanging on, although Diaby hit the post in the 101st minute when through on goal after sprinting from inside his own half.

It had been a spirited second-half performance from Al-Ahli but they are stuck in mid-table while Al-Ittihad are still challenging at the top.

Attention now turns to the Riyadh derby to see what Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr — who are first and third respectively — produce.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) SPL Al-ittihad SPL Al-Ahli

