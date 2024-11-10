You are here

Zuhair Murad dresses Jennifer Lopez, Sara Sampaio at Hollywood events

Zuhair Murad dresses Jennifer Lopez, Sara Sampaio at Hollywood events
Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture line. (AFP)
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News
Zuhair Murad dresses Jennifer Lopez, Sara Sampaio at Hollywood events

Zuhair Murad dresses Jennifer Lopez, Sara Sampaio at Hollywood events
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad has had a busy week in Hollywood, dressing three stars for their red carpet turns.

Portuguese model and actress Sara Sampaio, US actress Jessica Alba and pop icon Jennifer Lopez all opted for looks by Zuhair Murad at various events.

Both Alba and Sampaio showed off Resort 2025 looks at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

While model Sampaio’s look was an all-black, floor-grazing number with a thigh-high slit, “Trigger Warning” actress Alba hit the red carpet in a diaphanous gown with sequins embroidered across the length of the dress.

Oscar winning actress, producer and philanthropist Charlize Theron received the Giving Tree Award at the organization’s annual glitzy fundraiser. According to Baby2Baby, the honor is given to a public figure “who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need.”

Theron joined previous recipients including Salma Hayek Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Amy Adams, Drew Barrymore, Chrissy Teigen and Vanessa Bryant.

Over to the premiere of “Wicked” in Los Angeles on Saturday night and Lopez walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture line. She accessorized with jewelry by luxury Indian label Sabyasachi.

The Ras Baalbek-born couturier and the singer-actress have a long-standing relationship, with Lopez wearing the designer’s creations to countless events and award ceremonies.

She previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

Lopez attended the Hollywood premiere of Jon M. Chu’s much anticipated, star-studded musical epic “Wicked.”

Also in attendance were Part 1‘s main cast, including powerhouse duo Ariana Grande (who portrays Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo (playing Elphaba), as well as Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater.

Susan Sarandon reveals Hollywood ‘blacklisting’ over Palestine comments

US actress Susan Sarandon has continued to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. (File/Reuters)
US actress Susan Sarandon has continued to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News
Susan Sarandon reveals Hollywood 'blacklisting' over Palestine comments

US actress Susan Sarandon has continued to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. (File/Reuters)
  • Veteran actress, 78, was criticized over remarks at New York City rally last November
  • She was dropped by her agency and had projects canceled
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News

LONDON: US actress Susan Sarandon has spoken out about being “blacklisted” by Hollywood following her comments at a pro-Palestine demonstration last year.

In an interview with The Times, the longtime activist, 78, said that she was dropped by her agency and had projects canceled following the New York City rally in November.

At the event, she told the crowd that a lot of people were “afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” The Independent reported.

Though she issued an apology following criticism over her words, Sarandon said that she had “been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work.”

She added: “There are so many people out of work right now (since) November of last year … who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire.”

Sarandon’s agent also departed following the furore, she told The Times.

On whether she would ever be offered roles on big-budget films again, Sarandon said: “I don’t know. (Not) anything in Hollywood.”

Since the rally, the veteran actress has continued to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In her apology over the rally remarks, Sarandon said: “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment.

“It was my intent to show solidarity to the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

The UN’s Human Rights Office this week said that almost 70 percent of confirmed Palestinian deaths in Gaza were women and children.

It accused Israel of failing to “comply with the fundamental principles of humanitarian law.”

Model Mona Tougaard stars in cruise collection campaign

Model Mona Tougaard stars in cruise collection campaign
Updated 09 November 2024
Arab News
Model Mona Tougaard stars in cruise collection campaign

Model Mona Tougaard stars in cruise collection campaign
Updated 09 November 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard this week shared her latest collaboration with Louis Vuitton on Instagram, showcasing the French luxury brand’s Women’s Cruise 2025 collection.

Set in Barcelona, the collection draws from Spanish architectural styles, with the brand’s post referring to the new releases as “an ode to the art of travel.”

In one of the photos, Tougaard wore a fitted black sleeveless bodysuit paired with voluminous black shorts, accentuated by a wide white belt with a bold buckle. Her accessories include a structured black handbag with metallic accents, a wide-brimmed white hat and knee-high brown boots.

In another shot, she wore a loose, long-sleeved white blouse with wide cuffs, paired with sleek black trousers. She completed the look with a pastel-blue Louis Vuitton handbag in a structured, boxy shape featuring the brand’s signature “LV” logo in metallic detail, along with a wide-brimmed black hat.

The campaign was shot by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and showcases notable Barcelona landmarks, including Antoni Gaudi’s La Pedrera and Park Guell, as well as the Fundacio Joan Miro.

Each location reflects Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s choice to highlight bold, structured silhouettes.

This is not Tougaard’s first collaboration with Louis Vuitton. In 2023, she appeared in a high-profile campaign for the brand’s LV Archlight 2.0 collection, alongside US rapper Jaden Smith, actress Chloe Grace Moretz and Chinese footballer Sam Li Sirong. She has also walked the runway for Louis Vuitton many times.

Tougaard began her modeling career in 2017 after winning the Elite Model Look Denmark competition at just 15. Since then, she has established herself as a prominent figure in fashion, working with renowned designers and luxury brands such as Prada, Fendi, Chanel, Loewe and Valentino.

In June, Tougaard was appointed artistic talent director for Berlin-based magazine-turned-fashion label 032c’s menswear spring/summer 2025 collection.

“Tougaard is an inherent member of the 032c universe, who has starred on our magazine covers, our editorials and our previous FW-24 show. It is an organic progression to involve Tougaard more closely in 032c’s creative processes together with creative director Maria Koch and fashion director Ras Bartram,” the brand announced in a post at the time.

Sami Hayek debuts ‘Frequency’ exhibition in UAE

Sami Hayek debuts ‘Frequency’ exhibition in UAE
Updated 09 November 2024
Dalal Awienat
Sami Hayek debuts 'Frequency' exhibition in UAE

Sami Hayek debuts ‘Frequency’ exhibition in UAE
Updated 09 November 2024
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: Mexican multi-disciplinary artist Sami Hayek brought his work to the UAE for the first time as part of the selling exhibition, “Frequency,” which will be displayed at Christie’s in Dubai until Nov. 14.

More than 20 pieces are on show, with one bespoke creation designed for the exhibition — the “Dubai Credenza.”

Inspired by the hummingbird, Hayek told Arab News he sees similarities between Dubai and the vibrant, colorful bird whose wings move at an extraordinary frequency — qualities the artist equates with the region.

“I felt an analogy between the region and a hummingbird. A hummingbird because it is small and powerful, things happen very fast, the wings of a hummingbird are the fastest there are and there is a lot of diversity. There are about 360 different hummingbirds,” he said.

Created to be a modular piece of furniture for a living or dining space, it is made from anodized aluminum, with solid walnut interiors, volcanic rock feet and glass beads hand-laid by artisans in a small Mexican community.

The collection consists of interactive artworks designed to be touched and spun by viewers, encouraging visitors to engage with the works — for example, the “Mini Wing” side tables feature a 360-degree rotating top and a secret compartment.

“I believe that objects absorb intention and that they can emanate intention. Space is powerful. If you are in a healthy space, it enhances the way you think and behave,” Hayek explained of the motivation behind creating his artistic furniture.

“Your surroundings dictate the way you think, the way you feel, your health and your behavior. I wanted to do some exercises and some practice into how much intention I can invest into an object and how much of it can the object emanate to whomever engages it,” he said.

The premise seems to have come to fruition with his series of interactive works, including the aptly named Collector’s Table that can be customized according to each person’s interests. The table features a glass cover that allows for displaying a collection of items.

The design was a collaboration between Hayek, whose sister happens to be Hollywood actress Salma Hayek, and his fine jewelry designer wife Daniela Villegas, who collects beetles and sought alternatives to framing her collection.

“Whenever you go into space, you have a reaction or an emotion. I want these pieces to provoke an emotion of self-reflection and inspiration so they are charged intentionally with this. Hopefully they do that for some people,” Hayek said.

Ancient Italian masterpieces arrive in AlUla for first regional exhibit at Maraya

Ancient Italian masterpieces arrive in AlUla for first regional exhibit at Maraya
Updated 08 November 2024
Arab News
Ancient Italian masterpieces arrive in AlUla for first regional exhibit at Maraya

Ancient Italian masterpieces arrive in AlUla for first regional exhibit at Maraya
Updated 08 November 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla has partnered with the National Archaeological Museum of Naples to bring ancient masterpieces from its renowned collection to Saudi Arabia and the region for the first time.

The agreement between RCU and MANN will facilitate the transport of a curated collection of artifacts from Naples to AlUla for the “Masterpieces of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples” exhibit.

Statuette of Alexander on horseback Herculaneum, 1st century BCE Bronze. (Supplied)

This exhibit, a highlight of AlUla’s 2024 Ancient Kingdoms Festival, is on display at Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, until Dec. 14.

Fifteen masterpieces from ancient sites such as Pompeii, Herculaneum and Rome are being presented to a regional audience for the first time, marking a historic debut outside Italy. 

The Nilotic Mosaic, displayed abroad only once before in Japan, will also be featured. 

Statue of Trajan Minturno, late 1st century CE Marble. (Supplied)

Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, vice president of culture at the RCU, said: “The National Archaeological Museum of Naples is a repository of masterpieces that reveal the wonders and richly interconnected stories that helped shaped the ancient world — key among them are Nabataean artifacts including alters and inscriptions dedicated to the Nabataean chief deity Dushares that show the extent of that civilization, from AlUla in northwest Arabia to the shores of southern Europe.”

“It’s a privilege for RCU to host the masterpieces of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples exhibit and to display its wonderful collection of ancient artifacts for the first time in the region as we build toward an exciting calendar of cultural events, including the AlUla World Archaeological Symposium and the Ancient Kingdom’s Festival,” he said. 

Michael Buble to perform in Abu Dhabi

Michael Buble to perform in Abu Dhabi
Updated 08 November 2024
Arab News
Michael Buble to perform in Abu Dhabi

Michael Buble to perform in Abu Dhabi
Updated 08 November 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Globally acclaimed artist Michael Buble will perform in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 16, 2025, during the second edition of Saadiyat Nights.

The Canadian singer-songwriter joins an impressive lineup for the three-month outdoor concert series.

The performers include pop icon Robbie Williams on Dec. 28, Iranian music legend Ebi on Jan. 4, American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men on Jan. 25, Egypt’s renowned composer Omar Khairat on Feb. 1, and US pop sensation Christina Aguilera on Feb. 15.

Buble, celebrated for his signature blend of swing and jazz, has delighted fans around the world with hits including “Home,” “Sway,” and his rendition of “Feeling Good.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has sold over 75 million albums globally, making his upcoming performance a highly anticipated event.

 

 

