Zuhair Murad dresses Jennifer Lopez, Sara Sampaio at Hollywood events

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad has had a busy week in Hollywood, dressing three stars for their red carpet turns.

Portuguese model and actress Sara Sampaio, US actress Jessica Alba and pop icon Jennifer Lopez all opted for looks by Zuhair Murad at various events.

Both Alba and Sampaio showed off Resort 2025 looks at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

While model Sampaio’s look was an all-black, floor-grazing number with a thigh-high slit, “Trigger Warning” actress Alba hit the red carpet in a diaphanous gown with sequins embroidered across the length of the dress.

Oscar winning actress, producer and philanthropist Charlize Theron received the Giving Tree Award at the organization’s annual glitzy fundraiser. According to Baby2Baby, the honor is given to a public figure “who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need.”

Theron joined previous recipients including Salma Hayek Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Amy Adams, Drew Barrymore, Chrissy Teigen and Vanessa Bryant.

Over to the premiere of “Wicked” in Los Angeles on Saturday night and Lopez walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture line. She accessorized with jewelry by luxury Indian label Sabyasachi.

The Ras Baalbek-born couturier and the singer-actress have a long-standing relationship, with Lopez wearing the designer’s creations to countless events and award ceremonies.

She previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

Lopez attended the Hollywood premiere of Jon M. Chu’s much anticipated, star-studded musical epic “Wicked.”

Also in attendance were Part 1‘s main cast, including powerhouse duo Ariana Grande (who portrays Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo (playing Elphaba), as well as Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater.