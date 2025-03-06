You are here

UN report finds women's rights weakened in quarter of all countries

UN report finds women’s rights weakened in quarter of all countries
Above, displaced Sudanese women carry their belongings as the walk toward a camp near the town of Tawila in North Darfur on Feb. 11, 2025. (AFP)
AFP
  • Number of women with social protection benefits increased by a third between 2010 and 2023
  • Though two billion women and girls still live in places without such protections
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Women’s rights regressed last year in a quarter of countries around the world, according to a report published by UN Women on Thursday, due to factors ranging from climate change to democratic backsliding.
“The weakening of democratic institutions has gone hand in hand with backlash on gender equality,” the report said, adding that “anti-rights actors are actively undermining long-standing consensus on key women’s rights issues.”
“Almost one-quarter of countries reported that backlash on gender equality is hampering implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action,” the report continued, referring to the document from the 1995 World Conference on Women.
In the 30 years since the conference, the UN said that progress has been mixed.
In parliaments around the world, female representation has more than doubled since 1995, but men still comprise about three-quarters of parliamentarians.
The number of women with social protection benefits increased by a third between 2010 and 2023, though two billion women and girls still live in places without such protections.
Gender employment gaps “have stagnated for decades.” Sixty-three percent of women between the ages of 25 and 54 have paid employment, compared to 92 percent of men in the same demographic.
The report cites the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, climate change and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) as all new potential threats to gender equality.
Data presented by the UN Women report found that conflict-related sexual violence has spiked 50 percent in the past 10 years, with 95 percent of victims being children or young women.
In 2023, 612 million women lived within 50 kilometers of armed conflict, a 54-percent increase since 2010.
And in 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia, at least 53 percent of women have experienced one or more forms of gender-based violence online.
“Globally, violence against women and girls persists at alarming rates. Across their lifetime, around one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner,” the report said.
The report sets out a multi-part roadmap to address gender inequality, such as fostering equitable access to new technologies like AI, measures toward climate justice, investments to combat poverty, increasing participation in public affairs and fighting against gendered violence.

Related

Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia’s east as millions brace for impact

Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia’s east as millions brace for impact
Updated 49 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia's east as millions brace for impact

Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia’s east as millions brace for impact
  • Cyclone Alfred is now likely to make landfall by Saturday morning near Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city
  • The storm’s destructive reach will stretch across the border regions of the states of Queensland and New South Wales
Updated 49 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Cyclone Alfred stalled off Australia’s east coast on Thursday as officials shut airports, schools and public transport while residents stockpiled supplies and sandbagged homes against flooding expected when the category-two storm hits.
The storm is now likely to make landfall by Saturday morning near Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city, the Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update, compared with a prior projection of landfall by early Friday.
The storm’s destructive reach will stretch across the border regions of the states of Queensland and New South Wales, the bureau said, bringing heavy rain, flooding and damaging wind.
“Alfred is behaving at the moment like a completely unwanted houseguest. It’s told us it’s going to be late but linger even longer,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters.
“Unfortunately that means the window for destruction in our community – heavy rains, winds, powerful surf – is longer than we would have otherwise liked.”
Storm warnings on Thursday stretched for more than 500km across the northeast coast, as huge waves whipped up by the cyclone eroded beaches, and officials urged residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate soon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the defense force would be ready to support emergency services.
Heavy rain from the weather system has already drenched some regions, said Dean Narramore, forecaster at Australia’s weather bureau.
Narramore said the cyclone’s stalling could result in “a longer and prolonged period of heavy rainfall, particularly in northern New South Wales” leading to life-threatening flash flooding.
New South Wales resident Sara Robertson and her family has moved all their valuables from their home in the rural town of Murwillumbah to a motel ahead of the storm.
“I’m glad we’ve got a little bit more of a breather, feeling very tired today and we still have a lot to do,” Robertson told ABC News after moving computers and electronics into the motel.
More than 5,000 properties in southeast Queensland and thousands in northern New South Wales are without power as officials warned there would be more outages when the wind speed increases.
Brisbane airport said it will suspend operations around 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday but keep its terminals open for defense operations.
Qantas Airways said its international operations from Brisbane would remain suspended until Saturday noon and domestic flights until Sunday morning.
More than 1,000 schools in southeast Queensland and 250 in northern New South Wales were closed on Thursday, while public transport in Brisbane has been suspended.
Alfred has been called by officials a “very rare event” for Brisbane, Queensland’s state capital, with the city last hit by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The city of around 2.7 million had near misses from cyclones in 1990 in 2019.

Related

South Korea says military jet misdrops 8 bombs, injuring civilians

South Korea says military jet misdrops 8 bombs, injuring civilians
Updated 06 March 2025
AFP
South Korea says military jet misdrops 8 bombs, injuring civilians

South Korea says military jet misdrops 8 bombs, injuring civilians
  • ‘Eight MK-82 general-purpose bombs were abnormally released from an Air Force KF-16 aircraft’
  • Air Force says in statement that it had established an accident response committee to investigate the incident
Updated 06 March 2025
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea’s Air Force said Thursday that one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries.
“Eight MK-82 general-purpose bombs were abnormally released from an Air Force KF-16 aircraft, landing outside the designated firing range,” the Air Force said.
The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. in Pocheon, around 25 kilometers south of the heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North.
“We deeply regret the unintended release of the bombs, which resulted in civilian casualties, and wish those injured a swift recovery,” the Air Force said in a statement.
It said it had established an accident response committee to investigate the incident, and said it would “take all necessary measures, including compensation for damages.”
The Air Force said the military jet had been “participating in a joint live-fire exercise involving both the Air Force and Army.”
South Korea was holding combined live-fire drills with the United States Thursday in Pocheon, the Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea’s National Fire Agency said that the bombs were “presumed to have fallen on a village during a South Korea-US joint exercise.”
This resulted in “casualties and property damage, with many displaced residents,” it said, adding that four people had been seriously injured and three suffered minor injuries.
One church building and sections of two houses were damaged, according to the statement.
Joint South Korea-US “Freedom Shield” military exercises, one of the security allies’ largest annual joint exercises, are set to begin later this month.
The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The United States stations tens of thousands of soldiers in the South, in part to protect Seoul against Pyongyang.

Related

Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky’s political opponents, Politico reports

Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky’s political opponents, Politico reports
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters
Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky's political opponents, Politico reports

Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky’s political opponents, Politico reports
  • Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters

Four senior members of President Donald Trump’s entourage have held discussions with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top political opponents, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Talks were held with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of Former President Petro Poroshenko, Politico reported, citing three Ukrainian lawmakers and a US Republican foreign policy expert.
Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report.

Related

US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration

US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters
US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration

US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration
  • Merit System Protection Board halts firing of USDA employees
  • Judge blocked Trump from removing board’s Democratic chair
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters

A US board that reviews the firings of federal employees on Wednesday ordered the US Department of Agriculture to temporarily reinstate thousands of workers who lost their jobs as part of President Donald Trump’s layoffs of the federal workforce.
Cathy Harris, a member of the Merit System Protection Board, ordered the USDA to reinstate fired probationary employees for 45 days while a challenge to the terminations plays out.
The decision was issued a day after a federal judge blocked Trump from firing Harris, a Democrat, and from removing her from her position with the board without cause before her term expires in three years. The administration is appealing that decision.
“This is great news and needs to be done with all impacted agencies with similarly situated employees as fast as possible,” said J. Ward Morrow, assistant general counsel at the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents some of the reinstated workers.
Tanya Torst, who was fired from the US Forest Service, a USDA agency, on February 15, said she would be thrilled to return to her former job fundraising for a group of six national forests, though she worried about talk of shutting federal offices nationwide and of further staff reductions later this month.
“We’re thrilled to come back, but we’re hoping they have a place for us.”
The USDA and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump and Elon Musk, the architect of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, are spearheading an unprecedented effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy, including through job cuts.
It’s estimated that more than 20,000 federal employees, almost all probationary workers, have lost their jobs and another 75,000 have taken a buyout, out of the 2.3 million federal civilian workforce. Probationary workers typically have less than a year of service in their current roles, although some are longtime federal workers.
Union efforts to contest the mass firings in federal court have faced procedural hurdles with judges questioning whether unions had standing to bring the cases or finding that they should have been brought to administrative boards like the MSPB.
The merit board has proved to be a potential roadblock in the Trump administration’s efforts to purge the federal workforce. The board hears appeals by federal government employees when they are fired or disciplined.
It has already halted the firing of six other such employees at various agencies at the request of a watchdog agency whose leader, Hampton Dellinger of the US Office of Special Counsel, was fired by Trump.
Dellinger, an appointee of Trump’s Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, on Tuesday revealed that he had asked the board to halt the firing of thousands of USDA employees.
Dellinger argued that the Trump administration’s firing of the probationary employees was done unlawfully and without regard to the workers’ rights while circumventing regulations governing mass reductions in the federal workforce.
Harris agreed, saying she found reasonable grounds to believe that the agency fired them in violation of federal law. The board ordered all probationary USDA employees terminated since February 13 to be temporarily reinstated.
Dellinger in a statement welcomed the decision. He said his agency would continue investigating the firing of other federal probationary employees, and he called on federal agencies that had recently fired such workers to immediately reinstate them.
“Voluntarily rescinding these hasty and apparently unlawful personnel actions is the right thing to do and avoids the unnecessary wasting of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Trump removed Dellinger on February 7, but he was reinstated by a judge until a Washington federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed Trump to fire him.
Dellinger told Reuters on Wednesday he was removed from his post shortly after the ruling, which is temporary while appeals court judges review the merits of the case.

Related

Trump grants one-month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada

Trump grants one-month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada
Updated 06 March 2025
AP
Trump grants one-month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada

Trump grants one-month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada
  • Shares of big US, Asian and European automakers jumped as much as 6 percent after the announcement
Updated 06 March 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US automakers, as worries persist that the newly launched trade war could crush domestic manufacturing.
The pause comes after Trump spoke with leaders of the “big 3” automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, on Wednesday, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Asked if 30 days was enough for the auto sector to prepare for the new taxes, Leavitt said Trump was blunt with the automakers seeking an exemption: “He told them that they should get on it, start investing, start moving, shift production here to the United States of America where they will pay no tariff.”
Shares of big US, Asian and European automakers jumped as much as 6 percent after the announcement.
Pausing the 25 percent taxes on autos traded through the North American trade pact USMCA would only delay a broader reckoning to take place on April 2, when Trump is set to impose broad “reciprocal” tariffs to match the taxes and subsidies that other countries charge on imports.
Leavitt said the president is “open” to hearing requests from other industries seeking exemptions as well.
The White House repeatedly insisted that it would not grant exemptions and the sudden turnaround reflects the economic and political problems being created by Trump’s day-old tariffs. While the Republican president sees them as enriching the United States, his plans to tax imports have alienated allies and caused anxiety about slower economic growth and accelerating inflation.
Trump has long promised to impose tariffs, but his opening weeks in the White House have involved aggressive threats, surprise suspensions and allies unclear at what the US president is actually trying to achieve. Based off various Trump administration statements, the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China imposed on Tuesday are about stopping illegal immigration, blocking fentanyl smuggling, closing the trade gap, balancing the federal budget and other nations showing more respect for Trump.
The US president engaged in a phone call on Wednesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had suggested that the administration was looking to meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle.”
But Trudeau refused to lift Canada’s retaliatory tariffs so long as Trump continues with his new taxes on imports from Canada, a senior government official told The Associated Press. The official confirmed the stance on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
“Both countries will continue to be in contact today,” Trudeau’s office said.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford earlier told The AP that the auto sector in the US and Canada would last approximately 10 days before they start shutting down the assembly lines in the US and in Ontario.
“People are going to lose their jobs,” he said.
The prospect of a trade war appears to be an ongoing feature of the Trump administration, rather than a brief skirmish. In addition to his upcoming reciprocal tariffs that could strike the European Union, India, Brazil, South Korea, Canada and Mexico, Trump wants to tax imports of computer chips, pharmaceutical drugs and autos. He also closed exemptions on his 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs and is investigating tariffs on copper as well.
Tariffs are taxes paid by importers in the countries receiving the goods, so the cost could largely be passed along to US consumers and businesses in the form of higher prices. In his Tuesday night speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump tried to minimize the financial pain as a ” little disturbance.”
“It may be a little bit of an adjustment period,” he said after claiming that farmers would benefit from reciprocal tariffs on countries that have tariffs on US exports. “You have to bear with me again and this will be even better.”
The US president has predicted that tariffs will lead to greater investment inside the United States, creating more factory jobs and boosting growth in the long term.
On Tuesday, Trump put 25 percent taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada, taxing Canadian energy products such as oil and electricity at a lower 10 percent rate. The president also doubled the 10 percent tariff he placed on China to 20 percent.
The administration has claimed that the tariffs are about stopping the smuggling of drugs such as fentanyl, with aides asserting that this is about a “drug war” rather than a “trade war.” US customs agents seized just 43 pounds (19.5 kilograms) of fentanyl at the northern border the last fiscal year.
Trudeau said on Tuesday that his country would plaster tariffs on over $100 billion (US dollars) of American goods over the course of 21 days, stressing that the United States had abandoned a long-standing friendship.
“Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.
Mexico indicated it would announce its own countermeasures on Sunday.
Beijing responded with tariffs of up to 15 percent on a wide array of US farm exports. It also expanded the number of US companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.
“If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” China’s embassy to the United States posted on X on Tuesday night.
In response to China, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that the United States is “prepared” for war against the world’s second largest economy.
“Those who long for peace must prepare for war,” Hegseth said Wednesday morning. “If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong.”
Leavitt is one of three administration officials who face a lawsuit from The Associated Press on First- and Fifth-amendment grounds. The AP says the three are punishing the news agency for editorial decisions they oppose. The White House says the AP is not following an executive order to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Related

