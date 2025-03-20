You are here

Al-Ahli crowned SAFF Women’s Cup champions in thriller at Kingdom Arena

Defending champions Al-Ahli beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1 in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Women’s Cup final on Wednesday. (SAFF)
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
  • Al-Ahli beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1 to retain women’s cup
  • Fans respond to the #SeeOurGlory online campaign
RIYADH: Defending champions Al-Ahli beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1 in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Women’s Cup final on Wednesday, in a game that lived up to all the pre-match hype.

Al-Ahli produced a remarkable comeback to secure a second consecutive cup victory at Kingdom Arena.

Goals from Congo international Naomie KabaKaba and Moroccan captain Ibtissam Jraidi saw the Jeddah club edge past Al-Qadsiah in an end-to-end contest.

The 2025 final comes during a historic season of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia.




Al-Ahli produced a remarkable comeback to secure a second consecutive cup victory at Kingdom Arena. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)

Fans had also responded positively to the SAFF’s #SeeOurGlory campaign tying into the showpiece match.

In a fast start to the match, Al-Qadsiah goalkeeper Lindsey Harris was forced into action early with several fine saves, denying KabaKaba from close range.

Harris’ early stops provided Al-Qadsiah the platform to grow into the final, as Saudi Arabia star Rahaf Al-Mansouri opened the score midway through the first half from a corner.

The 2024 cup winners would tie the score just before the break with a deflected strike from KabaKaba.

An early second half header from captain Jraidi saw the Jeddah club take and hold onto the lead, sealing a second cup in successive seasons for Manar Fraij’s side.

Jraidi said: “We’re delighted to secure this cup and for me to win the top scorer award. Honestly, it’s a stunning stadium with an incredible atmosphere. We truly appreciate SAFF for its outstanding organization of this event.”




The 2025 final comes during a historic season of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)

Fraij was proud of her team’s comeback in a tense final, adding: “An incredible achievement for the team. We worked on the mentality of the players, and we believed in the players’ unwavering determination.

“Regardless of scoring first or conceding first, we remained focused and consistent until the final whistle. The players deserve this.”

She told Arab News that winning the Saudi Federation Cup for the second successive year is testament to the relentless work of everyone involved, including players, the technical team, and administrative and medical staff. 

Following her team’s 2-1 triumph over Al-Qadsiah, she said: “Al-Ahli’s success wasn’t a coincidence. We fought for this championship, we believed in our ability to win, and today, on the field, we proved ourselves.”

Fraij highlighted that the Al-Ahli players are trained and coached about more than just tactics.




Fraij told Arab News that winning the Saudi Federation Cup for the second successive year is testament to the relentless work of everyone involved, including players, the technical team, and administrative and medical staff. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)

She added: “We work on different aspects of the players’ development, including their psychological well-being, their discipline off the field, their lifestyle — everything that shapes an athlete’s performance. This holistic approach has elevated their level, even improving the standards for Saudi players.

“Today, thank God, we see a team that is fully united. The key to our success, both on and off the field, has been the players’ unwavering commitment. And in the end, as you witnessed, we lifted the Saudi Federation Cup.”

Jraidi — the first Moroccan and Arab player to score at the FIFA Women’s World Cup — received an award for her impressive play during the game.

She said: “I’m beyond thrilled to claim the top scorer title for the second year in a row, along with another cup victory. Thank God. As you know, Al-Ahli are king of titles. We fought hard, we defended it, and today, by God’s grace, we won it once again.”

Raghad Mukhayzin, who plays as a defender for the Al-Ahli club and the Saudi Arabian national team, said: “I can’t put this feeling into words. I’m incredibly happy, our team is happy, everyone is. We embrace, we celebrate, we share this moment together. It’s a joy that radiates from our eyes, a feeling that unites us.

“Thank God for this moment. I swear, I can’t fully describe it, but it’s overwhelming, it’s beautiful, and it fills me with happiness.”

Japan first to seal World Cup spot as South Korea, Australia get closer

Japan first to seal World Cup spot as South Korea, Australia get closer
  • Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 home win over Bahrain
  • South Korea are still on course for 2026 but conceded a goal with 10 minutes left as Oman snatched a precious 1-1 away draw
HONG KONG: Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as South Korea were held but still inched closer along with a rampant Australia.
Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 home win over Bahrain and take their place alongside hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico at next year’s finals.
The runaway Asian Group C leaders failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until substitute Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute.
In front of nearly 60,000 fans, Kubo added another in the 87th minute as Japan sealed their berth in style.
It will be their eighth straight World Cup appearance.
“I’m relieved that we could qualify at home in front of our supporters,” said Kubo, before he and his team-mates doused coach Hajjime Moriyasu with water.
“This here is not our goal — we want to compete against strong teams at the World Cup.”
Australia are in pole position to qualify out of Group C with Japan.
Two goals in two minutes helped the Socceroos secure a 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia as Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert was well beaten in his first game in charge.
Japan lead on 19 points. Australia are second on 10 points, four clear of the chasing pack of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain and China.
Australia have three games left to play, starting with a crunch away fixture against China on Tuesday.
The top two go straight to North America, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups going into a further round of qualifying.
Indonesia missed an early penalty before a Martin Boyle spot-kick and a Nishan Velupillay strike inside a frantic opening 20 minutes did the damage at Sydney Football Stadium.
A brace from Jackson Irvine and another by Lewis Miller sealed a big win, but Australian skipper Mat Ryan was not entirely satisfied.
“I think the scoreline flatters us a little bit to be honest,” the goalkeeper said.
“At the start of the game they had two big chances, and if they put one of them away, it could have been a different game.”
South Korea are still on course for 2026 but conceded a goal with 10 minutes left as Oman snatched a precious 1-1 away draw.
The hosts looked set for all three points after Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan put them ahead in the first half with a clinical finish after Lee Kang-in’s superb threaded through ball.
But Ali Al Busaidi struck from just outside the box to stun most of the crowd at Goyang Stadium.
South Korea still lead Asian qualifying Group B with 15 points and three matches left to play, starting at home to Jordan on Tuesday.
Iraq are second in the group on 11 but have played a game less.
Jordan are third on nine with Oman fourth on seven.

More expansions on horizon for T20 franchise cricket

More expansions on horizon for T20 franchise cricket
  • Beyond financial considerations, leagues have a duty to support ailing domestic structures and act as platforms for developing better talent
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on Sunday, March 23, with the final scheduled for May 25. This year, the Pakistan Super League will overlap with the IPL, because it had to make way for Pakistan’s hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Compared with the IPL’s 74 matches, the 10th edition of the PSL will feature 44, opening on April 8 and ending on May 19. As further evidence of the expansion of T20 franchise cricket, this number is set to change in 2026.

The Pakistan Cricket Board hopes to expand the PSL from six teams to eight. The existing franchises operate under a 10-year agreement which ends after this season. Expansion outside of the current four cities — Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan — is under consideration whilst media and sponsorship rights will be up for sale with the aim of strengthening the PSL’s commercial appeal and competitiveness.

A part of this recalibration will need to focus on the optimal time to hold an expanded tournament. The previous window in January to February now faces competition from SA20 in South Africa and ILT20 in the UAE. In addition, an increasingly intense battle for the top overseas players is a corollary of expanded franchise leagues.

It remains the case that the IPL attracts the best of those players. It has shown its strength by imposing penalties on any overseas player who, having been picked for a franchise, withdraws before the start of the season for other than medical or family reasons. England’s Harry Brook, who has just done so, faces a ban from participating in the IPL for two seasons. The decision may have something to do with him being touted as England’s next white ball captain.

Despite having separate windows in previous years, there are few players who have participated in both the IPL and PSL in the same season. Indeed, there have been few who have played in both leagues in different seasons. Fears that a clash of dates for the first time might lead to some acrimony over player choices were not realized until this week. Then, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch withdrew from the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the PSL to join the Mumbai Indians in the IPL to replace an injury withdrawal. Subsequently, the PCB has served Bosch with a legal notice for breaching his contractual obligations.

Pakistan’s poor showing in the Champions Trophy has reinforced concerns its players and administrators are being left behind in cricket’s ever-changing landscape. These have led to the non-selection of Pakistan players for The Hundred, which occupies August in England and Wales. Fifty of them — 45 men and five women — registered for the draft. It is the first time no Pakistani players have been selected. The purchase of equity in four of the franchises by Indian investors has prompted murmurings of a possible “soft ban.” Pakistan players have not played in the IPL since 2008 and the global spread of Indian franchise ownership has led to suspicions of tacit discrimination.

As far as The Hundred is concerned the reality is likely to be more prosaic, as the Pakistani players have overlapping international commitments. Pakistan is scheduled to play ODIs and T20Is in the West Indies from late July to mid-August and may play a T20I series against Afghanistan before the Asia Cup begins mid-September. Franchises are also likely to be worried about the PCB’s stance towards releasing players with domestically contracted obligations. There are already tensions. 

Another concern is the value which Pakistan’s players currently bring to the franchise. Recent performances have been disappointing and they may be caught in a vicious circle of not being able to improve because they are not getting picked. Additionally, they are not being exposed to the latest developments, coaching and analytical tools.

It is easy to assume franchise cricket is all about money; it is, to a large extent. Players cannot be blamed for cashing in, investors and sponsors require a return on their investments, whilst some administrators have regarded it as a lifesaving device for ailing domestic structures. However, the leagues should be more than that, acting as a platform to promote those structures and develop better talent. ILT20 in the UAE has been criticized for having too many overseas players but its long-term objective is to develop domestic cricket.

National boards have been able act unilaterally in setting up leagues, only requiring sanction from the ICC, which rarely refuses. Outside this largely unregulated market a new entrant is rumored to be at its gates. Cricket’s media machine is rife with the story that a new league is being discussed with the potential to produce a seismic twist to the game’s landscape.

The rumor appears to have emanated from Australia. It focuses on competitions for both men and women modelled on tennis and its Grand Slams, with eight new teams which assemble and play matches in four different locations during the year. Neither the proposed identity and composition of the teams, nor the times of year when the matches could be played, have been revealed. There are few vacant windows in an already crowded calendar. This has led to immediate pushback from several national boards, keen to protect their domestic franchises.

Currently, the cricket economy is based largely on income received from broadcasters and distributions from ICC events. It is weighted heavily in favor of India, followed by Australia and England. Smaller nations struggle financially, a situation which will worsen if sales of broadcasting rights in the next cycle generate less than the current one, a possibility given concerns over value provided during the 2024 World Cup. Boards may be attracted by an alternative revenue source.

If the rumors are true, a major backer of the proposed league — to the tune of $500m — could be SRJ Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund. Clearly, there is much that needs to be fleshed out — not least player availability, especially those from India; the economic model to be adopted; and the impact on existing structures, both spatial and temporal. It is questionable if those structures can cope with even more pressure.

‘Great time’: In Pakistani capital, padel pops up as new favorite Ramadan sport

‘Great time’: In Pakistani capital, padel pops up as new favorite Ramadan sport
  • Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and Islamabad residents are bewitched by global craze this Ramadan season
  • Padel games provide fun-filled pastime, opportunity to socialize and means to enjoy exercising without hard strain during fasting month
ISLAMABAD: On a recent Ramadan night, Mamoon Sabri, 27, slipped into a tracksuit an hour after the iftar meal and headed to his new favorite getaway: a padel court.

Racket in hand, he walked onto the artificial turf at The Pad, Islamabad’s first padel club, as a group of his friends also arrived. Soon they began hitting forehands and backhands across the net, slamming the ball off the back wall, scooping it over the net and teasing each other with shots close to the wall — and so went on an hour-and-a-half long game of padel.

The racket sport, a mix of tennis and squash that is the fastest-growing sport in the world, is also gaining traction in Pakistan, especially in Ramadan, with its culture of sports and physical activities in parks, streets, and sports grounds after iftar and until the pre-dawn suhoor meal, fostering a sense of community and promoting health at the same time. 

At The Pad and other padel courts in the Pakistani capital, padel games are offering people both a fun-filled pastime and an opportunity to socialize and exercise in the hours between iftar and suhoor. A Ramadan tournament is taking place at The Pad currently, with more than 50 teams participating in all-girls, mixed doubles and advanced team categories. 

As of 2024, there are approximately 30 million amateur padel players worldwide, with the sport, founded in Mexico in the 1960s, now played in over 130 countries, according to the International Padel Federation.

“Padel is a great time and Ramadan is always a great time for sports in Islamabad anyway because everyone wants to play, everyone wants to stay awake till sehri [suhoor] one way or the other,” Sabri, a sports broadcaster and consultant, told Arab News shortly after winning a men’s doubles game.

People play padel at an outdoor court at The Pad in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 17, 2025. (AN photo)

Mustafa Mirza, a co-founder of The Pad, said the club was fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie in Ramadan.

“Padel is a social hub and it is linked more with the lifestyle,” Mirza said. “We have an excellent response in Ramadan. We feel that the people who were not familiar with padel, because they ventured out in Ramadan and they found this sport to be so challenging and rigorous, and then they have taken part in it.”

People play padel at an outdoor court at The Pad in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 17, 2025. (AN photo)

Indeed, from dedicated sports clubs to pop-up facilities in upscale neighborhoods, there is a surge in courts and players this Ramadan, with families, friends, and even corporate groups gathering late into the night and enjoying the sport’s social nature. Many players said they would cap off their matches with post-game hangouts at nearby cafés and restaurants where they could enjoy suhoor in groups. 

Mahnoor Khan, a 27-year-old employee at a telecom company, said she had come to the courts for the first time with her husband and a group of friends, describing padel as a “very good sport for family and friends.”

“In Islamabad you don’t have a lot of options other than dining out, so this is the very first time that they have introduced something that is other than dining out for socializing,” she told Arab News. “You have a good game, and you go out after iftar or whenever … I think the concept is now spreading really fast.”

The picture taken on March 17, 2025, shows sign board of The Pad, a padel club, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AN photo)

Zainab Ameen, who manages The Pad club with her husband, another co-founder Ameen-ud-Din Hafeez, said though the club had only launched a few months ago, the response was “tremendous.”

“We never thought that we will get this kind of response. We just started with two courts and when we got a very good response, we opened two more. And now, we are going to open a futsol [arena],” she told Arab News.

What makes padel particularly appealing during Ramadan is that as a low-impact sport, padel lets one enjoy exercising without any hard strain on the muscles, thus serving as an effective means of staying fit without feeling exceedingly overwhelmed in Ramadan.

“It’s a very low skill floor for the game to play. So, anyone who is starting off will have a good time because they are going to feel like, ‘Wow, what a shot, I am a machine’,” Sabri said. 

“But then there is also a very good skill ceiling … It’s a very interesting mixture in a way most racket sports are.”

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108
  • The Lakers scored a season-high 46 points in the first quarter led by Luka Doncic
  • Doncic was afire from the opening tip, scoring nine points in less than three minutes and 20 points in about eight minutes
LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in just three quarters of work, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Denver Nuggets 120-108 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-depleted Western Conference contenders.
Nikola Jokic (elbow) and Jamal Murray (ankle) missed their second straight games for Denver, while LeBron James (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (knee) continued their longer-term absences for Los Angeles.
Austin Reaves had 22 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who have won nine consecutive home games and three straight since finishing their 0-4 road trip last Friday with a loss at Denver.
Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets.
The Lakers scored a season-high 46 points in the first quarter led by Doncic, who scorched Denver for 21 points in his highest-scoring quarter of the season. He missed the Lakers’ 131-126 loss to Denver last Friday, when the Lakers nearly won without him and James.
Los Angeles led by 28 after three quarters, allowing Doncic to get extra rest amid five home games in seven days.
Bronny James played the final 3:58.
Takeaways
Nuggets: Even without Jokic and Murray, offense wasn’t the problem. Los Angeles made 60 percent of its shots in the first three quarters.
Lakers: Doncic dominated early, but they’re thriving with balance. Six Lakers scored in double figures, and big men Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko played solid defense.
Key moment
Doncic was afire from the opening tip, scoring nine points in less than three minutes and 20 points in about eight minutes. He led an 18-2 run midway through the first quarter with three 3-pointers and three assists before cooling off.
Key stat
Doncic scored 30 points for the 200th time in his NBA career. He’s done it eight times in 16 games with LA.
Up next
The Nuggets visit the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Lakers host the Bucks on Thursday.

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp
  • Pakistan will face Syria in AFC Asian Cup qualifier fixture on Mar. 25 in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa
  • Green shirts to resume training camp in Saudi Arabia under Head Coach Stephen Constantine
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national football team will be in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, where they will resume training for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier fixture against Syria, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said in a statement. 

Pakistan will kick off their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification campaign against Syria on Mar. 25 at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia. 

The green shirts concluded their training session in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday night, the PFF said. 

"The team is set to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow night, where they will continue their training under the guidance of Head Coach Stephen Constantine," the PFF said. 

Earlier this month, Pakistan reappointed Constantine, who previously served as the country's head coach from late 2023 until mid-2024, as head coach for the Syria fixture. 

Pakistan's inclusion in the qualifier was made possible after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) lifted its international suspension against the country earlier this month. 

FIFA hit Pakistan on Feb. 6 with a third international suspension in less than eight years after the federation rejected its electoral reforms. Following the suspension, the PFF unanimously approved FIFA's proposed constitutional amendments in an extraordinary meeting in Lahore this month. 

Pakistan are placed in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

PAKISTAN PROBABLES

Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Adam Khan

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman and Waqar Ihtisam

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali and Moin Ahmed

Forwards: Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost and Muhammad Adeel Younas

