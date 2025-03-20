Al-Ahli crowned SAFF Women’s Cup champions in thriller at Kingdom Arena

RIYADH: Defending champions Al-Ahli beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1 in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Women’s Cup final on Wednesday, in a game that lived up to all the pre-match hype.
Al-Ahli produced a remarkable comeback to secure a second consecutive cup victory at Kingdom Arena.
Goals from Congo international Naomie KabaKaba and Moroccan captain Ibtissam Jraidi saw the Jeddah club edge past Al-Qadsiah in an end-to-end contest.
The 2025 final comes during a historic season of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia.
Fans had also responded positively to the SAFF’s #SeeOurGlory campaign tying into the showpiece match.
In a fast start to the match, Al-Qadsiah goalkeeper Lindsey Harris was forced into action early with several fine saves, denying KabaKaba from close range.
Harris’ early stops provided Al-Qadsiah the platform to grow into the final, as Saudi Arabia star Rahaf Al-Mansouri opened the score midway through the first half from a corner.
The 2024 cup winners would tie the score just before the break with a deflected strike from KabaKaba.
An early second half header from captain Jraidi saw the Jeddah club take and hold onto the lead, sealing a second cup in successive seasons for Manar Fraij’s side.
Jraidi said: “We’re delighted to secure this cup and for me to win the top scorer award. Honestly, it’s a stunning stadium with an incredible atmosphere. We truly appreciate SAFF for its outstanding organization of this event.”
Fraij was proud of her team’s comeback in a tense final, adding: “An incredible achievement for the team. We worked on the mentality of the players, and we believed in the players’ unwavering determination.
“Regardless of scoring first or conceding first, we remained focused and consistent until the final whistle. The players deserve this.”
She told Arab News that winning the Saudi Federation Cup for the second successive year is testament to the relentless work of everyone involved, including players, the technical team, and administrative and medical staff.
Following her team’s 2-1 triumph over Al-Qadsiah, she said: “Al-Ahli’s success wasn’t a coincidence. We fought for this championship, we believed in our ability to win, and today, on the field, we proved ourselves.”
Fraij highlighted that the Al-Ahli players are trained and coached about more than just tactics.
She added: “We work on different aspects of the players’ development, including their psychological well-being, their discipline off the field, their lifestyle — everything that shapes an athlete’s performance. This holistic approach has elevated their level, even improving the standards for Saudi players.
“Today, thank God, we see a team that is fully united. The key to our success, both on and off the field, has been the players’ unwavering commitment. And in the end, as you witnessed, we lifted the Saudi Federation Cup.”
Jraidi — the first Moroccan and Arab player to score at the FIFA Women’s World Cup — received an award for her impressive play during the game.
She said: “I’m beyond thrilled to claim the top scorer title for the second year in a row, along with another cup victory. Thank God. As you know, Al-Ahli are king of titles. We fought hard, we defended it, and today, by God’s grace, we won it once again.”
Raghad Mukhayzin, who plays as a defender for the Al-Ahli club and the Saudi Arabian national team, said: “I can’t put this feeling into words. I’m incredibly happy, our team is happy, everyone is. We embrace, we celebrate, we share this moment together. It’s a joy that radiates from our eyes, a feeling that unites us.
“Thank God for this moment. I swear, I can’t fully describe it, but it’s overwhelming, it’s beautiful, and it fills me with happiness.”