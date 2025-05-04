Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Port Sudan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned and strongly denounced the recent attacks on vital facilities in Sudan, in Port Sudan and the eastern border town of Kassala.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom reaffirmed its rejection of such attacks, saying it “threatens regional stability and Arab national security.”

The ministry also said the solution to the current crisis is only through political means and that it must respect Sudan’s sovereignty and unity.

The Kingdom also underlined the importance of adhering to the commitments outlined in the Jeddah Declaration, which aims to safeguard civilians in Sudan.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Sunday struck Port Sudan with drones, targeting Osman Digna air base, a goods warehouse and some civilian facilities.

The RSF, at war with the regular army since April 2023, have increased their use of drones since losing territory, including much of the capital Khartoum, in March.