Uzbekistan keen to collaborate with Saudi Arabia on environmental protection: top official

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov
Updated 12 June 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia on ecology and environmental protection is steadily progressing, with the Central Asian nation aiming to deepen this partnership through the exchange of knowledge and innovation, a top official said.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov said that the country wishes to collaborate with the Kingdom to develop effective solutions to issues including dust and sand storms. 

Saudi Arabia is spearheading climate action efforts across the Middle East, with ambitions to plant 10 billion trees, rehabilitate 40 million hectares of degraded land, and reduce carbon emissions by more than 278 million tonnes per year.

“Our cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of ecology and environmental protection is both dynamic and built on the principles of mutual respect and cooperative spirit. Within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission between our two countries, we maintain a regular and constructive dialogue, exchanging views on the current state of cooperation and discussing long-term priorities between our environmental agencies. We also explore new avenues of cooperation,” said Abdukhakimov. 

He added: “We envision cooperation between our national parks and protected natural areas. Saudi Arabia currently has over 70 protected areas, covering nearly 18 percent of its territory. By sharing expertise in ecosystem preservation and species protection, we can strengthen conservation efforts on both sides.” 

The minister further said that such collaborations will allow the exchange of expertise in preserving unique ecosystems and rare species of flora and fauna. 

Abdukhakimov added that Uzbekistan’s Central Asian University of Environmental and Climate Change Studies is seeking to establish academic partnerships with institutions in the Kingdom, including King Saud University and King Abdulaziz University, for the exchange of scientific knowledge and innovations in the environmental field. 

“Our cooperation with Saudi Arabia is built on a foundation of trust, mutual interest and a shared responsibility for sustainable development. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years ahead,” said the minister. 

The minister further said that Uzbekistan sees great opportunities for broader regional cooperation through the Middle East Green Initiative, which offers a valuable platform for environmental innovation, joint research, and investment in green infrastructure - particularly in areas like desertification control, sustainable land management and cross-border technology transfer. 

He also invited Saudi partners to participate in the international Eco Expo Central Asia exhibition to be held in Tashkent from June 19 to 21, as well as the 20th CITES COP20 Conference, which will take place in Samarkand from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5.

Uzbekistan’s environmental agenda

During the interview, Abdukhakimov told Arab News that Uzbekistan is currently facing several severe environmental challenges, both globally and regionally, including climate change, desertification, and land degradation. 

“These issues are the legacy of decades of unsustainable natural resource use and ineffective environmental management and a bitter lesson that we learn,” he said. 

To address these challenges, the Uzbek government, under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is taking various measures, including a push for a green economy, a transition to environmentally friendly transportation, and the development of alternative and renewable energy sources. 

Saudi Arabia is also collaborating with Uzbekistan to advance its energy transition journey, which aims to generate 40 percent of its electricity from clean sources by the end of this decade.

Saudi utility giant ACWA Power is the largest foreign player in Uzbekistan’s energy sector, with the company already implementing 19 projects in the country worth a combined value of $5 billion. 

Out of these 19 initiatives, eight are focused on renewable energy, which is expected to support the Central Asian nation’s goal to achieve 20 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by 2030. 

During the Tashkent Investment Forum, Abid Malik, president of ACWA Power for Central Asia, announced that Uzbekistan will commence producing green hydrogen this month, with an annual production capacity of 3,000 tonnes.

In 2023, Mirziyoyev launched a pilot green hydrogen facility in the Tashkent Region in cooperation with ACWA Power. The $88 million project is being implemented in two phases, with production from the first phase expected to begin this month.

During the forum, Soumendra Rout, ACWA Power’s country head for Uzbekistan, said that the company is planning to invest $5 billion in the Central Asian nation as a part of its broader strategy aimed at increasing its total commitments in the country to $15 billion. 

Abdukhakimov added that Uzbekistan, through the nationwide project Yashil Makon “Green Space,” aims to plant 200 million trees annually. 

Under the project, Uzbekistan has planted over 850 million tree and shrub seedlings over the past four years. 

“We’ve also launched the Uzbekistan–2030 Strategy, where one of the central goals is to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment for all. Furthermore, we’ve declared 2025 the year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy, a vision that reflects our national commitment to ecological priorities,” said the minister. 

He added: “In terms of policy, we’ve adopted several strategic documents, including the Concept for Environmental Protection until 2030, the Strategy for Solid Household Waste Management, the Forestry Development Concept, and a comprehensive program to raise environmental awareness among the public.” 

Abdukhakimov further added that Uzbekistan is also strengthening institutions for environmental monitoring and control, with the country modernizing its environmental monitoring systems and expanding its meteorological network. 

“All of these efforts reflect Uzbekistan’s systematic and science-based approach to solving environmental problems, as well as our growing engagement with the global environmental community. We are determined to build a greener, more resilient future for our people,” he added. 

According to the minister, Uzbekistan is actively undergoing a strategic shift from a linear to a circular economic model, where waste is no longer viewed merely as a byproduct but as a valuable resource. 

“These initiatives are not only improving our national waste processing capacity but are also creating green jobs, enhancing public health and helping us meet national climate targets under the Paris Agreement,” he added. 

Cooperation with regional partners

According to Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan, like other Central Asian nations, is located in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions. 

He added that the average temperature in the region has risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius — twice the global average, while the area of glaciers has decreased by 30 percent in the last 50 to 60 years, resulting in water shortages, land degradation, and reduced crop yields. 

“Central Asian countries share not only geographic and ecological systems, but also the risks driven by climate change, such as desertification, drought, and declining agricultural productivity. Uzbekistan views collaboration as the most effective strategy to forge a common, sustainable future,” said the minister. 

To ensure regional cooperation, Uzbekistan also hosted the Samarkand Climate Forum in April, where the Regional Green Development Concept was presented. 

The minister said that this document serves as a foundation for shaping coordinated climate policy and strengthening regional solidarity in the face of global challenges. 

Uzbekistan is also actively engaged in numerous regional initiatives, including the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia, and the CAREC Program, as well as projects with the World Bank, OSCE, and UNESCO.

Abdukhakimov further said that these initiatives will facilitate knowledge exchange, joint management of natural resources, and the mobilization of international funding. 

“In all our regional work, we are guided by the principles of solidarity, mutual benefit, and synergy. We believe that only through collective action can we ensure the sustainability, security, and prosperity of our entire region in the face of climate change,” the minister said. 

Topics: saudi - uzbekistan ties Green And Blue climate change

