You are here

  • Home
  • Student who stabbed Labour MP in east London in 2010 to be freed from prison, says Parole Board

Student who stabbed Labour MP in east London in 2010 to be freed from prison, says Parole Board

Student who stabbed Labour MP in east London in 2010 to be freed from prison, says Parole Board
Roshonara Choudhry was 21 when she was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years for stabbing Stephen Timms twice in the stomach in 2010. (Courtesy: Metropolitan Police)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q8h7

Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Student who stabbed Labour MP in east London in 2010 to be freed from prison, says Parole Board

Student who stabbed Labour MP in east London in 2010 to be freed from prison, says Parole Board
  • Roshonara Choudhry was 21 when sentenced to a minimum of 15 years for stabbing Stephen Timms twice in the stomach
  • Choudhry, now 36, participated in programs to understand her extreme beliefs, behavior was ‘exemplary,’ says panel
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A student who attempted to murder Labour MP Stephen Timms in May 2010 can be released from prison following a Parole Board decision.

Roshonara Choudhry was 21 when she was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years for stabbing Timms twice in the stomach, and was also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Choudhry, a former King’s College London student, was radicalized after watching lectures by an Al-Qaeda cleric, and her attack was believed to have been the first Al-Qaeda-inspired attempt to assassinate a politician on British soil.

Choudhry attacked the East Ham MP, the minister of state for social security and disability in the current UK government, while he held a constituency surgery at the Beckton Globe community center in east London. Following her arrest, she told police the stabbing was “punishment” and “to get revenge for the people of Iraq.”

During a Parole Board hearing on May 20, a panel decided to release her from prison. It added that her imprisonment “was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.”

Choudhry, now 36, participated in programs while in prison to understand her extreme beliefs, and her behavior was described by the panel as “exemplary.”

It added: “Ms Choudhry was assessed as having shown a very high level of insight and understanding of herself.

“She would no longer be likely to be influenced by other people with strong negative views, having developed the ability to critically evaluate information and to seek help from professionals if she needs it.”

The panel recommended Choudhry’s release on license, with conditions to live at a designated address, follow a curfew, and avoid contact with Timms.

Topics: UK London Roshonara Choudhry Stephen Timms

Related

US-Syrian woman sets up model school in al-Qaida-run region
Middle-East
US-Syrian woman sets up model school in al-Qaida-run region
UK to trim asylum backlog, saving ‘$1.3 billion a year’
World
UK to trim asylum backlog, saving ‘$1.3 billion a year’

UK working with Israel to arrange charter flights out of Tel Aviv, Lammy says

Updated 1 sec ago
Follow

UK working with Israel to arrange charter flights out of Tel Aviv, Lammy says

UK working with Israel to arrange charter flights out of Tel Aviv, Lammy says
Updated 1 sec ago
LONDON: Britain is working with Israeli authorities to arrange charter flights for British nationals from Tel Aviv when the airport reopens, foreign minister David Lammy said on Friday.
“As part of our efforts to support British nationals in the Middle East, the government is working with the Israeli authorities to provide charter flights from Tel Aviv airport when airspace reopens,” Lammy said in a statement.
Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport, closed last week due to Israel and Iran’s spiralling air war.
On Monday, the British government advised its citizens in Israel to register their presence with British authorities, saying it was monitoring the situation and considering options for assistance.
It said it had increased its logistical support for citizens who have turned to overland routes into Jordan and Egypt.

Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament

Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament

Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan will hold a recall vote for around one quarter of parliament’s lawmakers — all from the main opposition party — next month, the election commission said on Friday, a move which could see the ruling party take back control of the legislature.
While Lai Ching-te won the presidency last year, his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its parliamentary majority, leaving the Kuomintang (KMT) and the much smaller Taiwan People’s Party with the most seats.
The KMT and the TPP have passed a series of measures, including swingeing budget cuts, angering the DPP, though the campaigns to gather enough signatures for the recalls were led by civic groups.
The opposition has 62 of parliament’s 113 seats and the DPP holds the remaining 51. The recall votes for 24 KMT lawmakers will take place on July 26, the election commission said.
The DPP has given full support for the recalls, releasing a video this week calling on people to vote yes and “oppose the communists” — a direct reference to China and what the party says is the opposition’s dangerous cosying up to Beijing.
The KMT has vowed to fight what it calls a “malicious recall” that comes so soon after the last parliamentary election in January 2024.
“The KMT calls on the people of Taiwan to oppose the green communists and fight against dictatorship, and vote ‘no’,” the party said in a statement after the recall vote was announced, referring to the DPP’s party colors.
The KMT says its engagement with China, which views separately-governed Taiwan as its own territory, is needed to keep channels of communication open and reduce tensions.
China has rejected multiple offers of talks from Lai, branding him a “separatist,” and has increased military pressure against the island.
Recall campaigns against DPP lawmakers failed to gather enough valid signatures.
For the recalls to be successful, the number of votes approving the measure must be more than those opposing it, and also exceed one-quarter of the number of registered voters in the constituency, so turnout will be important.
If the recall votes are successful, there will be by-elections later this year to select new lawmakers.
Taiwan’s next parliamentary and presidential elections are not scheduled until early 2028.

Topics: Taiwan

Related

Taiwan detects 50 Chinese military aircraft around island
World
Taiwan detects 50 Chinese military aircraft around island
Taiwan pursues homegrown Chinese spies as Beijing’s influence grows
World
Taiwan pursues homegrown Chinese spies as Beijing’s influence grows

Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown

Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown

Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown
  • A spokesperson for the Belgian Immigration Office said it was difficult to give figures for illegal immigration at the moment without the systematic border checks
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Belgium will introduce border checks on people coming into the country to clamp down on illegal migration, the government said, in another limit on free movement across Europe’s Schengen zone.
The restrictions in the country that borders the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Germany will start this summer, a spokesperson for the junior minister for migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, said on Friday.
“Time for entry controls. Belgium must not be a magnet for those stopped elsewhere. Our message is clear: Belgium will no longer tolerate illegal migration and asylum shopping,” Van Bossuyt wrote on X.
The announcement follows similar moves by the Netherlands and Germany, part of a broader crackdown on migration across the continent, even as numbers of arrivals on many major routes have shown signs of falling.
“The checks will be carried out in a targeted manner on major access roads such as motorway car parks, on bus traffic ... on certain trains ... and on intra-Schengen flights from countries with high migration pressure, such as Greece and Italy,” a Belgian government statement said late on Thursday.
Prime Minister Bart De Wever, in office since February, has said curbing migration is a key priority for his right-leaning government.
Belgium is part of the open-border Schengen area which guarantees free travel between its 29 member states. Under article 23 of the Schengen Borders Code, members can temporarily reinstate border checks in response to security or migration pressures.
A spokesperson for the Belgian Immigration Office said it was difficult to give figures for illegal immigration at the moment without the systematic border checks.
Belgium, one of the world’s richest countries, received 39,615 asylum applications in 2024, 11.6 percent more than in 2023, numbers from the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers show.
The country had the capacity to take in 35,600 applicants in 2024, according to the figures, leaving many arrivals without proper accommodation.

Topics: EU Belgium

Related

Returning Syrian refugees cut global displaced total
Middle-East
Returning Syrian refugees cut global displaced total
Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns
World
Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns
Updated 41 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns
Updated 41 min 18 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: The Iran-Israel air war could spark a surge in migration that could harm Europe and the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday.
Israel, saying Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched a massive wave of strikes a week ago, triggering an immediate retaliation.
“The spiral of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage,” his office quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Erdogan said the solution to the nuclear disagreements with Iran was “through negotiations.” He said the violence had “raised the threat to regional security to the highest level” and Turkiye was “making efforts to end the conflict.”
Despite the escalating confrontation, a Turkish defense ministry source said Thursday there had been “no increase” in numbers crossing from Iran.
The Turkish authorities have not released any figures.
AFP correspondents at the main Kapikoy border crossing near the eastern Turkish city of Van reported seeing several hundred people crossing in both directions, with a customs official saying the numbers were “nothing unusual.”
During a visit to the frontier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said “security measures at our borders have been increased.”

Topics: EU Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue
Middle-East
Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue
Armenian prime minister set for ‘historic’ Turkiye visit
World
Armenian prime minister set for ‘historic’ Turkiye visit

Armed men in western Niger kill 34 soldiers and wound 14, authorities say

Armed men in western Niger kill 34 soldiers and wound 14, authorities say
Updated 20 June 2025
AP
Follow

Armed men in western Niger kill 34 soldiers and wound 14, authorities say

Armed men in western Niger kill 34 soldiers and wound 14, authorities say
Updated 20 June 2025
AP

DAKAR: Armed men killed 34 soldiers and wounded 14 others in western Niger near the tri-state border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the defense ministry said.
The attack was carred out around 9 a.m. Thursday in Banibangou by attackers using eight vehicles and more than 200 motorbikes, the ministry said in a statement.
The government said its forces killed dozens of attackers it called “terrorists,” adding that search operations by land and air were being conduted to find additional assailants.
Niger, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali, has for more than a decade battled an insurgency fought by jihadi groups, including some allied with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
Following military coups in the three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance. The three countries have vowed to strengthen their cooperation by establishing a new security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States.
But the security situation in the Sahel, a vast region on the fringes of the Sahara Desert, has significantly worsened since the juntas took power, analysts say, with a record number of attacks and civilians killed by Islamic militants and government forces.

Topics: Niger Sahel

Related

Nigerian state signs peace pact with criminal gangs: official
World
Nigerian state signs peace pact with criminal gangs: official
This undated photograph provided by the French Army shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
World
Surging violence in Sahel rings alarm bells

Latest updates

UK working with Israel to arrange charter flights out of Tel Aviv, Lammy says
UK working with Israel to arrange charter flights out of Tel Aviv, Lammy says
Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament
Taiwan to hold recall election for lawmakers that could reshape parliament
Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown
Belgium announces border checks in migration clampdown
Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns
Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns
Record participation as UAE students compete in annual contest at Yas Island
Record participation as UAE students compete in annual contest at Yas Island

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.