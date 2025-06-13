You are here

How emerging AI talent is shaping the future of smart healthcare in Saudi Arabia

Short Url

https://arab.news/wqkak

Waad Hussain
  • HuLP is an AI tool enabling doctors to refine cancer predictions in real-time, improving accuracy and trust
  • Med-YOLOWorld is a universal AI imaging tool that reads nine medical scan types at 70 frames per second
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia accelerates its investment in AI-powered healthcare, two young researchers from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence are building the very tools that hospitals in the Kingdom will soon need — intelligent, interpretable, and scalable systems for diagnosis and prognosis.

Although the university’s 2025 cohort did not include Saudi nationals this year, the work of two standout graduates, Mohammed Firdaus Ridzuan and Tooba Tehreem Sheikh, directly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation plans under Vision 2030.

Their research offers practical, forward-looking solutions for the Kingdom’s next generation of smart hospitals.

At a time when AI systems are being deployed across diagnostic units in Saudi hospitals, from the King Faisal Specialist Hospital to new initiatives backed by the Saudi Data and AI Authority, the focus is shifting from capability to clarity.

Can the systems provide real-time support? Can they explain their reasoning? Can doctors intervene? These are the questions both Ridzuan and Sheikh have set out to answer.

Ridzuan, a PhD graduate in machine learning, developed Human-in-the-Loop for Prognosis, or HuLP for short — a cancer survival prediction system that places doctors back at the center of AI-powered decision-making.




Mohammed Firdaus Ridzuan. (Supplied)

“While AI has made significant strides in diagnosing diseases, predicting individual survival outcomes, especially in cancer, is still a challenging task,” Ridzuan told Arab News. “Our model addresses this by enabling real-time clinician intervention.”

Unlike traditional models that operate in isolation, HuLP is built for collaboration. Medical professionals can adjust and refine its predictions using their clinical expertise. These adjustments are not just temporary; they influence how the model evolves.

“Doctors and medical professionals can actively engage with the system,” Ridzuan said. “Their insights don’t just influence the result — they actually help the model learn.”

This approach to human-AI partnership ensures that predictions remain explainable, context-aware, and grounded in patient-specific realities, a key need for Saudi hospitals integrating AI at scale.

“By allowing clinicians to dynamically adjust predictions, we create a more adaptive and responsive system that can handle local challenges,” Ridzuan added.

The Kingdom’s healthcare institutions are undergoing a digital transformation driven by national entities like SDAIA, the Ministry of Health, and the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Innovation.




The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and KFSHI aigned a partnership in 2024 to commercialize GenAI. (Supplied)

These entities are focused not only on adopting new AI tools but also on ensuring that these systems can integrate into clinical workflows. This is where Ridzuan sees HuLP making an impact.

“Smart hospitals are already integrating AI diagnostic tools for medical imaging and patient data analysis,” he said. “Our model can take this to the next level by empowering clinicians to interact with and guide the system’s predictions.”

In settings where trust and transparency are vital, Ridzuan’s collaborative model could help hospitals overcome one of AI’s most persistent problems: the black box effect.

This refers to the opaque nature of certain systems, particularly in the field of AI, where the internal workings and decision-making processes are hidden or unknown.

The emphasis on local relevance also comes through in HuLP’s design. Ridzuan says real-time data from regional healthcare systems is essential for training accurate, context-sensitive models.

“Local data provides insights into the unique health conditions and medical practices within the Gulf region,” he said. “Integrating this data ensures that the AI is attuned to the specific needs and health profiles of patients in the region.

The system is built to learn continuously. As clinicians correct or refine its predictions, the model updates itself, improving with each interaction. This feedback loop is crucial for real-world deployments, especially in the Gulf, where data quality can be inconsistent.

While Ridzuan is focused on outcomes, Sheikh, an MSc graduate in computer vision, is transforming the way hospitals detect disease in the first place.

Her project, Med-YOLOWorld, is a next-generation imaging system that can read nine types of medical scans in real time.

Unlike traditional radiology AI tools, which are often limited to specific tasks, Med-YOLOWorld operates with open-vocabulary detection. That means it can identify anomalies and organ structures that it has not been explicitly trained on — a key feature for scalability.

“Most models are confined to a single modality like CT or X-ray,” Sheikh told Arab News. “Med-YOLOWorld supports nine diverse imaging types, including ultrasound, dermoscopy, microscopy, and histopathology.”

With support for up to 70 frames per second, the system is designed for clinical deployment in high-demand environments.

Sheikh sees clear potential for its use in Saudi Arabia, where institutions like the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre are already implementing multi-modal AI imaging tools.




The Center for Health Intelligence is KFSHRC's arm for Innovating the Future of Healthcare. (Supplied)

“It can seamlessly integrate with existing imaging systems to enable open-vocabulary detection,” she said. “Identifying a wide range of medical findings — even those outside its original training set — is essential for fast-paced clinical environments.”

But building a universal imaging tool came with its own technical hurdles.

“The biggest challenge was managing the diverse preprocessing requirements across imaging modalities,” Sheikh said. “CT and MRI scans need intensity normalization, while ultrasound, dermoscopy, and microscopy have completely different visual characteristics.”

Data imbalance was another issue. While MRI and CT scans are widely available, data for more niche imaging types is scarce. Sheikh tackled this by designing custom augmentation techniques to ensure the model performs consistently across all modalities.

She is now working on combining Med-YOLOWorld with vision-language models, systems that explain what they see in natural language.

“MiniGPT-Med does a great job at explaining radiology images,” she said. “But pairing it with a system like Med-YOLOWorld adds a crucial dimension — open-world localization. Not just describing the issue but pointing to it.”

This fusion could create a powerful end-to-end diagnostic pipeline: detect, explain, and localize. For Saudi hospitals embracing AI-driven imaging, the impact could be transformative.




Tooba Tehreem Sheikh. (Supplied)

For Sheikh, the global implications of her work are just as important as the technical achievements. “Med-YOLOWorld reduces the need for large, annotated datasets,” she said. “In fast-scaling healthcare systems, that’s a game-changer.”

By enabling the detection of unseen categories, the system can remain relevant even as new diseases or anomalies emerge. And when combined with language models, it can assist in medical training, annotations, and decision support, all while reducing dependence on expert-labeled data.

This approach could accelerate AI adoption in emerging regions, including across the Gulf and the wider Middle East and North Africa, where access to large datasets and AI-specialized radiologists remains limited.

While MBZUAI is based in the UAE, its alumni are playing a growing role in shaping AI initiatives that extend across the Gulf. Both Ridzuan and Sheikh have demonstrated how innovation, when aligned with clinical realities and regional goals, can scale far beyond the lab.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in smart hospitals, real-time imaging, and personalized care, tools like HuLP and Med-YOLOWorld represent the next wave of AI in healthcare: explainable, collaborative, and regionally adaptable.

And with growing partnerships between research institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities, these systems may not be far from deployment in the Kingdom, paving the way for a more intelligent, human-centered approach to medical care.
 

 

‘The Arts Tower’ brings new meaning and color to Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard

‘The Arts Tower’ brings new meaning and color to Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard
Updated 17 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

‘The Arts Tower’ brings new meaning and color to Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard

‘The Arts Tower’ brings new meaning and color to Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard
  • For Gharem, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, like “The Arts Tower,” constantly lifts eyes upward, motivating people to leap from the familiar into the unexpected, pushing them to embrace the future with imagination
Updated 17 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As you venture down the promenade of the capital’s latest attraction, Sports Boulevard, a new landmark is sure to catch your eye.

A tower at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road bursts with color and character.  

The mind behind this work, named “The Arts Tower,” is renowned Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem, who has centered the mundane within the architectural landscape early on in his career with works like “Siraat” (The Path) and “Road to Makkah.”

The Arts Tower at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road bursts with color and character. (Supplied)

Gharem told Arab News: “This piece is a witness to the transformation that’s happening here. It’s a symbol of investment into the cultural infrastructure as proof of how important that is to any society or community. I think the tower represents this transformation, especially that it, in itself, transforms one of the symbols of energy into a beacon for creative expression.”

Previously one of numerous 83.5-meter electricity pylons, the tower was meant to be removed for the sake of the Sports Boulevard project.

“I asked if I could have one,” Gharem said, explaining that, as one of the nominated artists to propose a work to beautify the boulevard, he was keen to use the existing structure.  

HIGHLIGHTS

• The selected proposal features a total of 691 colored panels that were installed to bring the tower’s vibrant facade to life. 

• The pieces used are all related to the grand narrative of the Kingdom, including economic diversity, cultural transformations, and social changes. 

Author and curator Nato Thompson said about the work in a statement: “By repurposing a symbol of energy infrastructure and turning it into a beacon of artistic expression, Gharem highlights the evolving role of culture and art in Saudi Arabia’s development journey.

“It stands as living proof of the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing its cultural landscape, making arts and creativity an inseparable part of its identity just as oil and energy were in the past.”

The selected proposal features a total of 691 colored panels that were installed to bring the tower’s vibrant facade to life.

Abdulnasser Gharem, Saudi artist

It utilizes elements from Saudi architecture and patterns we recognize from our old homes, primarily the triangular shape.  

“I was lucky that the tower was made up of triangles, which is a geometrical shape that brings together the different regions of the Kingdom and the historical features of our beginnings, so it’s a symbol of unity,” Gharem said.  

The pieces used are all related to the grand narrative of the Kingdom, including economic diversity, cultural transformations, and social changes.

This piece is a witness to the transformation that’s happening here. It’s a symbol of investment into the cultural infrastructure as proof of how important that is to any society or community.

Abdulnasser Gharem, Saudi artist

“The colors are alluding to the connection between our history and heritage and the concepts of cheerfulness and mental hospitality. A tower always forces you to look up.”

For Gharem, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, like “The Arts Tower,” constantly lifts eyes upward, motivating people to leap from the familiar into the unexpected, pushing them to embrace the future with imagination.

“The piece is based on sunlight,” he said. “The daylight gives a completely, completely different dimension to the work compared to its urban illumination during the night.

“The colors do not just appear; they shift, transform, and come alive in different ways throughout the day. Here, nature becomes a crucial element to the structure.”

Even the wind has played a part in determining the number and placement of the colored pieces used. “It taught me that there needs to be some gaps in order to allow the piece to breathe and I was forced to humble myself upon the power of nature.

“The wind became my partner in design,” he said.  

“The Arts Tower” is designed to make people feel represented and connected.

While the Sports Boulevard promotes physical activity, the creative landmark serves a deeper purpose: it is a thoughtful space meant to inspire human interaction and community — and more importantly, invite them to slow down, engage, and ponder the future.

“Culture is one of the key factors for our country’s development path. At the end of the day, culture is just as important as energy. It’s worth investing in, and it’s a certificate that the Kingdom is committed to nurturing its cultural scene,” Gharem said.

 

Acacia rebirth: Saudi royal reserve boosts green cover

Acacia rebirth: Saudi royal reserve boosts green cover
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Acacia rebirth: Saudi royal reserve boosts green cover

Acacia rebirth: Saudi royal reserve boosts green cover
  • The reserve’s development authority focuses on increasing community awareness, supporting biodiversity protection and fostering a sustainable environment for wildlife reproduction and conservation
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nestled in the northeast of Riyadh, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve is an environmental gem, boasting a mix of nature’s finest features and an array of awe-inspiring terrains.

As well as being a haven for distinctive geological formations, it also contains rare plants and animals featured on the Red List of Threatened Species.

The reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly Acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area.

The  Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly Acacia, across its vast 91,500-square-kilometer area. (SPA)

This initiative aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to revitalize the reserve’s vegetation and restore ecological balance, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role. They provide grazing, shade and habitat for wildlife while also helping to stabilize the soil and offering a vital nectar source for high-quality honey.

These comprehensive afforestation projects are crucial in combating desertification and enhancing biodiversity, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

FASTFACTS

• Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role.

• This eco haven is the Kingdom’s second-largest royal reserve.

The reserve’s development authority focuses on increasing community awareness, supporting biodiversity protection and fostering a sustainable environment for wildlife reproduction and conservation.

The  Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly Acacia, across its vast 91,500-square-kilometer area. (SPA)

The authority also provides guided tours and excursions led by environmental tour guides, making it a hotspot for eco-enthusiasts interested in hiking, climbing and other ecotourism activities.

This eco haven is the Kingdom’s second-largest royal reserve. It hosts diverse wildlife and plant species, making it ideal for hiking, wilderness adventures, camping and sustainable hunting.

Its vegetation cover provides a refuge for various bird species, crucial for maintaining ecosystem balance by controlling insects, small rodents and carrion.

The reserve stands out with its streams and valleys, where rainwater and floods flow from the Al-Urumah Plateau into the reserve’s valleys, such as Al-Thumama Valley and Ghilana Valley, leading to streams and parks such as Rawdat Khuraim.

 

Swift medical response saves pilgrim in Madinah

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah. (SPA)
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Swift medical response saves pilgrim in Madinah

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah. (SPA)
  • The case “highlights King Salman Medical City’s capabilities as part of the Madinah Health Cluster and its readiness to provide specialized care for pilgrims”
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: A swift response from Saudi Arabia’s urgent care system enabled medical teams at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah to save the life of an Iraqi female pilgrim suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

According to the Madinah Health Cluster, clinical assessment and interventional radiology revealed a ruptured artery that required immediate intervention, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Once the patient was stabilized, a targeted procedure using coiling technology was performed. The interventional neuroradiology team sealed the rupture, preventing further complications, the SPA added.

The Madinah Health Cluster said the pilgrim regained full consciousness with “no neurological deficits” and has begun rehabilitation before returning home.

The case “highlights King Salman Medical City’s capabilities as part of the Madinah Health Cluster and its readiness to provide specialized care for pilgrims,” the SPA wrote.

 

Saudi authorities intensify efforts against drug traffickers and dealers

Saudi authorities intensify efforts against drug traffickers and dealers
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities intensify efforts against drug traffickers and dealers

Saudi authorities intensify efforts against drug traffickers and dealers
  • The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested four citizens in the Eastern Province for the possession of 108 kg of hashish and for selling regulated tablets
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the Kingdom recently, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Border Guard patrols in Al-Dayer, Jazan region, arrested eight Yemenis trying to smuggle in a total of 240 kg of qat in multiple separate attempts. The same sector also saw authorities thwart the attempted smuggling of 42 kg of hashish.

In another attempt, land patrols in Al-Dayer prevented the smuggling in of 54 kg of hashish, 343,000 tablets regulated for medical use, and 2,000 amphetamine tablets.

In Jazan’s Fifa governorate, security patrols arrested two Ethiopians smuggling 35 kg of qat.

In Al-Raboah, Asir region, Border Guard patrols arrested five Yemenis and Ethiopians smuggling 100 kg of qat and also prevented the smuggling in of a further 280 kg of qat.

Also in Asir, a Sudanese resident was arrested with 125 kg of qat in Dhahran Al-Janoub, and an Ethiopian with 46 kg of qat in Al-Farsha.

Security patrols in the Eastern Province arrested an Indian resident for selling heroin.

Patrols from the General Directorate of Mujahideen in Jazan arrested two Ethiopians selling hashish, amphetamine, and regulated pills.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested four citizens in the Eastern Province for the possession of 108 kg of hashish and for selling regulated tablets.

Officials also arrested two Yemenis in Najran for selling amphetamines, locally known as shabu.

Preliminary legal procedures were completed in all cases, and all seized items have been handed to the relevant authorities, the SPA reported.

Authorities have urged the public to report drug smuggling or sales by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other regions. Reports can also be submitted confidentially to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control via email at [email protected] or by calling 995.

 

Yanbu festival showcases Red Sea culture, marine life

Yanbu festival showcases Red Sea culture, marine life
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Yanbu festival showcases Red Sea culture, marine life

Yanbu festival showcases Red Sea culture, marine life
  • The event included experts’ presentations on financing opportunities for fishermen, aimed at supporting the development of sustainable fisheries
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahhar, a festival in the city of Yanbu in Madinah province, attracted residents and visitors to its artistic performances and cultural, tourism, and heritage activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The week-long festival also featured prominent Yanbu fishermen sharing stories of their experiences in the Red Sea, the SPA reported.

Bahhar’s event tent included a theater, a children’s art room, performances by a folklore band, a pavilion for marine-related handicrafts and fine arts, and an exhibition of the biodiversity of the Red Sea coast.

Side events included talks and workshops on marine fishing regulations, modern fish-farming systems, and initiatives to protect the sea and the coastal environment.

The event also included experts’ presentations on financing opportunities for fishermen, aimed at supporting the development of sustainable fisheries.

 

