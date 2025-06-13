You are here

  Pakistan warns of 'first water war' under nuclear shadow if India cuts off river flows

Pakistan warns of 'first water war' under nuclear shadow if India cuts off river flows

Pakistan warns of ‘first water war’ under nuclear shadow if India cuts off river flows
Pakistan's former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (center) addressing to european union think tanks in Brussles, Belgium, on June 13, 2025. (@MediaCellPPP/X)
Updated 13 June 2025
Pakistan warns of 'first water war' under nuclear shadow if India cuts off river flows

Pakistan warns of ‘first water war’ under nuclear shadow if India cuts off river flows
  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls Indus Waters Treaty ‘gold standard in diplomacy’ at a think tank in Brussels
  • He condemns Israel’s military strike on Iran, says the region cannot afford the war to continue for long
Updated 13 June 2025
UROOSA JADOON
KARACHI: The head of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission touring world capitals to explain Islamabad’s position on a recent military standoff with New Delhi warned Friday India’s threat to cut off his country’s water supply could lead to the “first water war” between two nuclear-armed states at a think tank in Brussels.

The warning came after New Delhi announced in April it was suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a World Bank-brokered agreement seen as a cornerstone of India-Pakistan water cooperation, following a deadly gun attack in Kashmir, which it blamed on Pakistan.

Islamabad denied any involvement and called for an impartial international probe. However, tensions quickly escalated, with both sides deploying fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery fire before a US-brokered ceasefire was announced by President Donald Trump on May 10.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan’s former foreign minister and the current head of the country’s diplomatic outreach, told the European think tank India’s threat to disrupt river flows affecting 240 million people amounted to a “war crime.”

“It would turn this into an existential crisis, and we would be left with no choice but to embark on the first water war… between two nuclear-armed states,” he said.

Bhutto-Zardari described the Indus Waters Treaty as “the gold standard in diplomacy,” noting it had survived multiple wars and had been replicated in over 40 other international water-sharing agreements.

He said recent Indian actions, such as the delayed or excessive release of water, had already damaged Pakistan’s crops and posed a humanitarian risk.

“Just a few days’ delay in water release can have devastating consequences for our agriculture,” he said. “This is the only water supply into Pakistan. In the context of climate vulnerability, the last thing we need is a fault line developing where cooperation once existed.”

His other delegation members maintained undermining the treaty would set a dangerous global precedent, allowing upper riparian states anywhere in the world to disregard binding water-sharing agreements.

“If this treaty is in abeyance, then no treaty signed after World War II is worth the paper it’s written on,” Musadik Malik, the climate change minister, said. “That threatens the rights of lower riparian countries across Africa, South America and beyond.”

Earlier, in a brief exchange with reporters, Bhutto-Zardari welcomed renewed interest from Washington in mediating between India and Pakistan.

“As you have seen, President [Donald] Trump said once again yesterday that he is ready to mediate on Kashmir,” he noted. “At the moment, Pakistan is talking about peace, America is also talking about peace. If anyone is still talking about war, it is India, and, by the grace of God, they will step back from this position soon.”

Responding to a query, Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned Israel’s military operations against Iran and its broader regional policies.

“We strongly oppose the attack on Iran and the way the war is being waged in this region,” he said. “No amount of condemnation is enough. We demand that this war be stopped and that the entire world plays its role. Peace is very important in our territory. We cannot afford Israel’s war on Iran to continue for long.”

Pakistan hosts Bangladeshi academic delegation under OIC's scientific cooperation framework

Pakistan hosts Bangladeshi academic delegation under OIC’s scientific cooperation framework
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Pakistan hosts Bangladeshi academic delegation under OIC's scientific cooperation framework

Pakistan hosts Bangladeshi academic delegation under OIC’s scientific cooperation framework
  • Vice chancellors of Bangladesh universities met counterparts from top 15 Pakistani universities
  • Once a single country, Pakistan and Bangladesh have begun slowly rebuilding diplomatic ties
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A seven-member delegation from Bangladeshi universities is currently visiting Pakistan to deepen academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s coordinating body for scientific collaboration said on Thursday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh, once a single country before the bloody 1971 war, have slowly begun rebuilding ties after last year’s political upheaval in Dhaka, which saw the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, long viewed as critical of Islamabad and aligned with New Delhi.

She fled to India by helicopter after her administration’s downfall in August 2024, with Dhaka now seeking her extradition.

The ties between India and Bangladesh’s interim government have become frosty, creating space for Islamabad and Dhaka to re-engage after decades of limited contact.

“The forum brought together a seven-member Bangladeshi delegation comprising vice chancellors and senior representatives from leading universities, and vice chancellors from 15 top Pakistani universities, which are part of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence,” the OIC-COMSTECH said in a statement, adding that academics from Bangladesh are visiting Pakistan from June 16-21.

The visiting delegation termed their ongoing visit as “historical, highly productive and promising” for academic collaboration between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Vice chancellors from Pakistani and Bangladeshi universities held discussions aimed at deepening academic and scientific cooperation, it added.

The meetings focused on expanding collaboration in key areas including student and faculty exchange programs, scholarship opportunities, joint research initiatives apart from sharing academic expertise.

The participants of the meeting also agreed that each university would appoint a focal person to ensure effective follow-up on commitments made during the visit.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan, the chief guest at the event, praised COMSTECH for offering scholarships, organizing the visit and facilitating meaningful academic exchanges between higher education institutions of the two countries.

In May, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar agreed to strengthen bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and maintain high-level contacts with its leadership.

Pakistan’s government launched a new program in December 2024 through which it will provide fully funded scholarships to 300 Bangladeshi students.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus in New York last year at a ceremony hosted by the Bangladeshi leader to mark the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.

Both sides had agreed to forge stronger ties and enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields during their meeting.

Five groups submit qualification documents in Pakistan's renewed push to privatize PIA

Five groups submit qualification documents in Pakistan’s renewed push to privatize PIA
Updated 19 June 2025
Five groups submit qualification documents in Pakistan's renewed push to privatize PIA

Five groups submit qualification documents in Pakistan’s renewed push to privatize PIA
  • Eight interested parties, including private firms and a military-backed group, initially submitted expressions of interest
  • Pakistan’s Privatization Commission will evaluate the qualification documents before advancing to the next stage
Updated 19 June 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has received qualification documents from five investor groups seeking to acquire a controlling stake in its loss-making national carrier, the Privatization Commission said on Thursday, as the government advances a long-delayed divestment plan.

The privatization of state-owned entities has been mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Pakistan works to implement structural reforms and stabilize its economy, which has recently shown signs of macroeconomic improvement.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in particular, has survived for years on government bailouts, placing further strain on the country’s already cash-strapped finances.

The government invited expressions of interest in April for a stake ranging from 51 percent to 100 percent in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), along with management control. The final deadline for submitting Statements of Qualification (SOQs) was today.

“The Privatization Commission received Expression of Interest (EOI) from ... eight interested parties,” the official statement said, adding that “five interested parties submitted SOQs by the deadline today.”

Among the groups that submitted documents are a consortium comprising Lucky Cement, Hub Power Holdings, Kohat Cement, and Metro Ventures; a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation with Fatima Fertilizer, City Schools and Lake City Holdings; Air Blue Limited; Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, which is a military-backed firm; and a consortium including Serene Air, Augment Securities, Bahria Foundation, Mega C&S Holding and Equitas.

The government had previously attempted to privatize PIA in 2024 but called off the process after receiving a single bid of Rs10 billion ($36 million) from Blue World City — far below the Rs85 billion ($305 million) floor price.

The sale was scrapped, citing the airline’s weak financial position and unattractive terms for buyers.

PIA has long been a fiscal liability, with operational earnings repeatedly offset by heavy debt servicing. However, following restructuring, it reported an operating profit of Rs9.3 billion ($33.1 million) in April, its first in 21 years.

“The SOQs submitted by the parties will be evaluated by the Privatization Commission against the prequalification criteria,” the official statement informed. “The prequalified parties will proceed to the next stage where they will be given access to the virtual data room to undertake buy-side due diligence.”

Pakistan draws five potential buyers for national air carrier

Pakistan draws five potential buyers for national air carrier
Updated 19 June 2025
Reuters
Pakistan draws five potential buyers for national air carrier

Pakistan draws five potential buyers for national air carrier
  • The interested parties include business groups and a military-backed firm
  • The sale is seen as a test of Pakistan’s ability to shed loss-making state firms
Updated 19 June 2025
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In its efforts to sell its struggling national airline, Pakistan has received expressions of interest from five parties, including business groups and a military-backed firm, the Privatization Ministry said on Thursday.
The bids were submitted ahead of a June 19 deadline to acquire up to 100 percent of Pakistan International Airlines, which has accumulated over $2.5 billion in losses in roughly a decade.
Still, following a major restructuring, it posted its first operating profit in 21 years in the year through June 2024.
The sale is seen as a test of Pakistan’s ability to shed loss-making state firms and meet conditions of a $7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout. It would be the country’s first major privatization in nearly two decades.
Eight parties submitted their expressions of interest, but only five of them provided documents of qualification, the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan calls for Israel's accountability for Iran war after army chief's meeting with US president

Pakistan calls for Israel’s accountability for Iran war after army chief’s meeting with US president
Updated 19 June 2025
Pakistan calls for Israel's accountability for Iran war after army chief's meeting with US president

Pakistan calls for Israel’s accountability for Iran war after army chief’s meeting with US president
  • The foreign office condemns Tel Aviv’s ‘unjustified and illegitimate aggression’ during weekly foreign office briefing
  • It says Islamabad has always advocated for diplomatic solutions, will support meaningful efforts toward de-escalation
Updated 19 June 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office on Thursday called on the international community to end Israel’s ongoing war against Iran, condemning Tel Aviv for launching an “unjustified and illegitimate” attack and demanding its accountability.

The statement came hours after Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, attended a luncheon at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump, a rare engagement that lasted longer than scheduled.

Trump, who has publicly backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stated Iran will not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, confirmed that the Israel-Iran conflict was discussed during his meeting with Munir.

While he did not share further details, Pakistan has maintained its longstanding position that Israel’s war with Iran threatens to destabilize the region.

“Pakistan strongly condemns unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” foreign office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said at the outset of his weekly press briefing.

“Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications,” he added. “The international community and the United Nations bear the responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.”

Khan pointed to a joint statement released earlier this week by 20 countries, including Pakistan, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in the Middle East and urging de-escalation.

The statement underscored the urgent need to establish “a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction,” applying to all states in the region without exception.

It further called on all Middle Eastern countries to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Asked whether the United States sought any “special favor” from Pakistan during the army chief’s meeting with Trump, Khan said both nations share “strong and multifaceted relations” with “a full agenda of interaction and cooperation.”

“So, I don’t know how to characterize or define a special favor,” he remarked.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to international conflicts and would support any meaningful initiative in that direction.

Locals in Pakistan's Hunza Valley call for action against hotels 'polluting' Attabad Lake

Locals in Pakistan’s Hunza Valley call for action against hotels ‘polluting’ Attabad Lake
Updated 19 June 2025
Locals in Pakistan's Hunza Valley call for action against hotels 'polluting' Attabad Lake

Locals in Pakistan’s Hunza Valley call for action against hotels ‘polluting’ Attabad Lake
  • After a foreign vlogger’s video went viral, officials sealed part of Luxus Hunza Attabad Lake Resort, imposed $5,300 fine
  • Resort denies allegations of dumping sewage into the lake, says such actions “would be like desecrating our own house”
Updated 19 June 2025
Nisar Ali

KHAPLU, Gilgit-Baltistan: Local social activists in Pakistan’s northern Hunza Valley are demanding strict action against hotels operating around Attabad Lake for failing to meet environmental standards, after a video by a foreign vlogger alleging untreated sewage discharge into the lake went viral on social media this week.

Attabad Lake was formed in 2010 when a massive landslide blocked the Hunza River, killing 20 people and submerging villages and a stretch of the strategic Karakoram Highway that links Pakistan to China. Over the years, the lake has become a major tourist attraction, driving a boom in hotel construction along its banks.

Following the viral video by travel vlogger George Buckley, officials from the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GBEPA) and local administration inspected the hotel’s premises and sewage facilities on Tuesday.

“We have fined Rs 1.5 million ($5,300) on [Luxus Hunza Attabad Lake Resort] hotel after the inspection,” Khadim Hussain, a director at the EPA, confirmed to Arab News.

“A portion of the resort has been sealed for the period of three months. And if they don’t develop a waste treatment plan within the stipulated period of time, the [whole] facility will be sealed and imposed more fines.”

He added: “The action against the hotels that are not complying [with] environmental standards continues in the region before the video of a foreign vlogger.”

Residents say pollution caused by unchecked hotel expansion is now threatening Attabad Lake’s clear blue water, which draws thousands of tourists every year.

“Solid waste is becoming a big issue in the surrounding areas of Attabad Lake and especially on river banks due to the construction of hotels,” Shahid Hussain, a local social activist and politician, told Arab News by phone.

“When the level of the water [in the lake] increases during summer, the level of sewage waste in soakage pits also rises and merges into the lake. This is deteriorating the natural beauty of Attabad Lake.”

He stressed:

“The environmental protection authority has fined one hotel. And this is not a permanent solution. The administration and EPA should give a proper mechanism to protect nature and clean water.”

Another activist, Zahoor Ilahi, echoed the call for tougher enforcement.

“Initially, when locals started to build miniature resorts and hotels, the municipal and district administration teased the locals in the name of NOC [No Objection Certificate],” he said.

“Later big investors came to the region and built big hotels, and there is no treatment plant for sewage waste. If the [Luxus] hotel has no treatment plan, then the whole resort should be sealed instead of imposing a fine on them.”

Ilahi warned that untreated wastewater could also threaten local drinking water projects:

“A project is underway to supply drinking water from Attabad Lake for central Hunza under a federal PSDP project. So, the protection of clean water is very much needed. If the government fails to protect the clean water, it will multiply the miseries of locals.”

In a Facebook post, the Luxus Resort rejected the allegations.

“Attabad Lake formed in 2010. Before Luxus Hunza opened its doors to tourists in 2019, no one had experienced this majestic lake up close. This lake has been home for us for the last six years. It is the reason and purpose of our existence. To dump sewage water into the lake would be like desecrating our own house. We have never nor will we ever dump a single liter of waste water into Attabad Lake,” the hotel management said.

It added that the cloudy appearance of the lake near the hotel was due to natural sediment from mountain streams mixing with the clear lake water, not sewage discharge.

Arab News attempted to contact a representative of Luxus Hotel Hunza for further comment but did not receive a response by the time of filing this report.
 

Topics: Attabad Lake Gilgit Baltistan Hunza Luxus Hotel Hunza

