Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture

MAKKAH: Visitors to Makkah are being offered an unprecedented journey through Islamic architectural history, showcasing the remarkable evolution of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque across 14 centuries of development.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200 sq. meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts and architectural models that document the transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites.







The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200-square-meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts. (SPA)



The exhibition building itself exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this design philosophy creates an immersive environment in which visitors experience visual and cultural connections to the sacred spaces.

Following comprehensive upgrades, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the exhibition’s trial operations phase. The modernization included complete technical infrastructure overhauls, contemporary presentation methods for historical artifacts, and sophisticated lighting systems that illuminate intricate details while enhancing the visitor experience.







The exhibition’s renewed mission extends beyond simple display, aiming to transmit the Two Holy Mosques’ heritage to both Islamic communities and global audiences, the SPA said.

Through interactive experiences and educational programming, the facility seeks to broaden understanding of Islamic architectural principles, while connecting contemporary visitors with their civilizational roots.

Those interested in visiting can schedule appointments through the official booking portal at https://visits.alharamain.gov.sa/