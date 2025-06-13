You are here

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200-square-meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts. (SPA)
Updated 14 June 2025
SPA
  • Immersive experience showcases history, transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites
  • Exhibition fuses traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with rare artifacts, architectural models on display
MAKKAH: Visitors to Makkah are being offered an unprecedented journey through Islamic architectural history, showcasing the remarkable evolution of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque across 14 centuries of development.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200 sq. meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts and architectural models that document the transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites.




The exhibition building itself exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this design philosophy creates an immersive environment in which visitors experience visual and cultural connections to the sacred spaces.

FASTFACT

The exhibition building exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

Following comprehensive upgrades, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the exhibition’s trial operations phase. The modernization included complete technical infrastructure overhauls, contemporary presentation methods for historical artifacts, and sophisticated lighting systems that illuminate intricate details while enhancing the visitor experience.




The exhibition’s renewed mission extends beyond simple display, aiming to transmit the Two Holy Mosques’ heritage to both Islamic communities and global audiences, the SPA said.

Through interactive experiences and educational programming, the facility seeks to broaden understanding of Islamic architectural principles, while connecting contemporary visitors with their civilizational roots.

Those interested in visiting can schedule appointments through the official booking portal at https://visits.alharamain.gov.sa/

 

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone on Sunday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the escalating situation between Israel and Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the region, with particular focus on the repercussions of Israeli military operations targeting Iran.

They stressed the need for restraint and de-escalation, and underlined the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, SPA added.

The phone call comes amid heightened tensions following a series of tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries.

The latest flare-up has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with international leaders urging all parties to avoid further escalation.

  • Morooj highlighted its technical and operational capabilities, as well as its innovative environmental solutions based on best practices and global standards
RIYADH: The Vegetation Cover Development Foundation, known as Morooj, presented its flagship projects as part of the Saudi delegation at Greentech Amsterdam, an international exhibition for horticulture held from June 10-12 in the Dutch capital.

Morooj highlighted its technical and operational capabilities, as well as its innovative environmental solutions based on best practices and global standards.

The foundation also presented examples of its strategic partnerships with various government and private sectors, as well as with international organizations.

FASTFACT

The foundation’s CEO, Wael Bushah, said that its participation in GreenTech further demonstrates the Kingdom’s efforts to reinforce its leadership in the environmental sector on an international level.

The projects displayed included the planting of millions of mangrove trees, greening mosque areas, promoting community participation in environmental sanitation campaigns, and efforts to rehabilitate natural reserves in various regions of the Kingdom, all of which fall under the Saudi Green Initiative.

The foundation’s CEO, Wael Bushah, said that its participation in GreenTech further demonstrates the Kingdom’s efforts to reinforce its leadership in the environmental sector on an international level.

The exhibition, one of the world’s leading events focused on environmental innovations and sustainable agricultural technologies, is also an opportunity to build new partnerships and exchange expertise on the latest innovations in sustainable agriculture, afforestation, and ecosystem restoration.

Ultimately, Murooj aims to become an interactive platform for knowledge transfer and application, creating meaningful environmental and social impact in the Kingdom.

The foundation’s role of strengthening its international presence and exchanging successful experiences with various global environmental entities and organizations has been crucial to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative, founded under Saudi Vision 2030.

SGI, which celebrated its second anniversary earlier this year, has reinforced the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a key contributor to global efforts to combat climate change and enhance environmental sustainability by promoting renewable energy, protecting terrestrial and marine areas, and reaching net-zero domestically by 2060, among other initiatives.

 

  • The center will give presentations on biotechnology and health research, the Saudi Biobank, and the sector’s role in Vision 2030
RIYADH: The Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences will join the Saudi pavilion at the BIO International Convention in Boston, US, from June 16 to 19.

This will be the first joint national representation of Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector at the event, aligning with Vision 2030 and the National Biotechnology Strategy.

The King Abdullah center will display national initiatives and host meetings with global biotech companies to explore research and development partnerships.

The pavilion’s program features five sessions, among them a “super session” on innovation and opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector.

The center will also give presentations on biotechnology and health research, the Saudi Biobank, and the sector’s role in Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Health will launch an accelerator program for biotech startups and host a reception for global investors and industry experts to discuss potential partnerships.

The participation underscores Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support research and development through digital infrastructure, regulatory support, and institutional collaboration.

 

  • Ali Al-Herz turned his home into a library of over 37,000 books, offering visitors space where memory, philosophy, culture come alive
DHAHRAN: In the quiet village of Umm Al-Hamam, located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, a lifelong passion for books has been transformed into a cultural haven.

Ali Al-Herz, a bibliophile and literary archivist, has turned his home into Jadal Library, a treasure trove of over 37,000 books, more than 100,000 newspapers and magazines, and antiques, some dating back more than a century. 

Yet Jadal is not just a library; it is much more than that. It is a museum to explore, a philosophical space to reflect, and a stand against forgetting important cultural stories.

Al-Herz told Arab News: “Since I was born I have been surrounded by my mother’s books. I grew up immersed in this passion to the point where it completely took hold of me; I became a bookworm.”

The spark that ignited it all was when Al-Herz encountered the epic “Sirat Antar” at age 13. “From that epic and through it, I began to look into other worlds,” he said.  

This curiosity and fascination ultimately led Al-Herz to create one of Saudi Arabia's most unique initiatives.

The name “Jadal” means “debate” or “discussion” in Arabic, reflecting the library’s curious spirit. For Al-Herz, the goal is not just to preserve texts but also to preserve the idea of questioning and exploring ideas.

Al-Herz said: “I chose this name for the library because it is deeply rooted in ancient Greek philosophical history and in our own Arab-Islamic cultural tradition, particularly in our religious heritage.”

The philosophical atmosphere fills three main halls — named after Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle — which welcome visitors into a curated world of reading and reflection.  

Rare manuscripts, ancient texts, newspapers, and antiques have been carefully archived. Each piece is a whisper from the past speaking into the future. 

Al-Herz explained: “Even my recent focus on buying books has mostly shifted toward rare editions and old prints, to create a harmony between heritage and modernity.”

But Jadal is not stuck in nostalgia, as every two weeks Al-Herz holds a literary gathering. The event brings back a tradition that was once important in the intellectual life of Arabs.

It is an environment where writers, scholars, and thinkers gather over Arabic coffee to exchange ideas in a vibrant atmosphere.

And in a time when people seek instant information online, Al-Herz still uses traditional methods. “There is an ongoing struggle between two generations,” he observed. “Victory will ultimately go to this latter generation once my generation becomes extinct. Paper libraries will then be transformed into museums.”

Perhaps he is right; but for now, in the heart of Qatif’s countryside, Jadal Library lives on, and it is a place where ink, memory, debate, and heritage continue to shape the cultural soul of the Kingdom.

  • Kamal Al-Junaidi is the first Arab to preside over the committee
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization recently made history by chairing the 51st advisory committee meetings of the International Mobile Satellite Organization in London.

Kamal Al-Junaidi is the first Arab to preside over the committee, creating a milestone for both the Kingdom and the Arab world in maritime governance, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

His role also reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in international maritime organizations and commitment to advancing maritime communication and safety systems.

Al-Junaidi managed the sessions and acted as a neutral facilitator, helping member states reach consensus on key issues, including oversight of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, implementation of Long Range Tracking and Safety standards and audit reviews for satellite communication providers.

He also led discussions on proposed maritime safety regulation amendments, monitored the organization’s strategic direction to ensure alignment with IMO standards and submitted the committee’s recommendations to the General Assembly.

The 51st session took place at the IMO headquarters in London, with representatives from 44 countries engaging in in-depth discussions on key maritime challenges.

