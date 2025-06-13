You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Qatar to host football World Cup playoffs

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to host football World Cup playoffs

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to host football World Cup playoffs
Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City, constructed following FIFA standards, blends the rich Saudi Arabian heritage with a modern, unique design. (SPA photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kx3v

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to host football World Cup playoffs

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to host football World Cup playoffs
  • Group winners will take two automatic places at 2026 tournament finals in North America
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Qatar will host the Asian qualifying playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday.
The third and fourth-placed teams from the qualifiers that ended last week — Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar and the UAE — will form two groups of three teams and play from Oct. 8 to 14. The draw will take place on July 17.
Group winners will take the two remaining automatic places at the World Cup finals in the US, Canada and Mexico. The runners-up from each group will play two matches on Nov. 13 and 18, with the winners qualifying for the inter-confederation playoffs
Meanwhile this year’s Saudi Super Cup featuring Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be held in Hong Kong, football chiefs said on Friday. Matches will take place from Aug. 19-23 at the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium.

“This represents a qualitative shift for the tournament, which has achieved remarkable success,” Saudi Football Federation secretary general Ibrahim Al-Qassim said.
 

Topics: 2026 World Cup Asian Football Confederation

Related

Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino
Sport
Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino
What to know about the 2026 World Cup one year out
Sport
What to know about the 2026 World Cup one year out

Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino

Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino
Updated 13 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino

Club World Cup marks ‘new era’ for football: Infantino
  • The 32-team competition, with clubs from all continents, gets under way with Inter Miami facing Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium
  • The Swiss official, who was general secretary of European body UEFA before taking the helm at FIFA in 2016, said that the club tournament also offered chances to players from over 80 countries
Updated 13 June 2025
AFP

MIAMI: FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the Club World Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, marks a historic “new era” for the game, comparing it to the first World Cup held in 1930.

In an interview with AFP, Infantino also took aim at critics of FIFA’s ticketing policy and said that skeptics who had questioned the need for the tournament would quickly change their minds.

The 32-team competition, with clubs from all continents, gets under way with Inter Miami facing Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It starts a new era of football, a new era of club football. A little bit like when, in 1930, the first World Cup, right, started,” Infantino told AFP.

“Everyone today speaks about the very first World Cup. That’s why it’s also, this World Cup here is historic.”

The first World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930 and Infantino noted that only European and South American teams took part, adding that the Club World Cup would give a chance to clubs from outside of football’s traditional heartlands to play on the global stage.

“We want to be inclusive. We want to give opportunities to clubs from all over the world,” he said.

“It’s really to globalize football, to make it truly, truly global. Because when you scratch the surface, we say it’s the number one sport in the world, and it is but then the elite is very concentrated in very few clubs, in very few countries,” he said.

The Swiss official, who was general secretary of European body UEFA before taking the helm at FIFA in 2016, said that the club tournament also offered chances to players from over 80 countries.

“Countries who would never have a chance to play in a World Cup are suddenly part of a World Cup and they feel to be part of it, the fans of these players and of these clubs,” added Infantino, who noted several great players of the past who never played in a World Cup,

“A very good friend of mine is George Weah...former legend, great player, Ballon d’Or winner, only African player who ever won the Ballon d’Or, by the way. He never played in a World Cup. He would have been playing in a Club World Cup and made not only his club and also his country proud,” he added.

Infantino dismissed concerns that the tournament added to fixture congestion but acknowledged that some fans were yet to be sure of the value of the tournament, saying though that would quickly change.

“I believe, I’m convinced that, you know, as soon as the ball starts rolling, the whole world will realize what is happening here. It’s something special,” he said.

Reports of low uptake of tickets for same games has led to criticism of FIFA’s ticketing policy with ‘dynamic pricing’, increasingly common in the United States, allowing for prices to rise and fall according to demand.

But Infantino defended the approach and the decision to offer heavy discounts to students in Miami.

“I’m a positive person generally, but they criticize FIFA if the prices are too high, then they criticize FIFA if the prices are too low.

“Then they criticize FIFA if we make ticketing promotions with students. Students! I mean, when I was a student and I didn’t have money, I would have loved FIFA to come to me and say, you want to come and watch a World Cup match?”

“We don’t want to see empty stadiums. I believe the stadiums will be pretty full,” he said.

The FIFA president said that the tournament, which secured a global broadcasting deal with DAZN reported to be worth $1 billion, was already an economic success and stressed that all the money generated from commercial deals would be plowed back into the game.

Asked how he would judge whether the tournament had been a success, Infantino said he would feel it in his ‘heart’ but said he was confident.

“In terms of inclusivity, in terms of economy, in terms of fan interest, you take all of these criteria, we’ll speak again at the end of the club World Cup, but already now, I (feel positive), when I look at the number of tickets sold, and I look at the TV rights,” he said, noting that the games were available on DAZN’s streams for free.

“Tell me one top competition today, where you can watch football for free?” he asked.

The Club World Cup has also been caught up in the US’s fierce debates over immigration control with games being held near Los Angeles, scenes of violent clashes between protesters and immigration officers.

“Security for me and for us is a top priority, always. So when something is happening, like in Los Angeles we are obviously monitoring the situation, we are in constant contact with the authorities, we want fans to go in games in a safe environment,” he said.

Topics: football Club World Cup

Related

Portuguese goalkeeper Patricio joins Al-Ain for Club World Cup
Sport
Portuguese goalkeeper Patricio joins Al-Ain for Club World Cup
FIFA’s inaugural Club World Cup set to kick off in the US amid challenges
Sport
FIFA’s inaugural Club World Cup set to kick off in the US amid challenges

Apathy and anger cloud US team a year out from World Cup

Apathy and anger cloud US team a year out from World Cup
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Apathy and anger cloud US team a year out from World Cup

Apathy and anger cloud US team a year out from World Cup
  • Kasey Keller: I think it is the most embarrassed I have been for the US national team in a long time
  • There were thousands of empty seats in Nashville for the Switzerland defeat after poor turnouts for March’s games in Los Angeles
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP

MIAMI: A run of four straight losses, including a 4-0 hammering from Switzerland on Wednesday, has left Mauricio Pochettino and his US team feeling the wrath of critics a year out from the World Cup they will co-host.

The US head into their opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday having lost on home soil to Panama and Canada in the Nations League in March before friendly losses to Turkiye and the debacle against the Swiss.

“I think it is the most embarrassed I have been for the US national team in a long time,” said Kasey Keller, who played in goal for the US 102 times between 1990 and 2007.

While there were plenty of American fans venting similar feelings on social media after the loss, what will perhaps be more concerning for the US Soccer Federation is supporters voting with their feet and not attending games.

There were thousands of empty seats in Nashville for the Switzerland defeat after poor turnouts for March’s games in Los Angeles.

“There’s just a sense of apathy around the United States men’s program and I don’t think that’s a hot take,” former striker Taylor Twellman told NBC Sports.

Alexi Lalas, a star of the US team the last time they hosted a World Cup in 1994, has built a career in ‘hot takes’ for Fox Sports but even he was struggling to fire himself up for a Star Spangled rant after the latest disappointment.

“I’m having a hard time even conjuring up that and that makes a little sad. In the past when I was angry at what was going on, I felt compelled to express it and now they are not even worth that, not worth me expressing how disappointing this is right now,” he said on his podcast ‘State of the Union’.

Pochettino has been forced to field a largely second string squad in this month’s games with the likes of Tim Weah and Weston McKennie on Club World Cup duty with Juventus while captain and talisman Christian Pulisic has opted to take some rest along with some other members of the first choice squad.

That latter decision prompted fierce criticism from some ex-players, including Landon Donovan, the country’s all-time joint top scorer who during commentary of Portugal’s win in the UEFA Nations League hit out at the absentees.

“[Ronaldo is] 40 years old. He’s played a long-ass season. He’s tired. He’s out there grinding. Hurt himself in the process, and I can’t help but think about some of our guys on vacation, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s pissing me off,” he said.

That led to a sarcastic reply on social media from Pulisic’s father Mark who posted a reminder of Donovan’s own ‘sabbatical’ from the US team.

But there is also pressure mounting on Pochettino, the Argentine former Tottenham Hotspur manager, who was appointed to the US role in September.

The coach said he would take the blame for the showing against Switzerland where the US were 4-0 down by halftime.

“It’s my responsibility the choice of the starting 11. I wanted to give minutes to certain players, but we were never in the game,” the Argentine said.

While Pochettino’s job may be safe, some are wondering if he might not need some assistance.

“It looks like he doesn’t know the team, it looks like he doesn’t scout the players, has no idea of the pieces he has at his disposal,” said former USA forward Hercules Gomez on You Tube.

“The US Soccer Federation, why not place somebody who has some experience with the player pool to help Pochettino out because it looks like he has no idea who his players are? With a World Cup on home soil that is a disaster,” he added.

The US will co-host the World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Topics: US soccer Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova
Sport
Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova
De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller
Sport
De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller

Manchester City sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders
Updated 11 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Manchester City sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders
  • Dutch midfielder, City’s fourth signing of the week, ‘ecstatic’ to be signing for Pep Guardiola’s side
  • He will bolster Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne
Updated 11 June 2025
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £46.3 million ($62.4 million).

The Dutch midfielder, City’s fourth signing of the week, said he was “ecstatic” to be signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The club announced deals for midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Tuesday while left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Wolves on Monday.

Reijnders, 26, joined AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and scored 15 goals for the Italian club in 2024/25.

He will bolster Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” said Reijnders. “City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.”

Director of football Hugo Viana said: “He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe, both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.”

Topics: football Manchester city AC Milan Tijjani Reijnders

Related

‘We’re going in there to win it’: Manchester City chairman targets FIFA Club World Cup success
Sport
‘We’re going in there to win it’: Manchester City chairman targets FIFA Club World Cup success
De Bruyne is Manchester City’s ‘greatest player’ says club chairman as Guardiola prepares team for Club World Cup
Sport
De Bruyne is Manchester City’s ‘greatest player’ says club chairman as Guardiola prepares team for Club World Cup

Man City sign France playmaker Cherki to usher in start of post-De Bruyne era

Man City sign France playmaker Cherki to usher in start of post-De Bruyne era
Updated 11 June 2025
AP
Follow

Man City sign France playmaker Cherki to usher in start of post-De Bruyne era

Man City sign France playmaker Cherki to usher in start of post-De Bruyne era
  • Cherki is set to fill the role vacated by De Bruyne, the team’s long-time star who has been released after 10 years’ service
  • The transfer of Cherki comes a day after Algeria left back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined City from Wolverhampton for $42 million
Updated 11 June 2025
AP

Manchester City kickstarted the post-Kevin De Bruyne era by signing maverick France playmaker Rayan Cherki from Lyon for &euro;36 million ($41 million) on Tuesday, in time to play in the Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old Cherki, regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in French soccer, scored a brilliant volley and starred as a substitute on his international debut for France against Spain in the Nations League semifinals last week.

A product of Lyon’s renowned academy like Karim Benzema, Cherki has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs for a while. He came close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain in the last offseason but the move fell through.

Now he is headed for Pep Guardiola’s City and is set to fill the role vacated by De Bruyne, the team’s long-time star who has been released after 10 years’ service.

“He’s a player our scouts have watched for a long time, and we have all been impressed with his skill and creativity. I am convinced our fans will be excited to see him play,” City director of football Hugo Viana said.

“There’s no doubt that he’s now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep’s guidance and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction.”

With Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders also reported by British media to be joining City, the club appears to be re-energizing a midfield that was filled last season with players in their 30s like Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva.

Kovacic has undergone Achilles surgery and is unavailable for the new-look, 32-team Club World Cup, which starts on Saturday. City in the same group as Juventus, Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca and its first match is on June 18.

Cherki’s background

Cherki, the youngest-ever goal scorer for Lyon in a competitive match, quickly impressed in youth competitions. He made his Ligue 1 debut at just 16 years old in October 2019 and scored his first senior goal a few weeks later in a French Cup match.

The attacking midfielder scored eight goals and provided 11 assists — the most in Ligue 1 — this season and can play either on the wing or as a playmaker.

Cherki said he’s ready “embrace” the responsibility of helping City win more trophies.

“I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in,” said Cherki, who has signed a five-year deal, “and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future.”

According to L’Equipe newspaper, Lyon will retain 15 percent of the rights to any capital gain from a future transfer and can expect a further 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in bonuses between now and 2030.

The transfer of Cherki comes a day after Algeria left back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined City from Wolverhampton for $42 million.

Bettinelli signs as backup

Also Tuesday, City signed Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea as a backup goalkeeper.

City made the move after announcing the departure of long-term No. 3 goalie Scott Carson on Monday with his contract due to expire.

Bettinelli has joined on a one-year deal and in time to be involved in the Club World Cup in the US starting on Saturday.

“His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he’s always ready to perform when called upon himself,” Viana said.

Topics: Rayan Cherki Man City Kevin De Bruyne

Related

Man City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves
Sport
Man City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves
Guardiola says Man City must show ‘spirit’ to get back on top
Sport
Guardiola says Man City must show ‘spirit’ to get back on top

Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova

Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova
Updated 10 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova

Italy struggle but give sacked Spalletti winning send-off against Moldova
  • Italy’s first threat came when defender Luca Ranieri, making his international debut, hit the crossbar with a header, and they found the breakthrough five minutes before the break
Updated 10 June 2025
Reuters

ITALY: Sacked Italy manager Luciano Spalletti bowed out with a victory after his side labored to an uninspired 2-0 home win over Moldova in their World Cup qualification match on Monday thanks to goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso.
Spalletti announced his own dismissal on Sunday following Italy’s 3-0 loss in Norway in their opening group game on Friday, but took charge for one final time where again the performance showed why a change of leadership was required.
Norway, who won 1-0 in Estonia with Erling Haaland netting the winner, top Group I on 12 points from four games, with Israel on six points after three matches while Italy are third with three points from their two games.
“I asked the guys to let me go out with a victory,” Spalletti told Sky Sport shortly before kickoff.
While his players duly obliged, it was perhaps a fitting end to Spalletti’s time on the bench as another lacklustre showing failed to light up a far from full Stadio Citta del Tricolore.
With Italy’s slow, predictable build-up play failing to break through the visitors’ rearguard, the hosts were given an early wake-up call when Ion Nicolaescu found the net only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.
Italy’s first threat came when defender Luca Ranieri, making his international debut, hit the crossbar with a header, and they found the breakthrough five minutes before the break.
A headed clearance fell to Raspadori in the box who struck first time into the bottom corner but Moldova almost levelled before halftime when Oleg Reabciuk’s shot from distance was parried away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Artur Ionita’s follow-up effort went wide of the far post and Daniel Dumbravanu’s header from a corner was cleared off the line by Federico Dimarco as Italy hung onto their lead.
Italy doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when substitute Riccardo Orsolini sent a low cross into the area which Davide Frattesi knocked on to Cambiaso who fired past keeper Cristian Avram.
The two-goal cushion failed to inspire Italy. Frattesi was sent through on goal from a ball over the top by Alessandro Bastoni but he sent his shot straight at the keeper and Moldova continued to create chances of their own.
“We struggled again tonight,” Spalletti told Rai Sport.
“When you are the coach of the national team you cannot have alibis because he chooses the players and if they don’t do well he can change them.”
Spalletti’s name was booed by large sections of the crowd when read out before kickoff, and the game failed to improve the mood, and Italian fans will hope for better when a replacement, rumored to be Claudio Ranieri, is installed.

Topics: FIFA World Cup qualifier Italy Moldova Luciano Spalletti

Related

De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller
Sport
De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller
Italy already fear missing yet another World Cup after Norway nightmare
Sport
Italy already fear missing yet another World Cup after Norway nightmare

Latest updates

Trump says Iran has ‘second chance’ to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran
Trump says Iran has ‘second chance’ to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against ‘evil and oppressive regime’
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against ‘evil and oppressive regime’
King Salman orders support for stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims
King Salman orders support for stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has failed in its mission, UN says
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has failed in its mission, UN says
Saudi crown prince, President Trump discuss regional tensions in phone call
Saudi crown prince, President Trump discuss regional tensions in phone call

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.