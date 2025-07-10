Saudi Arabia to introduce AI education at all grade levels starting this year

Saudi Arabia and Hungary lay foundations for enhanced defense collaboration

RIYADH: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s landmark visit to Saudi Arabia marks the first official defense dialogue between the two nations, signaling a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a regional stabilizer and commended its proactive approach to diplomacy.

His discussions with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman centered on strengthening military ties, launching joint training initiatives, and exploring areas of technological cooperation. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing defense collaboration and formalizing their partnership through a strategic memorandum of understanding.

Visit Objective

This is a historic visit because it is the first time that our two countries’ defense ministers meet.

I came here upon the invitation of His Royal Highness. And this invitation came at a very important, and I also dare say, historic time. We are now in a situation where the world has substantially changed even compared to just a few years ago.

And this place needs, I mean, the whole world needs, stable regions and strong governments with visions who hold events in their hands and are able to project that stability to the places and regions where it has been lost. And we look at Saudi Arabia, your king and your Kingdom as such a stabilizing factor.

And then we all know, of course, that the peace talks in the Ukrainian-Russian war is taking place here. And these are very important to us.

Saudi Arabia has shown significant leadership and a very wise, forward-looking neutrality and, the opening and, and constant using of communication channels to all concerned parties, which the Hungarian government and the Hungarian people have been long calling for in this war or in any other armed conflict in the world that instead of fighting wars … and in this particular case, Ukraine and Russia, should immediately stop fighting and start peace talks because there is no military solution of that war, but it can only be a diplomatic solution.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a regional stabilizer. (AN Photo/Jaafar Saleh)

Desired Outcome

The defense-related relationship so far between our two countries has been limited. And we have now set the tone, made the personal acquaintance. And we started to build something together.

We are now discussing a memorandum of understanding between our two teams, which will set the scene for future cooperation.

We have offered training positions in our Hungarian defense, related training, quite sophisticated, where lots of foreign students attend.

And, then we can go to exercise. And also a very important aspect of our, potential cooperation is the defense industry, including innovation. Now, defense-related innovation is something where your country, Saudi Arabia is a leading power again.

And I have the honor to meet the leaders of SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries). And we’ve been introduced to the work that they are performing there, which is remarkable.

And the defense innovation in the 21st century where we can look at all the wars that are happening around us, with new technology, unmanned and very sophisticated, sensors and striking capabilities, need a lot of studying and a lot of cooperation with advanced countries like Saudi Arabia.

The visit of the minister is historic because it is the first time that the two countries’ defense ministers have met. (AN Photo/Jaafar Saleh)

Saudi-Hungarian Defense Cooperations

At this current moment, it is limited. And that’s exactly (why) we have agreed that there will be a delegation coming to Hungary soon.

An expert team is expected to come and see us in Hungary and we will show them everything that is relevant. And from then on we’ll export them and expand the relationship.

Saudi Arabia Regional Stabilizer

Saudi Arabia is a leading power in the region, but also in the world. The stability that Saudi Arabia is performing with its firm and constant leadership with the vision until 2030, which has been, not only discussed and made public, but also is being implemented.

And with that, strengths in diplomacy, with which both countries of the region, including Iran, which is a major concern for the Western world, but also farther away, with countries like Turkiye, the United States, Russia, and others, Saudi Arabia is a trusted partner for all of these, all of these countries whose voice is important in bringing parties to the table, which is necessary, because, for instance, the Ukrainian-Russian border, which concerns us very much because it is in our neighborhood and because it causes all the economic and soon political troubles in the European Union and in countries of Europe.

To achieve peace is extremely important. And in this case, Saudi Arabia is providing a platform and not only a platform, but active leadership in those meetings between the Americans, the Russians, and the Ukrainians, which hopefully will lead to peace.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s discussions with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman centered on strengthening military ties. (SPA)

Visit to Saudi Arabia

It is my second time in this wonderful country — it was almost a decade ago when I was first here, as part of a delegation.

And the difference is striking, the country has developed, an already very developed country developed hugely the vision that has been dreamed and, presented to, Vision 2030 is being very visibly worked on.

The city has changed enormously architecturally. Also, feelingly, a lot more people. And this country, with its huge history, with huge economic power, with a huge international weight, is very visibly joining the league of the largest and most important countries in the world.