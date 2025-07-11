You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia bombards Kyiv before 'frank' talks with US and aid pledges

Russia bombards Kyiv before ‘frank’ talks with US and aid pledges
Two killed, 26 wounded in Russian attack on Kyiv. (Reuters)
Updated 11 July 2025
Reuters
  Rubio meets Lavrov in Malaysia, voices frustration
Updated 11 July 2025
Reuters
KYIV/ROME: Russia unleashed heavy airstrikes on Ukraine on Thursday before a conference in Rome at which Kyiv won billions of dollars in aid pledges, and US-Russian talks at which Washington voiced frustration with Moscow over the war.
Two people were killed, 26 were wounded, according to figures from the national emergency services, and there was damage in nearly every part of Kyiv from missile and drone attacks on the capital and other parts of Ukraine. Addressing the Rome conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction after more than three years of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to “more actively” use Russian assets for rebuilding and called for weapons, joint defense production and investment.
Participants pledged over 10 billion euros  to help rebuild Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. The European Commission, the EU’s executive, announced 2.3 billion euros  in support.
US President Donald Trump has been increasingly frustrated with Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress toward ending the war raging since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and has accused the Russian president of throwing a lot of “bullshit” at US efforts to end the conflict.
At talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while in Malaysia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had reinforced the message that Moscow should show more flexibility.
“We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude,” Rubio said, adding that the Trump administration had been engaging with the US Senate on what new sanctions on Russia might look like.
“It was a frank conversation. It was an important one,” Rubio said after the 50-minute talks in Kuala Lumpur. Moscow’s foreign ministry said they had shared “a substantive and frank exchange of views.”
Zelensky said Thursday’s assault by Russia had involved around 400 drones and 18 missiles, primarily targeting the capital.
Explosions and anti-aircraft fire rattled the city. Windows were blown out, facades ravaged and cars burned to shells. In the city center, an apartment in an eight-story building was engulfed in flames.
“This is terror because it happens every night when people are asleep,” said Karyna Volf, a 25-year-old Kyiv resident who rushed out of her apartment moments before it was showered with shards of glass.
Air defenses stopped all but a few dozen of the drones, authorities said, a day after Russia launched a record 728 drones at Ukraine.
Escalating Russian strikes in recent weeks have strained Ukraine’s defenses at a time when its troops are facing renewed pressure on the front line, and forced residents in Kyiv and across the country into bomb shelters.
Russia’s defense ministry said it had hit “military-industrial” targets in Kyiv as well as military airfields. It denies targeting civilians although towns and cities have been hit regularly in the war and thousands have been killed.
Moscow’s mayor later said Russian air defenses had brought down four Ukrainian drones bound for the Russian capital.
In Kursk region in western Russia, the acting governor said a Ukrainian drone had killed a man in his own home, two days after four people died in a drone attack on the city’s beach.
In Rome, Zelensky urged European allies to make more use of Russian assets frozen during the war for reconstruction. He was also seeking critical weapons, joint defense production and investment.
After a pledge by Trump this week to send more defensive weaponry to Kyiv, Washington has resumed deliveries of shells and precision artillery missiles, two US officials said.
Trump has also signalled willingness to send more Patriot air-defense missiles, which have proven critical to defending against fast-moving Russian ballistic missiles.
Speaking in Rome, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Trump to “stay with us” in backing Ukraine and Europe. He said Germany was prepared to buy Patriot air defense systems from the US and provide them to Ukraine.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was relaxed about Trump’s criticism and would keep trying to fix “broken” relations with Washington.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denied there was a slowdown in normalizing ties and said new consultations would be arranged “in the near future.”

Four pro-Palestinian activists face 2027 trial over UK military base break-in

Four pro-Palestinian activists face 2027 trial over UK military base break-in
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Four pro-Palestinian activists face 2027 trial over UK military base break-in

Four pro-Palestinian activists face 2027 trial over UK military base break-in
  The four are accused of breaking into a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire in central England on June 20 and spraying red paint over two Voyager aircraft
  Police previously said the action had caused £7 million ($9.4 million) worth of damage to two aircraft at RAF Brize Norton
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Four pro-Palestinian activists will stand trial in 2027 charged with breaking into a British military air base and damaging two planes in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.
The four are accused of breaking into a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire in central England on June 20 and spraying red paint over two Voyager aircraft used for refueling and transport. Campaign group Palestine Action said it was behind the incident.
Lewie Chiaramello, 22, Jony Cink, 24, Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, appeared for a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday ahead of a trial due to start in January 2027.
They are charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the interests or safety of the UK and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. None of the defendants were asked to enter a plea at Friday’s brief hearing.
Police previously said the action had caused £7 million ($9.4 million) worth of damage to two aircraft at RAF Brize Norton.
British lawmakers voted to proscribe Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation earlier this month. The group has condemned the decision as “authoritarian” and a challenge to the ban will be heard at London’s High Court on Monday.

EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves

EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves

EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks; envoy urges further moves
  Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules would help address Turks' complaints over long bureaucratic processes, but warned it was not enough to permanently solve the problems
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: The European Union has eased rules for Turks to use its open-border Schengen area, the bloc’s ambassador to Ankara said on Friday, calling for the urgent revival of negotiations on visa-free travel for Turks.
For years, Turks have complained about the EU’s visa system. The EU has said the processes — managed by accredited visa agencies — have been slow due to the high number of applications and that it is discussing possible workarounds with Ankara.
Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules would help address Turks’ complaints over long bureaucratic processes, but warned it was not enough to permanently solve the problems.
“It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens,” Ossowski told reporters in Ankara, referring to the European Commission’s new decision, in effect since July 15, simplifying the path to multiple-entry visas for Turks.
Turks who previously used visas correctly will be eligible for a six-month visa as early as their second application, followed by one-year, three-year and five-year multiple-entry visas.
Turkiye has been an EU membership candidate since 1999 but its accession process has been frozen for years over issues ranging from human rights to democratic backsliding. There have recently been signs of increased engagement and economic cooperation.
Ossowski said the EU had for more than a decade offered Turkiye the prospect of visa-free travel and stressed the need to return to the liberalization process.
“Every other candidate country has visa-free travel except Turkiye,” he said. “It is urgent to re-engage in this process of visa-free travel in the Schengen space and the EU,” he added.
The Commission is ready to restart formal negotiations after the summer and work with Ankara on fulfilling the six remaining benchmarks required by the visa liberalization roadmap, he said.
“We are ready, the Commission is ready to work closely with Turkish authorities,” he said.

Topics: Europe Turkiye

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines
Updated 18 July 2025
AP
China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines
  Chinese students told to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines
  Relations between the governments of China and the Philippines are particularly tense due to disputes
Updated 18 July 2025
AP

BEIJING: China’s Education Ministry issued a safety warning for Chinese students in the Philippines after what it said were a series of criminal incidents targeting them.

The brief warning Friday did not identify any specific incidents but told students to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines. The number of Chinese students in the country was not given but enrolments have fallen to just a few hundred in recent years, according to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

Relations between the governments of China and the Philippines are particularly tense due to disputes over maritime claims in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety. China has used water cannons and other non-lethal shipboard deterrents to drive off Philippine fishing boats.

Undersecretary Claire Castro of the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday that China has the right to issue such an advisory but underscored that the crime rate in the Philippines has been falling and “safety and security in the Philippines, we can say, have been improving as far as we are concerned.”

Police response to public concerns over crime has been fast. Crimes sparked by Chinese online gambling have declined or have been eradicated and many Chinese suspects have been deported by the Philippines, Castro told a daily news briefing.

In February a 14-year-old Chinese student was kidnapped in Manila by a Chinese-led gang, which killed his driver and cut off the student’s finger in a bid to force his parents to pay a huge ransom. The Philippine interior secretary said the student’s family and the Chinese leader of the kidnappers were allegedly former operators of lucrative online gambling outfits.

Politically, China has dismissed a UN-backed court decision in The Hague that ruled out most of China’s claims in the South China Sea and has expressed resentment over close ties between the US and Manila.

China often disrupts cultural and economic ties to register their discontent over actions by foreign governments.

In April, China issued a similar warning about the risk to Chinese students in the United States.

Topics: China Philippine South China Sea

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP
Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes
  Unregulated construction of hotels and guest houses in Gilgit-Baltistan has sparked major concerns about environmental degradation
  The natural beauty of the region has made it a top tourist destination, with towering peaks looming over the Old Silk Road
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP

GILGIT, Pakistan: Pakistan will ban for five years the construction of new hotels around picturesque lakes in the north that attract tens of thousands of tourists each year, a government agency said.

Unregulated construction of hotels and guest houses in Gilgit-Baltistan – which boasts around 13,000 glaciers, more than any other country on Earth outside the polar regions – has sparked major concerns about environmental degradation.

The natural beauty of the region has made it a top tourist destination, with towering peaks looming over the Old Silk Road, and a highway transporting tourists between cherry orchards, glaciers, and ice-blue lakes.

However, in recent years construction has exploded led by companies from outside the region, straining water and power resources, and increasing waste.

“If we let them construct hotels at such pace, there will be a forest of concrete,” Khadim Hussain, a senior official at the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Authority said on Friday.

“People don’t visit here to see concrete; people come here to enjoy natural beauty,” he added.

Last month, a foreign tourist posted a video on Instagram – which quickly went viral – alleging wastewater was being discharged by a hotel into Lake Attabad, which serves as a freshwater source for Hunza.

The next day, authorities fined the hotel more than $5,000.

Asif Sakhi, a political activist and resident of the Hunza Valley, welcomed the ban.

“We have noticed rapid changes in the name of tourism and development,” he said, adding hotel construction was “destroying our natural lakes and rivers.”

Shah Nawaz, a hotel manager and local resident of the valley, also praised the ban, saying he believes “protecting the environment and natural beauty is everyone’s responsibility.”

Topics: Pakistan

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban's return

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban’s return
Updated 18 July 2025
AP
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban's return

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban’s return
  The Interior Ministry announced the flight on Friday, emphasizing that those deported had prior legal issues
  This is the first deportation under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has pledged stricter migration policies since taking office in May
Updated 18 July 2025
AP

BERLIN: Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday, the second time it has done so since the Taliban returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.
The Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities’ attention. It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.
More than 10 months ago, Germany’s previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.
New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany’s election in February.
Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.
The flight took off hours before German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to meet his counterparts from five neighboring countries — France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic — as well as the European Union’s commissioner responsible for migration, Magnus Brunner. Dobrindt is hosting the meeting to discuss migration on the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, on the Austrian border.

Topics: Germany Taliban Afghanistan

